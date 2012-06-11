Sagan wins stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse
Costa retains lead
Stage 3: Martigny - Aarberg
Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan continued his excellent run of form in recent months by sprinting to victory in stage three of the Tour de Suisse in Aarberg this afternoon.
It was Sagan's second victory in three days after he secured the individual time trial win on Saturday. He pipped Australia's Baden Cooke (Orica-GreenEdge) into second place, with Sky's Ben Swift coming home in third. There were no big changes to the overall general classification, with Movistar’s Rui Costa retaining his eight second advantage over Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).
In addition to his two wins already in this race, Sagan scored an amazing five wins at last month’s Amgen Tour of California, tearing up the record books in the process. In a superbly consistent season, he has also enjoyed top five finishes at Gent-Wevlegem, Milan-San Remo, the Amstel Gold Race and the Tour of Flanders. He’s certainly elevated himself to become one of the most talked-about road cyclists on the planet as we approach the twin totems that are the Tour de France and the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Today’s stage measured just under 195km, from the town of Martigny in the south west of the country to Aarberg. The stage’s fairly flat opening half lent itself to a sizeable breakaway and after 100km a trio of riders had opened up a gap of ten minutes on the rest of the peloton. Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R-LaMondiale), Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) and Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto-Belisol) were the three men to break free, and they would stay there for the majority of the afternoon.
There was very little drama and very little change in proceedings until the riders started up the first real climb of significance, the category 3 Frienisberg. By this stage the roads were coated in a smattering of rainwater, making the descent on the other side of he climb a lot trickier than it had looked on paper at the start line this morning.
With none of the leading trio realistic threats to those at the top of the general classification, the chasing peloton appeared relaxed and were happy to claw back the three leaders at their own pace. If there was any donkey work being done, and it a phrase used in the loosest sense, it was being mainly done by Team Sky and by Liquigas – clearly mindful that in Swift and Sagan respectively, they each possessed a weapon for the predicted sprint finish.
As the leaders started to climb, the writing on the wall became apparent very quickly for Van Genechten and he was dropped by Bonnafond and Morkov.
The gap between the two leaders and those in behind began to tumble rapidly, but the escapees managed to consolidate it as they descended down the other side. They maintained it in unlikely fashion all the way up and over the category four climb that came just a few kilometres from the finish, before eventually being swallowed by the main peloton with less than 1km left to race.
It was Cooke who got first run on the twisty last few hundred metres to the line, and for a few months it looked as if the Australian had stolen a big enough march on acrh-sprinters Sagan and Swift. Cooke’s move had indeed been decisive enough to repel the finishing burst of the latter, but Sagan had too much power allied to a sense of instinctive timing and he did enough to pass Cooke by the narrowest of margins just as the winning line came.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:35:32
|2
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:03
|5
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|9
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|18
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|26
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|47
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|48
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|50
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|51
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|53
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|54
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|57
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|61
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|68
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|69
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|70
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|71
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|74
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|77
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|78
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|79
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|80
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|81
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|84
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|91
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|93
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|94
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|97
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|98
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|100
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:27
|103
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|105
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|107
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:31
|108
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|110
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|114
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|115
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:42
|117
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:46
|118
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:06
|119
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:10
|120
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:26
|121
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|122
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:45
|123
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|124
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|125
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|126
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|127
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|129
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|130
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|134
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|135
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|136
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|138
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|139
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|140
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|141
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|142
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|143
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|144
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|145
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|146
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|147
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|148
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|149
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:57
|150
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:00
|151
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|152
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:02
|154
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|155
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|156
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|157
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|158
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|159
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|3
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|13
|5
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|8
|9
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|10
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|14
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:35:35
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:28
|8
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEDGE
|13:46:42
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:03
|5
|AG2R La mondiale
|6
|RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Garmin-Barracuda
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|FDJ-BigMat
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Katusha Team
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|18
|Team Saxo bank
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:31
|20
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:15:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|11:06:57
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:19
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|6
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:29
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:33
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:37
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:41
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:01
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:15
|22
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:33
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|24
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|26
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:45
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:47
|28
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:55
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:59
|30
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|32
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:02:13
|33
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:15
|35
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|36
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:21
|37
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|38
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|40
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:33
|41
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:42
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:44
|43
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:46
|44
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:03:02
|46
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:18
|47
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:33
|48
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:46
|49
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:10
|50
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|51
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|52
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|53
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:37
|54
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:41
|55
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|56
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:46
|57
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:47
|58
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:03
|59
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:04
|60
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:37
|61
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|62
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:56
|63
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:05:57
|64
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|65
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:17
|66
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:23
|67
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:26
|68
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:29
|69
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:41
|70
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:42
|71
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:48
|72
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:54
|73
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:57
|74
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:04
|75
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:05
|76
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:08:26
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:31
|78
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:08:40
|79
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|80
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:48
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:54
|83
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:08:57
|84
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:59
|85
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:03
|87
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:06
|88
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:07
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:09:15
|90
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|91
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:21
|92
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:25
|93
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:52
|94
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:55
|95
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:08
|96
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:25
|97
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:33
|98
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|99
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:10:34
|100
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:35
|101
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:10:36
|102
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:39
|103
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|104
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:10:51
|105
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:10:52
|106
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:54
|107
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:10:57
|108
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:09
|109
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:16
|110
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:39
|111
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:40
|112
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:47
|113
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:12:57
|114
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:13:09
|115
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:30
|116
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:39
|117
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:46
|118
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:50
|119
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:53
|120
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:14:02
|122
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:03
|123
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:06
|124
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:14:10
|125
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:13
|126
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:16
|127
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:28
|128
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:20
|129
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:15
|130
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:21
|131
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:16:22
|132
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:45
|133
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|134
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|135
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:49
|136
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:21
|137
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:08
|138
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:11
|139
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:12
|140
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:22
|141
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:31
|142
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:17
|143
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:56
|144
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:42
|145
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:21:54
|146
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|147
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:21:57
|148
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|149
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:22:00
|150
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|151
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:03
|152
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:25:22
|153
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:26:53
|154
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:11
|155
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:13
|156
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:27:25
|157
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:27:44
|158
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:34
|159
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:33:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|pts
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|3
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|5
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|6
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|10
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|11
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|12
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|13
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11:08:34
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:08
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:46
|5
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:29
|6
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:15
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|33:23:04
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:38
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:51
|7
|Team Saxo bank
|0:02:27
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:01
|10
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:04:27
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:04:39
|12
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:49
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:05:07
|14
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:28
|15
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:06:27
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:56
|17
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:09:13
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:47
|19
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:18:07
|20
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:22:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy