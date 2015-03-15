Image 1 of 94 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 94 Dan Martin (Cannondale Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 94 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 94 Adam Yates (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 94 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 94 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 94 Europcar's Colnago's covered in snow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 94 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 94 Fabian Cancellara in the warmth of the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 94 The team cars were covered in snow just past the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 94 A snow covered wing mirror on a Katusha car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 94 Luca Paolini (Katusha) keeps warm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 94 There was plenty of snow at the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 94 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 94 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 94 The cold and snow didn't stop Quintana (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 94 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) tries an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 94 The gc men chase Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 94 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leading the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 94 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 94 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 94 The Tirreno-Adriatico signage was just visible at the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 94 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) was impressive in the snow (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 94 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 94 Riders needed a little extra traction at the finish. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took a snow-capped victory on the Queen Stage of Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing). Quintana launched a stinging attack with five kilometres remaining to take the win and the lead in the overall classification. Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) finished third after making a late comeback.

Blue jersey Wout Poels (Team Sky) lost over one and a half minutes on the winner, and was forced to hand over the lead of the general classification as he slipped down the standings.

The snow fell heavy on the riders as they made their way up the final, challenging ascent to Terminillo. The main group had already been trimmed down to the elite over the previous three climbs and the pace set by Team Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo only served to reduce it further. The two teams traded blows on the climb but neither made a significant move, waiting until they were closer to the line to strike out.

"It was a very fast stage, difficult to handle, especially with the cold conditions, but thanks to my team, who supported me all the way, always helping out, I could reach the final climb with the energy I needed and take my tactics to fruition with that final attack." Quintana said.

Quintana was the one who finally took the initiative with five kilometres remaining. The Colombian moved out to the left-hand side of the road before glancing over his shoulder at his rivals. Satisfied that they were nearer the limit than he, Quintana put in a dig to distance the group. Alberto Contador (Tinoff-Saxo) tried to follow but he seemed to be missing his usual strength. Only Mollema could get close, the Dutchman going off the front after a number of small attacks from Contador.

"There was an instant, with 5km to go, when I saw myself feeling especially well, looked around and couldn't see anyone showing strong enough to follow me," Quintana said. "I jumped away in those two occassions, I saw no one could follow me and kept pushing until the very end. There's still one long road stage on our way - let's hope we don't come across any difficulties there, so we can fight into the TT to defend this jersey."

Quintana now leads the general classification by 39 seconds over Mollema with Rigoberto Urán a further nine seconds back in third place.

How it happened

Warm clothing was the order of the day for the Queen Stage of Tirreno-Adriatico with the temperatures dropping to zero and with snow predicted at the finish, some riders may have been looking for their winter tyres. The 194-kilometre stage brought the peloton over four classified climbs, including the summit finish at Terminillo.

There was talk that the stage might be cancelled but RCS where quick to deny that when asked by Cyclingnews. Wout Poels (Team Sky) became the third rider to wear the blue jersey after an opportunist attack on the final climb of stage four resulted in a stage win for the Dutchman, with Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) looming close behind him. He would be down one man though, with Elia Viviani choosing to head home to recover from the crash he suffered earlier in the race.

A strong group of eight riders moved away early on in the stage consisting of Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Michele Scarponi (Astana), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Matteo Monteguti (AG2R), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Paul Voss (Bora-Argon18), Angel Vicioso (Katusha) and Jesus Herrada (Movistar). After 60 kilometres the escapees had built up an advantage of 7:12 on the peloton.

Knowing what the weather had in store for them later in the day, the main bunch were all too happy to take it easier and give the leaders plenty of room out front. They had cleared the first two big mountains before they began a concerted effort to bring back the leaders, and by the time they had reached the foot of the climb to Terminillo it had been cut to less than two minutes.

Only the strongest remained, and riders began to drop out of the front group in quick succession. Grivko was one of the first to go as the road began going upwards, after putting his efforts into helping Scarponi save energy. Monteguti decided he’d had enough and went off the front but had a scary moment as his rear wheel slipped out on a corner put a stop to that. He managed to stay on his wheels but he too was shelled out the back.

His move, though, did spark a flurry of action in the break and Scarponi, De Marchi and Monfort broke free. Both De Marchi and Monfort briefly lost touch but the three knew they were stronger together and quickly regrouped. Scarponi definitely looked the strongest of the escapees – fortunately for Astana as Vincenzo Nibali struggled at the back of the peloton – and he soon found himself alone again.

Behind, Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo were putting in the effort to bring them back with Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) and Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) put to work. With just 6.7 kilometres to go, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) brought his leader Alberto Contador to the front, pulling out a small gap and exposing a tired Kiryienka.

The snow began to fall on the riders as they entered the final five kilometres. Through the snow, Quintana (Movistar) made the first big move of the race favourites. The Colombian made a brief glance over his shoulder to assess the state of his rivals before shooting up the left-hand side of the road. Contador quickly responded, bringing a group of around 15 riders with him, including the blue jersey Poels, but Quintana had already built a substantial gap.

Quintana’s move also spelled the end of Nibali who had no answer for the move. He quickly dispatched with Scarponi too, as he edged out his advantage to 40 seconds over the blue jersey group.

A frustrated Contador made a series attacks behind Quintana, eager to shake the riders on his wheel who were all happy to let the defending champion to do the work. Try as he might, he couldn’t get rid and it came to Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) and Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) to have a go.

Mollema’s was the one that snapped the elastic and he charged after Quintana alone. A group of four came after him, including Contador who still looked like he was struggling. Not one to show any weakness though, he continued to drive the pace of his group but Quintana was too far up the road and the Colombian stormed to his first win of the season.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5:26:03 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:41 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:55 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:05 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 11 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:12 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:30 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:37 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 17 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:50 20 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:08 21 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:15 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:16 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:23 24 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:34 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:43 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:44 30 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:47 32 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:35 33 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:31 34 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:08 35 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:07:15 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 39 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:43 40 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:38 41 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:58 42 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:00 43 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 44 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:52 45 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 47 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:12 48 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:16 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:38 50 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 51 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:11:09 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:11:34 54 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:11:56 55 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:06 56 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:09 57 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:33 58 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:36 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 60 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:57 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:24 62 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:40 63 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:54 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:07 65 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:02 66 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:17 67 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:11 68 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 73 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:17:58 75 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:18:29 77 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:05 79 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:42 80 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:45 81 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 84 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 85 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 86 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 88 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 89 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 90 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 92 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 93 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 98 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 99 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 100 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:54 104 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 108 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 109 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 111 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:01 112 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:08 113 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:19 114 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:21:34 115 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:58 116 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:22:32 117 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:33 118 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 119 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:41 120 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:24:42 121 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:55 122 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:26 123 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 124 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:29 125 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:11 126 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:35 127 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:41 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 131 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:09 132 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 133 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 134 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 137 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 138 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 139 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 141 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:28:18 144 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:20 145 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 146 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 147 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 148 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 149 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:27 150 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:28:29 151 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:39 153 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:40 154 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:42 155 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:09 156 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:10 157 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:29:45 158 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:06 159 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:34:51 160 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

KOM 1 - Passo Sallegri # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 18 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 2 - Le Arette # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 4 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

KOM 3 - Terminillo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1

General Classification - after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 19:54:45 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:39 3 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:48 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:57 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:03 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:04 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 8 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:07 9 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:12 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:01:13 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:15 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:22 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:23 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:47 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:03 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:05 17 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:12 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 19 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:17 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:23 21 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:29 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:49 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:50 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53 25 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:59 26 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:17 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:26 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:46 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:17 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:29 31 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:05:31 32 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:41 33 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:08:26 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:08:55 35 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:05 36 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:15 37 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:07 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:20 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:04 40 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:50 41 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:12 42 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:22 43 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:45 44 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:11 45 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:47 46 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:17:24 47 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:19 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:23 49 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:19:03 50 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:19:51 51 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:18 52 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:29 53 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:20:34 54 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:51 55 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:21:14 56 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:16 57 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:32 58 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:47 59 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:49 60 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:54 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:22:30 63 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:16 64 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:36 65 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:24:02 66 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:11 67 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:45 68 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:01 69 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:25:04 70 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 71 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:48 72 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:20 73 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:26 74 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:27 75 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:29 76 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:38 77 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:20 78 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:29 79 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:40 80 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:28:57 81 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:08 82 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:29:11 83 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:17 84 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:18 85 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:29:25 86 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:30 87 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:32 88 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:37 89 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:30:53 90 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:12 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:44 92 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:31:48 93 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:01 94 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:32:13 95 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:25 96 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:34 97 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:49 98 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:32:51 99 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:34:26 100 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:45 101 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:50 102 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:02 103 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:17 104 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:35:27 106 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:38 107 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:58 108 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:36:07 109 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:15 110 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:33 111 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:05 112 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:31 113 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:55 114 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:57 115 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:28 116 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:30 117 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:38:54 118 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:39:12 119 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:39 120 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:43 121 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:41:19 122 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:20 123 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:41:38 124 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:45 125 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:41:46 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:41:55 127 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:42:18 128 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:42:36 129 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:42:39 130 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:42:49 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:43:01 132 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:43:18 133 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 134 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:43:21 135 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:43:28 136 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:43:38 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:43:46 138 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:44:14 139 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:44:18 140 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:33 141 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:39 142 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:44:40 143 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:44:54 144 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:45:13 145 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:41 146 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:13 147 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:52 148 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:02 149 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:44 150 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:48 151 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:53 152 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:52:13 153 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:53:04 154 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:53:29 155 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:54:24 156 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:54:49 157 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:56:10 158 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:00:36 159 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:06:45 160 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:01

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 13 7 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 10 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 13 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 15 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 8 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 17 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 18 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 19 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 21 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 22 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 23 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 24 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 5 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 pts 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 3 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 pts 28 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 5 29 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 30 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 5 31 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 32 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 4 33 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 34 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 37 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 38 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 39 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 3 40 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 41 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 43 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 2 44 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 46 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 48 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 49 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 50 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 51 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 52 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 21 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 9 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 11 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 15 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 4 17 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 18 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 3 19 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 24 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 25 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2 26 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 27 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1 29 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 31 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 32 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 34 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1