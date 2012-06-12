Sagan sprints to stage 4 win in the Tour de Suisse
Costa retains race lead
Stage 4: Aarberg - Trimbach/Olten
Superlatives are rapidly being exhausted at the Tour de Suisse, as Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) raced to his third stage win in four days with disarming facility in the rain at Trimbach/Olten.
After his haul of five stage victories at the Tour of California, Tuesday’s win was the Slovak’s eighth in less than a month. The rules of cycling, it seems, have been condensed to just one: the peloton races for almost 200 kilometres, and in the end, Sagan wins in the sprint.
With 6 kilometres to go here, it briefly appeared as though the 22-year-old might for once be thwarted, as escapees Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Martin Elminger (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Sky) held a 35-second lead over the reduced peloton, but a lengthy stint of pace-making from Liquigas’ Moreno Moser helped reel them in ahead of the finish.
“I have to thank Moreno for helping me so much, today the win is thanks to him,” Sagan said as he waited to mount the podium.
Once the juncture was made inside the final three kilometres, there was an ineluctable feel about the sequence of events. Only Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) and then Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) raged briefly against the dying of the light, but their attacks were deftly quenched by Moser.
In the final sprint, Marcus Burghardt (BMC) made a bold attempt to anticipate Sagan by opening his effort early. In vain. With 200 metres to go, Sagan lifted himself from the saddle and moved past remorselessly to take the win.
José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) dived gamely for Sagan’s rear wheel, but it eluded his grasp, ghosting away inexorably to the line. Indeed, if anything, Rojas’ move seemed mainly to upset the sprint of his fellow countryman Oscar Freire (Katusha), who could only manage 9th.
Rojas came home in second, ahead of Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) coming across the line in fourth, but nobody was ever able to threaten Sagan’s striking pre-eminence.
“No win is easy but I’m very happy,” Sagan said. “I’m very glad that I was able to take the right wheel in the sprint.”
There was no change at the head of the overall standings, even though the conditions and the undulating finale saw the peloton whittled down to just 60 before the finish. Rui Costa (Movistar) retains his 8-second lead over Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), while Roman Kreuziger (Astana) remains in third, 15 seconds back.
Attacking finale
While a number of riders attempted to slip clear after the damp, grey start in Aarberg, it was not until the 1st category climb of the Scheltenpass (81.5km) that the principal break of the day took shape, with Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Martin Kohler (BMC), Gregory Rast (RadioShack Nissan), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel), Sebastien Minard (AG2R), Sergio Paulinho (Saxo Bank), Javier Megías (Team Type 1) and Brian Vandvorg (Spidertech) going clear.
Cataldo began the stage just 1:15 off Rui Costa’s (Movistar) overall lead, which meant that the escapees were never granted much leeway by the peloton behind. By the time the race reached the finishing circuit at Trimbach/Olten with 40km to go, their lead was just 2 minutes, and their unity was shattered on the 3rd category Unter Hauenstein.
A flurry of attacking did little other than see their gap to the bunch dwindle to just 25 seconds and on the way down the other side, Nordhaug clipped off the head of the peloton and set off in lone pursuit. By the base of the descent, he was alone in front, while Cataldo, the only survivor of the early leaders, had been joined by Elminger and Van Avermaet.
Atop the final climb of the Salhöhe with 15km to race, Nordhaug had 30 seconds on the reduced peloton, while Van Avermaet and Elminger had shed themselves of Cataldo and were grimly closing the gap in driving rain. In spite of the diminished numbers behind, the overall contenders remained tentative as Albasini, Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and overall leader Rui Costa (Movistar) closely watched one another on the climb.
Movistar’s lack of numbers in the group meant that they were unwilling to take up the chase on the run-in, a stalemate which initially allowed the three leaders (who finally came together with 7 kilometres to go) to stretch out their lead. But when Katusha, Garmin-Barracuda and, particularly, Liquigas’ Moser began to commit themselves, the picture changed dramatically and the stage swung inevitabily back into Sagan’s orbit.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:36:55
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|13
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|22
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|35
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|37
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|40
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|41
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|42
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|45
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|46
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|49
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|51
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|52
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|53
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|56
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:20
|58
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:21
|59
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|60
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:04:53
|61
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|62
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|63
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|70
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|71
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|74
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|75
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|76
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:07:15
|77
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:07:37
|78
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|79
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:26
|81
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:43
|83
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|86
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|87
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|88
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|90
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|91
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|92
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|98
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|99
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|104
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|106
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|107
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|108
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|110
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|113
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|114
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|116
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:40
|119
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|120
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|122
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|123
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|124
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|125
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|128
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|129
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|131
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|133
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|134
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|136
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|137
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|138
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|139
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|140
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|141
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|142
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|143
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|144
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|145
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|146
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|147
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|150
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|151
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|152
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|6
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|13
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|11
|6
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|10
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|5
|12
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|13
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|12
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|3
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|5
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|2
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:36:55
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:21
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:43
|8
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:15:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:50:45
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|AG2R La mondiale
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|8
|Garmin-Barracuda
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:04:53
|14
|Orica GreenEDGE
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|17
|Team Saxo bank
|0:05:13
|18
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:15:36
|19
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:23:13
|20
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:31:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|15:43:52
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:08
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:19
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|6
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|10
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:00:29
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:33
|13
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:00:37
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:40
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:41
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:58
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:01
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:01:15
|22
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|23
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:39
|24
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|25
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:01:45
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:47
|27
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:55
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:59
|29
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:13
|31
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:15
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:33
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:44
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:46
|35
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:03:02
|37
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:03:18
|38
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:58
|41
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:03
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|43
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:56
|44
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:21
|45
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:06:26
|46
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:14
|48
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:35
|49
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:08:26
|50
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:39
|51
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:08:40
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:47
|53
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:54
|54
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:09:15
|55
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:27
|56
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:09:30
|57
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:34
|58
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|59
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:53
|60
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:08
|61
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:30
|62
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:33
|63
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
|64
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:44
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:50
|66
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:58
|67
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:29
|68
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:30
|69
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:44
|70
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:12:56
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:04
|72
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:10
|73
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:13:12
|75
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:13:13
|76
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:13:21
|77
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:41
|78
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:13:50
|79
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:56
|80
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:14
|81
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:18
|82
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:59
|83
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:16:40
|84
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:00
|85
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:07
|86
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:24
|87
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:31
|88
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:47
|89
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:17:57
|90
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:18:28
|91
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:31
|92
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:34
|93
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:14
|94
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:29
|95
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:42
|96
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:19:50
|98
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|100
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:26
|101
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|102
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:17
|103
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:18
|104
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:21:19
|105
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:22
|106
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:21:59
|107
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:09
|108
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:23:52
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:24:06
|110
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:24:10
|111
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:24:13
|112
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:29
|113
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:33
|114
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:36
|115
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:24:46
|117
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:56
|118
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:24:59
|119
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:25:32
|120
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:26:32
|121
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:49
|122
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:04
|123
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:28:51
|124
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:19
|125
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|0:29:42
|126
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:46
|127
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:29:50
|128
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:08
|129
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:00
|130
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:32:02
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:25
|132
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:27
|133
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|134
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:29
|135
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:32:40
|136
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:43
|137
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:33:01
|138
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:51
|139
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:52
|140
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:02
|141
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:35:36
|142
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:37:22
|143
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:37:34
|144
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:37:37
|145
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|0:37:40
|146
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:43
|147
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:41:02
|148
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:42:33
|149
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:51
|150
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:53
|151
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:43:05
|152
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:43:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|pts
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|20
|3
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|17
|4
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
|15
|6
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|15
|7
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|8
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|9
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|10
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|14
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|15
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|16
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|19
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|20
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
|2
|22
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|24
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:45:29
|2
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:00:08
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:44
|5
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:50
|6
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:16
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:22:36
|8
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:23:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|47:13:49
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:38
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:51
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|8
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:04:27
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:28
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:04:39
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:49
|12
|Garmin-Barracuda
|0:05:28
|13
|Team Saxo bank
|0:07:40
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:10:00
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:11:49
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:40
|17
|FDJ-BigMat
|0:22:03
|18
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:23:00
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:40:33
|20
|Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:45:22
