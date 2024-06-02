Tour de France 2024 - Stage 10 preview

Image 1 of 2 Tour de France 2024 Stage 10 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 10 route (Image credit: ASO)

Week two of the 2024 Tour will start with a four-day ride south to the Pyrénées, starting with stage 10, from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond, Julian Alaphilippe’s hometown. It will be difficult to predict the outcome of this stage, as the weather may play a significant role, in addition to the impact of racing after a rest day.

Heading through the Sologne forest, the peloton will race on flat and protected roads for the first 62 kilometres to Issoudun. Once in the Cher department, the riders will find themselves on roads exposed to the crosswinds that scattered the peloton a decade ago. With three direction changes in the last 30 kilometres, there will be a real chance of echelons forming.

The most memorable moment in Saint-Amand-Montrond’s Tour de France history was the 2013 stage that was unexpectedly affected by the wind and echelons, the drama ending with victory for Mark Cavendish taking the win from a small group sprint ahead of green jersey Peter Sagan.

Stage 10 Sprints