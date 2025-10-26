Superprestige Overijse: Sara Casasola takes glory ahead of Lucinda Brand

By published

Italian rider overcomes challenge from Brand, who suffered a late crash to rule her out of contention for the win

Italian Sara Casasola celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women&#039;s elite race of the Superprestige race of Overijse, stage 2 (out of 8) in the Superprestige cyclocross competition, in Overijse, Sunday 26 October 2025.BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Sara Casasola wins the 2025 Superprestige Overijse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Sara Casasola (Crelan Corendon) rode an assured race to power to an impressive victory in round 2 of the Superprestige-Overijse on Sunday.

The Italian rider was clearly one of the two strongest riders on the day, battling with Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions) from the second lap onwards, but when Brand came down on the penultimate lap, Casasola was able to take advantage riding solo to victory and move into the lead in the series. Brand finished second, 28 seconds behind, and Aniek van Alphen (Seven Racing) completed the podium in third.

With cobbles and climbs, the course in Overijse in the south of the Flemish region of Belgium is one of the oldest ‘crosses on the calendar, and conditions were dry for the women's race, though the challenging parcours had slick and slippery sections along its length that would test the riders.

he Hungarian wasted no time in exerting her authority on the race, striking out early along with French national champion Amandine Foquenet (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Brand, as other riders faltered in a slick muddy section on lap 1.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Head of Creators at Domestique Cycling, Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is a co-host of the On Yer Bike podcast, occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and features on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast for the first time in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews