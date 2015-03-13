Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Van Avermaet wins stage 3

Sagan, Stybar denied

BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet won the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in Arezzo on Friday. The Belgian opened his sprint with 200 metres to go on the punchy final ascent onto the Via Ricasoli, holding off Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep).

Van Avermaet’s win moved him up into the overall race lead, taking the blue leader’s jersey from Andriano Malori (Movistar). He leads the race by two seconds ahead of Sagan while Malori has dropped into third place at eight seconds back.

“I looked at stages of Tirreno-Adriatico and was confident for the third and fourth ones,” Van Avermaet said at the line.

“This finish really suits me. I also saw last year’s race when Phil (Gilbert) was third and I knew it was good finish for me, even if there were some good guys to beat. I’ve been close to a win a few times this year but I’m happy to finish it off.”

Malori lined up for the start of Stage 3 in Cascina with the hopes of maintaining his overall lead at the end of the 203km race to Arezzo. He was tied on GC, however, with runner-up Sagan, who won this stage last year and wanted to do so again in order to potentially move up into the blue leader’s jersey.

The stage included two ascents, the San Martino (54.2km) and over the Poggio alla Croce (65km), and three sprints in Castelfranco di Sopra (100km), Loro Ciuffenna (110.4km) and in Indicatore (137.4km) before finishing with five circuits, 11km each, in Arezzo. In addition, a short climb greeted the riders near the finish, which leveled off before the 200-metre finishing straight along the Via Ricasoli.

An early breakaway include Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Carlos Quintero (Colombia), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Danilo Wyss (BMC) and Rick Flens (LottoNL-Jumbo). Wyss picked up maximum points at the top of the two climbs to add to his leading tally in the mountain competition.

The five riders had nearly a five-minute lead with 95km to go but the efforts of Tinkoff-Saxo riders Matteo Tosatto and Christopher Juul-Jensen at the front of the field cut into their advantage as the race got closer to the finish line in Arezzo.

The breakaway had less than a minute gap with 30km to go and began to fall apart as the race neared its end. Boem and Haga were the last riders to be swept up by the field 10km later.

BMC riders moved themselves into position behind Tinkoff-Saxo as the peloton shifted focus to a bunch sprint. However, other teams were also on the hunt for a top stage placing including Team Sky and IAM Cycling, which worked their way to the mix during the last 10km.

The favourites for the overall title at Tirreno-Adriatico like Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tucked themselves into the field in order to stay out of trouble in the hectic finale and make it safely to the finish line. Astana’s Vincenzo Nibali, however, had an untimely flat tire and was forced to burn a few matches to get himself back into the field with no time lost.

With four kilometres to go, Sagan was left with one teammate, Maciej Bodnar, to help him navigate the front of the field. He was soon left on his own but was still able to position himself well, seemingly without difficulty.

Meanwhile, Van Avermaet had the comfort of two teammates; Daniel Oss and Manuel Quinziato, to help him stay in position as the race approached the punch climb before the finish line with one kilometre to go.

Van Avermaet made his winning attack at the top of the climb with 200 metres left in the race and hung on for the stage win. The win bumped him up in the overall race lead ahead of stage 4’s 218km race from Indicatore (Arezzo) to Castelraimondo on Saturday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:58:17
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
14Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
15Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
21Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
24Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
30Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
33Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
34Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
35Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
36Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
39Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
41Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
42Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
43Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
45Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
49Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
50Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
51Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
53Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
54José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
55Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
58Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
60Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
63Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
64Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
65Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:18
66Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
67Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
69Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:23
71Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
72Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
73Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
75Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
76Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
77Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
78Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
79Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
80Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
81Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
82Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:28
83Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
84Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
85Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:33
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
88Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
89Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
90Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
91Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:42
92Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
93Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
94Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
95Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
96Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
97Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
98Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
99Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
100Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
101Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
102Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
103Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
105Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
106Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
107Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
112Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
113Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:58
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:59
117Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:09
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:13
119Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
120Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
121Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
122Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
123Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
125Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
126Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
127Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
128Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:40
129Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:43
131Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
132Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:01:46
133Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
134Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
135Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
136Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
137Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
138Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
139Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:51
140Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:02:02
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:09
143Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:33
145Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:40
146Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:43
149Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:48
150Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:06
151Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:18
152Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
153Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
154Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
155Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
156Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
157Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:41
158Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
159Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:11
160Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:41
161Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
162Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
163Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
164Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
165Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
166Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:25
167Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
168Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
169Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:48
170Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:57
171Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
172Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
173Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
4Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step8
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing6
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
7Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - San Martino, km 54,2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia3
3Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Mountain 2 - Poggio alla Croce, km 82,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia3
3Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
4Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha14:54:51
2Astana Pro Team
3Team Sky
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
7MTN - Qhubeka
8Trek Factory Racing
9Orica GreenEdge
10Movistar Team
11Lotto Soudal
12FDJ.fr
13IAM Cycling
14Lampre-Merida0:00:18
15Bardiani CSF0:00:23
16BMC Racing Team0:00:43
17Colombia0:00:46
18Team Europcar
19AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
20Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:59
21Bora-Argon 180:01:11
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:49

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8:34:31
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:02
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:08
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:10
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:14
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:18
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
16Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
17Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
18Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
19Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:20
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:21
21Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:22
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:23
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
25Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
27Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
28Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:25
29Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:26
30Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
34Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
35Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:00:28
36Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
37Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
38Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:29
39Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
40Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
43José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:00:31
44Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:32
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:34
48Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
49Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:36
51Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:00:37
52Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
54Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:38
55Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
57Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:39
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
59Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:42
60Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:00:46
62Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
63Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:47
64Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
65Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:48
66Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:49
67Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:52
68Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
69Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:53
70Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
71Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
72Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
73Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:01
76Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:01:02
77Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
78Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:06
79Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
81Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:01:08
82Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:09
83Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
84Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
85Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
86Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:11
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:01:12
90Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
91Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:13
92Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:14
93Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
94Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
95Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:15
96Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:16
98Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:01:21
99Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:24
100Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:25
102Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:26
103Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:27
104Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:28
105Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
106Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:30
107Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:01:31
108Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:32
109Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:33
110Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:01:34
111Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:37
112Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
113Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
114Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
115Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:01:56
116Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:57
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:00
118Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:01
119Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:04
120Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:05
121Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
122Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:09
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:12
124Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:15
125Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:18
126Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:20
127Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:29
128Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:30
129Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:02:33
130Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:40
131Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:49
132Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:02
133Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:04
134Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:12
135Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
136Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:22
137Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:38
138Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:43
140Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:44
141Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:45
142Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:49
143Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:56
144Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:03
145Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:04
146Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:48
147Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:04
148Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:05:05
149Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:07
150Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:05:26
151Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:40
152Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:56
153Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:05:57
154Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:59
155Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:27
156Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:32
157Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:06:38
158Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:54
159Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:00
160Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:21
161Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:07:46
162Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:57
163Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:05
164Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:08:11
165Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:08:43
166Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:28
167Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:38
168Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:09:40
169Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:05
170Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:48
171Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:14:25
172Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:20
173Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:15:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 1810
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step8
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 188
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha7
11Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
12Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team5
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
15Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge5
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
17Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
18Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
19Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
21Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
22Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
23Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
24Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
25Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 182
26Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1
27Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1
28Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
29Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step1
30Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1
31Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team18pts
2Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia14
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 184
4Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3
5Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
6Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
7Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo8:34:33
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:19
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:22
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:00:26
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:27
8Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:40
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:47
14Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:01:00
15Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:08
16Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:01:10
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
18Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:55
20Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:58
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:03
22Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:07
23Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:16
24Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:38
25Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:02
26Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:05:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team25:44:16
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:03
3Trek Factory Racing
4IAM Cycling
5MTN - Qhubeka0:00:08
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:11
7Astana Pro Team0:00:12
8FDJ.fr0:00:13
9Team Sky0:00:18
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
11Orica GreenEdge0:00:22
12Lotto Soudal0:00:37
13BMC Racing Team0:00:41
14Team Katusha
15Lampre-Merida0:01:09
16AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
17Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:20
18Bardiani CSF0:01:31
19Bora-Argon 180:01:57
20Team Europcar0:02:00
21Colombia0:02:10
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:06

