Lucinda Brand crashes out of contention at Paris-Roubaix Femmes following collision with spectator

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Dutchwoman had been in the chase group a minute behind leading trio before crash on Carrefour de l'Arbre

Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Lidl - Trek competes during the 6th Paris-Roubaix Femmes Hauts-de-France 2026
Lucinda Brand leads the peloton earlier in the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) crashed out of contention at Paris-Roubaix Femmes after colliding with a spectator on the five-star Carrefour de l'Arbre sector 15.2km from Roubaix.

The Dutchwoman was racing in the chase group a minute down on leaders Marianne Vos, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, and Franziska Koch at the time of the fall.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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