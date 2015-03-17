Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Quintana wins overall

Cancellara takes stage win

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) held onto fourth place overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) rode to fifth place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A face of concentration and pain for Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) won the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Movistar collected the team prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was also the best young rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) hold the trident trophy aloft

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The final podium of Bauke Mollema in second Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Rigoberto Uran in third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the overall 2015 Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bauke Mollema (Trek) was second overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) was third overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia) won the mountains classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bauke Mollema (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The final podium of the 2015 Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Champagne was flowing on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A Colombian fan watches the final podium ceremony

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laurens ten Dam (Lotto Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damiano Caruso (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dani Moreno (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bauke Mollema (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Poels (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthias Brädle (IAm Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quintana and Rigoberto Uran

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bauke Mollema (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bauke Mollema (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adriano Malori (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka (Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara wins stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana holds his trident aloft

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) enjoying his champagne spray

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jurgen Van Den Broeck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Aleberto Contador put in a good effort to round off the week

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rigoberto Uran lost time but stayed third overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bauke Mollema closed in on Nairo Quintana's lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana lost almost a minute to Fabian Cancellara

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The effort shows on Alberto Contador's face

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adriano Malori couldn't manage a repeat performance of stage 1

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vasil Kiryienka pulled a range of facial expressions ont he way to third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara was disappointed to have missed out on day one

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara took victory on the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the overall 2015 Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tirreno-Adriatico is more of a signpost than a destination in the grand scheme of things, and Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) signalled their intentions for the weeks and months ahead as the race drew to a close in San Benedetto del Tronto on Tuesday.

Cancellara made amends for his narrow defeat to Adriano Malori (Movistar) in the opening time trial in Lido di Camaiore last week by scorching around the 10-kilometre course at a speed in excess of 52kph to claim stage victory and lay down a marker of sorts ahead of Milan-San Remo at the weekend.

Quintana’s performance on the day was rather less assured – he finished some 55 seconds down on Cancellara – but he had done the bulk of the heavy lifting on the snowy upper reaches of Monte Terminillo on Sunday, and he sealed final overall victory here, 19 seconds clear of Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) and 31 ahead of his fellow countryman Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep).

The short time trial along the seafront at San Benedetto del Tronto has become the default finale for Tirreno-Adriatico in recent years, and it was the third time that Cancellara has emerged victorious in the short test on the Adriatic Coast, following his triumphs in 2011 and 2012. The Swiss rider beat Malori by four seconds, while Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) took third, a further five seconds back.

“I think I made up for the mistakes from the prologue. I just gave it all in. I’m really happy and satisfied, not just with the race but also with the bigger picture and the big races in the next weekends,” Cancellara said.

Cancellara began his time trial just as Malori was bringing his effort to a close with the provisional quickest time, and the pair were evenly matched through the opening section, with Malori a second up at the intermediate time check. On the back end of the course, however, Cancellara took flight.

Though less fluid and comfortable, perhaps, than during his heyday as a time triallist between 2006 and 2010, Cancellara showed that he is not lacking in raw power ahead of the spring classics as he put five seconds into Malori in the closing five kilometres to stop the clock in 11:23, a time that was never remotely threatened for the remainder of the afternoon.

“I’ll think about Milan-San Remo from Friday, when we’ll see what the weather is going to be like, because that’s an important factor,” Cancellara said. “And in any case, from now on, every weekend is important for me.”

Quintana does enough

Carrying a buffer of 39 seconds into the time trial, the consensus was that Quintana’s blue jersey would be similarly out of reach and so it proved, even if his performance over the 10km course was a little short of what he will aim to produce in Utrecht on the opening day of the Tour de France.

The Colombian had the added luxury, however, of being updated on the progress of Mollema, Uran et al, and would have been particularly mindful not to take any unnecessary risks. He carried the blue jersey safely across the line in 51st place, 55 seconds down on Cancellara, enough to seal overall victory.

If Quintana’s dominance at the weekend had removed much of the suspense, the battle for the podium places promised to be keenly fought. Mollema began the day just nine seconds clear of Uran, and given their respective recent time trialling pedigree, many anticipated that the Dutchman would cede the second step of the podium.

Surprisingly, however, Mollema reached the time check ahead of Uran and although he was visibly struggling to keep the gear turning over in the closing kilometre, he reached the finish four seconds up on the Colombian’s time to secure second place overall.

Uran’s low-key showing (25th at 38 seconds) almost cost him a spot on the podium as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) offered a full demonstration of his improvements against the watch, as the Frenchman delivered an assured ride to finish inside the top 20 (19th at 33 seconds).

Although Pinot fell just four seconds shy of dislodging Uran from the podium, he had the consolation of holding off Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and defending fourth place overall. Contador was the best of the general classification riders on the day, finishing 15th at 31 seconds, though his next major time trial – the mammoth 55km test at Valdobbiadene at the Giro d’Italia – will be a rather different animal.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) brought the curtain down on his non-descript Tirreno-Adriatico by completing the time trial in 17th place, and in the morning newspapers he placated home anxieties by confirming that, despite his misgivings about the parcours, he will indeed be on the start line at Milan-San Remo on Sunday.

