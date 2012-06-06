Trending

Tour de Suisse past winners

1933-2011

2011Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
2010Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2009Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
2008Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
2007Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne
2006Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2005Aitor González (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2004Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile Team
2003Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2002Alex Zülle (Sui) Team Coast
2001Lance Armstrong (Usa) US Postal
2000Oscar Camenzind (Sui) Lampre-Daikin
1999Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola
1998Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno
1997Christophe Agnolutto (Fra) Casino
1996Peter Luttenberger (Aut) Carrera Jeans
1995Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Lampre-Ceramiche Panaria
1994Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio
1993Marco Saligari (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea
1992Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea
1991Luc Roosen (Bel)
1990Sean Kelly (Irl) PDM-Concorde
1989Beat Breu (Sui)
1988Helmut Wechselberger (Aut)
1987Andy Hampsten (Usa) 7 Eleven Progetto Sunrise
1986Andy Hampsten (Usa) La Vie Claire
1985Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
1984Urs Zimmermann (Sui)
1983Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Lore
1982Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
1981Beat Breu (Sui)
1980Mario Beccia (Ita)
1979Wilfried Wesemael (Bel)
1978Paul Wellens (Bel)
1977Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria-Velda
1976Hennie Kuiper (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1975Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Perfetti Van Melle
1974Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1973José-Manuel Fuente (Esp)
1972Louis Pfenninger (Sui)
1971Georges Pintens (Bel)
1970Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
1969Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1968Louis Pfenninger (Sui)
1967Gianni Motta (Ita)
1966Ambrogio Portalupi (Ita)
1965Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1964Rolf Maurer (Sui)
1963Giuseppe Fezzardi (Ita)
1962Hans Junkermann (Ger)
1961Attilio Moresi (Sui)
1960Alfred Ruegg (Sui)
1959Hans Junkermann (Ger)
1958Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1957Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1956Rolf Graf (Sui)
1955Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1954Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1953Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1952Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
1951Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1950Hugo Koblet (Sui)
1949Gottfried Weilenmann (Sui)
1948Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1947Gino Bartali (Ita)
1946Gino Bartali (Ita)
1945No Race
1944No Race
1943No Race
1942Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
1941Josef Wagner (Sui)
1940No Race
1939Robert Zimmermann (Sui)
1938Giovanni Valetti (Ita)
1937Karl Litschi (Sui)
1936Henri Garnier (Bel)
1935Gaspard Rinaldi (Fra)
1934Ludwig Geyer (Ger)
1933Max Bulla (Aut)

