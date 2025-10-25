Fem van Empel celebrates 50th cyclocross victory at muddy Exact Cross race with handmade sign hidden in her kit

Dutch rider says she 'put a lot of pressure on myself, but the preparation was fun'

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (15604965l) Dutch Fem Van Empel celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the elite women&amp;#39;s race of the Exact Cross, stage 3 (out of 7) in the Exact Cross cyclocross competition, in Heerde, on Saturday 25 October 2025. Cyclocross Exact Cross Heerde Elite Women, Heerde, Netherlands - 25 Oct 2025
Cyclocross world champion Fem van Empel celebrates her 50th career win as she crosses the finish line to win the elite women'ss race at Exact Cross Heerderstrand (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fem van Empel, a three-time cyclocross elite world champion, scored her 50th professional victory in the discipline with the C2 win at Exact Cross Heerderstrand.

The 23-year-old Dutch rider celebrated with a handmade sign she created on cardboard and had tucked away in her jersey. On her way to a solo ride across the line today and with 100 metres to go, she held the sign above her head that read, 'Hoera', translated 'Hurrah', written above a large '50' to celebrate the number of victories.

"Reaching my 50th victory was definitely one of my goals for this winter, so it’s fantastic that it’s already happened today," Van Empel said in a team statement. "I had secretly thought about a possible celebration beforehand, and a sign with ‘50’ on it seemed quite fitting. I really enjoyed this one."

