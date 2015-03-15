Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Quintana wins stage 5 in Terminillo

Colombian drops rivals on final climb, takes overall race lead

Image 1 of 94

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 94

Dan Martin (Cannondale Garmin)

Dan Martin (Cannondale Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 94

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 94

Adam Yates (Orica GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 94

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 94

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 94

Europcar's Colnago's covered in snow

Europcar's Colnago's covered in snow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 94

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 94

Fabian Cancellara in the warmth of the team car

Fabian Cancellara in the warmth of the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 94

The team cars were covered in snow just past the finish line

The team cars were covered in snow just past the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 94

A snow covered wing mirror on a Katusha car

A snow covered wing mirror on a Katusha car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 94

Luca Paolini (Katusha) keeps warm

Luca Paolini (Katusha) keeps warm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 94

There was plenty of snow at the finish line

There was plenty of snow at the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 94

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 94

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 94

The cold and snow didn't stop Quintana

The cold and snow didn't stop Quintana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 94

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) tries an attack

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) tries an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 94

The gc men chase Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

The gc men chase Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 94

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leading the chase

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leading the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 94

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 94

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 94

The Tirreno-Adriatico signage was just visible at the podium

The Tirreno-Adriatico signage was just visible at the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 94

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) was impressive in the snow

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) was impressive in the snow
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 94

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 94

Riders needed a little extra traction at the finish.

Riders needed a little extra traction at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 94

Wout Poels in the blue jersey.

Wout Poels in the blue jersey.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 94

The snow and cold weather didn't seem to bother Quintana.

The snow and cold weather didn't seem to bother Quintana.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 94

Quintana rides to the finish.

Quintana rides to the finish.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 94

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida)

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 94

Rigoberto Uran rides behind a teammates.

Rigoberto Uran rides behind a teammates.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 94

Alberto Contador pushes the pace.

Alberto Contador pushes the pace.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 94

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar)

Jesus Herrada Lopez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 94

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 94

A fan encourages Quintana in the snow.

A fan encourages Quintana in the snow.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 94

Conditions at the top of the climb.

Conditions at the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 94

Vincenzo Nibali couldn't maintain contact on the final climb.

Vincenzo Nibali couldn't maintain contact on the final climb.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 94

A riders finishes in the snow.

A riders finishes in the snow.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 94

A BMC rider climbs to Terminillo.

A BMC rider climbs to Terminillo.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 94

A Colombian rider bundled up against the cold.

A Colombian rider bundled up against the cold.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 94

Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)

Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 94

Alberto Contador suffered in the cold weather.

Alberto Contador suffered in the cold weather.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 94

Sky on the front of the peloton.

Sky on the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 94

Przemyslaw Niemec (Lampre-Merida)

Przemyslaw Niemec (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 94

A barely visible Nairo Quintana at the finish.

A barely visible Nairo Quintana at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 94

Snow falls as Quintana celebrates on the podium.

Snow falls as Quintana celebrates on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 94

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 94

Alberto Contador leads a group in.

Alberto Contador leads a group in.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 94

Fabian Cancellara at the head of the peloton.

Fabian Cancellara at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 94

Snow awaits the riders in Terminillo.

Snow awaits the riders in Terminillo.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 94

Alessandro de Marchi leads the breakaway.

Alessandro de Marchi leads the breakaway.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 94

Michele Scarponi attacks late in the race.

Michele Scarponi attacks late in the race.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 94

Ivan Basso, Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador.

Ivan Basso, Roman Kreuziger and Alberto Contador.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 94

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin).

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 94

Contador powers the chase up Terminillo.

Contador powers the chase up Terminillo.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 94

Contador powers the chase up Terminillo.

Contador powers the chase up Terminillo.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 94

Contador powers the chase up Terminillo.

Contador powers the chase up Terminillo.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 94

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 94

Vincenzo Nibali rides in the group during stage 5.

Vincenzo Nibali rides in the group during stage 5.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 94

Leopold Konig

Leopold Konig (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 94

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 94

Alessandro de Marchi on the attack.

Alessandro de Marchi on the attack.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 94

Nairo Quintana celebrates his stage win.

Nairo Quintana celebrates his stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 94

Nairo Quintana celebrates his stage win.

Nairo Quintana celebrates his stage win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 94

Nairo Quintana on the podium.

Nairo Quintana on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 94

Nairo Quintana in the race leader's blue jersey.

Nairo Quintana in the race leader's blue jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 94

Nairo Quintana in the race leader's blue jersey.

Nairo Quintana in the race leader's blue jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 94

Nairo Quintana in the race leader's blue jersey.

Nairo Quintana in the race leader's blue jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 94

Quintana jumps away with 5km to go.

Quintana jumps away with 5km to go.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 94

Quintana celebrates in the snow.

Quintana celebrates in the snow.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 70 of 94

Nairo Quintana celebrates in Terminillo.

Nairo Quintana celebrates in Terminillo.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 94

A snowy arrival fro Nairo Quintana.

A snowy arrival fro Nairo Quintana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 94

Barely visible in the heavy snowfall, Nairo Quintana approaches the finish.

Barely visible in the heavy snowfall, Nairo Quintana approaches the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 94

Quintana jumps away with 5km to go.

Quintana jumps away with 5km to go.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 94

Alberto Contador had no answer for Quintana

Alberto Contador had no answer for Quintana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 75 of 94

The snow got into the eyes of the riders

The snow got into the eyes of the riders
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 76 of 94

Some fans even brought their skis to the stage

Some fans even brought their skis to the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 77 of 94

Matteo Tosatto plugs on through the conditions

Matteo Tosatto plugs on through the conditions
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 78 of 94

The snow made an already hard stage tougher

The snow made an already hard stage tougher
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 79 of 94

Changing a wheel is harder when your hands are cold

Changing a wheel is harder when your hands are cold
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 80 of 94

Nairo QUintana tracks down the escapees

Nairo QUintana tracks down the escapees
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 81 of 94

Nairo Quintana wins stage 5 of Tirreno Adriatico

Nairo Quintana wins stage 5 of Tirreno Adriatico
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 82 of 94

Nairo Quintana's attack dropped the rest

Nairo Quintana's attack dropped the rest
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 83 of 94

Rick Flens (LottNL-Jumbo)

Rick Flens (LottNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 84 of 94

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 85 of 94

AG2R La Mondiale lead the chase behind Contador

AG2R La Mondiale lead the chase behind Contador
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 86 of 94

Nairo Quintana was too strong for the rest

Nairo Quintana was too strong for the rest
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 87 of 94

Nairo Quintana had plenty of time to celebrate

Nairo Quintana had plenty of time to celebrate
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 88 of 94

Nairo Quintana attacks alone

Nairo Quintana attacks alone
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 89 of 94

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 94

Wout Poels in the leader's jersey

Wout Poels in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 94

Team Sky protect the leader

Team Sky protect the leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 94

Ian Stannard works on the front

Ian Stannard works on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 94

Andrei Grivko drives the escape

Andrei Grivko drives the escape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 94

It was a cold day for the peloton

It was a cold day for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took a snow-capped victory on the Queen Stage of Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing). Quintana launched a stinging attack with five kilometres remaining to take the win and the lead in the overall classification. Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) finished third after making a late comeback.

Blue jersey Wout Poels (Team Sky) lost over one and a half minutes on the winner, and was forced to hand over the lead of the general classification as he slipped down the standings.

The snow fell heavy on the riders as they made their way up the final, challenging ascent to Terminillo. The main group had already been trimmed down to the elite over the previous three climbs and the pace set by Team Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo only served to reduce it further. The two teams traded blows on the climb but neither made a significant move, waiting until they were closer to the line to strike out.

"It was a very fast stage, difficult to handle, especially with the cold conditions, but thanks to my team, who supported me all the way, always helping out, I could reach the final climb with the energy I needed and take my tactics to fruition with that final attack." Quintana said. 

Quintana was the one who finally took the initiative with five kilometres remaining. The Colombian moved out to the left-hand side of the road before glancing over his shoulder at his rivals. Satisfied that they were nearer the limit than he, Quintana put in a dig to distance the group. Alberto Contador (Tinoff-Saxo) tried to follow but he seemed to be missing his usual strength. Only Mollema could get close, the Dutchman going off the front after a number of small attacks from Contador.

"There was an instant, with 5km to go, when I saw myself feeling especially well, looked around and couldn't see anyone showing strong enough to follow me," Quintana said. "I jumped away in those two occassions, I saw no one could follow me and kept pushing until the very end. There's still one long road stage on our way - let's hope we don't come across any difficulties there, so we can fight into the TT to defend this jersey."

Quintana now leads the general classification by 39 seconds over Mollema with Rigoberto Urán a further nine seconds back in third place.

How it happened

Warm clothing was the order of the day for the Queen Stage of Tirreno-Adriatico with the temperatures dropping to zero and with snow predicted at the finish, some riders may have been looking for their winter tyres. The 194-kilometre stage brought the peloton over four classified climbs, including the summit finish at Terminillo.

There was talk that the stage might be cancelled but RCS where quick to deny that when asked by Cyclingnews. Wout Poels (Team Sky) became the third rider to wear the blue jersey after an opportunist attack on the final climb of stage four resulted in a stage win for the Dutchman, with Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) looming close behind him. He would be down one man though, with Elia Viviani choosing to head home to recover from the crash he suffered earlier in the race.

A strong group of eight riders moved away early on in the stage consisting of Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Michele Scarponi (Astana), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Matteo Monteguti (AG2R), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Paul Voss (Bora-Argon18), Angel Vicioso (Katusha) and Jesus Herrada (Movistar). After 60 kilometres the escapees had built up an advantage of 7:12 on the peloton.

Knowing what the weather had in store for them later in the day, the main bunch were all too happy to take it easier and give the leaders plenty of room out front. They had cleared the first two big mountains before they began a concerted effort to bring back the leaders, and by the time they had reached the foot of the climb to Terminillo it had been cut to less than two minutes.

Only the strongest remained, and riders began to drop out of the front group in quick succession. Grivko was one of the first to go as the road began going upwards, after putting his efforts into helping Scarponi save energy. Monteguti decided he’d had enough and went off the front but had a scary moment as his rear wheel slipped out on a corner put a stop to that. He managed to stay on his wheels but he too was shelled out the back.

His move, though, did spark a flurry of action in the break and Scarponi, De Marchi and Monfort broke free. Both De Marchi and Monfort briefly lost touch but the three knew they were stronger together and quickly regrouped. Scarponi definitely looked the strongest of the escapees – fortunately for Astana as Vincenzo Nibali struggled at the back of the peloton – and he soon found himself alone again.

Behind, Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo were putting in the effort to bring them back with Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) and Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) put to work. With just 6.7 kilometres to go, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) brought his leader Alberto Contador to the front, pulling out a small gap and exposing a tired Kiryienka.

The snow began to fall on the riders as they entered the final five kilometres. Through the snow, Quintana (Movistar) made the first big move of the race favourites. The Colombian made a brief glance over his shoulder to assess the state of his rivals before shooting up the left-hand side of the road. Contador quickly responded, bringing a group of around 15 riders with him, including the blue jersey Poels, but Quintana had already built a substantial gap.

Quintana’s move also spelled the end of Nibali who had no answer for the move. He quickly dispatched with Scarponi too, as he edged out his advantage to 40 seconds over the blue jersey group.

A frustrated Contador made a series attacks behind Quintana, eager to shake the riders on his wheel who were all happy to let the defending champion to do the work. Try as he might, he couldn’t get rid and it came to Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) and Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) to have a go.

