'Now the road to recovery begins' – Jasper Philipsen undergoes collarbone surgery following Tour de France crash

Tadej Pogačar 'super sad' to see sprinter abandon the Tour, while other stage 3 crash victims race on with minor injuries

Jasper Philipsen in hospital following surgery to a broken collarbone sustained in a crash on stage 3 of the 2025 Tour de France (credit: Alpecin-Deceuninck/Instagram)
Jasper Philipsen has undergone successful surgery on his collarbone and acromioclavicular joint after suffering fractures in the stage 3 crash that saw him forced out of the Tour de France, his Alpecin-Deceuninck team have announced.

Stage 1 winner and green jersey holder Philipsen was gearing up to contest the intermediate sprint during Monday's stage from Valenciennes to Dunkerque before he was inadvertently taken down by Bryan Coquard (Cofidis). Coquard, who himself crashed twice, subsequently apologised for the incident.

