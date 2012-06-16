Image 1 of 46 Mathias Frank (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 46 Stuart O'Grady (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoys his stage 8 win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 46 Moreno Moser (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 46 Vladimir Gusev (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 46 Chris Sorensen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 46 Alejandro Valverde , Rui Faria Da Costa, Giampaolo Caruso (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 46 Alejandro Valverde , Rui Faria Da Costa, Giampaolo Caruso (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 46 Alessandro Petacchi and the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 46 Nicolas Roche (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 46 Frank Schleck, Mikel Nieve and Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 46 Frank Schleck, Mikel Nieve and Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 46 Frank Schleck, Mikel Nieve and Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 46 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 46 Tom Danielson (Garmin Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 46 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 46 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 46 Roman Krueziger (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 46 Kisses for yellow jersey Rui Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 46 Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 46 Rui Costa (Movistar) finishes up stage 8 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 46 Stage winner Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 46 Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 46 Overall leader Rui Costa (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 46 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finishes fourth (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 46 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) scoops up second place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 46 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the dash to the line for second place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) has plenty of time to celebrate his solo stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) cruises alone to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates a stage 8 win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 46 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 8 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 46 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took a fine solo victory at the Tour de Suisse on a day that saw Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) edge closer to the overall lead of Rui Costa (Movistar). With one day of racing to go, Costa leads Schleck by 14 seconds, with Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) a further 7 seconds back in 3rd.

It was ultimately a day of two races on the 148.2km trek from Bischofszell to Arosa. The first was a straightforward fight for stage honours that saw Albasini outlast his three breakaway companions and then pull away on the hors categorie climb to the finish; the second, a tense, tactical battle for the leader’s yellow jersey, in which the initiative ebbed and flowed between a number of contenders in the finale.

The foundations of Albasini’s win were laid in a low-key time trial display on Friday – definitively out of the overall picture, the Swiss rider had the freedom to infiltrate the day’s early break, which chugged away 15km into the stage. In the company of Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda), Albasini had a lead of five minutes by the time he reached the stage’s two climbs, the second category Castiel and the final haul to Arosa.

Albasini launched his first attack at the foot of the Castiel, bringing Velits clear with him, and together the duo succeeded in maintaining a three-minute advantage by the time the road reared up for the final 8km to Arosa. Cleverly, Albasini once again attacked just before the climbing began in earnest and he quickly careered away from Velits and towards Switzerland’s first stage win of the week.

Rabobank sets the pace

Robert Gesink had shown signs in recent days that he had recovered from his sub-par outing on the opening road stage last weekend, and the Dutchman received a considerable vote of confidence from his Rabobank squad, as they did the bulk of the pace-setting in the yellow jersey group behind.

Indeed, such was the ferocity of Laurens Ten Dam’s tempo on the Castiel that he whittled the group of favourites down to just under twenty riders, with Costa among those riders struggling to maintain contact. While there was a brief regrouping on the descent, Gesink showed his intentions by clipping away for the bonus second on offer at Peist ahead of the final climb.

As the gradient pitched up to 15% on the final climb, Steven Kruijswijk took over pace-making duties for the Dutch squad and his efforts put Costa into difficulty once again. With the Portuguese rider’s grip on his yellow jersey guttering at the rear of the group, it was Fränk Schleck – and not Gesink – who delivered the anticipated attack, however.

The Luxembourger went away inside the final 4 kilometres, bringing Nieve and Leipehimer with him. Behind, Gesink was unable to get on terms, but after initially struggling, he settled to follow at a distance of around 20 seconds, accompanied by Kruijswijk and the impressive Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat).

Up front, Albasini had managed his resources perfectly on the steepest section of the climb and he then dosed his effort accordingly on the false flat run-in to the finish, and secured a fine stage victory.

Schleck led the pursuit behind, hoping that he might move into the yellow jersey, but his cause was not helped when Nieve and Leipheimer nipped around him for the bonus seconds on offer at the finish. Even so, the trio took 21 seconds out of Robert Gesink and it was left to Rui Costa to limit his losses to Schleck in the closing kilometres, with the help of his teammate Alejandro Valverde.

