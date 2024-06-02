Tour de France 2024 - Stage 10 preview

By
published

July 9, 2024: Orléans - Saint-Amand-Montrond, 187.3km

Tour de France 2024 Stage 10 profile
Tour de France 2024 Stage 10 profile(Image credit: ASO)

Week two of the 2024 Tour will start with a four-day ride south to the Pyrénées, starting with stage 10, from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond, Julian Alaphilippe’s hometown. It will be difficult to predict the outcome of this stage, as the weather may play a significant role, in addition to the impact of racing after a rest day.

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

