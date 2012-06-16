Trending

Albasini solos to Tour de Suisse stage 8 win

Costa keeps yellow jersey

Image 1 of 46

Mathias Frank (BMC)

Mathias Frank (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 46

Stuart O'Grady

Stuart O'Grady
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoys his stage 8 win

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoys his stage 8 win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 46

Moreno Moser

Moreno Moser
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 46

Vladimir Gusev

Vladimir Gusev
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 46

Chris Sorensen

Chris Sorensen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 46

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 46

Alejandro Valverde , Rui Faria Da Costa, Giampaolo Caruso

Alejandro Valverde , Rui Faria Da Costa, Giampaolo Caruso
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 46

Alejandro Valverde , Rui Faria Da Costa, Giampaolo Caruso

Alejandro Valverde , Rui Faria Da Costa, Giampaolo Caruso
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 46

Alessandro Petacchi and the peloton

Alessandro Petacchi and the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 46

Nicolas Roche

Nicolas Roche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 46

Frank Schleck, Mikel Nieve and Levi Leipheimer

Frank Schleck, Mikel Nieve and Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)

Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 46

Frank Schleck, Mikel Nieve and Levi Leipheimer

Frank Schleck, Mikel Nieve and Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 46

Frank Schleck, Mikel Nieve and Levi Leipheimer

Frank Schleck, Mikel Nieve and Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 46

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda)

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 46

Tom Danielson (Garmin Barracuda)

Tom Danielson (Garmin Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 46

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 46

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 46

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 46

Roman Krueziger (Astana)

Roman Krueziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 46

Jakob Fuglsang

Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 46

Kisses for yellow jersey Rui Costa (Movistar)

Kisses for yellow jersey Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 46

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 46

Rui Costa (Movistar) finishes up stage 8

Rui Costa (Movistar) finishes up stage 8
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 46

Stage winner Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Stage winner Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 46

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium

Rui Costa (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 46

Overall leader Rui Costa (Movistar)

Overall leader Rui Costa (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 46

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finishes fourth

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finishes fourth
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 46

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) scoops up second place

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) scoops up second place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 46

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the dash to the line for second place.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the dash to the line for second place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) has plenty of time to celebrate his solo stage win

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) has plenty of time to celebrate his solo stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) cruises alone to the finish

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) cruises alone to the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates a stage 8 win

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates a stage 8 win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 46

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 8

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 8
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 46

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took a fine solo victory at the Tour de Suisse on a day that saw Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) edge closer to the overall lead of Rui Costa (Movistar). With one day of racing to go, Costa leads Schleck by 14 seconds, with Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) a further 7 seconds back in 3rd.

It was ultimately a day of two races on the 148.2km trek from Bischofszell to Arosa. The first was a straightforward fight for stage honours that saw Albasini outlast his three breakaway companions and then pull away on the hors categorie climb to the finish; the second, a tense, tactical battle for the leader’s yellow jersey, in which the initiative ebbed and flowed between a number of contenders in the finale.

The foundations of Albasini’s win were laid in a low-key time trial display on Friday – definitively out of the overall picture, the Swiss rider had the freedom to infiltrate the day’s early break, which chugged away 15km into the stage. In the company of Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Remi Cusin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Barracuda), Albasini had a lead of five minutes by the time he reached the stage’s two climbs, the second category Castiel and the final haul to Arosa.

Albasini launched his first attack at the foot of the Castiel, bringing Velits clear with him, and together the duo succeeded in maintaining a three-minute advantage by the time the road reared up for the final 8km to Arosa. Cleverly, Albasini once again attacked just before the climbing began in earnest and he quickly careered away from Velits and towards Switzerland’s first stage win of the week.

Rabobank sets the pace

Robert Gesink had shown signs in recent days that he had recovered from his sub-par outing on the opening road stage last weekend, and the Dutchman received a considerable vote of confidence from his Rabobank squad, as they did the bulk of the pace-setting in the yellow jersey group behind.

Indeed, such was the ferocity of Laurens Ten Dam’s tempo on the Castiel that he whittled the group of favourites down to just under twenty riders, with Costa among those riders struggling to maintain contact. While there was a brief regrouping on the descent, Gesink showed his intentions by clipping away for the bonus second on offer at Peist ahead of the final climb.

As the gradient pitched up to 15% on the final climb, Steven Kruijswijk took over pace-making duties for the Dutch squad and his efforts put Costa into difficulty once again. With the Portuguese rider’s grip on his yellow jersey guttering at the rear of the group, it was Fränk Schleck – and not Gesink – who delivered the anticipated attack, however.

The Luxembourger went away inside the final 4 kilometres, bringing Nieve and Leipehimer with him. Behind, Gesink was unable to get on terms, but after initially struggling, he settled to follow at a distance of around 20 seconds, accompanied by Kruijswijk and the impressive Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat).

Up front, Albasini had managed his resources perfectly on the steepest section of the climb and he then dosed his effort accordingly on the false flat run-in to the finish, and secured a fine stage victory.

Schleck led the pursuit behind, hoping that he might move into the yellow jersey, but his cause was not helped when Nieve and Leipheimer nipped around him for the bonus seconds on offer at the finish. Even so, the trio took 21 seconds out of Robert Gesink and it was left to Rui Costa to limit his losses to Schleck in the closing kilometres, with the help of his teammate Alejandro Valverde.