Costa succeeded in doing so, salvaging his yellow jersey by 14 seconds, but the Portuguese rider will face a stiff test if he is to repeat the feat on the tough final stage to Sörenberg on Sunday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:45:39 2 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:15 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:39 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:01:57 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 12 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 13 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 15 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:25 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:38 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 22 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:44 23 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:57 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:04:08 27 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:03 28 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:24 29 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:21 30 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:06:50 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:03 32 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:07:38 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:08:11 34 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 35 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:23 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:07 37 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:25 40 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:11:28 41 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 42 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 43 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 46 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 48 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 50 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 51 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 52 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 57 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 58 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 59 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 60 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 61 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:11:47 66 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:11 67 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:12:27 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:12:48 69 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:36 71 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:15:09 72 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:19:45 73 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:22:58 74 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:23:20 75 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 76 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:25:31 77 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 79 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 81 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 82 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 83 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 84 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 85 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 88 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 90 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 91 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 92 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 94 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 95 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 99 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 105 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 106 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 110 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 111 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 112 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 113 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 115 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 116 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 117 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 118 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 119 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 123 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 124 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 125 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 126 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 127 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 128 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 129 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 130 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 131 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 132 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 133 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 134 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 136 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 137 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 138 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 139 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 140 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 141 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 142 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 143 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 144 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team

Sprint 1 - Trimmis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 1

Sprint 2 - Peist # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 3 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 10 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 9 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 6 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 4 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 3 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 12 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 1 - Castiel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 1

Mountain 2 - Arosa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 15 3 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 6 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4

Best young Swiss rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:45:39 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:07 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:28 5 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Euskaltel - Euskadi 11:23:28 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 3 RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:02 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:47 5 Movistar Team 0:06:46 6 BMC Racing Team 0:08:08 7 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:10:33 8 Katusha Team 0:10:59 9 Sky Procycling 0:11:10 10 Team Saxo bank 0:15:33 11 AG2R La mondiale 0:16:09 12 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:17:17 13 Garmin-Barracuda 0:18:01 14 Lampre - ISD 0:20:41 15 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:27:53

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 29:58:39 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:14 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:21 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:25 5 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:40 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:42 7 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:43 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:01 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:13 11 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:01:22 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:26 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:12 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:02:44 17 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:09 18 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:18 19 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:21 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:27 21 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:40 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:35 23 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:05:46 24 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:06:30 25 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:50 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:13 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:09 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:08:15 29 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:08 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:11:03 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:48 32 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:51 33 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:13 34 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:45 35 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:53 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:30 37 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:33 38 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:13:38 39 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:42 40 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:46 41 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:16:23 42 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:44 43 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:45 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:14 45 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:19:53 46 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:19:58 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:08 48 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:19 49 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:20:38 50 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:54 51 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:23:17 52 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:24:27 53 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:56 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:09 55 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:19 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:53 57 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:22 58 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:26:31 59 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:13 60 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:27:45 61 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:27:46 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:30 63 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:28:50 64 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:29 65 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:55 66 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:31:00 67 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:31:23 68 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:31:45 69 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:33:18 70 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:34:00 71 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 0:34:14 72 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:51 73 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:35:19 74 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:36:45 75 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:01 76 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:37:27 77 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:37:34 78 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:38 79 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:39 80 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:38:04 81 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:38:11 82 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:38:20 83 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:38:37 84 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:01 85 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:55 86 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:40:08 87 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:18 88 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:41:29 89 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:42:35 90 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:44:25 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:25 92 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:46:04 93 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:47:38 94 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:47:43 95 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:18 96 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:49:20 97 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:23 98 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:49:25 99 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:49:34 101 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:49:46 102 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:50:54 103 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:51:39 104 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:51:44 105 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:51:46 106 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:52:37 107 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:52:58 108 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:15 109 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:53:28 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:53:30 111 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:54:14 112 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:54:38 113 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:55:25 114 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:01 115 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:56:28 116 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:32 117 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:57:15 118 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:57:22 119 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:58:06 120 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:58:35 121 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:59:47 122 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:00:12 123 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:28 124 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:01:30 125 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:03:06 126 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:03:12 127 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 1:03:23 128 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 1:03:29 129 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:04:03 130 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:05:07 131 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:05:17 132 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 1:06:56 133 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:08:26 134 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:09:25 135 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:09:29 136 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:09:53 137 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:10:14 138 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:11:45 139 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:13:30 140 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:17:26 141 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 1:18:02 142 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:19:14 143 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:20:25 144 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:20:49

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 pts 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 26 3 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 21 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 5 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 20 6 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 17 7 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 8 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 16 9 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 11 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 12 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 15 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 16 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 17 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 18 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 22 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 6 23 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 24 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 6 25 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 26 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 27 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 28 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 5 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 30 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 32 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 34 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4 35 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 37 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 2 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 40 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 41 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 1

Best young Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30:01:02 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:27 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:09:50 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:21 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:51 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:34:22 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:50:14 8 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 1:01:40