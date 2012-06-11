Image 1 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates a stage 3 win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 33 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins another stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) raises his arms to celebrate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Race leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Race leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 Stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is first across the line in stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Race leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) finishes stage 3 up safely still in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 33 Race overall leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 33 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 33 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) in yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 33 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) wears the yellow jersey for another day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 33 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) puts in his fresh yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets kisses on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 33 Stage winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in stage 3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) raises his arms as he wins stage 3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 33 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti)

Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan continued his excellent run of form in recent months by sprinting to victory in stage three of the Tour de Suisse in Aarberg this afternoon.

It was Sagan's second victory in three days after he secured the individual time trial win on Saturday. He pipped Australia's Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge) into second place, with Sky's Ben Swift coming home in third. There were no big changes to the overall general classification, with Movistar’s Rui Costa retaining his eight second advantage over Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).

In addition to his two wins already in this race, Sagan scored an amazing five wins at last month’s Amgen Tour of California, tearing up the record books in the process. In a superbly consistent season, he has also enjoyed top five finishes at Gent-Wevlegem, Milan-San Remo, the Amstel Gold Race and the Tour of Flanders. He’s certainly elevated himself to become one of the most talked-about road cyclists on the planet as we approach the twin totems that are the Tour de France and the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Today’s stage measured just under 195km, from the town of Martigny in the south west of the country to Aarberg. The stage’s fairly flat opening half lent itself to a sizeable breakaway and after 100km a trio of riders had opened up a gap of ten minutes on the rest of the peloton. Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-LaMondiale), Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) and Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto-Belisol) were the three men to break free, and they would stay there for the majority of the afternoon.

There was very little drama and very little change in proceedings until the riders started up the first real climb of significance, the category 3 Frienisberg. By this stage the roads were coated in a smattering of rainwater, making the descent on the other side of he climb a lot trickier than it had looked on paper at the start line this morning.

With none of the leading trio realistic threats to those at the top of the general classification, the chasing peloton appeared relaxed and were happy to claw back the three leaders at their own pace. If there was any donkey work being done, and it a phrase used in the loosest sense, it was being mainly done by Team Sky and by Liquigas – clearly mindful that in Swift and Sagan respectively, they each possessed a weapon for the predicted sprint finish.

As the leaders started to climb, the writing on the wall became apparent very quickly for Van Genechten and he was dropped by Bonnafond and Morkov.

The gap between the two leaders and those in behind began to tumble rapidly, but the escapees managed to consolidate it as they descended down the other side. They maintained it in unlikely fashion all the way up and over the category four climb that came just a few kilometres from the finish, before eventually being swallowed by the main peloton with less than 1km left to race.

It was Cooke who got first run on the twisty last few hundred metres to the line, and for a few months it looked as if the Australian had stolen a big enough march on acrh-sprinters Sagan and Swift. Cooke’s move had indeed been decisive enough to repel the finishing burst of the latter, but Sagan had too much power allied to a sense of instinctive timing and he did enough to pass Cooke by the narrowest of margins just as the winning line came.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:35:32 2 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:03 5 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 18 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 26 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 44 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 47 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 48 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 49 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 50 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 51 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 53 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 54 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 57 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 58 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 61 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 66 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 67 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 68 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 69 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 70 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 73 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 74 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 75 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 76 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 77 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 78 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 79 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 80 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 81 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 84 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 89 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 91 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 93 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 94 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 95 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 97 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 98 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 100 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 102 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:27 103 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 105 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 107 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:31 108 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 110 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 112 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 114 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 115 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 116 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:42 117 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:46 118 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:06 119 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:10 120 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:26 121 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 122 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:45 123 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 124 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 125 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 126 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 127 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 128 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 129 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 130 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 132 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 134 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 135 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 136 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 138 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 139 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 140 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 141 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 142 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 143 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 144 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 145 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 146 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 147 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 148 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 149 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:57 150 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:11:00 151 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 152 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:02 154 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:23 155 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 156 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 157 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 158 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 159 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team

Sprint 1 - Wiler # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 3 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprint 2 - Uettligen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 pts 2 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 13 5 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 6 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 10 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 8 9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 10 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 13 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 3 14 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 2 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Frienisberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 5 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 - Innerberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Best Young Swiss rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4:35:35 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:28 8 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:42

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEDGE 13:46:42 2 Sky Procycling 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:03 5 AG2R La mondiale 6 RadioShack-Nissan 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Movistar Team 11 Garmin-Barracuda 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 FDJ-BigMat 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Katusha Team 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 18 Team Saxo bank 19 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:31 20 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:15:27

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 11:06:57 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:08 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:19 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 6 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:29 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:33 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:37 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:41 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:01 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:09 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:15 22 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:33 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 24 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 26 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:45 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:01:47 28 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:59 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 32 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:02:13 33 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:15 35 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:17 36 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:21 37 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 38 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:02:30 40 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:33 41 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:42 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:44 43 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:46 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:03:02 46 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:18 47 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:03:33 48 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:46 49 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:10 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:16 52 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 53 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:37 54 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:41 55 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:43 56 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:46 57 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:47 58 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:05:03 59 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:04 60 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:37 61 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:51 62 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:56 63 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:05:57 64 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 65 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:17 66 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:23 67 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:26 68 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:29 69 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:41 70 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:42 71 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:48 72 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:54 73 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:57 74 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:04 75 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:05 76 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:08:26 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:31 78 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:08:40 79 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:46 80 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:48 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 82 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:54 83 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:08:57 84 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:59 85 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:03 87 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:06 88 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:07 89 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:09:15 90 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:19 91 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:09:21 92 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:25 93 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:52 94 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:55 95 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:08 96 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:25 97 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:33 98 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 99 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:10:34 100 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:35 101 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:36 102 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:39 103 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:44 104 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:10:51 105 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:10:52 106 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:54 107 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:10:57 108 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:09 109 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:16 110 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:39 111 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:40 112 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:47 113 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:12:57 114 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:13:09 115 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:30 116 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:39 117 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:46 118 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:50 119 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:53 120 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:14:02 122 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:03 123 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:06 124 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:14:10 125 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:14:13 126 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:14:16 127 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:28 128 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:20 129 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:15 130 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:21 131 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:16:22 132 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:45 133 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:47 134 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 135 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:49 136 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:17:21 137 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:08 138 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:11 139 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:12 140 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:18:22 141 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:31 142 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:19:17 143 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:56 144 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:42 145 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:21:54 146 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 147 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:21:57 148 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 149 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:22:00 150 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 151 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:03 152 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:25:22 153 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:26:53 154 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:11 155 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:13 156 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:27:25 157 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:27:44 158 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:29:34 159 Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:33:02

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 20 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 20 3 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 5 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 6 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 10 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 12 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 13 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2

Best young Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11:08:34 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:08 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:14 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:46 5 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:29 6 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:15 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:18 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:53