Renshaw breaks collarbone in Tour of Turkey crash

Image 1 of 2 Blanco sprinter, Mark Renshaw (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Mark Renshaw (Blanco) in his second season as a designated sprinter (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Renshaw (Blanco) sustained a fractured collarbone, a concussion and lost a tooth in a mass crash in the finale of stage two of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey in Antalya on Monday. The Australian is currently in hospital near the stage finish but will travel to the Netherlands to undergo surgery on his collarbone.

Renshaw was leading his teammate Theo Bos near the front of the peloton inside the final kilometre when a touch of wheels brought a number of riders tumbling to the ground, including the Blanco pair. A small group avoided being held up by the crash and Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) took the stage win.

Renshaw was taken away by ambulance immediately after the finish, and his Blanco team later confirmed by Twitter that he had broken his collarbone in the crash.

“Renshaw fractured his collarbone today. It's officially confirmed. Because of his concussion he stays for observation in the hospital,” read Blanco’s statement. “Renshaw lost also one tooth and hurt his muscles in his neck. He needs surgery for his collarbone which will be done in Amersfoort [as soon as possible.]”

For his part, Theo Bos looks set to continue in the Tour of Turkey, with Blanco confirming that the Dutchman had broken no bones in the fall and had “only” sustained a big haematoma on his upper leg. Bos has left hospital and returned to the team hotel ahead of Tuesday’s stage three.



