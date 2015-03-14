Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Poels wins in Castelraimondo

Team Sky rider takes over race lead

Image 1 of 52

Wout Poels salutes the victory.

Wout Poels salutes the victory.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 52

BMC lined up on the front for Van Avermaet.

BMC lined up on the front for Van Avermaet.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 52

Orica's Luke Durbridge Mathew Hayman.

Orica's Luke Durbridge Mathew Hayman.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 52

A Colombia rider is involved in a crash.

A Colombia rider is involved in a crash.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 52

A Colombia rider is involved in a crash.

A Colombia rider is involved in a crash.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 52

Cannondale-Garmin's Nathan Haas on the attack.

Cannondale-Garmin's Nathan Haas on the attack.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 52

Wout Poels will bolster Sky's stable of climbing talent.

Wout Poels will bolster Sky's stable of climbing talent.
(Image credit: Team Sky)
Image 8 of 52

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 52

Alberto Contador crosses the line.

Alberto Contador crosses the line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 52

Wout Poels rides to the finish.

Wout Poels rides to the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 52

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 52

Joaquin Rodriguez and Rigoberto Utan.

Joaquin Rodriguez and Rigoberto Utan.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 52

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 52

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 52

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 52

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 52

Wout Poels on the attack during stage 4.

Wout Poels on the attack during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 52

Alberto Contador in the pack during Tirreno's stage 4.

Alberto Contador in the pack during Tirreno's stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 52

Alberto Contador in the pack during Tirreno's stage 4.

Alberto Contador in the pack during Tirreno's stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

Wout Poels attacks during stage 4.

Wout Poels attacks during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 52

Wout Poels attacks during stage 4.

Wout Poels attacks during stage 4.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 52

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 52

Domenico Pozzovivio (Ag2r)

Domenico Pozzovivio (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 52

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 52

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 52

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.

Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 52

Giampaolo Caruso (Team Katusha)

Giampaolo Caruso (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

Snow along the route of Paris-Nice stage 6.

Snow along the route of Paris-Nice stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

Poels approaches the line.

Poels approaches the line.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

Wout Poels salutes the victory.

Wout Poels salutes the victory.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

Wout Poels salutes the victory.

Wout Poels salutes the victory.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Giampaolo Caruso on the attack.

Giampaolo Caruso on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

Wout Poels on the podium.

Wout Poels on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 52

Wout Poels (Team Sky) in the blue jersey.

Wout Poels (Team Sky) in the blue jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 52

Wout Poels (Team Sky) in the blue jersey.

Wout Poels (Team Sky) in the blue jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 52

Wout Poels (Team Sky) on the podium.

Wout Poels (Team Sky) on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 52

Wout Poels on the podium.

Wout Poels on the podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 52

Snow along the route of Paris-Nice stage 6.

Snow along the route of Paris-Nice stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 52

The pack climbing during stage 6.

The pack climbing during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 52

Greg Van Avermaet riding in the race leader's jersey.

Greg Van Avermaet riding in the race leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 52

Greg Van Avermaet riding in the race leader's jersey.

Greg Van Avermaet riding in the race leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 52

Greg Van Avermaet couldn't stick with the climbers in the end.

Greg Van Avermaet couldn't stick with the climbers in the end.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 52

The pack rides during stage 6.

The pack rides during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 52

Orica-GreenEdge riders make their way to Nice.

Orica-GreenEdge riders make their way to Nice.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 52

BMC line up ahead of race leader Greg Van Avermaet,

BMC line up ahead of race leader Greg Van Avermaet,
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 52

Attacks on the final climb

Attacks on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 52

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 52

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 52

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 52

Greg Van Avermaet riding in the race leader's jersey.

Greg Van Avermaet riding in the race leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 52

Orica-GreenEdge chasing.

