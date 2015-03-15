Video: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 highlights
Quintana wins in a blizzard atop Terminillo
The Queen Stage of Tirreno-Adriatico didn't disappoint as a snowstorm moved in over the final kilometres up to the Terminillo ski resort, where Movistar's Nairo Quintana soloed to the stage victory and overall lead.
Along the way, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) cracked early, Alberto Contador couldn't match his younger Colombian rival, and a new batch of riders put themselves in position to climb onto the podium when the race ends on Tuesday.
