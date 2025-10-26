Superprestige Oversijse: Michael Vanthourenhout overpowers Pim Ronhaar for victory in second round of cyclocross series

By published

Emiel Verstrynge rides to third on fast, dry Belgian course

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (15549559aw) Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout pictured in action during the men elite race of the Cyclocross Ruddervoorde, Sunday 19 October 2025 in Ruddervoorde, stage 1 (out of 7) of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition. Cyclocross Superprestige Ruddervoorde, Ruddervoorde, Belgium - 19 Oct 2025
Michael Vanthourenhout continued in the Superprestige series lead with back-to-back wins at Ruddervoorde and Overijse (Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriedbouw) battled with Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi Lions) for the second half of elite men's race and moved away on the final climb to win Superprestige Overijse.

Vanthourenhout last won in Overijse three seasons ago when the race was part of the World Cup, and this time the victory solidified his lead in the Superprestige series, as he came into the race with the victory in the opening round in Ruddervoorde.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews