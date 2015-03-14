Tirreno-Adriatico: Poels wins in Castelraimondo
Team Sky rider takes over race lead
Stage 4: Indicatore (Arezzo) - Castelraimondo
Wout Poels took an impressive solo victory in Castelraimondo on the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, his first since joining Team Sky this season. Poels’ former teammate Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) won the sprint for second place, 14 seconds behind, with Joaquim Rodríguez (Team Katusha) rounding out the top three. Poels moves into the lead of the general classification ahead of Urán.
Related Articles
The Dutchman made the definitive move at the summit of the final climb, making the most of the technical descent to distance the other general classification contenders. Katusha’s Giampaolo Caruso initiated the move, going off the front on the lower slopes of the final climb. Caruso could sense the group close behind and as he glanced over his shoulder to check their proximity, Poels darted up his left-hand side.
Poels sliced his way down the descent and amassed a 20-second lead over the chasers. The group closed him down on the final run-in but the damage had been done on the climb and it was all about minimising the damage.
“It was the perfect timing. I was looking towards the bigger riders like Contador and Nibali but I had some good legs so I thought that I would attack at the top of the climb and then you only have to do the downhill so it worked pretty good,” Poels said after the stage.
Race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was dropped on the final ascent, allowing Poels to assume his role in the blue jersey. He now holds a 17-second advantage over Urán in the overall classification and he says he’s ready to fight for it tomorrow.
“I’m in really good shape so I’m not really afraid of the stage of tomorrow. I’m looking forward to wearing the leader’s jersey. It’s really nice.”
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here
How it happened
After a couple of days for the sprinters, stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico saw the onus being put on the climbers and overall contenders. At 218 kilometres, it is the longest stage of the seven-day race and the three classified climbs – including the Poggio San Romulado – ensured it would be a tough day out. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) began the day in the leader’s blue jersey after a commanding victory in Arezzo.
Orica-GreenEdge had come to the race with hopes of victory in the opening team time trial but they were dashed when bad weather forced the organisers to change the course. The Australian team had to look elsewhere for success and they sent two men up front with Luke Durbridge and Mat Hayman going on the attack. The pair built up a substantial lead of more than seven minutes as they approached the Poggio San Romulado with 80 kilometres to go.
Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) decided to try and spice things up, setting off in chase along with Carlos Quintero (Colombia). A second group with Pedraza, Manuel Quinziato (BMC) and Miguel Angel Ruibano (Colombia) formed but neither could make any serious headway into the advantage of the Orica-GreenEdge riders.
There was a moment of worry for Tinkoff-Saxo and the defending champion Alberto Contador, as the Spaniard seemingly got caught up in another rider’s crash. A Bardiani rider went down in front of Contador on a corner and while he stayed up he did have to stop with a mechanical. The two escapees also looked to have gone down in mysterious circumstances, with a tear in the shorts of Hayman and Durbridge appearing to have blood on his ear.
Whatever happened, Hayman looked the stronger of the two leaders, with Durbridge sitting right at the top of his saddle as he began to tire with 40 kilometres still to go. The former Australian road and time trial champion finally cracked with 21 kilometres to go, leaving his teammate and compatriot to go it alone. Hayman didn’t last much longer though, eventually getting reeled in around a kilometre later.
Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) took the opportunity to launch his move on the penultimate ascent of the day, taking Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) with him. The trio were eventually joined by Daniel Moreno (Katusha) after they’d crested the climb, were Visconti took the points. They were eventually brought back with just over 10 kilometres still to run.
The relentless pace saw Van Avermaet swinging off the back and he was soon waving goodbye to his hopes of retaining the leader’s jersey when Caruso made his move. Caruso was unable to build a substantial advantage and Poels cannily used his slipstream to launch his own attack.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5:53:38
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:14
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:28
|25
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|26
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|27
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:43
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:46
|29
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|44
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|45
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:01:54
|46
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:11
|47
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:04:06
|54
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|57
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|58
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:36
|59
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:05:17
|60
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:52
|62
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|66
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:59
|68
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|77
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:53
|78
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:23
|79
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:40
|80
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:10:17
|81
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|83
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:07
|84
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|87
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|91
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|93
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|98
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|100
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:58
|102
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:00
|103
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:41
|104
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|108
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|109
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|111
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|114
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|118
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|123
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|125
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|126
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|127
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|128
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|132
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|134
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|138
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|141
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|144
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|147
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|149
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|150
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:55
|151
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|152
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|154
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|155
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:02
|156
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:04
|158
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:04
|159
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|160
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|161
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|162
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|163
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|164
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|165
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|168
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|169
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:35
|170
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|5
|5
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|3
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2
|7
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|2
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|14:28:18
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:26
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:30
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|12
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|14
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|16
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:39
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|19
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:42
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:49
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:50
|23
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:18
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|32
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:26
|33
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|34
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|35
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|36
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:35
|37
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:48
|38
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:58
|40
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:00
|41
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:02:04
|42
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:05
|44
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:22
|45
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|46
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|0:03:11
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|48
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|49
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:58
|50
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|51
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:35
|52
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|0:04:43
|53
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:58
|54
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:23
|55
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:46
|56
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:55
|57
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|58
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|59
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|0:06:39
|60
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:06:49
|61
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:54
|62
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:05
|63
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:11
|64
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:58
|65
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:08
|66
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:09
|67
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:15
|68
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:47
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:01
|72
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:02
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:04
|75
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:50
|76
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:28
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:50
|78
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:11:05
|79
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:11:06
|80
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:07
|81
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:11:17
|82
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:23
|83
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:24
|84
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:33
|85
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:35
|86
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:11:36
|87
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:04
|88
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:11
|89
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:13
|90
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:30
|91
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:43
|92
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:55
|93
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:58
|94
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:34
|95
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:13:42
|96
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:50
|97
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:13:52
|98
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:13:54
|99
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:56
|100
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:57
|101
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:00
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:10
|103
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:20
|104
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:25
|105
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:33
|106
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:14:34
|107
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:36
|108
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:41
|109
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:43
|110
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:53
|111
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:56
|112
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:14:57
|114
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:00
|115
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:02
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:03
|117
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|0:15:06
|118
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:09
|119
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:10
|120
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:13
|121
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:17
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:33
|123
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:36
|124
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:37
|125
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:16:01
|127
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:02
|128
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:12
|129
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:13
|130
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:34
|131
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:36
|132
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:44
|133
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:54
|135
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:16:55
|136
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:10
|137
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:17
|138
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:24
|139
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:25
|140
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:28
|141
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:36
|142
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:20
|144
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:36
|145
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:37
|146
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:44
|147
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:12
|148
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:28
|149
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:18
|150
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:07
|151
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:29
|152
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:37
|153
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:21:43
|154
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:22:15
|155
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:00
|156
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:23:12
|157
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:37
|158
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:28
|159
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:33
|160
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:24:34
|161
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:04
|162
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:25:13
|163
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:25:28
|164
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:44
|165
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:26:39
|166
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
|0:28:21
|167
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:49
|168
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:33
|169
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:15
|170
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|3
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|13
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|8
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|11
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|14
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|18
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|20
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|23
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|25
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|21
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|4
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|10
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|13
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|3
|14
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|16
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|17
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|2
|18
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|19
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|20
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|22
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|23
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|24
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:28:44
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:04
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:00
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:43
|10
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:36
|11
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:38
|12
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:07
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:29
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:32
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:24
|16
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:34
|17
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:14:08
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:34
|19
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:11
|20
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:46
|21
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:10
|22
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:11
|23
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:11
|24
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:38
|25
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy