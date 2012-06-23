Tour de France: Stage 6 preview
Stage 6 map, profile and Chris Boardman video preview
Stage 6: Épernay - Metz
Épernay – Metz
Distance: 207.5km
Highest point: 393m
Category: Flat
Last sprint before the hills
The race continues east with another stage that’s sure to be a sprint. There’s one categorised climb, soon after the day’s intermediate sprint, but the sprinters won’t be too troubled by it. Plus, they have the motivation of knowing that this will be their last moment in the spotlight for the best part of a week, so they won’t want to pass this chance up. With the mountains just ahead, the baroudeurs, who like nothing more than several hours out at the front of the race, will be evident too. Could this be a day when one of them goes the whole distance? Probably not, but that won’t stop them trying.
Sean Yates: "It is too early to be going for intermediate sprints so we won’t be trying keep it together. It’s the last flat stage and then we hit the mountains – the combination of us [Sky], Omega Pharma-Quick-Step and Lotto will surely lead to a sprint."
Maps and profiles courtesy of ASO
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy