Video: Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 highlights

Image 1 of 5 A Colombian rider bundled up against the cold. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Snow falls as Quintana celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 A fan encourages Quintana in the snow. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Rigoberto Uran rides behind a teammates. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The Queen Stage of Tirreno-Adriatico didn't disappoint as a snowstorm moved in over the final kilometres up to the Terminillo ski resort, where Movistar's Nairo Quintana soloed to the stage victory and overall lead.

Along the way, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) cracked early, Alberto Contador couldn't match his younger Colombian rival, and a new batch of riders put themselves in position to climb onto the podium when the race ends on Tuesday.

