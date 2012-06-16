Albasini solos to Tour de Suisse stage 8 win
Costa keeps yellow jersey
Stage 8: Bischofszell - Arosa
Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took a fine solo victory at the Tour de Suisse on a day that saw Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) edge closer to the overall lead of Rui Costa (Movistar). With one day of racing to go, Costa leads Schleck by 14 seconds, with Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) a further 7 seconds back in 3rd.
It was ultimately a day of two races on the 148.2km trek from Bischofszell to Arosa. The first was a straightforward fight for stage honours that saw Albasini outlast his three breakaway companions and then pull away on the hors categorie climb to the finish; the second, a tense, tactical battle for the leader’s yellow jersey, in which the initiative ebbed and flowed between a number of contenders in the finale.
The foundations of Albasini’s win were laid in a low-key time trial display on Friday – definitively out of the overall picture, the Swiss rider had the freedom to infiltrate the day’s early break, which chugged away 15km into the stage. In the company of Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda), Albasini had a lead of five minutes by the time he reached the stage’s two climbs, the second category Castiel and the final haul to Arosa.
Albasini launched his first attack at the foot of the Castiel, bringing Velits clear with him, and together the duo succeeded in maintaining a three-minute advantage by the time the road reared up for the final 8km to Arosa. Cleverly, Albasini once again attacked just before the climbing began in earnest and he quickly careered away from Velits and towards Switzerland’s first stage win of the week.
Rabobank sets the pace
Robert Gesink had shown signs in recent days that he had recovered from his sub-par outing on the opening road stage last weekend, and the Dutchman received a considerable vote of confidence from his Rabobank squad, as they did the bulk of the pace-setting in the yellow jersey group behind.
Indeed, such was the ferocity of Laurens Ten Dam’s tempo on the Castiel that he whittled the group of favourites down to just under twenty riders, with Costa among those riders struggling to maintain contact. While there was a brief regrouping on the descent, Gesink showed his intentions by clipping away for the bonus second on offer at Peist ahead of the final climb.
As the gradient pitched up to 15% on the final climb, Steven Kruijswijk took over pace-making duties for the Dutch squad and his efforts put Costa into difficulty once again. With the Portuguese rider’s grip on his yellow jersey guttering at the rear of the group, it was Fränk Schleck – and not Gesink – who delivered the anticipated attack, however.
The Luxembourger went away inside the final 4 kilometres, bringing Nieve and Leipehimer with him. Behind, Gesink was unable to get on terms, but after initially struggling, he settled to follow at a distance of around 20 seconds, accompanied by Kruijswijk and the impressive Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat).
Up front, Albasini had managed his resources perfectly on the steepest section of the climb and he then dosed his effort accordingly on the false flat run-in to the finish, and secured a fine stage victory.
Schleck led the pursuit behind, hoping that he might move into the yellow jersey, but his cause was not helped when Nieve and Leipheimer nipped around him for the bonus seconds on offer at the finish. Even so, the trio took 21 seconds out of Robert Gesink and it was left to Rui Costa to limit his losses to Schleck in the closing kilometres, with the help of his teammate Alejandro Valverde.
Costa succeeded in doing so, salvaging his yellow jersey by 14 seconds, but the Portuguese rider will face a stiff test if he is to repeat the feat on the tough final stage to Sörenberg on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:45:39
|2
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:15
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:57
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|12
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|13
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|15
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|16
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:25
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:38
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:44
|23
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:57
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:04:08
|27
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:03
|28
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:24
|29
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:21
|30
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:50
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|32
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:07:38
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:08:11
|34
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:07
|37
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|40
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:11:28
|41
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|42
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|46
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|51
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|52
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|57
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|58
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|59
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|60
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|61
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:47
|66
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:11
|67
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:12:27
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:12:48
|69
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:36
|71
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:09
|72
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|73
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:22:58
|74
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:23:20
|75
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:25:31
|77
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|79
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|81
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|82
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|83
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|84
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|85
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|86
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|88
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|90
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|91
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|92
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|94
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|95
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|99
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|105
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|106
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|108
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|110
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|111
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|112
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|113
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|115
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|116
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|117
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|118
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|120
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|123
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|124
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|125
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|126
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|127
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|128
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|129
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|130
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|131
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|132
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|136
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|137
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|138
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|139
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|141
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|142
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|143
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|3
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|10
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|6
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|4
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|12
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|15
|3
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:45:39
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:07
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:28
|5
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:23:28
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:02
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:06:46
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:08
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:33
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:10:59
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:10
|10
|Team Saxo bank
|0:15:33
|11
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:16:09
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:17:17
|13
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:18:01
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:20:41
|15
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:27:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|29:58:39
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:14
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:21
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:40
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:42
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:43
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:13
|11
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:01:22
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:26
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:12
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:44
|17
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:09
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:18
|19
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:21
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:27
|21
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:40
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|23
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:46
|24
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:06:30
|25
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:13
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:08:15
|29
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:08
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:11:03
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:48
|32
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:51
|33
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:13
|34
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:45
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:53
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:30
|37
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:33
|38
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:13:38
|39
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:42
|40
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:46
|41
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:16:23
|42
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:44
|43
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:45
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:14
|45
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:53
|46
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:19:58
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:08
|48
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:19
|49
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:20:38
|50
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:22:54
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:23:17
|52
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:24:27
|53
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:24:56
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:09
|55
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:19
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:53
|57
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:22
|58
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:26:31
|59
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:13
|60
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:45
|61
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:27:46
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:30
|63
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:28:50
|64
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:29
|65
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:55
|66
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:31:00
|67
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:31:23
|68
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:31:45
|69
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:33:18
|70
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:34:00
|71
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:14
|72
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:51
|73
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:35:19
|74
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:36:45
|75
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:01
|76
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:37:27
|77
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:37:34
|78
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:37:38
|79
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:39
|80
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:38:04
|81
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:38:11
|82
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:38:20
|83
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:38:37
|84
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:01
|85
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:55
|86
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:40:08
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:18
|88
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:29
|89
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:42:35
|90
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:44:25
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:25
|92
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:46:04
|93
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:47:38
|94
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:47:43
|95
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:18
|96
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:49:20
|97
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:23
|98
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:49:25
|99
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:49:34
|101
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:49:46
|102
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:50:54
|103
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:51:39
|104
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:51:44
|105
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:51:46
|106
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:52:37
|107
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:52:58
|108
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:15
|109
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:53:28
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:53:30
|111
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:54:14
|112
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:54:38
|113
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:55:25
|114
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:01
|115
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:56:28
|116
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:56:32
|117
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:57:15
|118
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:22
|119
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:06
|120
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:35
|121
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:59:47
|122
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:12
|123
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:28
|124
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:30
|125
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:03:06
|126
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:12
|127
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|1:03:23
|128
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|1:03:29
|129
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:04:03
|130
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:05:07
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:05:17
|132
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|1:06:56
|133
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:08:26
|134
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:09:25
|135
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:09:29
|136
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:09:53
|137
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:10:14
|138
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:11:45
|139
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:13:30
|140
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:17:26
|141
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|1:18:02
|142
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:19:14
|143
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:20:25
|144
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:20:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|3
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|6
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|17
|7
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|8
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|16
|9
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|11
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|12
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|15
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|16
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|18
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|22
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|6
|23
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|25
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|26
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|27
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|28
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|30
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|34
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|35
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|37
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|2
|39
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|40
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|41
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30:01:02
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:09:50
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:21
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:51
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:34:22
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:50:14
|8
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:01:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|89:52:31
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:14
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:54
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:37
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:55
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:15:15
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:15:38
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:16:18
|9
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:19:26
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:19:40
|11
|Team Saxo bank
|0:23:03
|12
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:36:11
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:37:15
|14
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:43:23
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:47:12
|16
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:58:12
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:42
|18
|Orica GreenEDGE
|1:01:10
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:52:12
|20
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|2:42:49
