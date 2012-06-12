Trending

Sagan sprints to stage 4 win in the Tour de Suisse

Costa retains race lead

Image 1 of 30

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes his third win in four days

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes his third win in four days
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 30

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) after crossing the line

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) after crossing the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 30

Rui Costa (Movistar) finishes in the lead group

Rui Costa (Movistar) finishes in the lead group
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 30

Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)

Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 30

Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) leads his teammate Allan Davis

Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) leads his teammate Allan Davis
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 30

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 30

Movistar control the peloton for Rui Costa

Movistar control the peloton for Rui Costa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 30

Martin Elmiger (AG2R - La Mondiale) leads a late break

Martin Elmiger (AG2R - La Mondiale) leads a late break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 30

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in green at the Tour de Suisse

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in green at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 30

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Martin Elmiger (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Martin Elmiger (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 30

Rui Costa (Movistar) in yellow

Rui Costa (Movistar) in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 30

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads a late break

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads a late break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 30

Martin Elmiger (AG2R - La Mondiale) leads Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Martin Elmiger (AG2R - La Mondiale) leads Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 30

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins again

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 30

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 30

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) stays in green for another day

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) stays in green for another day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 30

Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team)

Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 30

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in white

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in white
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 30

Rui Costa (Movistar) remains in the race lead at the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Movistar) remains in the race lead at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 30

Rui Costa (Movistar) remains in the race lead at the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Movistar) remains in the race lead at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 30

Movistar control the bunch for race leader Rui Costa

Movistar control the bunch for race leader Rui Costa
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 30

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 30

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprints to another impressive win

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprints to another impressive win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 30

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 30

Once again Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was too good for the other sprintersS

Once again Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was too good for the other sprintersS
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 30

Sagan pays close attention at the front of the peloton

Sagan pays close attention at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 30

Sagan was left with only one teammate in the finale

Sagan was left with only one teammate in the finale
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 30

Moser does his work for Sagan on stage 4

Moser does his work for Sagan on stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 30

Movistar control the bunch for race leader Rui Costa

Movistar control the bunch for race leader Rui Costa
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 30

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the 4th stage at the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the 4th stage at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Superlatives are rapidly being exhausted at the Tour de Suisse, as Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) raced to his third stage win in four days with disarming facility in the rain at Trimbach/Olten. 

After his haul of five stage victories at the Tour of California, Tuesday’s win was the Slovak’s eighth in less than a month. The rules of cycling, it seems, have been condensed to just one: the peloton races for almost 200 kilometres, and in the end, Sagan wins in the sprint.

With 6 kilometres to go here, it briefly appeared as though the 22-year-old might for once be thwarted, as escapees Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Martin Elminger (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Sky) held a 35-second lead over the reduced peloton, but a lengthy stint of pace-making from Liquigas’ Moreno Moser helped reel them in ahead of the finish.

“I have to thank Moreno for helping me so much, today the win is thanks to him,” Sagan said as he waited to mount the podium.

Once the juncture was made inside the final three kilometres, there was an ineluctable feel about the sequence of events. Only Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) and then Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) raged briefly against the dying of the light, but their attacks were deftly quenched by Moser.

In the final sprint, Marcus Burghardt (BMC) made a bold attempt to anticipate Sagan by opening his effort early. In vain. With 200 metres to go, Sagan lifted himself from the saddle and moved past remorselessly to take the win.

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) dived gamely for Sagan’s rear wheel, but it eluded his grasp, ghosting away inexorably to the line. Indeed, if anything, Rojas’ move seemed mainly to upset the sprint of his fellow countryman Oscar Freire (Katusha), who could only manage 9th.

Rojas came home in second, ahead of Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) coming across the line in fourth, but nobody was ever able to threaten Sagan’s striking pre-eminence.

“No win is easy but I’m very happy,” Sagan said. “I’m very glad that I was able to take the right wheel in the sprint.”

There was no change at the head of the overall standings, even though the conditions and the undulating finale saw the peloton whittled down to just 60 before the finish. Rui Costa (Movistar) retains his 8-second lead over Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), while Roman Kreuziger (Astana) remains in third, 15 seconds back.

Attacking finale

While a number of riders attempted to slip clear after the damp, grey start in Aarberg, it was not until the 1st category climb of the Scheltenpass (81.5km) that the principal break of the day took shape, with Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Martin Kohler (BMC), Gregory Rast (RadioShack Nissan), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel), Sebastien Minard (AG2R), Sergio Paulinho (Saxo Bank), Javier Megías (Team Type 1) and Brian Vandvorg (Spidertech) going clear.

Cataldo began the stage just 1:15 off Rui Costa’s (Movistar) overall lead, which meant that the escapees were never granted much leeway by the peloton behind. By the time the race reached the finishing circuit at Trimbach/Olten with 40km to go, their lead was just 2 minutes, and their unity was shattered on the 3rd category Unter Hauenstein.

A flurry of attacking did little other than see their gap to the bunch dwindle to just 25 seconds and on the way down the other side, Nordhaug clipped off the head of the peloton and set off in lone pursuit. By the base of the descent, he was alone in front, while Cataldo, the only survivor of the early leaders, had been joined by Elminger and Van Avermaet.

