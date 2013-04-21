Image 1 of 3 Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) celebrates victory on the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker) Image 3 of 3 Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) wins the opening stage of the 2013 Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)

Hampered by bad luck a year ago, when he was held up by crashes and finished second in stage 7 to Izmir, Marcel Kittel of Argos-Shimano took a sweet revenge when he cruised to victory in the 143km opening stage from Alanya and back at the 49th Presidential Tour of Turkey. The German outsprinted his compatriot André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Ukraine's Yuriy Metlushenko (Torku Seker Spor) for the stage win.

"Our strength as a team is to always stay calm," Kittel said after taking his fourth win of the year. "That was the key for winning today. I'm very happy indeed.

"Last year, it was not the best race for us. Personally I was looking forward to doing better as a team. We told ourselves what we needed to do and how we should position ourselves. Last year we did quite a lot of mistakes. Perhaps we were too excited. But I think it started pretty well in the 2013 Tour!"

Turkish rider Mustafa Sayar of Torku Seker Spor was the first man to go out on the attack. He got his moment of glory as he became the first king of the mountains in this year's race after crossing the line atop the second category climb located at km 42.6 in first position.

"I knew that I'd get the honour to wear the Kizmiri (red) jersey for two days if I was first up there," Sayar said. "It'll be exciting to have it on stage 3 to Elmali."

Sayar was later joined by Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Polsat), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia). They reached an advantage of five minutes at half way.

On the same day as Liège-Bastogne-Liège, it was also a round trip with a U-turn located at Güneyköy (literally "the village of the south" – and that was the southern-most point of today's route) before heading back to the north and facing a headwind. A track rider for Colombia at the London Olympics where he finished 10th in the omnium, Arango won the intermediate sprint 60 kilometres before the finish. Ignatiev's solo attack with 30 kilometres to go didn't change the expected outcome of a bunch gallop, but the Russian bagged the first Turkish Beauties Sprint at 126.8km.

"Sometimes the bunch stops its effort when only one rider is away but it wasn't the case," the Katusha rouleur said. "I'm here to gain my start at the Giro because I'm one of the 12 potential starters so far, so I'm glad to show that my form is pretty good at the moment."

While many teams took their turns at the front in the battle over the final five kilometres, Team Argos-Shimano perfectly set up Kittel, who won easily in front of Greipel whose leadout man Vicente Reynes got a flat tyre with six kilometers to go.

Monday's 150km stage 2 from Alanya to Antalya is expected to end up with another bunch sprint prior to the queen stage to Elmali on the third day of racing.

Full Results 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:08:37 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 13 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 14 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 18 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 19 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 20 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 22 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 24 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 26 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 28 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 30 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 31 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 32 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 33 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 34 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 35 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 36 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 38 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 39 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 40 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 41 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 42 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 44 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 45 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 46 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 47 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 49 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 50 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 51 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 52 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 53 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 54 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 55 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 56 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 57 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 58 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 59 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 60 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 61 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 62 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 63 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 65 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 66 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 67 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 68 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 70 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 71 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 73 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 74 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 75 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 76 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 77 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 78 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 80 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 81 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 82 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 85 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 88 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 89 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 90 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 91 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 93 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 94 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 95 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 96 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 97 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 99 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 100 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 101 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 102 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 103 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 105 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 106 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 107 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 109 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 110 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 111 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 112 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 113 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 114 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 116 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 117 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 118 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 119 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 120 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 121 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 122 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 123 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 124 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 125 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 126 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 127 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 129 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 130 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 131 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 132 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 133 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 134 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 136 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 137 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 138 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 140 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 141 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 143 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 144 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 145 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 146 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 147 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 148 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 149 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 150 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 151 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 152 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 153 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 155 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 156 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 157 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 158 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 159 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 160 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 161 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 162 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 163 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 164 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 165 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 166 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 167 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 168 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 169 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 170 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 171 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 172 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 173 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:27 174 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 175 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 176 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 177 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 178 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 179 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 180 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:38 181 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:41 182 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 183 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:45 184 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 185 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:09 186 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 187 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 188 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 189 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:27 190 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:37 191 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:43 192 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 193 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:29

Points 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 14 3 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 13 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 12 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 6 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 10 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 9 8 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 9 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 11 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 12 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 13 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3 14 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Sprint - Banana 82.4km 1 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 5 pts 2 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint - Alanya, 126.8km 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Mountain 1 - 42.6km 1 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 pts 2 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 2 4 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Teams 1 Lampre-Merida 9:25:51 2 Crelan - Euphony 3 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 Orica GreenEdge 5 Torku Sekerspor 6 Team Novo Nordisk 7 Katusha Team 8 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 9 Team NetApp-Endura 10 CCC Polsat Polkowice 11 Bretagne Séché Environnement 12 Team Argos-Shimano 13 Colombia 14 Lotto-Belisol Team 15 Accent Jobs - Wanty 16 Astana Pro Team 17 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 MTN Qhubeka 19 Sojasun 20 Caja Rural 21 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 22 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 23 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 24 Team Europcar 25 Blanco Pro Cycling Team

Turkish Beauties sprint classification 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 1

Mountains classification 1 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 pts 2 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 2 4 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 1