'I did not expect this much of a gap' – Tadej Pogačar a level above rival Jonas Vingegaard on first mountain showdown of 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné

World Champion puts 1:01 into Dane on stage 6, with the biggest test still to come on Saturday's brutal Alpine route

COMBLOUX, FRANCE - JUNE 13: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete in the breakaway during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 6
Tadej Pogačar leaves Jonas Vingegaard behind on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) came to the Critérium du Dauphiné searching for answers, on both his own shape and how much his rivals Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) had closed the gap since his dominant Tour de France triumph last year.

In the trio's first meeting since that race, the stage 4 time trial only brought more questions about the World Champion, with his time loss to both the Dane and Belgian prompting commentators to speculate. Was he out of shape? Unhappy with his equipment? Sandbagging? Perhaps he just got his pacing wrong, as he claimed post-stage.

