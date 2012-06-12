Image 1 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes his third win in four days (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) after crossing the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 30 Rui Costa (Movistar) finishes in the lead group (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 30 Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 30 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) leads his teammate Allan Davis (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 30 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 Movistar control the peloton for Rui Costa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 Martin Elmiger (AG2R - La Mondiale) leads a late break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in green at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 30 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Martin Elmiger (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 30 Rui Costa (Movistar) in yellow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 30 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) leads a late break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 30 Martin Elmiger (AG2R - La Mondiale) leads Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 30 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) stays in green for another day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 30 Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in white (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 30 Rui Costa (Movistar) remains in the race lead at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 30 Rui Costa (Movistar) remains in the race lead at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 30 Movistar control the bunch for race leader Rui Costa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sprints to another impressive win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 30 Once again Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was too good for the other sprintersS (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 30 Sagan pays close attention at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 30 Sagan was left with only one teammate in the finale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 30 Moser does his work for Sagan on stage 4 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 30 Movistar control the bunch for race leader Rui Costa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins the 4th stage at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti)

Superlatives are rapidly being exhausted at the Tour de Suisse, as Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) raced to his third stage win in four days with disarming facility in the rain at Trimbach/Olten.

After his haul of five stage victories at the Tour of California, Tuesday’s win was the Slovak’s eighth in less than a month. The rules of cycling, it seems, have been condensed to just one: the peloton races for almost 200 kilometres, and in the end, Sagan wins in the sprint.

With 6 kilometres to go here, it briefly appeared as though the 22-year-old might for once be thwarted, as escapees Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Martin Elminger (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Sky) held a 35-second lead over the reduced peloton, but a lengthy stint of pace-making from Liquigas’ Moreno Moser helped reel them in ahead of the finish.

“I have to thank Moreno for helping me so much, today the win is thanks to him,” Sagan said as he waited to mount the podium.

Once the juncture was made inside the final three kilometres, there was an ineluctable feel about the sequence of events. Only Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) and then Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) raged briefly against the dying of the light, but their attacks were deftly quenched by Moser.

In the final sprint, Marcus Burghardt (BMC) made a bold attempt to anticipate Sagan by opening his effort early. In vain. With 200 metres to go, Sagan lifted himself from the saddle and moved past remorselessly to take the win.

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) dived gamely for Sagan’s rear wheel, but it eluded his grasp, ghosting away inexorably to the line. Indeed, if anything, Rojas’ move seemed mainly to upset the sprint of his fellow countryman Oscar Freire (Katusha), who could only manage 9th.

Rojas came home in second, ahead of Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) coming across the line in fourth, but nobody was ever able to threaten Sagan’s striking pre-eminence.

“No win is easy but I’m very happy,” Sagan said. “I’m very glad that I was able to take the right wheel in the sprint.”

There was no change at the head of the overall standings, even though the conditions and the undulating finale saw the peloton whittled down to just 60 before the finish. Rui Costa (Movistar) retains his 8-second lead over Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), while Roman Kreuziger (Astana) remains in third, 15 seconds back.

Attacking finale

While a number of riders attempted to slip clear after the damp, grey start in Aarberg, it was not until the 1st category climb of the Scheltenpass (81.5km) that the principal break of the day took shape, with Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Mathew Hayman (Sky), Martin Kohler (BMC), Gregory Rast (RadioShack Nissan), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel), Sebastien Minard (AG2R), Sergio Paulinho (Saxo Bank), Javier Megías (Team Type 1) and Brian Vandvorg (Spidertech) going clear.

Cataldo began the stage just 1:15 off Rui Costa’s (Movistar) overall lead, which meant that the escapees were never granted much leeway by the peloton behind. By the time the race reached the finishing circuit at Trimbach/Olten with 40km to go, their lead was just 2 minutes, and their unity was shattered on the 3rd category Unter Hauenstein.

A flurry of attacking did little other than see their gap to the bunch dwindle to just 25 seconds and on the way down the other side, Nordhaug clipped off the head of the peloton and set off in lone pursuit. By the base of the descent, he was alone in front, while Cataldo, the only survivor of the early leaders, had been joined by Elminger and Van Avermaet.

Atop the final climb of the Salhöhe with 15km to race, Nordhaug had 30 seconds on the reduced peloton, while Van Avermaet and Elminger had shed themselves of Cataldo and were grimly closing the gap in driving rain. In spite of the diminished numbers behind, the overall contenders remained tentative as Albasini, Fränk Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and overall leader Rui Costa (Movistar) closely watched one another on the climb.

