Trending

Berhane wins queen stage at Tour of Turkey

Eritrean impresses on Gögübeli climb

Image 1 of 21

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 2 of 21

The Tour of Turkey peloton entered the mountains on stage 3.

The Tour of Turkey peloton entered the mountains on stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini), Björn Thurau (Europcar) and Sergey Grechyn (Torku Sekerspor) on the attack

Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini), Björn Thurau (Europcar) and Sergey Grechyn (Torku Sekerspor) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

The Tour of Turkey peloton gets some encouragement from roadside spectators

The Tour of Turkey peloton gets some encouragement from roadside spectators
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Team Saxo-Tinkoff at the the head of the peloton

Team Saxo-Tinkoff at the the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Stage 3 podium (L-R): Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor), Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana)

Stage 3 podium (L-R): Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor), Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Blanco team members in Antalya for the start of stage 3.

Blanco team members in Antalya for the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Lampre-Merida teammates Filippo Pozzato and Elia Favilli chat before the start of stage 3.

Lampre-Merida teammates Filippo Pozzato and Elia Favilli chat before the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

Graeme Brown (Blanco)

Graeme Brown (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

Tour of Turkey leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Tour of Turkey leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 21

Tour of Turkey GC leader Andre Greipel at the start of stage 3.

Tour of Turkey GC leader Andre Greipel at the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 21

Tour of Turkey leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) await the start of stage 3.

Tour of Turkey leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) await the start of stage 3.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 21

Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox)

Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) started stage 3 in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey, but the mountain finish on tap was not his preferred terrain.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) started stage 3 in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey, but the mountain finish on tap was not his preferred terrain.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) dropped his breakaway companions to win solo on the stage 3 mountain finish.

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) dropped his breakaway companions to win solo on the stage 3 mountain finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) won the queen stage at the Tour of Turkey and moved into the overall lead.

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) won the queen stage at the Tour of Turkey and moved into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

Stage 3 winner Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) is the new overall leader at the Tour of Turkey.

Stage 3 winner Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) is the new overall leader at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 19 of 21

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) at the stage 3 mountain finish.

Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) at the stage 3 mountain finish.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 20 of 21

Riders make their way up the finishing climb to Elmali.

Riders make their way up the finishing climb to Elmali.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 21 of 21

Stage 3 podium (L-R): Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor), 3rd; Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) 1st; Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), 2nd

Stage 3 podium (L-R): Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor), 3rd; Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) 1st; Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), 2nd
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) won the Tour of Turkey stage 3 mountain finish to Elmali with a powerful surge to the line after leading the attack that decided the queen stage of the race. The Eritrean rider beat Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) and Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) by six seconds. He is also the new race leader of the eight-stage race.

Related Articles

Kruopis avoids crash to win stage two at Tour of Turkey

Renshaw breaks collarbone in Tour of Turkey crash

Kruopis relieved to swap near-misses for victory in Turkey

Berhane is the current African road race and time trial champion, but this was his first victory outside of Africa. Today's win made him the first black African cyclist to win at the HC level.

"This is enormous," Berhane said. "It was a very big stage. I didn't expect to win because I didn't know how well I could climb up here. This is my first year as a pro and my first participation to the Tour of Turkey. It was my dream to win such a race, that's why I was in tears when I crossed the line. It was the best stage to win here!"

Berhane made the most of the strong ride of his teammate Björn Thurau, who got away after 30km of racing along with Clément Koretzky (Bretagne-Séché), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat), Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini) and Sergey Grechyn (Torku Seker Spor). The group was later reinforced by US national champion Tim Duggan (Saxo-Tinkoff), who was returning to competition with determination after a major injury he sustained at the Santos Tour Down Under in January. He led the way up the Saksaganlibeli climb dedicated to former Turkish Olympic rider Rifat Caliskan.

In the long stretch toward Elmali, only Thurau, Finetto and Grechyn were left to tackle the final climb in the front. While Grechyn deservedly took the last intermediate sprint of the stage in Elmali after spending all day at the front, Berhane's teammate Thurau was by far the busiest of the three escapees as they approached the climb with a 1:40 lead over the chasing pack, led by team Bretagne-Séché.

With 11km to go, Thurau, tired of being the only pacesetter, moved and left Finetto and Grechyn to make their way. But the son of former champion Dietrich Thurau, who won the 1979 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, could only keep a 20-second lead over the bunch, at this time led by the riders of the other Breton team, Sojasun.

The gap melted in the sun with each turn, and the break ended seven kilometres from the line. Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was next to attack, and he was followed by Seeldrayers and Berhane.

On the national holiday dedicated to all the children of the world 93 years after Mustafa Kemal Atatürk created the Parliament and therefore the Turkish democracy, Turkey got very enthusiastic about Sayar, who made the break, doing most of the work in an effort to avoid being caught by the chasers, among which Australia's Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) looked strong.

"Today, I felt good from the start," Sayar said. "We are three climbers in the team, and I told Andrey Mizourov and David De La Fuente that they could work for me. I'm not fast enough for sprinting, so it's no surprise that I got beat for the stage win but finishing third up here is really good for me. It's my career's best result so far."

Berhane showed strength and elegance in the steep finale while Seeldrayers said, "It's no shame to lose against such a strong rider. I didn't expect the last three kilometres to be so hard. Now I believe Berhane will win the overall. Where could we attack him? We'll use every possibility."

"To win such a stage is wonderful," said Behane. "Europcar is a big team, and I hope to become a rider like Thomas Voeckler or Pierre Rolland. I was looking at these guys on TV and today, even in Africa, people have been able to see me win on TV."

One month after the stage win of his former friend from the UCI World Cycling Center, Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay at the Tour de Taiwan, Berhane confirmed that cyclists from all continents can realistically hope for major success.
 

Full Results
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar4:16:06
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:06
3Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:00:16
5Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:24
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:28
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:00:30
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
11Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:00:37
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:39
13Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:43
14Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:00:56
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:02
16Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:03
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:01:10
18Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:15
20Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:36
22Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor0:01:39
23Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:19
24Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:24
25Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
26Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:02:31
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:50
28David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
29Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:00
30Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:09
31Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:03:22
32Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:24
33Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:03:39
34Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
35Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:50
36Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:41
37Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:48
38Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:53
39Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:34
41Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:03
42Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:06:31
43Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:46
44David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:48
45Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:08
46Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida0:07:16
47Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:07:18
48Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
49James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:23
50André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:07:36
51Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
52Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:08:05
53Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:09
56Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:23
57Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:13
58Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
59Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
60Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:09:16
61Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:26
62Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:28
63Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:09:36
64Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:51
65Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:54
66Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:04
68Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
69Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
70Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
71Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
72Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:31
73Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:10:36
74Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
75Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:10:51
76Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:11:58
77Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:12:46
78Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:52
79Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
80Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:54
81Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
82Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
85Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
87Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:04
89Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:05
90Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:13:09
92Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
93Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
94Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
95Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
96Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
97Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
99Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
100Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
101Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:13
102Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
103Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
104Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
105Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
106Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
107Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
108Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
109Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
110Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
112Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
113Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
114Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
115Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:21
116Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:23
117Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
118Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
120Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
121Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
122Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
123Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
124Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:39
126Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:44
127Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:46
128Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
129Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:52
131Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:59
132Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:01
133Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:14:08
134Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
135Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
136Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:11
137Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:14:20
138Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:14:23
139Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:25
140Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:14:28
141Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:14:40
142Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
143Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:14:43
144Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
145Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:03
146Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:27
147Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:59
148Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:16:01
149Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:16:23
150Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:03
151Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:20:08
153Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
154Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:20:10
155Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
156Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
157Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:14
158Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
159Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:20:17
160Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
161Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
162John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
163Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
164Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:20:19
165Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
166Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:20:21
167Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
168Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
169Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:25
170Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
171Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:29
172Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:41
173Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:53
174Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:21:30
175Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:11
176Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:24:54
177Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:25:28
178Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:26:08
179Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:26:15
180Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
181Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:26:31
182Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:08
183Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:33
184Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:55
185Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:28:07
186Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:28:41
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFKarol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
DNFMateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNSTheo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNSMark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNSJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar15pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team14
3Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor13
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun12
5Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
6Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
8Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement8
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia7
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura4
13Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
14Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Intermediate Sprint - Elmali, 122.5km
1Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor5pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia1

Turkish Beauties sprint - Antalya, 22.5km
1Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural5pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
3Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1

Mountain 1 - 9.3km
1Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5pts
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor3
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
4Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 2 - Tahtalibeli, 35.5km
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar10pts
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia7
3Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor5
4Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1

Mountain 3 - Saksaganbeli, 76.5km
1Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10pts
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor7
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar5
4Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 4 - Gögübeli, 153.5km
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar10pts
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team7
3Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun3
5Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits12:52:05
2Torku Sekerspor0:00:48
3Sojasun0:01:18
4Colombia0:02:24
5Bretagne Séché Environnement0:03:40
6Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:03:42
7Caja Rural0:06:59
8Astana Pro Team0:07:13
9Team NetApp-Endura0:08:42
10Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:35
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:13
12Team Argos-Shimano0:11:28
13Lotto Belisol Team0:13:01
14CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:15
15Team Europcar0:16:35
16Accent Jobs - Wanty0:16:40
17Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:17:15
18Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:21:23
19Orica GreenEdge0:22:25
20Team Novo Nordisk0:22:27
21Katusha Team0:22:44
22MTN Qhubeka0:24:56
23Lampre-Merida0:26:38
24Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:35:48
25Crelan - Euphony0:56:57

General classification after stage 3
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar10:48:27
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
3Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:12
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:00:26
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:34
6Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:38
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:00:40
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
11Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:00:47
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:49
13Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:53
14Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:01:06
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:12
16Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
17Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:20
18Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:25
20Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:46
22Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor0:01:49
23Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:29
24Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:34
25Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
26Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:02:41
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:00
28David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
29Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:10
30Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:19
31Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:03:32
32Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:03:49
33Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
34Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:01
35Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:10
36Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:51
37Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
38Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:03
39Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
40Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:44
41Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:13
42Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:06:41
43Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:56
44David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:58
45Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:18
46Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida0:07:26
47Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:07:28
48Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
49James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:33
50André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:07:36
51Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:07:46
52Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:08:15
53Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:19
56Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:33
57Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:09:23
58Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
59Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:09:26
60Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:36
61Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:09:46
62Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:01
63Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:04
64Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
65Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:10:14
66Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
67Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
68Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:19
71Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:41
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:46
73Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
74Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:11:01
75Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:12:08
76Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:52
77Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:12:56
78Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:04
79Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
80Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
82Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
83Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
86Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:09
87Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:14
88Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:15
89Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
90Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:13:19
91Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
92Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
93Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
94Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
95Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
96Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
97Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:23
98Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
99Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
101Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
102Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
103Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
104Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
105Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
106Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
107Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
108Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:31
109Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:33
110Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
112Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
113Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
115Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
116Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:40
118Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:48
119Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:49
120Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:54
121Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:56
122Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
123Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
124Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:09
125Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:11
126Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:12
127Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:14:18
128Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
129Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
130Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:21
131Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:14:30
132Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:33
133Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:14:34
134Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:35
135Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:37
136Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:14:50
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
138Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:14:53
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:16
140Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:37
141Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:15:52
142Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:09
143Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:16:10
144Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:16:46
145Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:53
146Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:17:56
147Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:18:00
148Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:13
149Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:18:51
150Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:58
151Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:40
152Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:20:18
153Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
154Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:20:20
155Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:23
156Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:20:24
157Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:27
158Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
159Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
160Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
161Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:20:29
162Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:31
163Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:34
164Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:35
165Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
166Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:39
167Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:50
168Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:51
169Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:21:03
170Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:21:06
171Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:21:40
172John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:13
173Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:23:42
174Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:24:21
175Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:24:43
176Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:25:04
177Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:26:23
178Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:26:25
179Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:26:28
180Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:26:35
181Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:26:41
182Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:18
183Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:28:17
184Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:01
185Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:35
186Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:07

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol27pts
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor17
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar15
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge15
6Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team14
7Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
8Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor13
9Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor13
10Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun12
11Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura12
12Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
13Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
14Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha11
15Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida11
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
17Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
18Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural10
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
20Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol9
21Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement8
22Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
23Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia7
24Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia7
25Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
26Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
27Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia5
28Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
29Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
30Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
31Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5
32José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura4
33Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha4
34Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
35Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
36Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
37Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
39Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
40Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
41Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
42Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
44Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1
45Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
46Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
47Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
48Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty-4
49Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement-5
50Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol-5
51Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice-5
52Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony-5
53Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony-5
54Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk-5
55Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge-5
56Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk-10

Turkish Beauties sprint classification
1Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor6pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5
3Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural5
4Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
5Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia3
6Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1
7Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
1Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia17pts
2Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
3Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor15
4Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar10
5Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
6Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor8
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team7
9Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun3
10Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia3
11Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
12Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1
13Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural1
14Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Teams classification
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits32:29:38
2Torku Sekerspor0:00:48
3Sojasun0:01:18
4Colombia0:02:24
5Bretagne Séché Environnement0:03:40
6Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:03:42
7Caja Rural0:06:59
8Astana Pro Team0:07:13
9Team NetApp-Endura0:08:42
10Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:35
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:13
12Team Argos-Shimano0:11:28
13Lotto Belisol Team0:13:01
14CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:15
15Team Europcar0:16:35
16Accent Jobs - Wanty0:16:40
17Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:17:15
18Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:21:23
19Orica GreenEdge0:22:25
20Team Novo Nordisk0:22:27
21Katusha Team0:22:44
22MTN Qhubeka0:24:56
23Lampre-Merida0:26:38
24Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:35:48
25Crelan - Euphony0:56:57

 

Latest on Cyclingnews