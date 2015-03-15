Tirreno-Adriatico: Quintana wins stage 5 in Terminillo
Colombian drops rivals on final climb, takes overall race lead
Stage 5: Esanatoglia - Terminillo
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) took a snow-capped victory on the Queen Stage of Tirreno-Adriatico ahead of Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing). Quintana launched a stinging attack with five kilometres remaining to take the win and the lead in the overall classification. Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) finished third after making a late comeback.
Blue jersey Wout Poels (Team Sky) lost over one and a half minutes on the winner, and was forced to hand over the lead of the general classification as he slipped down the standings.
The snow fell heavy on the riders as they made their way up the final, challenging ascent to Terminillo. The main group had already been trimmed down to the elite over the previous three climbs and the pace set by Team Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo only served to reduce it further. The two teams traded blows on the climb but neither made a significant move, waiting until they were closer to the line to strike out.
"It was a very fast stage, difficult to handle, especially with the cold conditions, but thanks to my team, who supported me all the way, always helping out, I could reach the final climb with the energy I needed and take my tactics to fruition with that final attack." Quintana said.
Quintana was the one who finally took the initiative with five kilometres remaining. The Colombian moved out to the left-hand side of the road before glancing over his shoulder at his rivals. Satisfied that they were nearer the limit than he, Quintana put in a dig to distance the group. Alberto Contador (Tinoff-Saxo) tried to follow but he seemed to be missing his usual strength. Only Mollema could get close, the Dutchman going off the front after a number of small attacks from Contador.
"There was an instant, with 5km to go, when I saw myself feeling especially well, looked around and couldn't see anyone showing strong enough to follow me," Quintana said. "I jumped away in those two occassions, I saw no one could follow me and kept pushing until the very end. There's still one long road stage on our way - let's hope we don't come across any difficulties there, so we can fight into the TT to defend this jersey."
Quintana now leads the general classification by 39 seconds over Mollema with Rigoberto Urán a further nine seconds back in third place.
How it happened
Warm clothing was the order of the day for the Queen Stage of Tirreno-Adriatico with the temperatures dropping to zero and with snow predicted at the finish, some riders may have been looking for their winter tyres. The 194-kilometre stage brought the peloton over four classified climbs, including the summit finish at Terminillo.
There was talk that the stage might be cancelled but RCS where quick to deny that when asked by Cyclingnews. Wout Poels (Team Sky) became the third rider to wear the blue jersey after an opportunist attack on the final climb of stage four resulted in a stage win for the Dutchman, with Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) looming close behind him. He would be down one man though, with Elia Viviani choosing to head home to recover from the crash he suffered earlier in the race.
A strong group of eight riders moved away early on in the stage consisting of Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal), Michele Scarponi (Astana), Alessandro De Marchi (BMC), Matteo Monteguti (AG2R), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Paul Voss (Bora-Argon18), Angel Vicioso (Katusha) and Jesus Herrada (Movistar). After 60 kilometres the escapees had built up an advantage of 7:12 on the peloton.
Knowing what the weather had in store for them later in the day, the main bunch were all too happy to take it easier and give the leaders plenty of room out front. They had cleared the first two big mountains before they began a concerted effort to bring back the leaders, and by the time they had reached the foot of the climb to Terminillo it had been cut to less than two minutes.
Only the strongest remained, and riders began to drop out of the front group in quick succession. Grivko was one of the first to go as the road began going upwards, after putting his efforts into helping Scarponi save energy. Monteguti decided he’d had enough and went off the front but had a scary moment as his rear wheel slipped out on a corner put a stop to that. He managed to stay on his wheels but he too was shelled out the back.
His move, though, did spark a flurry of action in the break and Scarponi, De Marchi and Monfort broke free. Both De Marchi and Monfort briefly lost touch but the three knew they were stronger together and quickly regrouped. Scarponi definitely looked the strongest of the escapees – fortunately for Astana as Vincenzo Nibali struggled at the back of the peloton – and he soon found himself alone again.
Behind, Sky and Tinkoff-Saxo were putting in the effort to bring them back with Vasil Kiryienka (Sky) and Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) put to work. With just 6.7 kilometres to go, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) brought his leader Alberto Contador to the front, pulling out a small gap and exposing a tired Kiryienka.
The snow began to fall on the riders as they entered the final five kilometres. Through the snow, Quintana (Movistar) made the first big move of the race favourites. The Colombian made a brief glance over his shoulder to assess the state of his rivals before shooting up the left-hand side of the road. Contador quickly responded, bringing a group of around 15 riders with him, including the blue jersey Poels, but Quintana had already built a substantial gap.
Quintana’s move also spelled the end of Nibali who had no answer for the move. He quickly dispatched with Scarponi too, as he edged out his advantage to 40 seconds over the blue jersey group.
A frustrated Contador made a series attacks behind Quintana, eager to shake the riders on his wheel who were all happy to let the defending champion to do the work. Try as he might, he couldn’t get rid and it came to Rigoberto Urán (Etixx-QuickStep) and Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) to have a go.
Mollema’s was the one that snapped the elastic and he charged after Quintana alone. A group of four came after him, including Contador who still looked like he was struggling. Not one to show any weakness though, he continued to drive the pace of his group but Quintana was too far up the road and the Colombian stormed to his first win of the season.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5:26:03
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:41
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:05
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|11
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:12
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:37
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|17
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:50
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|21
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:15
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:23
|24
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:34
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:44
|30
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:47
|32
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:35
|33
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:31
|34
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:08
|35
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:07:15
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|39
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:43
|40
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:38
|41
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:58
|42
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:00
|43
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|44
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:52
|45
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|47
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:12
|48
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:16
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:38
|50
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|51
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:11:09
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:11:34
|54
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:56
|55
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:06
|56
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:09
|57
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:33
|58
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:36
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:57
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:24
|62
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:40
|63
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:54
|64
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:07
|65
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:02
|66
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:17
|67
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:11
|68
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:58
|75
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:18:29
|77
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:05
|79
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:42
|80
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:45
|81
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|85
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|88
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|92
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|93
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:54
|104
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:01
|112
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:08
|113
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:19
|114
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:21:34
|115
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:58
|116
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:22:32
|117
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:33
|118
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|119
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:41
|120
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:42
|121
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:55
|122
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:26
|123
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|124
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:29
|125
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:11
|126
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:35
|127
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:41
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|131
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:09
|132
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|133
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|134
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|138
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|139
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|141
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:28:18
|144
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:20
|145
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|147
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|148
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|149
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:27
|150
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:29
|151
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:39
|153
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:40
|154
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:42
|155
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:09
|156
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:10
|157
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:29:45
|158
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:06
|159
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:34:51
|160
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|18
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|4
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|19:54:45
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:39
|3
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:48
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:57
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:03
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|9
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:12
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:01:13
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:15
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:23
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:03
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:05
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|19
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:17
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:23
|21
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:29
|22
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:49
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:50
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|25
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|26
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:17
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:26
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:46
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:17
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:29
|31
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:05:31
|32
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|33
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:08:26
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:08:55
|35
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:05
|36
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:15
|37
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:07
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:20
|39
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:04
|40
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:50
|41
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:12
|42
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:22
|43
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:45
|44
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:11
|45
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:47
|46
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:17:24
|47
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:19
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:23
|49
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:03
|50
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:19:51
|51
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:18
|52
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:29
|53
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:34
|54
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:51
|55
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:14
|56
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:16
|57
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:32
|58
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:47
|59
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:49
|60
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:54
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:30
|63
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:16
|64
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:36
|65
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:24:02
|66
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:11
|67
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:45
|68
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:01
|69
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:25:04
|70
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|71
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:48
|72
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:20
|73
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:26
|74
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:27
|75
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:29
|76
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:38
|77
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:20
|78
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:29
|79
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:40
|80
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:28:57
|81
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:08
|82
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:29:11
|83
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:17
|84
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:18
|85
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:25
|86
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:30
|87
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:32
|88
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:37
|89
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:30:53
|90
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:12
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:44
|92
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:31:48
|93
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:01
|94
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:32:13
|95
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:25
|96
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:34
|97
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:49
|98
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:51
|99
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:34:26
|100
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:45
|101
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:50
|102
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:02
|103
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:17
|104
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:35:27
|106
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:38
|107
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:58
|108
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:36:07
|109
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:15
|110
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:33
|111
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:05
|112
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:31
|113
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:55
|114
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:57
|115
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:28
|116
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:30
|117
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:54
|118
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:39:12
|119
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:39
|120
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:43
|121
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:41:19
|122
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:20
|123
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:41:38
|124
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:45
|125
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:41:46
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:41:55
|127
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:42:18
|128
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:42:36
|129
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:42:39
|130
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:42:49
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:43:01
|132
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:18
|133
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|134
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:43:21
|135
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:43:28
|136
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:43:38
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:43:46
|138
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:44:14
|139
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:18
|140
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:33
|141
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:39
|142
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:44:40
|143
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:44:54
|144
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:45:13
|145
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:41
|146
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:13
|147
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:52
|148
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:02
|149
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:44
|150
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:48
|151
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:53
|152
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:52:13
|153
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:53:04
|154
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:53:29
|155
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:24
|156
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:54:49
|157
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:56:10
|158
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:00:36
|159
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1:06:45
|160
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|13
|7
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|13
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|15
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|17
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|18
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|19
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|21
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|22
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|23
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|24
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|pts
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|pts
|28
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|29
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|30
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|31
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|32
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|4
|33
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|34
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|37
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|39
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|40
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|41
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|43
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|44
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|45
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|46
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|48
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|49
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|50
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|51
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|52
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|21
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|15
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|17
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|18
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|3
|19
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|24
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|25
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2
|26
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|27
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|28
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|29
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|31
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|32
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|34
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|19:54:45
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:57
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:46
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:23
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:51
|8
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:14
|9
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:24:02
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:11
|11
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:27
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:20
|13
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:25
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:32
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:37
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:30:53
|17
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:36:07
|18
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:33
|19
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:39:12
|20
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:45
|21
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:48
|22
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:53:04
