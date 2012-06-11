Trending

Sagan wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Costa retains lead

Image 1 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates a stage 3 win

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates a stage 3 win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 33

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) in yellow

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins another stage

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins another stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates the win

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) raises his arms to celebrate

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) raises his arms to celebrate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 33

Race leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team)

Race leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 33

Race leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team)

Race leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 33

Stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Stage 3 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 33

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) on the podium

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is first across the line in stage 3

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is first across the line in stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in stage 3

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 33

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 33

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 33

Race leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) finishes stage 3 up safely still in yellow

Race leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) finishes stage 3 up safely still in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 33

Race overall leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team)

Race overall leader Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 33

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) on the podium

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 33

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) in yellow

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 33

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) wears the yellow jersey for another day

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) wears the yellow jersey for another day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 33

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) puts in his fresh yellow jersey

Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Movistar Team) puts in his fresh yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets kisses on the podium

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets kisses on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) waves to the crowd

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 33

Stage winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Stage winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in stage 3

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) raises his arms as he wins stage 3

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) raises his arms as he wins stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 33

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan continued his excellent run of form in recent months by sprinting to victory in stage three of the Tour de Suisse in Aarberg this afternoon.

It was Sagan's second victory in three days after he secured the individual time trial win on Saturday. He pipped Australia's Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge) into second place, with Sky's Ben Swift coming home in third. There were no big changes to the overall general classification, with Movistar’s Rui Costa retaining his eight second advantage over Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).

In addition to his two wins already in this race, Sagan scored an amazing five wins at last month’s Amgen Tour of California, tearing up the record books in the process. In a superbly consistent season, he has also enjoyed top five finishes at Gent-Wevlegem, Milan-San Remo, the Amstel Gold Race and the Tour of Flanders. He’s certainly elevated himself to become one of the most talked-about road cyclists on the planet as we approach the twin totems that are the Tour de France and the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Today’s stage measured just under 195km, from the town of Martigny in the south west of the country to Aarberg. The stage’s fairly flat opening half lent itself to a sizeable breakaway and after 100km a trio of riders had opened up a gap of ten minutes on the rest of the peloton. Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-LaMondiale), Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) and Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto-Belisol) were the three men to break free, and they would stay there for the majority of the afternoon.

There was very little drama and very little change in proceedings until the riders started up the first real climb of significance, the category 3 Frienisberg. By this stage the roads were coated in a smattering of rainwater, making the descent on the other side of he climb a lot trickier than it had looked on paper at the start line this morning.

With none of the leading trio realistic threats to those at the top of the general classification, the chasing peloton appeared relaxed and were happy to claw back the three leaders at their own pace. If there was any donkey work being done, and it a phrase used in the loosest sense, it was being mainly done by Team Sky and by Liquigas – clearly mindful that in Swift and Sagan respectively, they each possessed a weapon for the predicted sprint finish.

As the leaders started to climb, the writing on the wall became apparent very quickly for Van Genechten and he was dropped by Bonnafond and Morkov.

The gap between the two leaders and those in behind began to tumble rapidly, but the escapees managed to consolidate it as they descended down the other side. They maintained it in unlikely fashion all the way up and over the category four climb that came just a few kilometres from the finish, before eventually being swallowed by the main peloton with less than 1km left to race.

It was Cooke who got first run on the twisty last few hundred metres to the line, and for a few months it looked as if the Australian had stolen a big enough march on acrh-sprinters Sagan and Swift. Cooke’s move had indeed been decisive enough to repel the finishing burst of the latter, but Sagan had too much power allied to a sense of instinctive timing and he did enough to pass Cooke by the narrowest of margins just as the winning line came.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:35:32
2Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:03
5Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
12Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
18Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
19Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
20Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
21Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
22Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
26Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
29Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
32Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
38Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
41Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
47Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
48Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
50Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
51Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
53Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
54Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
55Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
58Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
61Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
62José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
63Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
66Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
67Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
68Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
69Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
70Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
73Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
74Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
75Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
76Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
77Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
78Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
79Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
80Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
81John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
84Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
89Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
91Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
92Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
93Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
94Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
95Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
96Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
97Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
98Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
100Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
102Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:27
103Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
105Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
106Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
107Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:31
108Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
110Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
112Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
114Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
115Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
116Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:42
117Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:46
118Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:06
119Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:10
120Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:26
121Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
122Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:45
123Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
124Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
125Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
126Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
127Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
128Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
129Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
130Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
132Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
134Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
135Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
136Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
138Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
139Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
140William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
141Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
142Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
143Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
144Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
145Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
146Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
147David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
148Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
149David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:57
150Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:11:00
151Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
152Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:02
154Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:23
155Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
156Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
157Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
158Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
159Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team

