Trending

Presidential Tour of Turkey past winners

Champions 2008 - 2012

2012Alexander Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
2011Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
2010Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
2009Daryl Impey (RSA) Barloworld
2008David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Karpin Galicia

Latest on Cyclingnews