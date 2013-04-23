Image 1 of 21 Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 3 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 2 of 21 The Tour of Turkey peloton entered the mountains on stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini), Björn Thurau (Europcar) and Sergey Grechyn (Torku Sekerspor) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 The Tour of Turkey peloton gets some encouragement from roadside spectators (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Team Saxo-Tinkoff at the the head of the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Stage 3 podium (L-R): Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor), Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Blanco team members in Antalya for the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Lampre-Merida teammates Filippo Pozzato and Elia Favilli chat before the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 Graeme Brown (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 Tour of Turkey leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 Tour of Turkey GC leader Andre Greipel at the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 21 Tour of Turkey leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) await the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) started stage 3 in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey, but the mountain finish on tap was not his preferred terrain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) dropped his breakaway companions to win solo on the stage 3 mountain finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) won the queen stage at the Tour of Turkey and moved into the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Stage 3 winner Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) is the new overall leader at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 19 of 21 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) at the stage 3 mountain finish. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 20 of 21 Riders make their way up the finishing climb to Elmali. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 21 of 21 Stage 3 podium (L-R): Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor), 3rd; Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) 1st; Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) won the Tour of Turkey stage 3 mountain finish to Elmali with a powerful surge to the line after leading the attack that decided the queen stage of the race. The Eritrean rider beat Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) and Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) by six seconds. He is also the new race leader of the eight-stage race.

Berhane is the current African road race and time trial champion, but this was his first victory outside of Africa. Today's win made him the first black African cyclist to win at the HC level.

"This is enormous," Berhane said. "It was a very big stage. I didn't expect to win because I didn't know how well I could climb up here. This is my first year as a pro and my first participation to the Tour of Turkey. It was my dream to win such a race, that's why I was in tears when I crossed the line. It was the best stage to win here!"

Berhane made the most of the strong ride of his teammate Björn Thurau, who got away after 30km of racing along with Clément Koretzky (Bretagne-Séché), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat), Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini) and Sergey Grechyn (Torku Seker Spor). The group was later reinforced by US national champion Tim Duggan (Saxo-Tinkoff), who was returning to competition with determination after a major injury he sustained at the Santos Tour Down Under in January. He led the way up the Saksaganlibeli climb dedicated to former Turkish Olympic rider Rifat Caliskan.

In the long stretch toward Elmali, only Thurau, Finetto and Grechyn were left to tackle the final climb in the front. While Grechyn deservedly took the last intermediate sprint of the stage in Elmali after spending all day at the front, Berhane's teammate Thurau was by far the busiest of the three escapees as they approached the climb with a 1:40 lead over the chasing pack, led by team Bretagne-Séché.

With 11km to go, Thurau, tired of being the only pacesetter, moved and left Finetto and Grechyn to make their way. But the son of former champion Dietrich Thurau, who won the 1979 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, could only keep a 20-second lead over the bunch, at this time led by the riders of the other Breton team, Sojasun.

The gap melted in the sun with each turn, and the break ended seven kilometres from the line. Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was next to attack, and he was followed by Seeldrayers and Berhane.

On the national holiday dedicated to all the children of the world 93 years after Mustafa Kemal Atatürk created the Parliament and therefore the Turkish democracy, Turkey got very enthusiastic about Sayar, who made the break, doing most of the work in an effort to avoid being caught by the chasers, among which Australia's Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) looked strong.

"Today, I felt good from the start," Sayar said. "We are three climbers in the team, and I told Andrey Mizourov and David De La Fuente that they could work for me. I'm not fast enough for sprinting, so it's no surprise that I got beat for the stage win but finishing third up here is really good for me. It's my career's best result so far."

Berhane showed strength and elegance in the steep finale while Seeldrayers said, "It's no shame to lose against such a strong rider. I didn't expect the last three kilometres to be so hard. Now I believe Berhane will win the overall. Where could we attack him? We'll use every possibility."

"To win such a stage is wonderful," said Behane. "Europcar is a big team, and I hope to become a rider like Thomas Voeckler or Pierre Rolland. I was looking at these guys on TV and today, even in Africa, people have been able to see me win on TV."

One month after the stage win of his former friend from the UCI World Cycling Center, Ethiopia's Tsgabu Grmay at the Tour de Taiwan, Berhane confirmed that cyclists from all continents can realistically hope for major success.



Full Results 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 4:16:06 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:06 3 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:16 5 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:24 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:28 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:00:30 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:33 11 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:00:37 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:39 13 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:43 14 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:00:56 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:02 16 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:01:10 18 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:15 20 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:36 22 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:39 23 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:02:19 24 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:24 25 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 26 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:31 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:50 28 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 29 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:00 30 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:09 31 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:03:22 32 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:24 33 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:03:39 34 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 35 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:50 36 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:41 37 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:48 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:53 39 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 40 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:34 41 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:03 42 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:06:31 43 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:46 44 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:48 45 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:08 46 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 0:07:16 47 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:07:18 48 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 49 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:07:23 50 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:07:36 51 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 52 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:08:05 53 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:09 56 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:23 57 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:13 58 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 59 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 60 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:09:16 61 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:26 62 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:28 63 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:36 64 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:51 65 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:54 66 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:04 68 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 69 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 70 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 71 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 72 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:31 73 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:10:36 74 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 75 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:10:51 76 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:11:58 77 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:12:46 78 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:52 79 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:54 81 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 85 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 87 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:04 89 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:05 90 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:13:09 92 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 93 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 94 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 95 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 96 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 99 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 100 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 101 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:13 102 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 103 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 104 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 105 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 106 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 107 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 108 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 109 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 110 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 112 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 113 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 114 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 115 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:21 116 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:23 117 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 120 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 123 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 124 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:39 126 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:44 127 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:46 128 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:52 131 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:59 132 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:01 133 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:14:08 134 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 135 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 136 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:11 137 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:14:20 138 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:14:23 139 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:25 140 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:14:28 141 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:14:40 142 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 143 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:14:43 144 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 145 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:03 146 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:27 147 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:59 148 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:16:01 149 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:16:23 150 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:03 151 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:20:08 153 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 154 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:20:10 155 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 156 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 157 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:14 158 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 159 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:20:17 160 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 161 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 162 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 163 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 164 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:20:19 165 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 166 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:20:21 167 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 168 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 169 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:25 170 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 171 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:29 172 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:41 173 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:53 174 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:21:30 175 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:11 176 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:24:54 177 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:25:28 178 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:26:08 179 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:26:15 180 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 181 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:26:31 182 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:08 183 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:33 184 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:55 185 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:28:07 186 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:28:41 DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty DNF Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural DNF Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNS Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNS Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNS Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 15 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 13 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 12 5 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 6 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 8 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 8 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 7 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 4 13 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 14 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Intermediate Sprint - Elmali, 122.5km 1 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 5 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 1

Turkish Beauties sprint - Antalya, 22.5km 1 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 5 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 3 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 1 - 9.3km 1 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 4 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 2 - Tahtalibeli, 35.5km 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 7 3 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 5 4 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 3 - Saksaganbeli, 76.5km 1 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 7 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 5 4 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 4 - Gögübeli, 153.5km 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 3 5 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Teams 1 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 12:52:05 2 Torku Sekerspor 0:00:48 3 Sojasun 0:01:18 4 Colombia 0:02:24 5 Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:03:40 6 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:03:42 7 Caja Rural 0:06:59 8 Astana Pro Team 0:07:13 9 Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:42 10 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:35 11 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:10:13 12 Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:28 13 Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:01 14 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:15 15 Team Europcar 0:16:35 16 Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:16:40 17 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:17:15 18 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:21:23 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:22:25 20 Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:27 21 Katusha Team 0:22:44 22 MTN Qhubeka 0:24:56 23 Lampre-Merida 0:26:38 24 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:35:48 25 Crelan - Euphony 0:56:57

General classification after stage 3 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 10:48:27 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 3 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:12 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:26 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:34 6 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:38 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:00:40 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 11 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:00:47 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:49 13 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:53 14 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:01:06 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:12 16 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 17 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:20 18 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:25 20 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:46 22 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:49 23 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:02:29 24 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:34 25 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 26 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:41 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:00 28 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 29 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:10 30 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:19 31 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:03:32 32 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:03:49 33 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 34 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:01 35 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:10 36 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:51 37 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 38 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:03 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:44 41 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:13 42 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:06:41 43 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:56 44 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:58 45 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:18 46 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 0:07:26 47 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:07:28 48 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 49 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:07:33 50 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:07:36 51 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:07:46 52 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:08:15 53 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:19 56 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:33 57 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:23 58 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 59 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:09:26 60 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:36 61 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:46 62 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:01 63 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:04 64 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 65 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:10:14 66 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 67 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 68 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 69 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:19 71 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:41 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:46 73 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 74 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:11:01 75 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:12:08 76 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:52 77 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:12:56 78 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:04 79 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 80 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 82 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 83 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 86 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:09 87 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:14 88 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:15 89 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 90 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:13:19 91 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 92 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 93 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 94 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 96 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 97 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:23 98 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 99 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 101 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 102 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 103 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 104 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 105 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 106 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 107 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 108 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:31 109 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:33 110 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 112 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 115 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:40 118 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:48 119 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:49 120 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:54 121 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:56 122 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:09 125 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:11 126 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:12 127 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:14:18 128 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 129 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 130 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:21 131 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:14:30 132 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:33 133 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:14:34 134 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:35 135 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:37 136 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:14:50 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 138 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:14:53 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:16 140 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:37 141 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:52 142 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:09 143 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:16:10 144 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:16:46 145 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:53 146 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:17:56 147 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:18:00 148 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:13 149 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:18:51 150 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:58 151 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:40 152 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:20:18 153 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 154 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:20:20 155 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:23 156 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:20:24 157 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:27 158 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 159 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 160 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 161 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:20:29 162 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:31 163 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:34 164 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:35 165 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 166 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:39 167 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:50 168 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:51 169 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:21:03 170 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:21:06 171 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:21:40 172 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:13 173 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:23:42 174 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:24:21 175 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:24:43 176 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:25:04 177 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:26:23 178 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:26:25 179 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:26:28 180 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:26:35 181 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:26:41 182 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:18 183 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:28:17 184 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:01 185 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:35 186 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:32:07

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 27 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 17 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 15 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 5 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 15 6 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 14 7 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 8 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 13 9 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 13 10 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 12 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 12 12 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 13 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 14 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 11 15 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 11 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 18 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 10 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 20 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 9 21 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 8 22 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 23 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 7 24 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 25 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 26 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 27 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 5 28 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 29 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 30 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 31 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5 32 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 4 33 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 34 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 35 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 36 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 37 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 38 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 39 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 40 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 41 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 42 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 44 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1 45 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 46 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 47 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1 48 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty -4 49 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement -5 50 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol -5 51 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice -5 52 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony -5 53 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony -5 54 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk -5 55 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge -5 56 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk -10

Turkish Beauties sprint classification 1 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 3 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 5 4 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 5 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 3 6 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1 7 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification 1 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 17 pts 2 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 3 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 15 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 10 5 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 6 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 8 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 7 9 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 3 10 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 3 11 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 12 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1 13 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 1 14 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1