Atop the final climb of the Salhöhe with 15km to race, Nordhaug had 30 seconds on the reduced peloton, while Van Avermaet and Elminger had shed themselves of Cataldo and were grimly closing the gap in driving rain. In spite of the diminished numbers behind, the overall contenders remained tentative as Albasini, Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and overall leader Rui Costa (Movistar) closely watched one another on the climb.

Movistar’s lack of numbers in the group meant that they were unwilling to take up the chase on the run-in, a stalemate which initially allowed the three leaders (who finally came together with 7 kilometres to go) to stretch out their lead. But when Katusha, Garmin-Barracuda and, particularly, Liquigas’ Moser began to commit themselves, the picture changed dramatically and the stage swung inevitabily back into Sagan’s orbit.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:36:55
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
6Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
12Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
16Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
19Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
22Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
26Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
34Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
35Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
37John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
40Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
41Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
42Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
44Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
45Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
46Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
47Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
49Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
51Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
52Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
55Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
56Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:00:20
58Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:21
59Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:27
60Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:04:53
61Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
62Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
63Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana
64Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
66Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
69Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
70Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
71Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
72Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
74Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
75Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda
76Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:07:15
77Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:07:37
78Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
79Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:26
81Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:43
83Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
84Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
85Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
86Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
87Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
88Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
90Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
91Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
92Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
94Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
96Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
98Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
99Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
101Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
104Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
106Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
107David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
108Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
109Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
110Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
112Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
113Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
114Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
116Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:15:40
119Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10
120Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
122Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
123David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
124Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
125Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
128Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda
129Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
130Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
131Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
133Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
134Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
136William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
137Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
138Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
139Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
140Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
141Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda
142Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
143Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
144Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
145Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
146Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
147Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
149Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
150Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
151Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep
152Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFWill Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFSergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Sprint 1 - Winznauerstrasse
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi6pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Erlinsbach
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling6pts
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale25pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda13
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana11
6Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team10
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team7
10Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana5
12Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi4
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 1 - Scheltenpass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1012pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8
3Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan4
5Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank2

Mountain 2 - Unter Hauenstein
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank3
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Mountain 3 - Salhöhe
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling8pts
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep2
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1

Best young Swiss rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:36:55
2Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
4Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:21
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:43
8Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:15:40

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:50:45
2Katusha Team
3RadioShack-Nissan
4BMC Racing Team
5AG2R La mondiale
6Movistar Team
7Team Type 1 - Sanofi
8Garmin-Barracuda
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Sky Procycling0:00:27
13Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:04:53
14Orica GreenEDGE
15Liquigas-Cannondale
16Lampre - ISD
17Team Saxo bank0:05:13
18FDJ-BigMat0:15:36
19Spidertech Powered by C100:23:13
20Lotto-Belisol Team0:31:20

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team15:43:52
2Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:08
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:19
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
6Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
10Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:00:29
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:33
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:00:37
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:40
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:41
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:58
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:01
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:09
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:01:15
22Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
23Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:39
24Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
25Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:45
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:01:47
27Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:55
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:59
29Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:13
31Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:15
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:33
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:44
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:46
35Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:03:02
37Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:03:18
38Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:12
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
40Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:58
41Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:03
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:47
43Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:56
44Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:21
45Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:06:26
46Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
47Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:07:14
48Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:07:35
49Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:08:26
50Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:39
51Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:08:40
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:47
53Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:54
54Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:09:15
55Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:27
56Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda0:09:30
57Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:34
58Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:36
59Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:53
60Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:08
61Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:30
62Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:33
63Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda
64Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:44
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:50
66Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:58
67Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:29
68Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:30
69Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:44
70Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:12:56
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:04
72Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:13:10
73Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
74Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:13:12
75Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:13:13
76Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:13:21
77Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:41
78Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda0:13:50
79Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:56
80Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:14:14
81Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:18
82Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:59
83Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:16:40
84José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:00
85Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:07
86Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:24
87Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:31
88Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:47
89Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:17:57
90Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:18:28
91Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:31
92Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C100:18:34
93Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:14
94Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:29
95Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:42
96Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda0:19:50
98Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank
99Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:20:02
100Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:26
101Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:21:08
102Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:21:17
103Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:18
104Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:21:19
105Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:22
106Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:21:59
107Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:22:09
108Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:23:52
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:24:06
110Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:24:10
111Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:24:13
112Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank0:24:29
113Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:33
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:36
115Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
116Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:24:46
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:24:56
118Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:24:59
119Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:25:32
120Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:26:32
121Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:49
122Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:04
123Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:51
124Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:19
125Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda0:29:42
126Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:46
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:29:50
128Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:30:08
129Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:00
130Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:32:02
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:25
132Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:27
133Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
134Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:29
135David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:32:40
136Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:32:43
137Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C100:33:01
138Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:51
139Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:52
140Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:34:02
141David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:35:36
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:22
143Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:37:34
144Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:37:37
145Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep0:37:40
146Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:43
147Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team0:41:02
148Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C100:42:33
149Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:51
150Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:53
151Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:43:05
152Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:43:24

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan20pts
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1020
3Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C1017
4Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank17
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda15
6Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi15
7John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
8Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling8
9Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling8
10Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team6
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
14Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank5
16Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
18Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan4
19Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C104
20Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep2
22Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
24Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Best young Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:45:29
2Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:08
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:10
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:44
5Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:50
6Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:16
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:22:36
8Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C100:23:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team47:13:49
2RadioShack-Nissan
3Movistar Team0:00:32
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:25
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:38
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:51
7BMC Racing Team0:03:44
8AG2R La mondiale0:04:27
9Sky Procycling0:04:28
10Katusha Team0:04:39
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:49
12Garmin-Barracuda0:05:28
13Team Saxo bank0:07:40
14Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:10:00
15Lampre - ISD0:11:49
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:40
17FDJ-BigMat0:22:03
18Orica GreenEDGE0:23:00
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:40:33
20Spidertech Powered by C100:45:22

 

Latest on Cyclingnews