Image 1 of 52 Wout Poels salutes the victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 52 BMC lined up on the front for Van Avermaet. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 52 Orica's Luke Durbridge Mathew Hayman. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 52 A Colombia rider is involved in a crash. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 52 A Colombia rider is involved in a crash. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 52 Cannondale-Garmin's Nathan Haas on the attack. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 52 Wout Poels will bolster Sky's stable of climbing talent. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 8 of 52 Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 52 Alberto Contador crosses the line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 52 Wout Poels rides to the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 52 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 52 Joaquin Rodriguez and Rigoberto Utan. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 52 Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 52 Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 52 Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 52 Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 52 Wout Poels on the attack during stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 52 Alberto Contador in the pack during Tirreno's stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 52 Alberto Contador in the pack during Tirreno's stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 52 Wout Poels attacks during stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 52 Wout Poels attacks during stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 52 Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 52 Domenico Pozzovivio (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 52 Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 52 Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 52 Wout Poels celebrates the stage 4 win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 52 Giampaolo Caruso (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 52 Snow along the route of Paris-Nice stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 52 Poels approaches the line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 52 Wout Poels salutes the victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 52 Wout Poels salutes the victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 52 Giampaolo Caruso on the attack. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 52 Wout Poels on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 52 Wout Poels (Team Sky) in the blue jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 52 Wout Poels (Team Sky) in the blue jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 52 Wout Poels (Team Sky) on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 52 Wout Poels on the podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 52 Snow along the route of Paris-Nice stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 52 The pack climbing during stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 52 Greg Van Avermaet riding in the race leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 52 Greg Van Avermaet riding in the race leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 52 Greg Van Avermaet couldn't stick with the climbers in the end. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 52 The pack rides during stage 6. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 52 Orica-GreenEdge riders make their way to Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 52 BMC line up ahead of race leader Greg Van Avermaet, (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 52 Attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 52 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 52 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 52 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 52 Greg Van Avermaet riding in the race leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 52 Orica-GreenEdge chasing. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 52 Poels celebrates his win with some champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Poels took an impressive solo victory in Castelraimondo on the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, his first since joining Team Sky this season. Poels’ former teammate Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) won the sprint for second place, 14 seconds behind, with Joaquim Rodríguez (Team Katusha) rounding out the top three. Poels moves into the lead of the general classification ahead of Urán.

The Dutchman made the definitive move at the summit of the final climb, making the most of the technical descent to distance the other general classification contenders. Katusha’s Giampaolo Caruso initiated the move, going off the front on the lower slopes of the final climb. Caruso could sense the group close behind and as he glanced over his shoulder to check their proximity, Poels darted up his left-hand side.

Poels sliced his way down the descent and amassed a 20-second lead over the chasers. The group closed him down on the final run-in but the damage had been done on the climb and it was all about minimising the damage.

“It was the perfect timing. I was looking towards the bigger riders like Contador and Nibali but I had some good legs so I thought that I would attack at the top of the climb and then you only have to do the downhill so it worked pretty good,” Poels said after the stage.

Race leader Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was dropped on the final ascent, allowing Poels to assume his role in the blue jersey. He now holds a 17-second advantage over Urán in the overall classification and he says he’s ready to fight for it tomorrow.

“I’m in really good shape so I’m not really afraid of the stage of tomorrow. I’m looking forward to wearing the leader’s jersey. It’s really nice.”

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

How it happened

After a couple of days for the sprinters, stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico saw the onus being put on the climbers and overall contenders. At 218 kilometres, it is the longest stage of the seven-day race and the three classified climbs – including the Poggio San Romulado – ensured it would be a tough day out. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) began the day in the leader’s blue jersey after a commanding victory in Arezzo.

Orica-GreenEdge had come to the race with hopes of victory in the opening team time trial but they were dashed when bad weather forced the organisers to change the course. The Australian team had to look elsewhere for success and they sent two men up front with Luke Durbridge and Mat Hayman going on the attack. The pair built up a substantial lead of more than seven minutes as they approached the Poggio San Romulado with 80 kilometres to go.

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) decided to try and spice things up, setting off in chase along with Carlos Quintero (Colombia). A second group with Pedraza, Manuel Quinziato (BMC) and Miguel Angel Ruibano (Colombia) formed but neither could make any serious headway into the advantage of the Orica-GreenEdge riders.

There was a moment of worry for Tinkoff-Saxo and the defending champion Alberto Contador, as the Spaniard seemingly got caught up in another rider’s crash. A Bardiani rider went down in front of Contador on a corner and while he stayed up he did have to stop with a mechanical. The two escapees also looked to have gone down in mysterious circumstances, with a tear in the shorts of Hayman and Durbridge appearing to have blood on his ear.

