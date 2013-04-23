Berhane wins queen stage at Tour of Turkey
Eritrean impresses on Gögübeli climb
Stage 3: Antalya - Elmali
Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) won the Tour of Turkey stage 3 mountain finish to Elmali with a powerful surge to the line after leading the attack that decided the queen stage of the race. The Eritrean rider beat Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) and Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) by six seconds. He is also the new race leader of the eight-stage race.
Berhane is the current African road race and time trial champion, but this was his first victory outside of Africa. Today's win made him the first black African cyclist to win at the HC level.
"This is enormous," Berhane said. "It was a very big stage. I didn't expect to win because I didn't know how well I could climb up here. This is my first year as a pro and my first participation to the Tour of Turkey. It was my dream to win such a race, that's why I was in tears when I crossed the line. It was the best stage to win here!"
Berhane made the most of the strong ride of his teammate Björn Thurau, who got away after 30km of racing along with Clément Koretzky (Bretagne-Séché), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat), Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini) and Sergey Grechyn (Torku Seker Spor). The group was later reinforced by US national champion Tim Duggan (Saxo-Tinkoff), who was returning to competition with determination after a major injury he sustained at the Santos Tour Down Under in January. He led the way up the Saksaganlibeli climb dedicated to former Turkish Olympic rider Rifat Caliskan.
In the long stretch toward Elmali, only Thurau, Finetto and Grechyn were left to tackle the final climb in the front. While Grechyn deservedly took the last intermediate sprint of the stage in Elmali after spending all day at the front, Berhane's teammate Thurau was by far the busiest of the three escapees as they approached the climb with a 1:40 lead over the chasing pack, led by team Bretagne-Séché.
With 11km to go, Thurau, tired of being the only pacesetter, moved and left Finetto and Grechyn to make their way. But the son of former champion Dietrich Thurau, who won the 1979 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, could only keep a 20-second lead over the bunch, at this time led by the riders of the other Breton team, Sojasun.
The gap melted in the sun with each turn, and the break ended seven kilometres from the line. Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was next to attack, and he was followed by Seeldrayers and Berhane.
On the national holiday dedicated to all the children of the world 93 years after Mustafa Kemal Atatürk created the Parliament and therefore the Turkish democracy, Turkey got very enthusiastic about Sayar, who made the break, doing most of the work in an effort to avoid being caught by the chasers, among which Australia's Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) looked strong.
"Today, I felt good from the start," Sayar said. "We are three climbers in the team, and I told Andrey Mizourov and David De La Fuente that they could work for me. I'm not fast enough for sprinting, so it's no surprise that I got beat for the stage win but finishing third up here is really good for me. It's my career's best result so far."
Berhane showed strength and elegance in the steep finale while Seeldrayers said, "It's no shame to lose against such a strong rider. I didn't expect the last three kilometres to be so hard. Now I believe Berhane will win the overall. Where could we attack him? We'll use every possibility."
"To win such a stage is wonderful," said Behane. "Europcar is a big team, and I hope to become a rider like Thomas Voeckler or Pierre Rolland. I was looking at these guys on TV and today, even in Africa, people have been able to see me win on TV."
One month after the stage win of his former friend from the UCI World Cycling Center, Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay at the Tour de Taiwan, Berhane confirmed that cyclists from all continents can realistically hope for major success.
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|4:16:06
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:16
|5
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:24
|6
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:28
|9
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:00:30
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|11
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:00:37
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:39
|13
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:43
|14
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:00:56
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:02
|16
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|17
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:10
|18
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:15
|20
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|21
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:36
|22
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:39
|23
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:19
|24
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:24
|25
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|26
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:31
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:50
|28
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|29
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:00
|30
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:09
|31
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:03:22
|32
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:24
|33
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:03:39
|34
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|35
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:50
|36
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:41
|37
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:53
|39
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:34
|41
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:03
|42
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:06:31
|43
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:46
|44
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:48
|45
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|46
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:16
|47
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:07:18
|48
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|49
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:07:23
|50
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:36
|51
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:08:05
|53
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:09
|56
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:23
|57
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:13
|58
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|59
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|60
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:09:16
|61
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:26
|62
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:28
|63
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:36
|64
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:51
|65
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:54
|66
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:04
|68
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|69
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|70
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|71
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|72
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:31
|73
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:10:36
|74
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|75
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:10:51
|76
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:11:58
|77
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:12:46
|78
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:52
|79
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:54
|81
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|82
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|83
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|85
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:04
|89
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:05
|90
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:13:09
|92
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|93
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|94
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|95
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|96
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|100
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:13:13
|102
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|103
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|104
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|107
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|108
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|112
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|113
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|114
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|115
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:21
|116
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:23
|117
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|120
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|123
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|124
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:39
|126
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:44
|127
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:46
|128
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:52
|131
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:13:59
|132
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:01
|133
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:14:08
|134
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|135
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|136
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:11
|137
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:14:20
|138
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:14:23
|139
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:25
|140
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:14:28
|141
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:14:40
|142
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|143
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:14:43
|144
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|145
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:03
|146
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:27
|147
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:59
|148
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:16:01
|149
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:16:23
|150
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:03
|151
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:20:08
|153
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|154
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:20:10
|155
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|156
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|157
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:14
|158
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|159
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:20:17
|160
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|161
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|162
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|164
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:20:19
|165
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|166
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:20:21
|167
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:25
|170
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:29
|172
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:41
|173
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|174
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:21:30
|175
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:11
|176
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:24:54
|177
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:25:28
|178
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:08
|179
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:15
|180
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|181
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:31
|182
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:08
|183
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:33
|184
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:55
|185
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:28:07
|186
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:28:41
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNS
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|15
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|5
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|6
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|8
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|9
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|7
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|13
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|14
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|1
|1
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|3
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|pts
|2
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|4
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|7
|3
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|4
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|1
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|pts
|2
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|7
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|5
|4
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|5
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:52:05
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:48
|3
|Sojasun
|0:01:18
|4
|Colombia
|0:02:24
|5
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:03:40
|6
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:03:42
|7
|Caja Rural
|0:06:59
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:13
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:42
|10
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:35
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:13
|12
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:28
|13
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:01
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:15
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:16:35
|16
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:16:40
|17
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:17:15
|18
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:21:23
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:25
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:27
|21
|Katusha Team
|0:22:44
|22
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:24:56
|23
|Lampre-Merida
|0:26:38
|24
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:48
|25
|Crelan - Euphony
|0:56:57
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|10:48:27
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:12
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:26
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:34
|6
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:38
|9
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:00:40
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|11
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:00:47
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:49
|13
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:53
|14
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:01:06
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:12
|16
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|17
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:20
|18
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:25
|20
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|21
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:46
|22
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:49
|23
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:29
|24
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:34
|25
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|26
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:41
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|28
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|29
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:10
|30
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:19
|31
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:03:32
|32
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:03:49
|33
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|34
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:01
|35
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:10
|36
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:51
|37
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|38
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:03
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:44
|41
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:13
|42
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:06:41
|43
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:56
|44
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:58
|45
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|46
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:26
|47
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:07:28
|48
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|49
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:07:33
|50
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:36
|51
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:46
|52
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:08:15
|53
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:19
|56
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:33
|57
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:23
|58
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|59
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:09:26
|60
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:36
|61
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:46
|62
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:01
|63
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:04
|64
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|65
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:10:14
|66
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|67
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|68
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:19
|71
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:41
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:46
|73
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|74
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:11:01
|75
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:12:08
|76
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:52
|77
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:12:56
|78
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:04
|79
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|80
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|82
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|83
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|84
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|86
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:09
|87
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:14
|88
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:15
|89
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|90
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:19
|91
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|92
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|93
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|95
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|96
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|97
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:23
|98
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|99
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|101
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|102
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|103
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|106
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|107
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|108
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:31
|109
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:33
|110
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|111
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|112
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:40
|118
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:48
|119
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:49
|120
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:54
|121
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:56
|122
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:09
|125
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:11
|126
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:12
|127
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:14:18
|128
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|129
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|130
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:21
|131
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:14:30
|132
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:33
|133
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:14:34
|134
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:35
|135
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|136
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:14:50
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|138
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:14:53
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:16
|140
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:37
|141
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:15:52
|142
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:09
|143
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:16:10
|144
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:16:46
|145
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|146
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:17:56
|147
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:18:00
|148
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:13
|149
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:51
|150
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:58
|151
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:40
|152
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:18
|153
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|154
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:20:20
|155
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:23
|156
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:20:24
|157
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:27
|158
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|159
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|160
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|161
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:20:29
|162
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:31
|163
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:34
|164
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:35
|165
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:39
|167
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:50
|168
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:51
|169
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:03
|170
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:21:06
|171
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:21:40
|172
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:13
|173
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:23:42
|174
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:24:21
|175
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:43
|176
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:25:04
|177
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:26:23
|178
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:26:25
|179
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:28
|180
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:35
|181
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:41
|182
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:18
|183
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:28:17
|184
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:01
|185
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:35
|186
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:07
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|27
|pts
|2
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|17
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|15
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|6
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14
|7
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|8
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|9
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|10
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|12
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|13
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|14
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|15
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|11
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|18
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|10
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|20
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|9
|21
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|22
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|23
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|7
|24
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|25
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|26
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|27
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|5
|28
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|29
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|30
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|31
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|32
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|33
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|4
|34
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|35
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|36
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|37
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|38
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|39
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|40
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|41
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|42
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|44
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|45
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|46
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|47
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|48
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|-4
|49
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|-5
|50
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|-5
|51
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|-5
|52
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|-5
|53
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|-5
|54
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|-5
|55
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|-5
|56
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|-10
|1
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|3
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|4
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|5
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|3
|6
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|7
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|17
|pts
|2
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|3
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|15
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|10
|5
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|6
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|8
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|7
|9
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|10
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|3
|11
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|12
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|13
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|14
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:29:38
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:48
|3
|Sojasun
|0:01:18
|4
|Colombia
|0:02:24
|5
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:03:40
|6
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:03:42
|7
|Caja Rural
|0:06:59
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:13
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:42
|10
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:35
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:13
|12
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:28
|13
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:01
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:15
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:16:35
|16
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:16:40
|17
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:17:15
|18
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:21:23
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:25
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:27
|21
|Katusha Team
|0:22:44
|22
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:24:56
|23
|Lampre-Merida
|0:26:38
|24
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:48
|25
|Crelan - Euphony
|0:56:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
