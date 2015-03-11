Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Malori wins opening individual time trial

Italian edges out Cancellara, Van Avermaet to take race lead

Adriano Malori (Movistar) won the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico on a shortened 5.4km individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore, Italy on Wednesday. The Italian finished the course in 6:04 minutes beating Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) by just one second and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) by two seconds.

"I'm thrilled,” Malori said in a team statement. “Really it was a victory that I expected. Despite what it might have seemed, it was a fairly technical course, where I could have missed some explosiveness in the corners. Even so, my feelings have been very good, and to beat a rider like Cancellara, that, in this type of route, is almost insurmountable and was fantastic.”

Malori's win means that he kicks off the Italian WorldTour race in the overall leader’s jersey as the race heads into the second stage on Thursday, a 153km race from Camaiore to Cascina.

“Wearing the blue jersey in such a beautiful and important race as this makes me very happy,” he said. “It would be nice to keep it as long as possible, but we have a rider like Nairo [Quintana] with options to fight for the final general classification.”

Race organizers were forced to change stage 1’s original 22.7km team time trial course to a 5.7km individual time trial because of the bad weather that damaged some of the roads in the area. On the morning of the event, however, organizer again shortened the course by 300 metres, to a total of 5.4km. The course had an out-and-back design where riders benefitted from a tailwind on the way out but faced a headwind on the way back.

Cannondale-Garmin’s Davide Villella was the first rider to set off on the shortened course in Lido di Camaiore but it was his compatriot Daniel Oss from the BMC team that set early benchmark with a time of 16:08.

Michael Hepburn was the fastest man of the day for Orica-GreenEdge after he finished 19th place with a time of 6:14. In an interview with Cyclingnews the previous day, team director Matt White expressed his disappointment in the organizers decision to change the stage from a team time trial to an individual time trial, given that squad brought a series of team time triallists to the race with the intent of winning the first stage.

The hot seat shifted into the hands of IAM Cycling when Matthias Brändle broke Oss’ leading time with a 6:06. That time didn’t hold long, however, as Malori stormed to the line two seconds faster at 6:04 minutes, which ended up being the winning time of the day.

Uran sets the early mark for the GC favourites

The last riders of the race took to the starting ramp and within a few minutes attention turned to the favourites for the overall as they, one-by-one, race toward the finish line. Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the first of the favorites to finish his time trial in 6:15, enough to slot himself into 21th place.

But it was Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) who came in next, one second faster than the Italian, at 6:14 minutes and 19th place. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost some time to his rivals when he rode the course 11 seconds slower than the Colombian with a time of 6:25 for 81st place.

In the meantime, Cancellara’s time of 6:05, was a second shy of cracking Malori’s fastest time of the day and he ended up in second place. Similarly, Van Avermaet rode the course in 6:06, which was good enough for third place on the podium.

All eyes were on the last rider of the day, defending champion Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), who is the favourite to win the title at Tirreno-Adriatico again, especially in the absence of rival Chris Froome (Team Sky). He finished with a time of 6:23, nine seconds behind Uran, in 67th place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:04
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:01
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
4Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
6Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:06
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:08
11Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
15Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
18Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:11
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
24Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
25Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
28Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:13
35Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
37Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
38Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:14
40Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:15
47Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
51Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:16
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:17
57Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
58Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
59Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:18
61Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
67Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:19
68Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
73Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
74Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
75Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
76Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
77Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
78Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
80Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
81Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
83Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
85Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
85Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
87Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
88Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
90Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
92José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:00:23
93Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
94Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
97Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
98Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:24
99Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
104Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
105Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:25
107Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
108Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:26
109Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
110Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
111Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
112Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
113Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
115Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
116Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
118Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
120Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
121Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29
122Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
124Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
125Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:30
126Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
127Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
128Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
130Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
131Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:31
133Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
135Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
136Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
138Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:00:32
139Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
140Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
141Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
143Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
144Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
145Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
146Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:35
148Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
149Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
150Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:36
151Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
152Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
153Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
154Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:37
155Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
156Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:00:38
157Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
158Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
159Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:00:39
160Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
161Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
162Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
163Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:40
164Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
165Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:42
166Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:43
167Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:44
168Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
169Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
170Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
171Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:48
172Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
173Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
174Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
175Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:01:00

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:06:04
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:01
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
4Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
6Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:06
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:08
11Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
15Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
18Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:11
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
23Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
24Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
25Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
28Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:13
35Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
36Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
37Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
38Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:14
40Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:15
47Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
51Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:16
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
55Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
56Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:17
57Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
58Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
59Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:18
61Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
67Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:19
68Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
73Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
74Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
75Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
76Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
77Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
78Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
80Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
81Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
83Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
85Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
85Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
87Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
88Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
90Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
92José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:00:23
93Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
94Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
95Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
97Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
98Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:24
99Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
100Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
104Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
105Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
106Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:25
107Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
108Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:26
109Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
110Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
111Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
112Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
113Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
115Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
116Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:28
118Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
120Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
121Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29
122Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
124Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
125Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:30
126Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
127Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
128Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
130Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
131Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:31
133Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
135Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
136Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
137Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
138Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:00:32
139Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
140Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
141Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
143Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
144Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
145Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
146Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:35
148Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
149Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
150Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:36
151Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
152Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
153Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
154Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:37
155Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
156Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:00:38
157Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
158Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
159Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:00:39
160Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
161Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
162Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
163Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:40
164Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
165Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:42
166Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:43
167Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:44
168Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
169Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
170Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
171Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:48
172Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
173Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
174Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
175Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:01:00

