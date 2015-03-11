Image 1 of 125 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 125 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was fourth last (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 125 Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 125 Maxime Méderel (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 125 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 125 Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 125 Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 125 Steve Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 125 Sal Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 125 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 125 Adriano Malori celebrates his win. Adriano Malori (Movistar) won the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico on a shortened 5.4km individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore, Italy on Wednesday. The Italian finished the course in 6:04 minutes beating Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) by just one second and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) by two seconds.

"I'm thrilled,” Malori said in a team statement. “Really it was a victory that I expected. Despite what it might have seemed, it was a fairly technical course, where I could have missed some explosiveness in the corners. Even so, my feelings have been very good, and to beat a rider like Cancellara, that, in this type of route, is almost insurmountable and was fantastic.”

Malori's win means that he kicks off the Italian WorldTour race in the overall leader’s jersey as the race heads into the second stage on Thursday, a 153km race from Camaiore to Cascina.

“Wearing the blue jersey in such a beautiful and important race as this makes me very happy,” he said. “It would be nice to keep it as long as possible, but we have a rider like Nairo [Quintana] with options to fight for the final general classification.”

Race organizers were forced to change stage 1’s original 22.7km team time trial course to a 5.7km individual time trial because of the bad weather that damaged some of the roads in the area. On the morning of the event, however, organizer again shortened the course by 300 metres, to a total of 5.4km. The course had an out-and-back design where riders benefitted from a tailwind on the way out but faced a headwind on the way back.

Cannondale-Garmin’s Davide Villella was the first rider to set off on the shortened course in Lido di Camaiore but it was his compatriot Daniel Oss from the BMC team that set early benchmark with a time of 16:08.





Michael Hepburn was the fastest man of the day for Orica-GreenEdge after he finished 19th place with a time of 6:14. In an interview with Cyclingnews the previous day, team director Matt White expressed his disappointment in the organizers decision to change the stage from a team time trial to an individual time trial, given that squad brought a series of team time triallists to the race with the intent of winning the first stage.

The hot seat shifted into the hands of IAM Cycling when Matthias Brändle broke Oss’ leading time with a 6:06. That time didn’t hold long, however, as Malori stormed to the line two seconds faster at 6:04 minutes, which ended up being the winning time of the day.

Uran sets the early mark for the GC favourites

The last riders of the race took to the starting ramp and within a few minutes attention turned to the favourites for the overall as they, one-by-one, race toward the finish line. Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the first of the favorites to finish his time trial in 6:15, enough to slot himself into 21th place.

But it was Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) who came in next, one second faster than the Italian, at 6:14 minutes and 19th place. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost some time to his rivals when he rode the course 11 seconds slower than the Colombian with a time of 6:25 for 81st place.

In the meantime, Cancellara’s time of 6:05, was a second shy of cracking Malori’s fastest time of the day and he ended up in second place. Similarly, Van Avermaet rode the course in 6:06, which was good enough for third place on the podium.

All eyes were on the last rider of the day, defending champion Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), who is the favourite to win the title at Tirreno-Adriatico again, especially in the absence of rival Chris Froome (Team Sky). He finished with a time of 6:23, nine seconds behind Uran, in 67th place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:06:04 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:01 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 4 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:06 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:08 11 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 15 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:10 18 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:11 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 23 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 25 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:12 31 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 33 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:13 35 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 36 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 37 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 38 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:14 40 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:15 47 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 51 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:16 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 54 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 55 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 56 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:17 57 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 59 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:18 61 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 62 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 67 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:19 68 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:20 73 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 74 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 75 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 76 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 78 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 80 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 81 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 82 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 83 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 85 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 85 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 87 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 90 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 92 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:23 93 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 94 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 95 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 98 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:24 99 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 100 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 102 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 104 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 105 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 106 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:25 107 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 108 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:26 109 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 110 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 111 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 112 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 113 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 115 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:28 118 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 120 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 121 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:29 122 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 124 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 125 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:30 126 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 128 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 129 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 130 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 131 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:31 133 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 135 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 137 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 138 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:32 139 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 143 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 144 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 145 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 146 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 147 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:00:35 148 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 149 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 150 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:36 151 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 152 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 153 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:00:37 155 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 156 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:00:38 157 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 158 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 159 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:00:39 160 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 161 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 162 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 163 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:40 164 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 165 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:42 166 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:00:43 167 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:44 168 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 169 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 170 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 171 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:48 172 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 173 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 174 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 175 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:01:00