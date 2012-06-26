Tour de France: Stage 19 preview
Stage 19 map, profile and Chris Boardman video preview
Stage 19: Bonneval - Chartres (ITT)
Bonneval – Chartres
Distance: 53.5km
Highest point: 171m
Category: Time trial
The race of truth
If the race unfolds as Prudhomme and his route team would like, a climber will head the GC by no more than three minutes going into this final key stage, where some powerful rouleurs will attempt to chase him down. Although longer than the first time trial, the time gaps here may not be as big as those seen in Besançon as endurance can be as much of a factor as ability this far into a Grand Tour. This doesn’t mean that the stage won’t fall to a specialist such as Martin, Cancellara or Wiggins but it might mean that an experienced Grand Tour contender could spring a surprise. It should be a cliffhanger.
Sean Yates: "For the first 38km it’s super-fast and nice roads, then it does get trickier. It’s a big distance and it will obviously play a decisive role in the final results. It’s the last chance for a reversal of any positions and it’s going to be interesting."
Maps and profiles courtesy of ASO
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy