Rui Costa (Movistar) secured overall victory at the Tour de Suisse after successfully containing the attacks of his rivals on the final day to Sörenberg, while Estonia’s Tanel Kangert (Astana) took stage honours.

After seeing his overall lead slashed to a slender 14-second margin over Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) on Saturday, Rui Costa’s grip on the yellow jersey had appeared somewhat tenuous as the stage began, but the Portuguese rider showed considerable tactical acumen and resolve to defend his lead on a day that saw the peloton tackle two hors categorie climbs and the tricky haul to the finish at Sörenberg.

The biggest challenge to Costa’s lead came from Schleck himself, who launched a bold attack on the penultimate climb, the Glaubenberg. Crossing the summit, the Luxembourger had almost a minute in hand on the fragmented yellow jersey group and although there were still 40 kilometres to go, Schleck appeared on course to move up to top spot on the podium.

The long, open descent took its toll on his chances, however, and when there was a general regrouping behind, Schleck opted to sit up and play his hand on the final climb rather than continue alone. With Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) all alongside Schleck and Rui Costa in the yellow jersey group, the stage appeared set for a battle royale on the final climb.

Instead, Rui Costa’s overall lead never came under the kind of threat he might have anticipated in the closing kilometres, thanks in no small part to the work of his teammate Alejandro Valverde, who returned from suspension for his part in Operacion Puerto at the beginning of his season.

When Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) powered off the front at the base of the final climb in a dangerous move that included Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) and Mathias Frank (BMC), it was Valverde who hit the front to set the tempo for Rui Costa and ensure that the Dutch talent’s lead never stretched much beyond 30 seconds and never seriously threatened the overall lead.

Valverde’s pace-setting then had another, equally important residual effect – it kept an even pace in the yellow jersey group and discouraged attacks from the likes of Schleck and Nieve, much to the relief of Rui Costa, who had floundered in the face of their accelerations the previous day.

The attack from Nieve finally came when Valverde finally swung over in the closing kilometres, but with the road flattening out, it was too little, too late from the Euskaltel rider. Rui Costa proved equal to the task of following the pace in the group of favourites, and he came across the finish line alongside Schleck, Leipheimer and Gesink to confirm his overall victory.

How it unfolded

With 218 kilometres and three major climbs on the agenda, it was perhaps not surprising that no fewer than 52 riders opted to withdraw from the race on what was a long and arduous final stage. The fast opening to affairs can hardly have helped their morale, either – it took almost an hour of attacking before the day’s break was finally rubber-stamped and Jeremy Roy (FDJ-BigMat), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) went clear.

They soon built up a lead of over 12 minutes – enough to put Kangert briefly into the virtual overall lead – but with RadioShack-Nissan springing into life as the roads climbed in the second half of the stage, that advantage steadily began to tumble.

Gregory Rast and Linus Gerdemann’s work on the Glaubenbielen significantly reduced the size of the peloton, and on the following climb, it was their leader Fränk Schleck who put the hammer down. The Luxembourger responded to an attack from Nieve with 45 kilometres to go, and opted to continue alone when he saw the carnage that had been caused behind.

Climbing seated, Schleck tapped out a fine rhythm en route to the summit, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda), Nieve, Gesink and Rui Costa scrambled behind. By the top, Schleck had a minute and it momentarily appeared as though he might carry that lead all the way to the finish, but once the chase organised itself on the descent, it soon became clear that he would be swallowed up sooner or later.

And so to a final ascent high on tension, but ultimately low on aggression from those closest to Rui Costa’s lead, thanks in no small part to his teammate Valverde’s efforts.

Up the road, meanwhile, the group of early leaders had fragmented as the climbing took its toll. Only Roy, Kangert and Montaguti remained on the final ascent, and Roy’ looked to go clear alone with two kilometres to go. Kangert matched him pedal stroke for pedal stroke, however, and when another Roy acceleration 800 metres from home failed to rid him of the Estonian, there was an air of inevitability about the two-up sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 5:54:22 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:02 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:01:46 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:48 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 11 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 17 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:12 19 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:26 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:20 21 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:50 22 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:52 26 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:31 28 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:07:58 29 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:49 30 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 31 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 32 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 33 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 35 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 36 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:12:55 37 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:58 39 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:17:08 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 42 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 43 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 44 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 45 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 46 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 47 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:10 50 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 51 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 52 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 53 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 54 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 55 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 56 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 58 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 61 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 66 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 67 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 68 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 70 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 72 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 74 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 76 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 77 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 78 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 79 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 80 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 81 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:17 82 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 84 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 87 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 88 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 89 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 90 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 91 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team DNF Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team DNF Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana DNF David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep DNF Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda DNF Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda DNF Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda DNF Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana DNF Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNF Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank DNF Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank DNF Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale DNF Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team DNF Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep DNF Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep DNF Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNF Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD DNF Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD DNF Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep DNF Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Hasle # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 6 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Sprint 2 - Schintmoos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 3 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 15 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 9 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 10 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3 11 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 2 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 1 - Rengg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 6 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 4 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Glaubenbielen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 3 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 10 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4

Mountain 3 - Glaubenberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 15 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 4

Mountain 4 - Südelhöhe # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 8 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Best young Swiss rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5:56:08 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:04 3 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:03 4 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:18:24 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 17:46:45 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:07 3 AG2R La mondiale 0:05:30 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:47 5 Katusha Team 0:16:20 6 Garmin-Barracuda 0:17:59 7 Movistar Team 0:20:45 8 RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:07 9 BMC Racing Team 0:22:46 10 Sky Procycling 0:22:48 11 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:23:15 12 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:31:19 13 Team Saxo bank 0:32:23 14 Lampre - ISD 0:43:33 15 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:49:39 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:49 17 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:54:37

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 35:54:49 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:14 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:21 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:25 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:40 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:47 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:48 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:59 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:10 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:02:42 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:18 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 16 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:41 17 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:08:23 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:09:00 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:55 20 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:22 21 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:10:28 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:41 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:13 24 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:13:31 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:46 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:16:50 27 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:21:25 28 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:49 29 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:16 30 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:33 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:23:35 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:45 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:17 34 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:27:30 35 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:29:27 36 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:29:58 37 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:02 38 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:30:35 39 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:31:06 40 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:15 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:52 42 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:55 43 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:35:06 44 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:35:13 45 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:38:14 46 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:38:24 47 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:38:53 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:39:40 49 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:33 50 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:42:49 51 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:41 52 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:44:44 53 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:44:53 54 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:47:12 55 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 56 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:51 57 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:17 58 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:50:07 59 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:08 60 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:51:40 61 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:52:22 62 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:53:40 63 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:55:07 64 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:55:56 65 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:00 66 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:56:59 67 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:58:40 68 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:00:35 69 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:20 70 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 1:02:48 71 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:47 72 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:04:26 73 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:08 74 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:05:40 75 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:07:47 76 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:11:04 77 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:12:36 78 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1:13:47 79 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:15:37 80 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:47 81 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:18:34 82 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:50 83 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:21:28 84 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 1:21:51 85 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:23:30 86 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:23:57 87 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:26:48 88 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:37:43 89 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:39:14 90 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:44:55 91 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:46:43 92 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:48:18

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 73 pts 2 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 39 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 35 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 30 5 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 21 6 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 20 7 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 17 8 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 16 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 12 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 14 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 16 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 17 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 18 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 25 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 26 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 27 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 28 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 5 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 30 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4 31 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 32 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 2 34 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 35 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 38 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Best young Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35:57:10 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:55 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:14 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:45 5 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:52:46 6 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:08:43