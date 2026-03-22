Giro dell'Appennino Donne: Silvia Persico beats Lucinda Brand to take first win of season

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Sarah Van Dam rounds out podium ahead of Célia Gery

CITTIGLIO, ITALY - MARCH 15: Silvia Persico of Italy and UAE Team ADQ crosses the finish line during the 27th Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2026 a 152.7km one dat race from Luino to Cittiglio / #UCIWWT / on March 15, 2026 in Cittiglio, Italy.Luino, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) won the Giro dell'Appennino Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) won Giro dell'Appennino Donne from a six-rider breakaway group on Sunday for her first victory of the season.

Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) grabbed second just ahead of Sarah Van Dam (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the flat streets of Genova on the Ligurian coast.

Célia Gery (FDJ United-SUEZ), Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) and Viktória Chladoňová (Visma-Lease a Bike) rolled across the line in fourth to sixth from the breakaway group.

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On a final rise before the 20km, Persico accelerated with Gery to move away from the group. Giving chase were Trinca Colonel, Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek), Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal), Laura Dickson (FDJ United-SUEZ) and a trio from Visma-Lease a Bike – Femke De Vries, Maud Oudeman, and Sarah Van Dam.

Close behind was a second group of Marion Bunel and Viktória Chladoňová from Visma-Lease a Bike, Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek).

But the trio were just the bait that another three riders needed, and across the next 5km Fisher-Black joined her teammate Brand, along with the Visma duo Van Dam and Chladoňová, for six riders at the front. Trinca Colonel used a solo effort to try to make the catch, but had 25 seconds to close, and other chasers just 10 seconds behind her.

Once on the city streets of Genoa, Fisher-Black and Chladoňová took long pulls at the front, with Brand and Van Dam tucked in the back of the group. No one seemed to admire the palm trees and giant ship over their right shoulders as the run-in approached.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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