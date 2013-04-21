Trending

Kittel triumphs in opening stage at Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey

German sprinter dons leader's jersey

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) celebrates victory on the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey.

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) celebrates victory on the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey.

Stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)
Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) wins the opening stage of the 2013 Tour of Turkey.

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) wins the opening stage of the 2013 Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)

Hampered by bad luck a year ago, when he was held up by crashes and finished second in stage 7 to Izmir, Marcel Kittel of Argos-Shimano took a sweet revenge when he cruised to victory in the 143km opening stage from Alanya and back at the 49th Presidential Tour of Turkey. The German outsprinted his compatriot André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Ukraine's Yuriy Metlushenko (Torku Seker Spor) for the stage win.

"Our strength as a team is to always stay calm," Kittel said after taking his fourth win of the year. "That was the key for winning today. I'm very happy indeed.

"Last year, it was not the best race for us. Personally I was looking forward to doing better as a team. We told ourselves what we needed to do and how we should position ourselves. Last year we did quite a lot of mistakes. Perhaps we were too excited. But I think it started pretty well in the 2013 Tour!"

Turkish rider Mustafa Sayar of Torku Seker Spor was the first man to go out on the attack. He got his moment of glory as he became the first king of the mountains in this year's race after crossing the line atop the second category climb located at km 42.6 in first position.

"I knew that I'd get the honour to wear the Kizmiri (red) jersey for two days if I was first up there," Sayar said. "It'll be exciting to have it on stage 3 to Elmali."

Sayar was later joined by Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Polsat), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Juan Esteban Arango (Colombia). They reached an advantage of five minutes at half way.

On the same day as Liège-Bastogne-Liège, it was also a round trip with a U-turn located at Güneyköy (literally "the village of the south" – and that was the southern-most point of today's route) before heading back to the north and facing a headwind. A track rider for Colombia at the London Olympics where he finished 10th in the omnium, Arango won the intermediate sprint 60 kilometres before the finish. Ignatiev's solo attack with 30 kilometres to go didn't change the expected outcome of a bunch gallop, but the Russian bagged the first Turkish Beauties Sprint at 126.8km.

"Sometimes the bunch stops its effort when only one rider is away but it wasn't the case," the Katusha rouleur said. "I'm here to gain my start at the Giro because I'm one of the 12 potential starters so far, so I'm glad to show that my form is pretty good at the moment."

While many teams took their turns at the front in the battle over the final five kilometres, Team Argos-Shimano perfectly set up Kittel, who won easily in front of Greipel whose leadout man Vicente Reynes got a flat tyre with six kilometers to go.

Monday's 150km stage 2 from Alanya to Antalya is expected to end up with another bunch sprint prior to the queen stage to Elmali on the third day of racing.

General classification after stage 1
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:08:27
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:04
3Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:00:06
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:10
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
11Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
13Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
14Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
16Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
17Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
18Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
19Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
20Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
22Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
23Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
24Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
25Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
26Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
27Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
28Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
29Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
31Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
32Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
33Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
35Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
36Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
37Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
38Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
39Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
40Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
41Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
42Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
44Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
45Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
46Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
47Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
49Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
50Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
51Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
52José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
53Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
54Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
55Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
56David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
57Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
58Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
59Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
60Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
61Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
62Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
63Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
67Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
68Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
70Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
71Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
73Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
74Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
75Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
77Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
78Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
79Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
80Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
81Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
82Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
85Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
86Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
88Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
90Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
93Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
94Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
95Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
96Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
97Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
99Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
100Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
101Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
102Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
103Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
105James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
106Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
107Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
109Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
110Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
111Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
112Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
113Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
114Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
116Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
117Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
118Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
119Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
120Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
121Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
122Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
123Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
124Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
125Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
126Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
127Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
129Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
130Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
131Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
132Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
133Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
134Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
135Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
136Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
137Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
138Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
139Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
140Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
141Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
143Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
144Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
145Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
146Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
147Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
148Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
149Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
150Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
151Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
152Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
153Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
154Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
155Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
156Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
157Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
158Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
159Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
160Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
161Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
162Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
163Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
164Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
165Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
166Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
167Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
168Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
169Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
170Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
171Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
172Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
173Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:35
174Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:37
175Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
176Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
177Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
178Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
179Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
180Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
181Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:48
182Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:51
183Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
184Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:55
185Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:19
186Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
187Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
188Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
189Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:37
190Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:47
191Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:53
192John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
193Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:39

Points classification
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol14
3Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor13
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura12
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
6Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural10
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty9
8Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
9Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia7
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
11Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia5
12Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
13Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha4
14Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3
15Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
16Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
18Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1

Turkish Beauties sprint classification
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor1

Mountains classification
1Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5pts
2Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
3Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia2
4Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural1

Teams classification
1Lampre-Merida9:25:51
2Crelan - Euphony
3Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
4Orica GreenEdge
5Torku Sekerspor
6Team Novo Nordisk
7Katusha Team
8Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
9Team NetApp-Endura
10CCC Polsat Polkowice
11Bretagne Séché Environnement
12Team Argos-Shimano
13Colombia
14Lotto-Belisol Team
15Accent Jobs - Wanty
16Astana Pro Team
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18MTN Qhubeka
19Sojasun
20Caja Rural
21Omega Pharma-QuickStep
22Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
23Team Saxo -Tinkoff
24Team Europcar
25Blanco Pro Cycling Team

