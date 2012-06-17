Trending

Costa wins Tour de Suisse overall

Kangert victorious in final stage

Image 1 of 45

Race overall leader Rui Costa (Movistar)

Race overall leader Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 45

Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana) wins the stage

Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana) wins the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 45

Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana) wins stage 9

Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana) wins stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 45

A happy Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana) takes the stage win

A happy Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana) takes the stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 45

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) finishes up

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) finishes up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 45

Frank Schleck leads the GC contenders across the line

Frank Schleck leads the GC contenders across the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 45

Rui Costa (Movistar) finishes up the final stage in the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Movistar) finishes up the final stage in the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 45

Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana) on the podium

Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 45

Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana) won stage 9

Tanel Kangert (Pro Team Astana) won stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 45

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium after winning the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium after winning the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 45

Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Movistar)

Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 45

Final Suisse podium: Frank Schleck (RadioShack), Rui Costa (Movistar), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma Quickstep)

Final Suisse podium: Frank Schleck (RadioShack), Rui Costa (Movistar), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma Quickstep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 45

Final Suisse podium: Frank Schleck (RadioShack), Rui Costa (Movistar), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma Quickstep)

Final Suisse podium: Frank Schleck (RadioShack), Rui Costa (Movistar), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma Quickstep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 45

Final Suisse podium: Frank Schleck (RadioShack), Rui Costa (Movistar), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma Quickstep)

Final Suisse podium: Frank Schleck (RadioShack), Rui Costa (Movistar), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma Quickstep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 45

Overall Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Movistar)

Overall Tour de Suisse winner Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 45

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) on the podium

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 45

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) on the podium

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 45

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) on the podium

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 45

Jeremy Roy, Matteo Montaguti, Brent Bookwalter, Kris Boeckmans and Tanel Kangert on a climb

Jeremy Roy, Matteo Montaguti, Brent Bookwalter, Kris Boeckmans and Tanel Kangert on a climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 45

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 45

Nicolas Roche (AG2R)

Nicolas Roche (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 45

Levi Leipheimer, yellow jersey Rui Costa, Thomas Danielson and Roman Kreuziger

Levi Leipheimer, yellow jersey Rui Costa, Thomas Danielson and Roman Kreuziger
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 45

Frank Schleck and Bart De Clercq

Frank Schleck and Bart De Clercq
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 45

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 45

Mikael Astarloza

Mikael Astarloza
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 45

Matteo Montaguti

Matteo Montaguti
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 45

Vladimir Gusev

Vladimir Gusev
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 45

Peter Velits

Peter Velits
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 45

Damiano Cunego and Julien Berard

Damiano Cunego and Julien Berard
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 45

Chris Sorensen Chris and Mathias Frank

Chris Sorensen Chris and Mathias Frank
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 45

Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ)

Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 45

Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ)

Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 45

Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ)

Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Jeremy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 45

Thomas Danielson, Roman Kreuziger and Robert Gesink

Thomas Danielson, Roman Kreuziger and Robert Gesink
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 45

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 45

Joaquin Rojas and Rui Costa

Joaquin Rojas and Rui Costa
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 45

Maxime Monfort, Jacob Fuglsang, Andreas Kloden, Frank Schleck

Maxime Monfort, Jacob Fuglsang, Andreas Kloden, Frank Schleck
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 45

Marzio Bruseghin

Marzio Bruseghin
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 45

Tanel Kangert, Jeremy Roy, Brent Bookwalter, Matteo Montaguti, Kris Boeckmans

Tanel Kangert, Jeremy Roy, Brent Bookwalter, Matteo Montaguti, Kris Boeckmans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 45

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 45

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) takes a pull

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) takes a pull
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 45

Tanel Kangert (Astana)

Tanel Kangert (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 45

Matteo Montaguti, Tanel Kangert, Jeremy Roy, Brent Bookwalter, Kris Boeckmans

Matteo Montaguti, Tanel Kangert, Jeremy Roy, Brent Bookwalter, Kris Boeckmans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 45

Matteo Montaguti, Tanel Kangert, Jeremy Roy

Matteo Montaguti, Tanel Kangert, Jeremy Roy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 45

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Rui Costa (Movistar) secured overall victory at the Tour de Suisse after successfully containing the attacks of his rivals on the final day to Sörenberg, while Estonia’s Tanel Kangert (Astana) took stage honours.

After seeing his overall lead slashed to a slender 14-second margin over Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) on Saturday, Rui Costa’s grip on the yellow jersey had appeared somewhat tenuous as the stage began, but the Portuguese rider showed considerable tactical acumen and resolve to defend his lead on a day that saw the peloton tackle two hors categorie climbs and the tricky haul to the finish at Sörenberg.

The biggest challenge to Costa’s lead came from Schleck himself, who launched a bold attack on the penultimate climb, the Glaubenberg. Crossing the summit, the Luxembourger had almost a minute in hand on the fragmented yellow jersey group and although there were still 40 kilometres to go, Schleck appeared on course to move up to top spot on the podium.

The long, open descent took its toll on his chances, however, and when there was a general regrouping behind, Schleck opted to sit up and play his hand on the final climb rather than continue alone. With Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) all alongside Schleck and Rui Costa in the yellow jersey group, the stage appeared set for a battle royale on the final climb.

Instead, Rui Costa’s overall lead never came under the kind of threat he might have anticipated in the closing kilometres, thanks in no small part to the work of his teammate Alejandro Valverde, who returned from suspension for his part in Operacion Puerto at the beginning of his season.

When Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) powered off the front at the base of the final climb in a dangerous move that included Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) and Mathias Frank (BMC), it was Valverde who hit the front to set the tempo for Rui Costa and ensure that the Dutch talent’s lead never stretched much beyond 30 seconds and never seriously threatened the overall lead.

Valverde’s pace-setting then had another, equally important residual effect – it kept an even pace in the yellow jersey group and discouraged attacks from the likes of Schleck and Nieve, much to the relief of Rui Costa, who had floundered in the face of their accelerations the previous day.

The attack from Nieve finally came when Valverde finally swung over in the closing kilometres, but with the road flattening out, it was too little, too late from the Euskaltel rider. Rui Costa proved equal to the task of following the pace in the group of favourites, and he came across the finish line alongside Schleck, Leipheimer and Gesink to confirm his overall victory.

How it unfolded

With 218 kilometres and three major climbs on the agenda, it was perhaps not surprising that no fewer than 52 riders opted to withdraw from the race on what was a long and arduous final stage. The fast opening to affairs can hardly have helped their morale, either – it took almost an hour of attacking before the day’s break was finally rubber-stamped and Jeremy Roy (FDJ-BigMat), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) went clear.

They soon built up a lead of over 12 minutes – enough to put Kangert briefly into the virtual overall lead – but with RadioShack-Nissan springing into life as the roads climbed in the second half of the stage, that advantage steadily began to tumble.

Gregory Rast and Linus Gerdemann’s work on the Glaubenbielen significantly reduced the size of the peloton, and on the following climb, it was their leader Fränk Schleck who put the hammer down. The Luxembourger responded to an attack from Nieve with 45 kilometres to go, and opted to continue alone when he saw the carnage that had been caused behind.

Climbing seated, Schleck tapped out a fine rhythm en route to the summit, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda), Nieve, Gesink and Rui Costa scrambled behind. By the top, Schleck had a minute and it momentarily appeared as though he might carry that lead all the way to the finish, but once the chase organised itself on the descent, it soon became clear that he would be swallowed up sooner or later.

And so to a final ascent high on tension, but ultimately low on aggression from those closest to Rui Costa’s lead, thanks in no small part to his teammate Valverde’s efforts.

Up the road, meanwhile, the group of early leaders had fragmented as the climbing took its toll. Only Roy, Kangert and Montaguti remained on the final ascent, and Roy’ looked to go clear alone with two kilometres to go. Kangert matched him pedal stroke for pedal stroke, however, and when another Roy acceleration 800 metres from home failed to rid him of the Estonian, there was an air of inevitability about the two-up sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana5:54:22
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:02
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:01:46
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
8Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:48
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
15Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
17Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:12
19Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:26
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:20
21Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:50
22Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:52
26Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:31
28Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:07:58
29Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:49
30Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
31Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
32Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
33Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
35Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
36Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:12:55
37Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:58
39Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:17:08
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
42Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
43Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
44Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
45Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
46Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
47Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
49Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:10
50Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
51Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
52Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
53Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
54Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
55Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
56Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
58Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
61Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
67Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
68Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
70Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
72Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
74Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
76Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
77Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
78Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
79Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
80Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
81Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:17
82Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
84Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
87Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
88Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
89Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
90Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
91Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFJohan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
DNFThomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
DNFFredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFKarsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFEdward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFStefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFOscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
DNFZdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFBaden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFJohn Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGreg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFDanilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
DNFLeonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFThibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Hasle
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana6pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Sprint 2 - Schintmoos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana3
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana15pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana9
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
8Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
10Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team3
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep2
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Mountain 1 - Rengg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana6
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
4Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Glaubenbielen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
3Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana10
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4

Mountain 3 - Glaubenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana15
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
5Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan4

Mountain 4 - Südelhöhe
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana8pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Best young Swiss rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5:56:08
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:04
3Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:03
4Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:18:24
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team17:46:45
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:07
3AG2R La mondiale0:05:30
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:47
5Katusha Team0:16:20
6Garmin-Barracuda0:17:59
7Movistar Team0:20:45
8RadioShack-Nissan0:22:07
9BMC Racing Team0:22:46
10Sky Procycling0:22:48
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:23:15
12Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:31:19
13Team Saxo bank0:32:23
14Lampre - ISD0:43:33
15Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:49:39
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:49
17Spidertech Powered by C100:54:37

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team35:54:49
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:14
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:21
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:25
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:40
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:47
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:48
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:42
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:10
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:21
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:02:42
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:18
15Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
16Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:41
17Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:08:23
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:09:00
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:55
20Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:22
21Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:10:28
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:41
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:13
24Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:13:31
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:46
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:16:50
27Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:21:25
28Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:49
29Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:16
30Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:33
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:23:35
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:45
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:17
34Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:27:30
35Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:29:27
36Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:29:58
37Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:30:02
38Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:30:35
39Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:31:06
40Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:15
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:52
42Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:55
43Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:35:06
44Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:35:13
45Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:38:14
46Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:38:24
47Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:38:53
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:39:40
49Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:33
50Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:42:49
51Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:41
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:44:44
53Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:44:53
54Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:47:12
55Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
56Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:51
57Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:17
58Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:50:07
59Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:08
60Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:51:40
61Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:52:22
62Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:53:40
63Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:55:07
64Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:55:56
65Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:00
66Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:56:59
67Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:40
68Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:00:35
69Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:02:20
70Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda1:02:48
71Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:47
72Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C101:04:26
73Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:08
74Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team1:05:40
75Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:07:47
76Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C101:11:04
77Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:12:36
78Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:13:47
79Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:15:37
80Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:47
81Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:18:34
82Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:50
83Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:21:28
84Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep1:21:51
85Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:23:30
86Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C101:23:57
87Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:26:48
88Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C101:37:43
89Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:39:14
90Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:44:55
91Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:46:43
92Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:48:18

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale73pts
2Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana39
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat35
4Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan30
5Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team21
6Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1020
7Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1017
8Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank17
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep16
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda15
12Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team13
14Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
16Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
17Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
18Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling8
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep6
25Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling6
27Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
28Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank5
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
30Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan4
31Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
32Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep2
34Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
35Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
38Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Best young Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team35:57:10
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:55
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:14
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:45
5Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:52:46
6Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C101:08:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team107:46:30
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:48
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:33
4AG2R La mondiale0:17:42
5RadioShack-Nissan0:22:47
6BMC Racing Team0:25:09
7Katusha Team0:25:24
8Movistar Team0:28:46
9Sky Procycling0:31:12
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:35:41
11Garmin-Barracuda0:46:56
12Team Saxo bank0:48:12
13Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team1:01:20
14Lampre - ISD1:23:31
15Team Type 1 - Sanofi1:25:48
16Liquigas-Cannondale1:45:17
17Spidertech Powered by C103:30:12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews