'The successes of yesterday seem completely unattainable without profound transformation' – Historic French team to close men's squad to go all-in on women's cycling

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Tony Gallopin, Steve Chainel and Thierry Gouvenou all came through the St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 set-up, but women represent its future

LA GARDE, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 21: Theo Delacroix of France, Lucas Beneteau of France, Romain Cardis of France, Simon Guglielmi of France, Antoine Berger of France, Axel Bouquet of France and Team St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93 prior to the 3rd Classic Var 2026 a 176.6km one day race from La Garde to Brignoles on February 21, 2026 in La Garde, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
St Michel's mean's team will close at the end of 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longstanding French team St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 is set to end its men's squad in order to focus fully on their women's ProTeam from 2027.

The men's team has existed as an amateur outfit for several decades, becoming one of the best clubs in the 1980s and turning professional in 1994, riding the Tour de France in the late 90s and early 2000s as BigMat–Auber 93. Riders who have come through their ranks include Tony Gallopin, Steve Chainel and Thierry Gouvenou.

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"To meet the challenges of cycling today and tomorrow, the club will focus all of its professional resources from 2027 onward on a single professional team: the women’s team, currently registered as a UCI Women’s ProTeam," a team press release on Tuesday read.

The men's team has not been at the Tour since 2001, whilst the women's team has been invited to every Tour de France Femmes since its inception – the same year they became a UCI team – and is set to continue that streak with their new ProTeam status.