Another man with designs on Milan-San Remo is Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and he took his emphasis on La Classicissima to extremes on Tuesday afternoon. Eager to save his legs for the Cipressa and Poggio, Sagan soft-pedalled around the course to clock the slowest time of the day, some 2:59 down on Cancellara, and risked finishing outside the time limit. The Slovak did just enough, however, to stay in the race and seal victory in the points classification.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:23
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:04
3Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:09
4Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:12
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:16
6Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
8Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:23
9Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:25
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:26
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
12Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
13Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:30
14Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
15Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:31
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
18Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:33
20Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
23Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:36
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
25Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:38
26Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:40
28Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:42
31Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
32Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:43
33Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:00:45
35Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:48
37José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
38Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:49
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
42Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:50
44Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
46Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:52
50Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
51Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
52Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
53Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:54
54Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
55Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:55
56Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
57Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
58Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:57
60Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:58
62Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:00
63Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
66Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:01
67Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
68Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
70Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
71Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
72Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
73Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:01:07
74Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
76Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
78Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:09
79Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:12
80Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
81Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:14
83Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
84Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
85Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:16
87Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:17
88Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
89Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:18
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:19
91Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:20
93Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:21
94Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
95Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
96Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:01:24
97Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
98Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
99Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
100Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
101Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:27
102Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
103Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
104Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
106Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:01:28
107Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
108Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:31
109Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
110Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:32
111Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
112Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:34
113Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
115Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:35
116Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:01:36
117Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:37
119Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:01:38
120Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:40
121Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:01:41
122Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:43
123Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:01:45
124Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:46
125Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:47
126Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:53
127Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
128Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:55
129Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:01:58
130Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
131Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:02
132Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:05
133Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:13
134Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:14
135Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:15
136Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia0:02:19
137Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:21
138Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:59
DNSMagnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
DNSGiampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team25:11:16
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:18
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:31
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:35
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:39
6Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:40
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:56
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:09
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:11
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:16
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:01:23
13Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:24
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:26
15Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:29
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:00
17Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:02
18Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:24
19Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:02
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:11
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:16
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:47
24Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:04:03
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:34
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:37
27Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:39
28Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia0:07:42
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:08:49
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:52
31Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:10:27
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:35
33José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:10:40
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:52
35Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:55
36Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:12:41
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:37
38Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:21
39Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:26
40Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:13
41Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:36
42Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:19:50
43Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
44Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:22
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:20:43
46Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:21:19
47Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:50
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:22:02
49Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:22:43
50Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:45
51Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:23:01
52Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:23:22
53Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:32
54Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:33
55Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:18
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:25:00
57Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:48
58Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:49
59Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia0:26:01
60Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:40
61Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:55
62Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:25
63Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:51
64Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:05
65Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:28:20
66Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:31
67Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:40
68Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:29:46
69Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia0:30:14
70Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:17
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:20
72Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:31:23
73Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:31:39
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:26
75Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:32:59
76Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:05
77Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:22
78Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:24
79Kevin De Weert (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:33
80Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:33:58
81Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:20
82Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:25
83Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:34:35
84Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:03
85Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:16
86Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:35:44
87Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:35:59
88Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:36:38
89Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:37:13
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:37:59
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:35
92Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:40:26
93Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:40:57
94Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:41:25
95Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:41:34
96Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:41:37
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:42:09
98Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:22
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:43:17
100Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:43:23
101Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:43:31
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:43:32
103Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:44:18
104Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:19
105Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:44:22
106Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:44:29
107Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:44:57
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:15
109Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:45:35
110Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:46:54
111Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:14
112Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:47:26
113Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:28
114Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:48:22
115Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:49:00
116Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:19
117Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:29
118Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:50:03
119Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:36
120Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:51:29
121Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:54:07
122Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:52
123Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:55:05
124Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:39
125Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:56:04
126Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:19
127Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:56:23
128Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:42
129Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:56:43
130Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:06
131Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:57:56
132Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:58:25
133Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:13
134Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:49
135Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:02:17
136Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:13:21
137Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:18:30
138Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:15

Points Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo32pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step19
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
5Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha16
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky14
8Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge12
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1811
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
11Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 1810
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
14Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka10
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
19Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
20Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha7
21Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo6
23Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
24Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
25Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida6
26Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka6
27Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team5
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
30Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge5
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka5
32Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
33Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
34Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha4
35Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
38Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
40Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
41Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
42Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
43Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
44Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
46Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr2
47Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 182
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
49Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
50Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
51Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
52Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
53Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
54Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1
55Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1
56Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
57Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha-5
58Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing-5

Mountains Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia21pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team15
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
9Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha7
10Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky5
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team5
12Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
14Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step5
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 184
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr3
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
19Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Colombia3
20Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing3
21Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
24Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
26Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2
27Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
28Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1
30Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
33Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
34Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1
35Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Best Young Rider

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team24:58:58
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:57
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:04
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:12
6Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:23
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:41
8Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:22:49
9Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia0:25:44
10Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:09
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:20
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:32
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:31:16
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:31:51
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:35:37
16Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:40:51
17Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:41:45
18Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:47:33
19Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:50:38
20Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:53:04
21Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:01:14

Teams classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team75:37:35
2Team Sky0:00:29
3Team Katusha0:01:02
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:04
5AG2R La Mondiale0:07:56
6MTN - Qhubeka0:10:42
7Astana Pro Team0:14:28
8BMC Racing Team0:17:50
9Lotto Soudal0:18:30
10FDJ.fr0:20:47
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:13
12Lampre-Merida0:21:19
13Bora-Argon 180:29:16
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:29:25
15Orica GreenEdge0:29:27
16Colombia0:35:58
17Trek Factory Racing0:37:31
18Team Europcar0:37:47
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:20:11
20Team Giant-Alpecin1:33:55
21Bardiani CSF1:51:10

