Costa wins Tour de Suisse overall
Kangert victorious in final stage
Stage 9: Näfels-Lintharena - Sörenberg
Rui Costa (Movistar) secured overall victory at the Tour de Suisse after successfully containing the attacks of his rivals on the final day to Sörenberg, while Estonia’s Tanel Kangert (Astana) took stage honours.
After seeing his overall lead slashed to a slender 14-second margin over Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) on Saturday, Rui Costa’s grip on the yellow jersey had appeared somewhat tenuous as the stage began, but the Portuguese rider showed considerable tactical acumen and resolve to defend his lead on a day that saw the peloton tackle two hors categorie climbs and the tricky haul to the finish at Sörenberg.
The biggest challenge to Costa’s lead came from Schleck himself, who launched a bold attack on the penultimate climb, the Glaubenberg. Crossing the summit, the Luxembourger had almost a minute in hand on the fragmented yellow jersey group and although there were still 40 kilometres to go, Schleck appeared on course to move up to top spot on the podium.
The long, open descent took its toll on his chances, however, and when there was a general regrouping behind, Schleck opted to sit up and play his hand on the final climb rather than continue alone. With Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) all alongside Schleck and Rui Costa in the yellow jersey group, the stage appeared set for a battle royale on the final climb.
Instead, Rui Costa’s overall lead never came under the kind of threat he might have anticipated in the closing kilometres, thanks in no small part to the work of his teammate Alejandro Valverde, who returned from suspension for his part in Operacion Puerto at the beginning of his season.
When Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) powered off the front at the base of the final climb in a dangerous move that included Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank) and Mathias Frank (BMC), it was Valverde who hit the front to set the tempo for Rui Costa and ensure that the Dutch talent’s lead never stretched much beyond 30 seconds and never seriously threatened the overall lead.
Valverde’s pace-setting then had another, equally important residual effect – it kept an even pace in the yellow jersey group and discouraged attacks from the likes of Schleck and Nieve, much to the relief of Rui Costa, who had floundered in the face of their accelerations the previous day.
The attack from Nieve finally came when Valverde finally swung over in the closing kilometres, but with the road flattening out, it was too little, too late from the Euskaltel rider. Rui Costa proved equal to the task of following the pace in the group of favourites, and he came across the finish line alongside Schleck, Leipheimer and Gesink to confirm his overall victory.
How it unfolded
With 218 kilometres and three major climbs on the agenda, it was perhaps not surprising that no fewer than 52 riders opted to withdraw from the race on what was a long and arduous final stage. The fast opening to affairs can hardly have helped their morale, either – it took almost an hour of attacking before the day’s break was finally rubber-stamped and Jeremy Roy (FDJ-BigMat), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) went clear.
They soon built up a lead of over 12 minutes – enough to put Kangert briefly into the virtual overall lead – but with RadioShack-Nissan springing into life as the roads climbed in the second half of the stage, that advantage steadily began to tumble.
Gregory Rast and Linus Gerdemann’s work on the Glaubenbielen significantly reduced the size of the peloton, and on the following climb, it was their leader Fränk Schleck who put the hammer down. The Luxembourger responded to an attack from Nieve with 45 kilometres to go, and opted to continue alone when he saw the carnage that had been caused behind.
Climbing seated, Schleck tapped out a fine rhythm en route to the summit, while Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda), Nieve, Gesink and Rui Costa scrambled behind. By the top, Schleck had a minute and it momentarily appeared as though he might carry that lead all the way to the finish, but once the chase organised itself on the descent, it soon became clear that he would be swallowed up sooner or later.
And so to a final ascent high on tension, but ultimately low on aggression from those closest to Rui Costa’s lead, thanks in no small part to his teammate Valverde’s efforts.
Up the road, meanwhile, the group of early leaders had fragmented as the climbing took its toll. Only Roy, Kangert and Montaguti remained on the final ascent, and Roy’ looked to go clear alone with two kilometres to go. Kangert matched him pedal stroke for pedal stroke, however, and when another Roy acceleration 800 metres from home failed to rid him of the Estonian, there was an air of inevitability about the two-up sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|5:54:22
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:02
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:46
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:48
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|17
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|19
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:26
|20
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:20
|21
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:50
|22
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:52
|26
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:31
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:07:58
|29
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:49
|30
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|31
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|32
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|33
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|35
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|36
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:12:55
|37
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:58
|39
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:17:08
|41
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|42
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|45
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:10
|50
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|51
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|52
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|55
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|56
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|58
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|61
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|67
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|68
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|70
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|72
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|74
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|78
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|81
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:17
|82
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|84
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|87
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|88
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|89
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|90
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|91
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|DNF
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|DNF
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|DNF
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|DNF
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|DNF
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|6
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|pts
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|3
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|15
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|9
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|2
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|pts
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|6
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|4
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|3
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|10
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|15
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|8
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5:56:08
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:04
|3
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:03
|4
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:18:24
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|17:46:45
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|3
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:05:30
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:47
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:16:20
|6
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:17:59
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:20:45
|8
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:07
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:46
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:22:48
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:23:15
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:31:19
|13
|Team Saxo bank
|0:32:23
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:43:33
|15
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:49:39
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:49
|17
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:54:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|35:54:49
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:14
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:21
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:40
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:47
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:48
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:10
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|13
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:42
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:18
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|16
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:41
|17
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:08:23
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:00
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:55
|20
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:22
|21
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:10:28
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:41
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:13
|24
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:13:31
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:46
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:16:50
|27
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:21:25
|28
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:49
|29
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:16
|30
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:33
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:23:35
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:45
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:17
|34
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:30
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:29:27
|36
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:29:58
|37
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:02
|38
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:30:35
|39
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:31:06
|40
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:15
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:52
|42
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:55
|43
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:06
|44
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:13
|45
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:38:14
|46
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:38:24
|47
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:38:53
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:39:40
|49
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:33
|50
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:42:49
|51
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:41
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:44:44
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:44:53
|54
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:47:12
|55
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|56
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:51
|57
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:17
|58
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:50:07
|59
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:08
|60
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:51:40
|61
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:52:22
|62
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:53:40
|63
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:55:07
|64
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:55:56
|65
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:56:00
|66
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:56:59
|67
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:40
|68
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:00:35
|69
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:02:20
|70
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|1:02:48
|71
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:47
|72
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:04:26
|73
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:08
|74
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:05:40
|75
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:07:47
|76
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:11:04
|77
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:12:36
|78
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:13:47
|79
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:15:37
|80
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:47
|81
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:34
|82
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:50
|83
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:21:28
|84
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|1:21:51
|85
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:30
|86
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:23:57
|87
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:26:48
|88
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:37:43
|89
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:39:14
|90
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:44:55
|91
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:46:43
|92
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:48:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|pts
|2
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|39
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|35
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|5
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|6
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|7
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|17
|8
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|9
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|16
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|12
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|14
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|16
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|17
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|18
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|25
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|26
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|27
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|31
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|32
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|2
|34
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|35
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|38
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35:57:10
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:55
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:14
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:45
|5
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:52:46
|6
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:08:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|107:46:30
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:33
|4
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:17:42
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:47
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:09
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:25:24
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:28:46
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:31:12
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:35:41
|11
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:46:56
|12
|Team Saxo bank
|0:48:12
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|1:01:20
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|1:23:31
|15
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1:25:48
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:45:17
|17
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|3:30:12