Costa succeeded in doing so, salvaging his yellow jersey by 14 seconds, but the Portuguese rider will face a stiff test if he is to repeat the feat on the tough final stage to Sörenberg on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:45:39
2Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:15
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
4Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:39
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:01:57
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
12Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
14Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
15Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:25
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
18Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:38
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
22Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:44
23Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:57
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
25Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:04:08
27Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:03
28Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:24
29Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:21
30Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:06:50
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:03
32Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:07:38
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:08:11
34Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
35Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:23
36Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:07
37Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
38Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:25
40Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:11:28
41Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
42Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
43Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
44Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
46Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
48Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
50Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
51Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
52Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
56Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
57Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
58Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
59Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
60Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
61Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
64Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:11:47
66John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:11
67Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:12:27
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:12:48
69José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
70Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:36
71Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:15:09
72Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:45
73Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:22:58
74Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:23:20
75Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
76David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:25:31
77Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
79Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
81Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
82Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
83Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
84Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
85Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
88Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
90Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
91Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
92Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
94Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
95Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
99Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
100Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
105Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
106Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
108Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
109Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
110Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
111Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
112Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
113Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
115Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
116Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
117Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
118Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
119Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
120Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
121Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
122Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
123Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
124Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
125Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
126Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
127Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
128Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
129Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
130Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
131Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
132Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
133Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
134Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
136William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
137Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
138Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
139Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
141Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
142Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
143Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
144Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavid Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSMehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team

Sprint 1 - Trimmis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep1

Sprint 2 - Peist
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep3
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15pts
2Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep10
4Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan9
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda6
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana4
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan3
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
12Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1

Mountain 1 - Castiel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep6
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep1

Mountain 2 - Arosa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team20pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep15
3Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
4Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan6
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4

Best young Swiss rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:45:39
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:25
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:07
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:28
5Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi11:23:28
2Astana Pro Team0:01:35
3RadioShack-Nissan0:03:02
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:47
5Movistar Team0:06:46
6BMC Racing Team0:08:08
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:33
8Katusha Team0:10:59
9Sky Procycling0:11:10
10Team Saxo bank0:15:33
11AG2R La mondiale0:16:09
12Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:17:17
13Garmin-Barracuda0:18:01
14Lampre - ISD0:20:41
15Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:27:53

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team29:58:39
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:14
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:21
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:25
5Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:40
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:42
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:43
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:13
11Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:01:22
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:26
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:12
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:02:44
17Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:09
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:18
19Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:21
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:27
21Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:40
22Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:35
23Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:05:46
24Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:06:30
25Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:50
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:13
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:09
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:08:15
29Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:08
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:11:03
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:48
32Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:51
33Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:13
34John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:45
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:53
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:30
37Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:33
38Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:13:38
39Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:14:42
40Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:46
41Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:16:23
42Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:44
43Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:45
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:14
45Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:19:53
46Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:19:58
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:08
48Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:19
49Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:20:38
50Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:22:54
51Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:23:17
52Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:24:27
53Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:56
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:09
55Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:19
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:53
57Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:22
58Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:26:31
59Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:13
60Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:27:45
61Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:27:46
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:30
63Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:28:50
64Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:29
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:55
66Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:31:00
67Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:31:23
68Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:31:45
69Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:33:18
70Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:34:00
71Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank0:34:14
72Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:51
73Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:35:19
74Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:36:45
75José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:01
76Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:37:27
77Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:37:34
78Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:38
79Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:39
80Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:38:04
81Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:38:11
82Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:38:20
83Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:38:37
84Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:01
85Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:39:55
86Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:40:08
87Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:18
88Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:41:29
89Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:42:35
90Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:44:25
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:25
92Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:46:04
93Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:47:38
94Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:47:43
95Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:18
96Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:49:20
97Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:23
98Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:49:25
99Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:49:34
101Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:49:46
102Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:50:54
103Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:51:39
104Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:51:44
105Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:51:46
106Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:52:37
107Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:52:58
108Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:15
109Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:53:28
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:53:30
111Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:54:14
112Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:54:38
113Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:55:25
114Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:01
115Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:56:28
116Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:32
117Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:57:15
118Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:57:22
119Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:58:06
120Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:35
121Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:59:47
122Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:00:12
123Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:28
124Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:01:30
125Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:03:06
126Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:03:12
127Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda1:03:23
128Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep1:03:29
129Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C101:04:03
130Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:07
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:05:17
132Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep1:06:56
133Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:08:26
134David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:09:25
135Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:09:29
136Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:09:53
137Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C101:10:14
138Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:11:45
139Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:13:30
140Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:17:26
141Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team1:18:02
142Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:19:14
143Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:20:25
144Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C101:20:49

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team28pts
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan26
3Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team21
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1020
6Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1017
7Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank17
8Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep16
9Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda15
11Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15
12Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
15John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
16Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
17Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank9
18Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling8
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
22Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep6
23Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team6
25Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
26Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling6
27Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
28Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank5
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
30Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
32Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
34Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan4
35Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
37Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep2
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
40Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
41Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank1

Best young Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team30:01:02
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:27
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:09:50
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:21
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:51
6Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:34:22
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:50:14
8Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C101:01:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Euskaltel - Euskadi89:52:31
2Astana Pro Team0:07:14
3RadioShack-Nissan0:07:54
4BMC Racing Team0:09:37
5Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:55
6Movistar Team0:15:15
7Sky Procycling0:15:38
8Katusha Team0:16:18
9AG2R La mondiale0:19:26
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:40
11Team Saxo bank0:23:03
12Garmin-Barracuda0:36:11
13Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:37:15
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:43:23
15Lampre - ISD0:47:12
16FDJ-BigMat0:58:12
17Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:42
18Orica GreenEDGE1:01:10
19Lotto-Belisol Team1:52:12
20Spidertech Powered by C102:42:49

 

 

Latest on Cyclingnews