Sprint 1 - Wiler
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
3Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprint 2 - Uettligen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank6pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale25pts
2Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team20
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling16
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana13
5Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
6Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat10
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda8
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi7
10Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team6
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team4
13Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team3
14Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Frienisberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank5pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 2 - Innerberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3pts
2Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Best Young Swiss rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan4:35:35
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
6Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:28
8Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEDGE13:46:42
2Sky Procycling
3Liquigas-Cannondale
4Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:03
5AG2R La mondiale
6RadioShack-Nissan
7BMC Racing Team
8Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Movistar Team
11Garmin-Barracuda
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13FDJ-BigMat
14Astana Pro Team
15Katusha Team
16Lampre - ISD
17Omega Pharma-QuickStep
18Team Saxo bank
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:31
20Spidertech Powered by C100:15:27

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team11:06:57
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:19
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
6Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:29
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:33
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:37
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:41
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:01
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:09
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:15
22Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:33
23Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
24Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
25Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
26Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:45
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:01:47
28Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:55
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:59
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
32Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:02:13
33Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
34Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:15
35Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:17
36Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:21
37Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
38Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
39Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:02:30
40Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:33
41Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:42
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:44
43Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:46
44Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:03:02
46Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:18
47Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:03:33
48Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:46
49Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:10
50Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:16
52Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
53Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:37
54Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:41
55Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:43
56Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:46
57Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:47
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:03
59Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:04
60Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:37
61Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:51
62Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:56
63Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:05:57
64Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
65José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:17
66Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:23
67Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:26
68Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:29
69Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:41
70Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:42
71Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:48
72Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:06:54
73Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:57
74Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:04
75Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:05
76Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:08:26
77Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:31
78Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:08:40
79Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:46
80Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:48
81Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
82Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:54
83Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:08:57
84Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:59
85Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:03
87Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:06
88Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank0:09:07
89Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:09:15
90Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:19
91Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:09:21
92Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:25
93Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:09:52
94Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:55
95Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:08
96Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:25
97Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:33
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
99Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:10:34
100Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:35
101Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:36
102Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:39
103Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:44
104Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:10:51
105Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:10:52
106Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:54
107Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:10:57
108Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:09
109Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:16
110Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:39
111Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:40
112Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:47
113Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:12:57
114Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:13:09
115Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:30
116Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:39
117Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:13:46
118Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:50
119Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:53
120Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:14:02
122Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:03
123Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:06
124Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:14:10
125Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:14:13
126Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:16
127Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:28
128Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:20
129Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:15
130Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:21
131Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:16:22
132William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:45
133Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:47
134Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
135Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:49
136Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:17:21
137Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:08
138Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:18:11
139Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:12
140Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:18:22
141Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:31
142Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:17
143David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:56
144Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:42
145Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:21:54
146Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
147Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:21:57
148David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
149Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:22:00
150Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
151Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:03
152Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:25:22
153Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:26:53
154Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:11
155Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:13
156Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:27:25
157Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:27:44
158Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:29:34
159Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:33:02

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan20pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1020
3Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank17
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda15
5Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15
6John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
9Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
10Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
13Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2

Best young Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team11:08:34
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:08
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:14
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:46
5Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:29
6Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:08:15
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:18
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan33:23:04
2Astana Pro Team
3Movistar Team0:00:32
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:25
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:38
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:51
7Team Saxo bank0:02:27
8BMC Racing Team0:03:44
9Sky Procycling0:04:01
10AG2R La mondiale0:04:27
11Katusha Team0:04:39
12Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:49
13Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:05:07
14Garmin-Barracuda0:05:28
15FDJ-BigMat0:06:27
16Lampre - ISD0:06:56
17Lotto-Belisol Team0:09:13
18Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:47
19Orica GreenEDGE0:18:07
20Spidertech Powered by C100:22:09

 