Orica-GreenEdge chasing.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 52

Poels celebrates his win with some champagne

Poels celebrates his win with some champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels took an impressive solo victory in Castelraimondo on the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, his first since joining Team Sky this season. Poels’ former teammate Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) won the sprint for second place, 14 seconds behind, with Joaquim Rodríguez (Team Katusha) rounding out the top three. Poels moves into the lead of the general classification ahead of Urán.

The Dutchman made the definitive move at the summit of the final climb, making the most of the technical descent to distance the other general classification contenders. Katusha’s Giampaolo Caruso initiated the move, going off the front on the lower slopes of the final climb. Caruso could sense the group close behind and as he glanced over his shoulder to check their proximity, Poels darted up his left-hand side.

Poels sliced his way down the descent and amassed a 20-second lead over the chasers. The group closed him down on the final run-in but the damage had been done on the climb and it was all about minimising the damage.

“It was the perfect timing. I was looking towards the bigger riders like Contador and Nibali but I had some good legs so I thought that I would attack at the top of the climb and then you only have to do the downhill so it worked pretty good,” Poels said after the stage.

Race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was dropped on the final ascent, allowing Poels to assume his role in the blue jersey. He now holds a 17-second advantage over Urán in the overall classification and he says he’s ready to fight for it tomorrow.

“I’m in really good shape so I’m not really afraid of the stage of tomorrow. I’m looking forward to wearing the leader’s jersey. It’s really nice.”

How it happened

After a couple of days for the sprinters, stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico saw the onus being put on the climbers and overall contenders. At 218 kilometres, it is the longest stage of the seven-day race and the three classified climbs – including the Poggio San Romulado – ensured it would be a tough day out. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) began the day in the leader’s blue jersey after a commanding victory in Arezzo.

Orica-GreenEdge had come to the race with hopes of victory in the opening team time trial but they were dashed when bad weather forced the organisers to change the course. The Australian team had to look elsewhere for success and they sent two men up front with Luke Durbridge and Mat Hayman going on the attack. The pair built up a substantial lead of more than seven minutes as they approached the Poggio San Romulado with 80 kilometres to go.

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) decided to try and spice things up, setting off in chase along with Carlos Quintero (Colombia). A second group with Pedraza, Manuel Quinziato (BMC) and Miguel Angel Ruibano (Colombia) formed but neither could make any serious headway into the advantage of the Orica-GreenEdge riders.

There was a moment of worry for Tinkoff-Saxo and the defending champion Alberto Contador, as the Spaniard seemingly got caught up in another rider’s crash. A Bardiani rider went down in front of Contador on a corner and while he stayed up he did have to stop with a mechanical. The two escapees also looked to have gone down in mysterious circumstances, with a tear in the shorts of Hayman and Durbridge appearing to have blood on his ear.

Whatever happened, Hayman looked the stronger of the two leaders, with Durbridge sitting right at the top of his saddle as he began to tire with 40 kilometres still to go. The former Australian road and time trial champion finally cracked with 21 kilometres to go, leaving his teammate and compatriot to go it alone. Hayman didn’t last much longer though, eventually getting reeled in around a kilometre later.

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) took the opportunity to launch his move on the penultimate ascent of the day, taking Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) with him. The trio were eventually joined by Daniel Moreno (Katusha) after they’d crested the climb, were Visconti took the points. They were eventually brought back with just over 10 kilometres still to run.

The relentless pace saw Van Avermaet swinging off the back and he was soon waving goodbye to his hopes of retaining the leader’s jersey when Caruso made his move. Caruso was unable to build a substantial advantage and Poels cannily used his slipstream to launch his own attack.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5:53:38
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:14
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
19Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
23Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:28
25Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:30
26Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
27Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:43
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:46
29Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
37Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
39Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
40Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
42Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
44Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
45Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:01:54
46Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:02:11
47Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
49Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
51Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:04:06
54Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
55Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
56Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
57Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
58José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:04:36
59Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:05:17
60Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:28
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:52
62Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
66Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
67Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:59
68Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
69Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
72Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
73Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
75Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
76Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
77Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:53
78Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:23
79Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:40
80Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:17
81Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:05
83Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:07
84Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
85Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
87Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
90Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
91Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
93Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
94Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
98Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
100Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
101Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:58
102Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:00
103Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:41
104Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
105Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
106Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
107Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
108Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
109Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
110Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
111Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
112Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
113Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
114Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
115Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
118Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
119Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
121Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
123Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
125Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
126Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
127Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
128Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
130Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
131Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
132Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
133Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
134Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
136Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
138Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
141Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
144Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
146Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
149Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
150Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:55
151Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
152Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
153Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
154Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
155Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:14:02
156Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:04
158Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:04
159Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
160Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
161Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia
162Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
163Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
164Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
165Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
167Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
168Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
169Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:23:35
170Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:24:33

KOM 1 - Foce dello Scopetone
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia2
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

KOM 2 - Poggio San Romualdo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
4Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia5
5Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia3
6Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2
7Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 3 - Crispiero
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1

KOM 4 - Crispiero
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5pts
2Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14:28:18
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:26
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:30
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:33
12Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
14Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
16Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:38
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:39
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:40
19Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:42
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:00:49
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:50
23Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:51
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:52
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:57
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:01
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:18
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:19
32Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:26
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:29
34Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:30
35Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
36Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:35
37Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:48
38Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:58
40Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:00
41Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:02:04
42Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
43Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:05
44Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:22
45Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:34
46Alex Cano (Col) Colombia0:03:11
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
48Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
49Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:03:58
50Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:24
51Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:35
52Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia0:04:43
53José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:04:58
54Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:23
55Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:46
56Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:55
57Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:56
58Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:06
59Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia0:06:39
60Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:06:49
61Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:54
62Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:05
63Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:11
64Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:58
65Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:08
66Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:09
67Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:15
68Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:47
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
71Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:01
72Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:09:02
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
74Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:09:04
75Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:50
76Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:28
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:50
78Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:11:05
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:06
80Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:07
81Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:11:17
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:23
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:24
84Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:33
85Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:35
86Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:11:36
87Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:04
88Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:11
89Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:13
90Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:30
91Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:12:43
92Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:55
93Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:58
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:34
95Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:13:42
96Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:50
97Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:13:52
98Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:13:54
99Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:56
100Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:57
101Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:14:00
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:10
103Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:20
104Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:25
105Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:14:33
106Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:14:34
107Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:14:36
108Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:14:41
109Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:43
110Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:14:53
111Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:56
112Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:14:57
114Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:15:00
115Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:02
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:03
117Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia0:15:06
118Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:15:09
119Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:10
120Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:13
121Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:17
122Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:33
123Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:36
124Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:37
125Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
126Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:16:01
127Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:02
128Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:12
129Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:16:13
130Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:34
131Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:36
132Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:44
133Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:54
135Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:16:55
136Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:10
137Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:17
138Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:24
139Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:25
140Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:28
141Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:17:36
142Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:20
144Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:36
145Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:18:37
146Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:18:44
147Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:12
148Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:28
149Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:18
150Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:07
151Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:29
152Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:37
153Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:21:43
154Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:22:15
155Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:00
156Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia0:23:12
157Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:37
158Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:28
159Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:24:33
160Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:24:34
161Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:04
162Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:25:13
163Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:25:28
164Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:44
165Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:26:39
166Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia0:28:21
167Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:49
168Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:33
169Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:15
170Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:38:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
3Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky13
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 1810
8Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
10Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha8
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step8
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 188
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
14Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha7
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
18Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team5
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo5
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
23Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge5
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
25Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha4

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia21pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
4Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
9Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 184
10Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
13Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia3
14Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
16Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
17Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia2
18Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
19Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1
23Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
24Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young rider's classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr14:28:44
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:07
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:08
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:00
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:31
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:40
9Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:43
10Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:08:36
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:08:38
12Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:07
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:29
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:32
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:24
16Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:13:34
17Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:14:08
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:14:34
19Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:11
20Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:46
21Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:10
22Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:18:11
23Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:11
24Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:38
25Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:47

