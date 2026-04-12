Lucinda Brand crashes out of contention at Paris-Roubaix Femmes following collision with spectator
Dutchwoman had been in the chase group a minute behind leading trio before crash on Carrefour de l'Arbre
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Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) crashed out of contention at Paris-Roubaix Femmes after colliding with a spectator on the five-star Carrefour de l'Arbre sector 15.2km from Roubaix.
The Dutchwoman was racing in the chase group a minute down on leaders Marianne Vos, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and Franziska Koch at the time of the fall.
She, along with Lotte Kopecky and Megan Jastrab, had split off the front of a larger chase group on the previous sector and were looking to make inroads into the leading trio on the road to the finish.Article continues below
However, their strength in numbers was depleted shortly after the left-hand bend on the famous cobbled sector. Brand, riding at the side of the road, appeared to have been caught on her handlebars by the outstretched arm of a spectator.
The reigning cyclocross World Champion went down hard on the cobbles, with the crash taking her out of the chase group and out of contention for her best result at the race since taking third back in 2021.
Brand managed to get back on the bike and continue to the finish in Roubaix. She ended the race in 10th position, crossing the line in a chase group 2:20 down on eventual winner, Franziska Koch (FDJ United-SUEZ).
Lidl-Trek later released a medical update that confirmed Brand underwent a clinical assessment and showed no signs of fractures.
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That is a SHOCKER 😣Lucinda Brand makes contact with a fan and is taken out of the running in Paris-Roubaix. pic.twitter.com/2JUCRMLgREApril 12, 2026
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
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