Tirreno-Adriatico is more of a signpost than a destination in the grand scheme of things, and Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) signalled their intentions for the weeks and months ahead as the race drew to a close in San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday.

Cancellara made amends for his narrow defeat to Adriano Malori (Movistar) in the opening time trial in Lido di Camaiore last week by scorching around the 10-kilometre course at a speed in excess of 52kph to claim stage victory and lay down a marker of sorts ahead of Milan-San Remo at the weekend.

Quintana’s performance on the day was rather less assured – he finished some 55 seconds down on Cancellara – but he had done the bulk of the heavy lifting on the snowy upper reaches of Monte Terminillo on Sunday, and he sealed final overall victory here, 19 seconds clear of Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) and 31 ahead of his fellow countryman Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep).

The short time trial along the seafront at San Benedetto del Tronto has become the default finale for Tirreno-Adriatico in recent years, and it was the third time that Cancellara has emerged victorious in the short test on the Adriatic Coast, following his triumphs in 2011 and 2012. The Swiss rider beat Malori by four seconds, while Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) took third, a further five seconds back.

“I think I made up for the mistakes from the prologue. I just gave it all in. I’m really happy and satisfied, not just with the race but also with the bigger picture and the big races in the next weekends,” Cancellara said.

Cancellara began his time trial just as Malori was bringing his effort to a close with the provisional quickest time, and the pair were evenly matched through the opening section, with Malori a second up at the intermediate time check. On the back end of the course, however, Cancellara took flight.

Though less fluid and comfortable, perhaps, than during his heyday as a time triallist between 2006 and 2010, Cancellara showed that he is not lacking in raw power ahead of the spring classics as he put five seconds into Malori in the closing five kilometres to stop the clock in 11:23, a time that was never remotely threatened for the remainder of the afternoon.

“I’ll think about Milan-San Remo from Friday, when we’ll see what the weather is going to be like, because that’s an important factor,” Cancellara said. “And in any case, from now on, every weekend is important for me.”

Quintana does enough

Carrying a buffer of 39 seconds into the time trial, the consensus was that Quintana’s blue jersey would be similarly out of reach and so it proved, even if his performance over the 10km course was a little short of what he will aim to produce in Utrecht on the opening day of the Tour de France.

The Colombian had the added luxury, however, of being updated on the progress of Mollema, Uran et al, and would have been particularly mindful not to take any unnecessary risks. He carried the blue jersey safely across the line in 51st place, 55 seconds down on Cancellara, enough to seal overall victory.

If Quintana’s dominance at the weekend had removed much of the suspense, the battle for the podium places promised to be keenly fought. Mollema began the day just nine seconds clear of Uran, and given their respective recent time trialling pedigree, many anticipated that the Dutchman would cede the second step of the podium.

Surprisingly, however, Mollema reached the time check ahead of Uran and although he was visibly struggling to keep the gear turning over in the closing kilometre, he reached the finish four seconds up on the Colombian’s time to secure second place overall.

Uran’s low-key showing (25th at 38 seconds) almost cost him a spot on the podium as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) offered a full demonstration of his improvements against the watch, as the Frenchman delivered an assured ride to finish inside the top 20 (19th at 33 seconds).

Although Pinot fell just four seconds shy of dislodging Uran from the podium, he had the consolation of holding off Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and defending fourth place overall. Contador was the best of the general classification riders on the day, finishing 15th at 31 seconds, though his next major time trial – the mammoth 55km test at Valdobbiadene at the Giro d’Italia – will be a rather different animal.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) brought the curtain down on his non-descript Tirreno-Adriatico by completing the time trial in 17th place, and in the morning newspapers he placated home anxieties by confirming that, despite his misgivings about the parcours, he will indeed be on the start line at Milan-San Remo on Sunday.

Another man with designs on Milan-San Remo is Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and he took his emphasis on La Classicissima to extremes on Tuesday afternoon. Eager to save his legs for the Cipressa and Poggio, Sagan soft-pedalled around the course to clock the slowest time of the day, some 2:59 down on Cancellara, and risked finishing outside the time limit. The Slovak did just enough, however, to stay in the race and seal victory in the points classification.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:23 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:09 4 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:12 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:16 6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 8 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:23 9 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:25 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:26 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 12 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:30 14 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 15 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:31 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 18 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:33 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 23 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:36 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 25 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:38 26 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:40 28 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 31 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:43 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:00:45 35 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:48 37 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 38 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:49 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 42 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 43 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:50 44 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 45 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 46 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:52 50 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 51 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 52 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 53 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:54 54 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 55 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:55 56 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 57 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 58 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:57 60 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:58 62 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:00 63 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 66 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:01 67 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 68 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 70 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 71 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 72 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 73 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:01:07 74 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 76 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 78 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:09 79 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:12 80 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia 81 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:14 83 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 84 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 85 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:16 87 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:17 88 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 89 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:18 90 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:19 91 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:20 93 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:21 94 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 95 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 96 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:24 97 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 98 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 99 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 100 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 101 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:27 102 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 106 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:28 107 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 108 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:31 109 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 110 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:32 111 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 112 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:01:34 113 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:35 116 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:36 117 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 118 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:37 119 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:01:38 120 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:40 121 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:01:41 122 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43 123 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:45 124 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:46 125 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:47 126 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:53 127 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:55 129 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:58 130 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 131 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:02 132 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:05 133 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13 134 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:14 135 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:15 136 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 0:02:19 137 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:21 138 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:59 DNS Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge DNS Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha

General Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25:11:16 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:18 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:31 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:35 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:39 6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:40 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:56 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:09 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:11 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:01:23 13 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:24 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 15 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:29 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:00 17 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:02 18 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:24 19 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:02 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:11 22 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:16 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:47 24 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:03 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:34 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:37 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:39 28 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 0:07:42 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:08:49 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:52 31 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:10:27 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:35 33 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:40 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:52 35 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:55 36 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:41 37 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:37 38 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:21 39 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:26 40 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:13 41 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:36 42 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:19:50 43 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 44 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:22 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:20:43 46 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:21:19 47 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:50 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:22:02 49 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:43 50 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:45 51 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:23:01 52 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:22 53 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:32 54 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:33 55 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:18 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:25:00 57 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:48 58 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:49 59 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia 0:26:01 60 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:40 61 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:55 62 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:25 63 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:51 64 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:05 65 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:28:20 66 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:31 67 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:40 68 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:29:46 69 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 0:30:14 70 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:30:17 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:20 72 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:31:23 73 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:39 74 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:26 75 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:32:59 76 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:05 77 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:22 78 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:24 79 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:33 80 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:33:58 81 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:20 82 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:25 83 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:35 84 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:03 85 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:16 86 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:35:44 87 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:59 88 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:36:38 89 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:37:13 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:37:59 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:35 92 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:26 93 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:57 94 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:41:25 95 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:41:34 96 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:41:37 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:42:09 98 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:22 99 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:17 100 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:23 101 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:43:31 102 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:43:32 103 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:44:18 104 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:19 105 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:44:22 106 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:44:29 107 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:44:57 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:15 109 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:45:35 110 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:54 111 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:14 112 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:47:26 113 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:28 114 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:48:22 115 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:49:00 116 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:19 117 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:29 118 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:50:03 119 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:36 120 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:51:29 121 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:54:07 122 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:52 123 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:55:05 124 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:39 125 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:56:04 126 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:19 127 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:56:23 128 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:42 129 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:56:43 130 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:06 131 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:57:56 132 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:58:25 133 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:13 134 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:49 135 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:02:17 136 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:13:21 137 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:18:30 138 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:15

Points Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 5 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 16 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 14 8 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 12 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 11 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 11 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 10 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 14 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 10 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 19 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 20 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 21 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 23 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 24 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 25 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 6 26 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 27 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 5 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 5 32 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 33 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 34 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 4 35 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 38 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 40 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 41 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 42 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 43 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 44 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 45 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 46 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 47 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 2 48 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 49 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 51 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 52 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 53 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 54 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 55 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 56 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 57 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha -5 58 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing -5

Mountains Classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 21 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 9 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 7 10 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 5 11 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 5 12 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 14 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 4 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 18 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 19 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia 3 20 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 21 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 24 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 26 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2 27 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 28 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1 30 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 34 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1 35 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Best Young Rider

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 24:58:58 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:57 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:04 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:41 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:12 6 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:23 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:41 8 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:22:49 9 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia 0:25:44 10 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:09 11 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:20 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:32 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:31:16 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:51 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:37 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:40:51 17 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge 0:41:45 18 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:47:33 19 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:50:38 20 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:53:04 21 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:01:14

Teams classification