BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet won the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Arezzo on Friday. The Belgian opened his sprint with 200 metres to go on the punchy final ascent onto the Via Ricasoli, holding off Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep).

Van Avermaet’s win moved him up into the overall race lead, taking the blue leader’s jersey from Andriano Malori (Movistar). He leads the race by two seconds ahead of Sagan while Malori has dropped into third place at eight seconds back.

“I looked at stages of Tirreno-Adriatico and was confident for the third and fourth ones,” Van Avermaet said at the line.

“This finish really suits me. I also saw last year’s race when Phil (Gilbert) was third and I knew it was good finish for me, even if there were some good guys to beat. I’ve been close to a win a few times this year but I’m happy to finish it off.”

Malori lined up for the start of Stage 3 in Cascina with the hopes of maintaining his overall lead at the end of the 203km race to Arezzo. He was tied on GC, however, with runner-up Sagan, who won this stage last year and wanted to do so again in order to potentially move up into the blue leader’s jersey.

The stage included two ascents, the San Martino (54.2km) and over the Poggio alla Croce (65km), and three sprints in Castelfranco di Sopra (100km), Loro Ciuffenna (110.4km) and in Indicatore (137.4km) before finishing with five circuits, 11km each, in Arezzo. In addition, a short climb greeted the riders near the finish, which leveled off before the 200-metre finishing straight along the Via Ricasoli.

An early breakaway include Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Carlos Quintero (Colombia), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Danilo Wyss (BMC) and Rick Flens (LottoNL-Jumbo). Wyss picked up maximum points at the top of the two climbs to add to his leading tally in the mountain competition.

The five riders had nearly a five-minute lead with 95km to go but the efforts of Tinkoff-Saxo riders Matteo Tosatto and Christopher Juul-Jensen at the front of the field cut into their advantage as the race got closer to the finish line in Arezzo.

The breakaway had less than a minute gap with 30km to go and began to fall apart as the race neared its end. Boem and Haga were the last riders to be swept up by the field 10km later.

BMC riders moved themselves into position behind Tinkoff-Saxo as the peloton shifted focus to a bunch sprint. However, other teams were also on the hunt for a top stage placing including Team Sky and IAM Cycling, which worked their way to the mix during the last 10km.

The favourites for the overall title at Tirreno-Adriatico like Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tucked themselves into the field in order to stay out of trouble in the hectic finale and make it safely to the finish line. Astana’s Vincenzo Nibali, however, had an untimely flat tire and was forced to burn a few matches to get himself back into the field with no time lost.

With four kilometres to go, Sagan was left with one teammate, Maciej Bodnar, to help him navigate the front of the field. He was soon left on his own but was still able to position himself well, seemingly without difficulty.

Meanwhile, Van Avermaet had the comfort of two teammates; Daniel Oss and Manuel Quinziato, to help him stay in position as the race approached the punch climb before the finish line with one kilometre to go.

Van Avermaet made his winning attack at the top of the climb with 200 metres left in the race and hung on for the stage win. The win bumped him up in the overall race lead ahead of stage 4’s 218km race from Indicatore (Arezzo) to Castelraimondo on Saturday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:58:17 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 15 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 21 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 24 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 30 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 34 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 35 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 41 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 42 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 43 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 45 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 49 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 50 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 51 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 53 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 54 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 55 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 60 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 63 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 64 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 65 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:18 66 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 67 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 69 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:23 71 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 72 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 73 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 75 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 77 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 79 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 80 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 81 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 82 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:28 83 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 84 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 85 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:33 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 88 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 89 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:42 92 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 93 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:48 94 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 97 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 98 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 100 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 101 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 102 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 103 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 105 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 106 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 107 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 112 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:58 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:59 117 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:09 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:13 119 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 120 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 121 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 122 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 123 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 125 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 126 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 127 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 128 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:40 129 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:43 131 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 132 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:01:46 133 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 135 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 137 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 138 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 139 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:51 140 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:02 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 142 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:09 143 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:33 145 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:40 146 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:43 149 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:48 150 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:06 151 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:18 152 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 153 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 154 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 155 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 156 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 157 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:41 158 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 159 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:11 160 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:41 161 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 162 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 163 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 165 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 166 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:25 167 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:48 170 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:57 171 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 172 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 173 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNF Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 4 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 7 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - San Martino, km 54,2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 3 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Mountain 2 - Poggio alla Croce, km 82,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 3 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 4 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 14:54:51 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Team Sky 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 MTN - Qhubeka 8 Trek Factory Racing 9 Orica GreenEdge 10 Movistar Team 11 Lotto Soudal 12 FDJ.fr 13 IAM Cycling 14 Lampre-Merida 0:00:18 15 Bardiani CSF 0:00:23 16 BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 17 Colombia 0:00:46 18 Team Europcar 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 20 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:59 21 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:11 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:49

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8:34:31 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:02 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:08 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:09 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:10 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:14 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:18 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 17 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 18 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:21 21 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:22 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:23 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 25 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:24 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 27 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:25 29 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:26 30 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 33 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 35 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:28 36 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 37 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 39 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 40 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 41 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:31 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:32 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 48 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 49 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:36 51 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:37 52 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 54 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:38 55 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 57 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:39 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 59 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:42 60 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:00:46 62 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 63 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:47 64 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 65 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:48 66 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:49 67 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:52 68 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 69 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:53 70 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 72 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 73 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:01 76 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:01:02 77 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 78 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:06 79 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 80 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 81 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:08 82 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:09 83 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 84 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 85 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 86 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:11 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:01:12 90 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 91 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:13 92 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:14 93 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 94 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 95 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:15 96 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:16 98 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:21 99 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:24 100 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:25 102 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:26 103 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:27 104 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:28 105 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:30 107 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:01:31 108 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:32 109 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:33 110 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:01:34 111 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:37 112 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 113 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 114 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 115 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:56 116 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:57 117 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:00 118 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:01 119 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:04 120 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:05 121 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 122 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:09 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:12 124 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:15 125 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:18 126 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:20 127 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:29 128 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:30 129 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:02:33 130 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:40 131 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:49 132 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:02 133 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:04 134 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:12 135 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 136 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:22 137 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:38 138 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:43 140 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:44 141 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:45 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:49 143 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:56 144 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:03 145 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:04 146 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:48 147 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:04 148 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:05 149 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:07 150 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 0:05:26 151 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:40 152 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:56 153 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:05:57 154 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:59 155 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:27 156 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:32 157 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:38 158 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:54 159 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:00 160 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:21 161 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:46 162 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:57 163 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:05 164 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:11 165 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:08:43 166 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:28 167 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:38 168 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:09:40 169 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:05 170 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:48 171 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:25 172 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:20 173 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 10 5 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 8 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 11 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 12 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 5 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 15 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 5 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 19 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 21 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 22 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 23 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 24 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 25 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 2 26 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 27 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1 28 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 29 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 30 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 31 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 pts 2 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 14 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 4 4 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 5 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 6 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 7 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8:34:33 2 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:19 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:22 5 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:26 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:27 8 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:40 12 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:47 14 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:01:00 15 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:08 16 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:01:10 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:12 18 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 19 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:55 20 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:58 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:03 22 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:07 23 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 24 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:38 25 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:02 26 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:03