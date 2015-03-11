Tirreno-Adriatico: Malori wins opening individual time trial
Italian edges out Cancellara, Van Avermaet to take race lead
Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore (ITT)
Adriano Malori (Movistar) won the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico on a shortened 5.4km individual time trial in Lido di Camaiore, Italy on Wednesday. The Italian finished the course in 6:04 minutes beating Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) by just one second and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) by two seconds.
Related Articles
"I'm thrilled,” Malori said in a team statement. “Really it was a victory that I expected. Despite what it might have seemed, it was a fairly technical course, where I could have missed some explosiveness in the corners. Even so, my feelings have been very good, and to beat a rider like Cancellara, that, in this type of route, is almost insurmountable and was fantastic.”
Malori's win means that he kicks off the Italian WorldTour race in the overall leader’s jersey as the race heads into the second stage on Thursday, a 153km race from Camaiore to Cascina.
“Wearing the blue jersey in such a beautiful and important race as this makes me very happy,” he said. “It would be nice to keep it as long as possible, but we have a rider like Nairo [Quintana] with options to fight for the final general classification.”
Race organizers were forced to change stage 1’s original 22.7km team time trial course to a 5.7km individual time trial because of the bad weather that damaged some of the roads in the area. On the morning of the event, however, organizer again shortened the course by 300 metres, to a total of 5.4km. The course had an out-and-back design where riders benefitted from a tailwind on the way out but faced a headwind on the way back.
Cannondale-Garmin’s Davide Villella was the first rider to set off on the shortened course in Lido di Camaiore but it was his compatriot Daniel Oss from the BMC team that set early benchmark with a time of 16:08.
Michael Hepburn was the fastest man of the day for Orica-GreenEdge after he finished 19th place with a time of 6:14. In an interview with Cyclingnews the previous day, team director Matt White expressed his disappointment in the organizers decision to change the stage from a team time trial to an individual time trial, given that squad brought a series of team time triallists to the race with the intent of winning the first stage.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
The hot seat shifted into the hands of IAM Cycling when Matthias Brändle broke Oss’ leading time with a 6:06. That time didn’t hold long, however, as Malori stormed to the line two seconds faster at 6:04 minutes, which ended up being the winning time of the day.
Uran sets the early mark for the GC favourites
The last riders of the race took to the starting ramp and within a few minutes attention turned to the favourites for the overall as they, one-by-one, race toward the finish line. Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the first of the favorites to finish his time trial in 6:15, enough to slot himself into 21th place.
But it was Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) who came in next, one second faster than the Italian, at 6:14 minutes and 19th place. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lost some time to his rivals when he rode the course 11 seconds slower than the Colombian with a time of 6:25 for 81st place.
In the meantime, Cancellara’s time of 6:05, was a second shy of cracking Malori’s fastest time of the day and he ended up in second place. Similarly, Van Avermaet rode the course in 6:06, which was good enough for third place on the podium.
All eyes were on the last rider of the day, defending champion Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), who is the favourite to win the title at Tirreno-Adriatico again, especially in the absence of rival Chris Froome (Team Sky). He finished with a time of 6:23, nine seconds behind Uran, in 67th place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:04
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|8
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:06
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:08
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|15
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|18
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|25
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:12
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|33
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|35
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|38
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|40
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|47
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|57
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|59
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|61
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|62
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|67
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:19
|68
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|73
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|74
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|76
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|78
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|80
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|81
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|82
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|85
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|87
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|90
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:23
|93
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|99
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|104
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:25
|107
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|109
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|111
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|113
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|118
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|122
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|124
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:30
|126
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|130
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|133
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|135
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|138
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:32
|139
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|143
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|144
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|145
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|146
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:35
|148
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|149
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|150
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:36
|151
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|152
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|155
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|156
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:38
|157
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|158
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|159
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:39
|160
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|161
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|162
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|163
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:40
|164
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|165
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:42
|166
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:43
|167
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:44
|168
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|169
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|170
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|171
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|172
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|174
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|175
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:06:04
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|8
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:06
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:08
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|15
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|18
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|23
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|25
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:12
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|33
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:13
|35
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|36
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|38
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|40
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|47
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:16
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|57
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|59
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:18
|61
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|62
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|67
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:19
|68
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|73
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|74
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|76
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|78
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|80
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|81
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|82
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|85
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|87
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|90
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:23
|93
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|94
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|99
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|100
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|104
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|106
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:25
|107
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|109
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|111
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|113
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:28
|118
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|122
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|124
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:30
|126
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|130
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|133
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|135
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|137
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|138
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:32
|139
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|143
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|144
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|145
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|146
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:35
|148
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|149
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|150
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:36
|151
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|152
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|155
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|156
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:00:38
|157
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|158
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|159
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:39
|160
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|161
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|162
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|163
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:40
|164
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|165
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:42
|166
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:43
|167
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:44
|168
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|169
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|170
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|171
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|172
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|173
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|174
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|175
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy