Kittel triumphs in opening stage at Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey
German sprinter dons leader's jersey
Stage 1: Alanya - Alanya
Hampered by bad luck a year ago, when he was held up by crashes and finished second in stage 7 to Izmir, Marcel Kittel of Argos-Shimano took a sweet revenge when he cruised to victory in the 143km opening stage from Alanya and back at the 49th Presidential Tour of Turkey. The German outsprinted his compatriot André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Ukraine's Yuriy Metlushenko (Torku Seker Spor) for the stage win.
"Our strength as a team is to always stay calm," Kittel said after taking his fourth win of the year. "That was the key for winning today. I'm very happy indeed.
"Last year, it was not the best race for us. Personally I was looking forward to doing better as a team. We told ourselves what we needed to do and how we should position ourselves. Last year we did quite a lot of mistakes. Perhaps we were too excited. But I think it started pretty well in the 2013 Tour!"
Turkish rider Mustafa Sayar of Torku Seker Spor was the first man to go out on the attack. He got his moment of glory as he became the first king of the mountains in this year's race after crossing the line atop the second category climb located at km 42.6 in first position.
"I knew that I'd get the honour to wear the Kizmiri (red) jersey for two days if I was first up there," Sayar said. "It'll be exciting to have it on stage 3 to Elmali."
Sayar was later joined by Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Polsat), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia). They reached an advantage of five minutes at half way.
On the same day as Liège-Bastogne-Liège, it was also a round trip with a U-turn located at Güneyköy (literally "the village of the south" – and that was the southern-most point of today's route) before heading back to the north and facing a headwind. A track rider for Colombia at the London Olympics where he finished 10th in the omnium, Arango won the intermediate sprint 60 kilometres before the finish. Ignatiev's solo attack with 30 kilometres to go didn't change the expected outcome of a bunch gallop, but the Russian bagged the first Turkish Beauties Sprint at 126.8km.
"Sometimes the bunch stops its effort when only one rider is away but it wasn't the case," the Katusha rouleur said. "I'm here to gain my start at the Giro because I'm one of the 12 potential starters so far, so I'm glad to show that my form is pretty good at the moment."
While many teams took their turns at the front in the battle over the final five kilometres, Team Argos-Shimano perfectly set up Kittel, who won easily in front of Greipel whose leadout man Vicente Reynes got a flat tyre with six kilometers to go.
Monday's 150km stage 2 from Alanya to Antalya is expected to end up with another bunch sprint prior to the queen stage to Elmali on the third day of racing.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:08:37
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|13
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|14
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|18
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|19
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|20
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|22
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|24
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|26
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|29
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|31
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|32
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|33
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|35
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|38
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|39
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|40
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|41
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|44
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|45
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|47
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|49
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|50
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|51
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|52
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|54
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|55
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|56
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|57
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|58
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|59
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|60
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|61
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|62
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|63
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|64
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|66
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|67
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|68
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|70
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|71
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|73
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|75
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|76
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|77
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|78
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|80
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|81
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|83
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|85
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|87
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|88
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|90
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|95
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|96
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|97
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|99
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|101
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|102
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|103
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|105
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|106
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|107
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|109
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|110
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|111
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|112
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|113
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|114
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|116
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|117
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|119
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|120
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|121
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|123
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|125
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|126
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|127
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|129
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|130
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|131
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|132
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|133
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|134
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|136
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|137
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|138
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|140
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|143
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|144
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|145
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|148
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|149
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|150
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|151
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|153
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|155
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|156
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|157
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|158
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|160
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|161
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|162
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|163
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|164
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|166
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|167
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|168
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|169
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|170
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|173
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:27
|174
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|175
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|176
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|177
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|178
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|179
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|180
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:38
|181
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:41
|182
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|183
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:45
|184
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|185
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:09
|186
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|187
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|188
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|189
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:27
|190
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:37
|191
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:43
|192
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|193
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:29