Whatever happened, Hayman looked the stronger of the two leaders, with Durbridge sitting right at the top of his saddle as he began to tire with 40 kilometres still to go. The former Australian road and time trial champion finally cracked with 21 kilometres to go, leaving his teammate and compatriot to go it alone. Hayman didn’t last much longer though, eventually getting reeled in around a kilometre later.

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) took the opportunity to launch his move on the penultimate ascent of the day, taking Michele Scarponi (Astana) and Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) with him. The trio were eventually joined by Daniel Moreno (Katusha) after they’d crested the climb, were Visconti took the points. They were eventually brought back with just over 10 kilometres still to run.

The relentless pace saw Van Avermaet swinging off the back and he was soon waving goodbye to his hopes of retaining the leader’s jersey when Caruso made his move. Caruso was unable to build a substantial advantage and Poels cannily used his slipstream to launch his own attack.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5:53:38 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:14 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 19 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:21 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:28 25 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:30 26 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 27 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:43 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:46 29 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 37 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 38 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 39 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 40 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 42 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 44 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:31 45 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:01:54 46 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:02:11 47 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 51 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:04:06 54 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 55 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 57 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 58 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:36 59 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:05:17 60 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:28 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:52 62 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 64 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 66 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 67 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:59 68 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 72 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 73 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 75 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 77 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:53 78 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:23 79 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:40 80 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:17 81 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:05 83 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:07 84 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 85 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 87 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 89 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 90 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 91 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 93 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 97 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 98 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 100 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 101 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:58 102 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:00 103 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:41 104 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 105 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 108 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 109 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 112 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 113 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 114 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 115 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 118 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 122 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 123 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 125 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 126 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 127 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 128 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 132 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 133 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 134 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 136 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 138 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 141 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 144 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 145 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 146 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 149 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 150 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:55 151 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 152 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 154 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 155 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:14:02 156 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:04 158 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:04 159 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 160 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 161 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 162 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 163 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 165 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 167 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 168 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 169 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:35 170 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:33

KOM 1 - Foce dello Scopetone # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 2 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

KOM 2 - Poggio San Romualdo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 5 5 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 3 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2 7 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 3 - Crispiero # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

KOM 4 - Crispiero # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 pts 2 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14:28:18 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:26 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:30 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:33 12 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 14 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 16 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:38 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:39 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:40 19 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:42 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:49 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:50 23 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:51 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:52 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:57 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:18 31 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:19 32 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:26 33 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29 34 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:30 35 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 36 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:35 37 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:48 38 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:57 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:58 40 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:00 41 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:02:04 42 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:05 44 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:22 45 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:34 46 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 0:03:11 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:30 48 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:50 49 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:58 50 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:24 51 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:35 52 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 0:04:43 53 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:58 54 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:23 55 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:46 56 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:55 57 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:56 58 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:06 59 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 0:06:39 60 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:06:49 61 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:54 62 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:05 63 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:11 64 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:58 65 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:08 66 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:09 67 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:15 68 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:47 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 70 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 71 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:01 72 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:09:02 73 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 74 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:09:04 75 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:50 76 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:28 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:50 78 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:11:05 79 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:06 80 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:07 81 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:11:17 82 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:23 83 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:24 84 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:33 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:35 86 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:11:36 87 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:04 88 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:11 89 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:13 90 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:30 91 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:43 92 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:55 93 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:58 94 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:34 95 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:13:42 96 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:50 97 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:13:52 98 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:13:54 99 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:56 100 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:57 101 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:00 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:10 103 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:20 104 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:25 105 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:33 106 Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:14:34 107 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:14:36 108 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:41 109 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:43 110 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:53 111 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:56 112 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:14:57 114 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:00 115 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:02 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:03 117 Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia 0:15:06 118 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:09 119 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:10 120 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:13 121 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:17 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:33 123 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:36 124 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:37 125 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 126 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:16:01 127 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:02 128 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:12 129 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:16:13 130 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:34 131 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:36 132 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:44 133 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:54 135 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:16:55 136 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:10 137 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:17 138 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:24 139 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:25 140 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:28 141 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:36 142 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 143 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:20 144 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:36 145 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:18:37 146 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:44 147 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:12 148 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:28 149 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:18 150 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:07 151 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:29 152 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:37 153 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:21:43 154 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:22:15 155 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:00 156 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:23:12 157 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:37 158 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:24:28 159 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:33 160 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:24:34 161 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:04 162 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:25:13 163 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:25:28 164 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:44 165 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:26:39 166 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia 0:28:21 167 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:49 168 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:33 169 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:15 170 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 13 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 10 8 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 11 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 8 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 14 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 15 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 17 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 18 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 5 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 23 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 5 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 25 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 4

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 21 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 4 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 4 10 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 13 Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia 3 14 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 16 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia 2 18 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 19 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 22 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 23 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 24 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1