Movistar’s lack of numbers in the group meant that they were unwilling to take up the chase on the run-in, a stalemate which initially allowed the three leaders (who finally came together with 7 kilometres to go) to stretch out their lead. But when Katusha, Garmin-Barracuda and, particularly, Liquigas’ Moser began to commit themselves, the picture changed dramatically and the stage swung inevitabily back into Sagan’s orbit.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:36:55 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 6 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 12 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 19 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 22 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 35 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 37 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 39 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 40 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 41 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 42 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 43 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 44 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 45 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 46 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 51 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 52 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 56 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:20 58 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:21 59 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 60 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:04:53 61 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 63 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 66 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 69 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 70 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 71 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 72 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 74 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 75 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 76 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:07:15 77 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:07:37 78 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 79 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:26 81 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:43 83 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 84 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 85 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 86 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 87 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 88 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 90 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 91 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 92 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 94 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 98 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 99 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 104 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 106 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 107 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 108 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 110 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 112 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 113 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 114 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 116 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:15:40 119 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 120 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 122 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 123 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 124 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 125 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 128 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 129 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 130 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 131 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 133 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 136 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 137 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 138 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 139 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 140 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 141 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 142 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 143 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 144 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 145 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 146 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 147 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 149 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 150 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 151 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 152 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team DNF Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team DNF Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Sprint 1 - Winznauerstrasse # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 6 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Erlinsbach # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 pts 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 13 5 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 11 6 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 10 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 7 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 5 12 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 4 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 1 - Scheltenpass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 3 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4 5 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 2

Mountain 2 - Unter Hauenstein # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Mountain 3 - Salhöhe # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 pts 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 2 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1

Best young Swiss rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:36:55 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:21 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:43 8 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:15:40

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:50:45 2 Katusha Team 3 RadioShack-Nissan 4 BMC Racing Team 5 AG2R La mondiale 6 Movistar Team 7 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 8 Garmin-Barracuda 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Sky Procycling 0:00:27 13 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:04:53 14 Orica GreenEDGE 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Lampre - ISD 17 Team Saxo bank 0:05:13 18 FDJ-BigMat 0:15:36 19 Spidertech Powered by C10 0:23:13 20 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:31:20

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 15:43:52 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:08 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:19 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 6 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 10 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:00:29 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 0:00:32 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:33 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:00:37 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:40 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:41 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:58 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:01 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:09 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:01:15 22 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 23 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:39 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 25 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:45 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:01:47 27 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:59 29 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:13 31 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:15 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:33 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:44 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:46 35 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:03:02 37 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:03:18 38 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:58 41 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:05:03 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:47 43 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:56 44 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:21 45 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:06:26 46 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 47 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:14 48 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:35 49 Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:08:26 50 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:39 51 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:08:40 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:47 53 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:08:54 54 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:09:15 55 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:27 56 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Barracuda 0:09:30 57 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:34 58 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:36 59 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:53 60 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:08 61 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:30 62 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:33 63 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Barracuda 64 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:44 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:50 66 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:58 67 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:29 68 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:30 69 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:12:44 70 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:12:56 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:04 72 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:13:10 73 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:13:12 75 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:13:13 76 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:13:21 77 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:41 78 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Barracuda 0:13:50 79 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:56 80 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:14:14 81 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:18 82 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:59 83 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:16:40 84 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:00 85 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:07 86 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:24 87 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:31 88 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:47 89 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:17:57 90 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:18:28 91 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:31 92 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:18:34 93 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:14 94 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:29 95 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:42 96 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Barracuda 0:19:50 98 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank 99 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:20:02 100 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:26 101 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:21:08 102 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:21:17 103 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:18 104 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:21:19 105 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:22 106 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:21:59 107 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:09 108 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:23:52 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:24:06 110 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:24:10 111 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:24:13 112 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank 0:24:29 113 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:33 114 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:36 115 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:24:46 117 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:24:56 118 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:24:59 119 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:25:32 120 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:26:32 121 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:49 122 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:04 123 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:51 124 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:19 125 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 0:29:42 126 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:46 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:29:50 128 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:08 129 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:31:00 130 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:32:02 131 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:25 132 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:27 133 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 134 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:29 135 David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:32:40 136 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:32:43 137 Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:33:01 138 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:51 139 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:52 140 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:34:02 141 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:35:36 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:22 143 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:37:34 144 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:37:37 145 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 0:37:40 146 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:43 147 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team 0:41:02 148 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:42:33 149 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:51 150 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:53 151 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:43:05 152 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:43:24

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 20 pts 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 20 3 Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10 17 4 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 17 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Barracuda 15 6 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 15 7 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 8 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 9 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 10 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 6 12 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 14 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 5 16 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4 19 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 4 20 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma - QuickStep 2 22 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 24 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1

Best young Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15:45:29 2 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:08 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:10 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:44 5 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:50 6 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:16 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:22:36 8 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech Powered By C10 0:23:55