Mollema’s was the one that snapped the elastic and he charged after Quintana alone. A group of four came after him, including Contador who still looked like he was struggling. Not one to show any weakness though, he continued to drive the pace of his group but Quintana was too far up the road and the Colombian stormed to his first win of the season.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5:26:03
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:41
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:55
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:05
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
11Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:12
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:30
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:01:37
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
17Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:50
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:08
21Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:15
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:16
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:23
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:02:34
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:43
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:44
30Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:47
32Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:35
33José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:04:31
34Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:08
35Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
36Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:07:15
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
38Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
39Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:43
40Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:08:38
41Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:58
42Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:00
43Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
44Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:52
45Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
47Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:12
48Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:10:16
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:38
50Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
51Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
52Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:11:09
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:11:34
54Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:11:56
55Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:06
56Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:12:09
57Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:12:33
58Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:36
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
60Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:57
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:24
62Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:40
63Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:54
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:07
65Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:02
66Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:16:17
67Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:11
68Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
69Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
71Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
72Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
73Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:17:58
75Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:18:29
77Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
78Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:19:05
79Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:42
80Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:45
81Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
84Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
85Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
86Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
88Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
89Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
90Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
92Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
93Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
98Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
99Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
100Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
103Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:54
104Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
108Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
109Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
111Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:01
112Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:08
113Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:21:19
114Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:21:34
115Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:58
116Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:22:32
117Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:33
118Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
119Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:41
120Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:24:42
121Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:55
122Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:26
123Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
124Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:29
125Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:11
126Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:35
127Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:41
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
131Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:09
132Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
133Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
134Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
137Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
138Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
139Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
141Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
142Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:28:18
144Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:20
145Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
146Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
147Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
148Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
149Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:27
150Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:28:29
151Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:39
153Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:40
154Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:42
155Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:09
156Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:10
157Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:29:45
158Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:06
159Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:34:51
160Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

KOM 1 - Passo Sallegri
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1818
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 2 - Le Arette
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
4Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

KOM 3 - Terminillo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha7
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step5
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1

General Classification - after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team19:54:45
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:39
3Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:48
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:57
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:03
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:04
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
8Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:07
9Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:12
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:13
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:15
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:23
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:47
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:03
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:02:05
17Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:12
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:14
19Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:17
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:23
21Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:29
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:49
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:50
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
25Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:02:59
26Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:17
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:26
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:46
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:17
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:29
31Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:05:31
32Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
33Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:08:26
34Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:08:55
35José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:09:05
36Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:15
37Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:07
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:20
39Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:04
40Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:50
41Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:12:12
42Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:22
43Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:45
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:11
45Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:13:47
46Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:17:24
47Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:19
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:23
49Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:19:03
50Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:19:51
51Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:18
52Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:20:29
53Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:20:34
54Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:51
55Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:21:14
56Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:16
57Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:32
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:47
59Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:49
60Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:54
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:22:30
63Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:23:16
64Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:36
65Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:24:02
66Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:24:11
67Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:24:45
68Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:25:01
69Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:25:04
70Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
71Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:48
72Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:20
73Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:26
74Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:27
75Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:29
76Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:38
77Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:20
78Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:29
79Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:40
80Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:28:57
81Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:08
82Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:29:11
83Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:17
84Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:18
85Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:29:25
86Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:29:30
87Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:32
88Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:37
89Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:30:53
90Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:12
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:44
92Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:31:48
93Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:01
94Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:32:13
95Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:32:25
96Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:34
97Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:49
98Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:51
99Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:34:26
100Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:45
101Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:50
102Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:35:02
103Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:17
104Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:35:27
106Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:38
107Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:58
108Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:36:07
109Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:15
110Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:33
111Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:05
112Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:31
113Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:55
114Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:37:57
115Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:28
116Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:30
117Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:38:54
118Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:39:12
119Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:39:39
120Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:43
121Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:41:19
122Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:20
123Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:41:38
124Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:41:45
125Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:41:46
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:41:55
127Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:42:18
128Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:42:36
129Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:42:39
130Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:42:49
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:43:01
132Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:18
133Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
134Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:43:21
135Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:43:28
136Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:43:38
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:43:46
138Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:44:14
139Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:44:18
140Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:33
141Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:39
142Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:44:40
143Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:44:54
144Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:45:13
145Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:41
146Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:13
147Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:52
148Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:02
149Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:44
150Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:48
151Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:53
152Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:52:13
153Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:53:04
154Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:53:29
155Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:24
156Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:54:49
157Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:56:10
158Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:00:36
159Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:06:45
160Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:01

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step19
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky13
7Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 1810
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step8
15Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 188
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
17Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
18Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha7
19Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
21Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
22Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6
23Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
24Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team5
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge5
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182pts
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha3
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
15Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo5pts
28Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 185
29Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
30Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge5
31Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
32Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha4
33Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
34Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
37Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
39Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha3
40Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
41Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
43Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 182
44Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
46Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
47Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia1
48Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
49Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1
50Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
51Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1
52Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia21pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
9Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha7
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
11Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step5
15Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 184
17Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
18Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia3
19Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr2
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
23Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
24Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
25Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2
26Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
27Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1
29Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
31Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
32Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
33Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1
34Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young rider's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team19:54:45
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:57
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:04
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:46
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:23
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:51
8Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:21:14
9Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:24:02
10Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:24:11
11Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:26:27
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:20
13Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:29:25
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:32
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:37
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:30:53
17Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:36:07
18Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:33
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:39:12
20Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:41:45
21Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:48
22Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:53:04

