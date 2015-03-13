Tirreno-Adriatico: Van Avermaet wins stage 3
Sagan, Stybar denied
Stage 3: Cascina - Arezzo
BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet won the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Arezzo on Friday. The Belgian opened his sprint with 200 metres to go on the punchy final ascent onto the Via Ricasoli, holding off Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep).
Van Avermaet’s win moved him up into the overall race lead, taking the blue leader’s jersey from Andriano Malori (Movistar). He leads the race by two seconds ahead of Sagan while Malori has dropped into third place at eight seconds back.
“I looked at stages of Tirreno-Adriatico and was confident for the third and fourth ones,” Van Avermaet said at the line.
“This finish really suits me. I also saw last year’s race when Phil (Gilbert) was third and I knew it was good finish for me, even if there were some good guys to beat. I’ve been close to a win a few times this year but I’m happy to finish it off.”
Malori lined up for the start of Stage 3 in Cascina with the hopes of maintaining his overall lead at the end of the 203km race to Arezzo. He was tied on GC, however, with runner-up Sagan, who won this stage last year and wanted to do so again in order to potentially move up into the blue leader’s jersey.
The stage included two ascents, the San Martino (54.2km) and over the Poggio alla Croce (65km), and three sprints in Castelfranco di Sopra (100km), Loro Ciuffenna (110.4km) and in Indicatore (137.4km) before finishing with five circuits, 11km each, in Arezzo. In addition, a short climb greeted the riders near the finish, which leveled off before the 200-metre finishing straight along the Via Ricasoli.
An early breakaway include Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Carlos Quintero (Colombia), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Danilo Wyss (BMC) and Rick Flens (LottoNL-Jumbo). Wyss picked up maximum points at the top of the two climbs to add to his leading tally in the mountain competition.
The five riders had nearly a five-minute lead with 95km to go but the efforts of Tinkoff-Saxo riders Matteo Tosatto and Christopher Juul-Jensen at the front of the field cut into their advantage as the race got closer to the finish line in Arezzo.
The breakaway had less than a minute gap with 30km to go and began to fall apart as the race neared its end. Boem and Haga were the last riders to be swept up by the field 10km later.
BMC riders moved themselves into position behind Tinkoff-Saxo as the peloton shifted focus to a bunch sprint. However, other teams were also on the hunt for a top stage placing including Team Sky and IAM Cycling, which worked their way to the mix during the last 10km.
The favourites for the overall title at Tirreno-Adriatico like Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tucked themselves into the field in order to stay out of trouble in the hectic finale and make it safely to the finish line. Astana’s Vincenzo Nibali, however, had an untimely flat tire and was forced to burn a few matches to get himself back into the field with no time lost.
With four kilometres to go, Sagan was left with one teammate, Maciej Bodnar, to help him navigate the front of the field. He was soon left on his own but was still able to position himself well, seemingly without difficulty.
Meanwhile, Van Avermaet had the comfort of two teammates; Daniel Oss and Manuel Quinziato, to help him stay in position as the race approached the punch climb before the finish line with one kilometre to go.
Van Avermaet made his winning attack at the top of the climb with 200 metres left in the race and hung on for the stage win. The win bumped him up in the overall race lead ahead of stage 4’s 218km race from Indicatore (Arezzo) to Castelraimondo on Saturday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:58:17
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|21
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|24
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|34
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|41
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|45
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|50
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|53
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|55
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|60
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|64
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|65
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|66
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|69
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|71
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|73
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|77
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|79
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|81
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|82
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|83
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|86
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|88
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|89
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:42
|92
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|93
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|94
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|97
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|98
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|99
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|101
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|102
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:58
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:59
|117
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:09
|118
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:13
|119
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|120
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|121
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|122
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|125
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|127
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:40
|129
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:43
|131
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|132
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:46
|133
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|135
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|139
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|140
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:02
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|142
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:09
|143
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:33
|145
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:40
|146
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:43
|149
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:48
|150
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:06
|151
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:18
|152
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|153
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|154
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|155
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:41
|158
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|159
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:11
|160
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:41
|161
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|162
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|163
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|165
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|166
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:25
|167
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:48
|170
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:57
|171
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|172
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|173
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|7
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|10
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|3
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|3
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|4
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|14:54:51
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|FDJ.fr
|13
|IAM Cycling
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:23
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|17
|Colombia
|0:00:46
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|20
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:59
|21
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:11
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8:34:31
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:02
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:10
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:14
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:18
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|17
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:21
|21
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:22
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:23
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:25
|29
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:26
|30
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:28
|36
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|37
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|39
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|40
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:31
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|49
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:36
|51
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|52
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:38
|55
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:39
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|59
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:42
|60
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:46
|62
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|63
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|64
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:48
|66
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:49
|67
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|68
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:53
|70
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|72
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|73
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:01
|76
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:02
|77
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|78
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:01:06
|79
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|82
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:09
|83
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|84
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|85
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|86
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:11
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:12
|90
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:13
|92
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:14
|93
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|94
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:15
|96
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:16
|98
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:21
|99
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:24
|100
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:25
|102
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:26
|103
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:27
|104
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:28
|105
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:30
|107
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:01:31
|108
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:32
|109
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:33
|110
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:01:34
|111
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:37
|112
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|113
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|114
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:56
|116
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:57
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:00
|118
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:01
|119
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|120
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:05
|121
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:09
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:12
|124
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:15
|125
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:18
|126
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:20
|127
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:29
|128
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:30
|129
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:02:33
|130
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:40
|131
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:49
|132
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:02
|133
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:04
|134
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:12
|135
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|136
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:22
|137
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:38
|138
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:43
|140
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:44
|141
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:45
|142
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:49
|143
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:56
|144
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:03
|145
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:04
|146
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:48
|147
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:04
|148
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:05
|149
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:07
|150
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|0:05:26
|151
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:40
|152
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:56
|153
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:05:57
|154
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:59
|155
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:27
|156
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:32
|157
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:38
|158
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:54
|159
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:00
|160
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:21
|161
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:46
|162
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:57
|163
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:05
|164
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:11
|165
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:08:43
|166
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:28
|167
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:38
|168
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:09:40
|169
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:10:05
|170
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:48
|171
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:25
|172
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:20
|173
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|5
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|11
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|12
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|15
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|19
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|22
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|23
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|24
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|25
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|26
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|27
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1
|28
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|29
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|30
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|31
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|14
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|4
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|5
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|6
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|7
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8:34:33
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:19
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:26
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|8
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:40
|12
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:47
|14
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|15
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:08
|16
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:10
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:12
|18
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:55
|20
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:58
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:03
|22
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:07
|23
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|24
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:38
|25
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:02
|26
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|25:44:16
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:03
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:08
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:11
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:13
|9
|Team Sky
|0:00:18
|10
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|14
|Team Katusha
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:09
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|17
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:20
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:31
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:57
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:02:00
|21
|Colombia
|0:02:10
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:06
