Tour de France 2021: Stage 4 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 4 profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Stage 4 map (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 4: Redon - Fougères

Date: June 29, 2021

Distance: 150.4km

Stage start: 11:25 a.m. CEST

Stage type: Flat

From the start in Redon, the route tracks north-east, in the process looping well to the east of Rennes, whose Green Party mayor refused the opportunity to host the 2021 Grand Départ both on financial grounds and because of the Tour’s carbon footprint. At Liffré, the riders will turn due east to reach the intermediate sprint at Vitré, where the candidates for the green jersey should briefly emerge from the fast-moving pack to claim the points on offer. Turning north here, the riders will follow a very straight course towards Fougères, where the finish is the same one that featured in the 2015 Tour, when Mark Cavendish was the victor.

There’s likely to be no stopping the sprinters on this short stage that travels across Brittany’s fourth department, Ille-et-Vilaine, with, it should be noted, not a single categorised climb to disrupt the peloton’s progress. While the Giro d’Italia’s organisers are still wedded to quite lengthy sprint stages, Tour boss Christian Prudhomme and his team are hoping that this shortish day will make for a more frantic and nervy test, although you have to wonder whether the opening days of the Tour really need to be any more intense than they already are.