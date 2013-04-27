Kittel claims sprint win in Izmir
Sayar retains overall lead with one stage to go
Stage 7: Kusadasi - Ismir
Marcel Kittel of Argos-Shimano claimed his second stage victory at the 49th Presidential Tour of Turkey as he utilised his huge power on the finishing line of the second last stage in Izmir. It was again a crash-marred finale. The German, who was also involved in a massive pile-up on stage 2, managed to escape unhurt this time and easily dominated Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre-Merida). Mustafa Sayar (Torku Seker Spor) retained the overall leader's turquoise jersey.
"It was a very exciting finale," Kittel said before boarding a flight to Istanbul to contest the famous last stage across the two continents, Europe and Asia.
Stage 7 was hot from the beginning with high temperatures alongside the beautiful gulf of Kusadasi. It was a flying start with white jersey holder Mikhail Ignatiev having asked his teammates from Katusha to lead him out as fast as they could towards the Turkish beauty sprint near the ancient site of Ephesus after only ten kilometers of racing. The 2004 Olympic champion for points race did not miss this ideal chance to increase his lead in the classification, but he surprised the bunch as he pursued his effort and tried to break away with his teammate Viatcheslav Kuznetsov. "It's good to win a distinctive jersey but a stage win remains my goal," the Russian said, suggesting that he has a possibility to avoid a bunch sprint in Istanbul.
Once he got reined in, several attempts took place at the front of the bunch but it took 50 kilometres for a break to go ahead. The move involved Australia's Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Denmark's Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), France's Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché), Bulgaria's Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Polsat), Dutchman Martijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk) and Italy's Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini).
The six held a maximum lead of 3.04 after 61km before the gap steadily decreased. Along the way, Finetto collected the three points of the intermediate sprint at km 87.8.Twenty kilometres further down the road, by the Sehitlik Mosque (km 108), the sprint honours went to Hepburn as the peloton was only 45 km behind the break. The Australian was also the last man to refuse to give up when the pack brought back his former companions, but he finally surrendered three kilometres before the line.
Two incidents took place in the last two kilometres. Several riders, including André Greipel, took a wrong lane going into the final stretch. "But I had already decided to not contest the sprint," the green jersey holder explained. "I remembered this finale from last year and I expected a crash. I have other races to come. I've taken the right decision."
In the last kilometer, about thirty riders went down in the hairpin corner. Guardini looked very ambitious, but he was also very annoyed after losing to a very powerful Marcel Kittel as he crossed the line in second position. "There are people who believe they can sprint but they can't," he reacted, pointing out an unnamed Italian who took him off Kittel's wheel. "It's a pity because I got a great lead out and I felt I had the power to win."
However, there was no stopping Kittel when he surged. "To be honest the last two kilometres were very difficult," Kittel said. "In every team, almost everyone was losing each other. I also lost my guys, then 1,000 metres from the line I managed to find the wheel of Nikias Arndt and make it back to the front. I kept shouting at them to go, and they brought me into the last corner. I drifted to the right and I had to click out of my pedals not to crash. I managed to be back immediately and I found myself in a very good position with 500 metres to go. Then in the last 80, 70 metres, I started my sprint."
Kittel was adamant he was not driven by anger even though he had expressed it following the controversial stage victory of Sayar the day before. "What I tweeted had a reason," he said. "Everyone understood what I said. But I've raced today with no frustration. If you look at our results, I won the first stage and then I crashed and there was the mountain stage which didn't suit us. But then we had two very good results with Nikias Arndt. We can be very satisfied. Today we could again focus on our sprint. I hope we can keep it up until tomorrow."
The Argos-Shimano sprinter is also a logical favorite for Sunday's final 121-km stage in Istanbul along with compatriot Greipel. The two Germans are equal on stage wins with two each but for several reasons, they have yet to start their highly expected duel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:40:04
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|8
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|15
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|19
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|21
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|24
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|27
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|29
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|33
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|35
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|36
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|40
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|42
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|43
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|44
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|45
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|46
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|47
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|48
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|50
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|51
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|54
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|55
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|56
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|57
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|58
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|59
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|60
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|61
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|62
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|65
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|67
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|71
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|72
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|73
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|74
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|76
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|77
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|82
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|83
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|84
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|86
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|88
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|90
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|91
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|93
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|94
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|95
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|96
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|97
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|98
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|100
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|102
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|105
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|107
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|108
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|109
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|112
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|114
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|116
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|117
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|118
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|119
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|120
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|121
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|122
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|123
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|124
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|125
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|126
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|127
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|128
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|130
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|131
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|133
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|134
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|136
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|139
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|140
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|141
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|143
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|144
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|145
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|146
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|147
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|149
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|150
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|151
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|152
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|153
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|154
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|156
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|158
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|159
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|160
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|161
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|163
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|164
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:24
|165
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:25
|166
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|168
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:05
|169
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:11
|170
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:16
|171
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|172
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:33
|173
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|175
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:01
|176
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:16
|DNS
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|3
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|3
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|13
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|6
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|9
|8
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|11
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|15
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|8:00:12
|2
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|3
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Crelan - Euphony
|5
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|Colombia
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|13
|Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|Torku Sekerspor
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|16
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|17
|Team Europcar
|18
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|19
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|20
|Sojasun
|21
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|MTN Qhubeka
|24
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Orica GreenEDGE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|26:29:28
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:57
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:02
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:01:08
|8
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:09
|9
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:13
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:15
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:36
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:40
|14
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:01
|15
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|16
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:34
|17
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:39
|19
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:04
|20
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:04:22
|21
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:55
|22
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:56
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:34
|24
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:46
|25
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:01
|26
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:41
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:01
|28
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:02
|29
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:26
|30
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:07
|31
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:09:10
|32
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:04
|33
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:10:14
|34
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:10:29
|35
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:59
|36
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:09
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:15:49
|38
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|39
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:18
|40
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:44
|41
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:07
|42
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:17:33
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:40
|44
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:43
|45
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:17:48
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:53
|47
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:18:06
|48
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:19
|49
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:18:31
|50
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:18:35
|51
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:18:50
|52
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:03
|53
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:19:07
|54
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:35
|55
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:19:39
|56
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:20:49
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:10
|58
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:54
|59
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:56
|60
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:08
|61
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:22:28
|62
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|63
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:13
|64
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:18
|65
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:26:36
|66
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:29
|67
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:29:29
|68
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:30:46
|69
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:30:47
|70
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:32:00
|71
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:33:56
|72
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:34:16
|73
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:35:46
|74
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:20
|75
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:45
|77
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:36:46
|78
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|79
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:36:50
|80
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:57
|81
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:38:00
|82
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:38:01
|83
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:38:30
|84
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:09
|85
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:39:15
|86
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:39:33
|87
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:40:12
|88
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:31
|89
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:38
|90
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:39
|91
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:42:13
|92
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:42:47
|93
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:43:19
|94
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:43:24
|95
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:33
|96
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:05
|97
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:45:11
|98
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:45:16
|99
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:45:29
|100
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:46:20
|101
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:46:25
|102
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:28
|103
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:30
|104
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:44
|105
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:09
|106
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:47:13
|107
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:15
|108
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:51
|109
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:07
|110
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:48:14
|111
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:48:25
|112
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:48:45
|113
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:48
|114
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:48:57
|115
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:02
|116
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:22
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:49:27
|118
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:51
|120
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:06
|121
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:14
|122
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:50:19
|123
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:33
|124
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:43
|125
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:21
|126
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:53
|127
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:36
|128
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:52:47
|129
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:52:50
|130
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:53:34
|131
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|132
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:53:36
|133
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|134
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:53:51
|135
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:53:58
|136
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:01
|137
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:54:24
|138
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:27
|139
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:54:33
|140
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:38
|141
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:55:40
|142
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:56:36
|143
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:48
|144
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:57:14
|145
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:57:36
|146
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:57:37
|147
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:47
|148
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:58:30
|149
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:38
|150
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:59:14
|151
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:25
|152
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:00:07
|153
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|154
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|1:00:36
|155
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|1:00:46
|156
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:00:55
|157
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:01:07
|158
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|1:02:11
|159
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1:03:17
|160
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:22
|161
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:49
|162
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|163
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1:06:03
|164
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1:06:05
|165
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1:06:28
|166
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1:06:35
|167
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:12
|168
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:07
|169
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:20
|170
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:51
|171
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:09:01
|172
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:09:27
|173
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:05
|174
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:14:31
|175
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:17:45
|176
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:21:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|57
|pts
|2
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|33
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|4
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|29
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|7
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|24
|9
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|23
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|11
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|19
|12
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|18
|13
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|18
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|18
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|16
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|17
|17
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|18
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|19
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|16
|20
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|21
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|22
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|25
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|26
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|27
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|28
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|29
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|30
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|31
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|34
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|10
|35
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|36
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|38
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|9
|39
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|8
|40
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|41
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|42
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|43
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|44
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|45
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|47
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|48
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|49
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|50
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|51
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|52
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|5
|53
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|54
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|55
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|56
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|57
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|58
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|59
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|60
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|61
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|4
|62
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|63
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|64
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|65
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|66
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|67
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|68
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|70
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|71
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|72
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|73
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|74
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|75
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|76
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|77
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|78
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|79
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|80
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|81
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|82
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|83
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|85
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|86
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|87
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|89
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|90
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|5
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|8
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|9
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|3
|10
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|11
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|12
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|1
|13
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|14
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|28
|pts
|2
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|20
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|17
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|5
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|14
|6
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|7
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|10
|8
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|11
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|12
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|14
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|15
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|3
|16
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|3
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|19
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|1
|20
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|21
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|1
|22
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|23
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|24
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|79:35:03
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:11
|3
|Sojasun
|0:00:36
|4
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:06:00
|5
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:12:21
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:46
|7
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:16:49
|8
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:21:30
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:48
|10
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:22:10
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:28:45
|12
|Colombia
|0:31:02
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:31:22
|14
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:31:49
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:33:14
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:34:00
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:43:57
|18
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:45:19
|19
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:52:41
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:00
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:59:38
|22
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:12:57
|23
|Orica GreenEDGE
|1:30:38
|24
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:29
|25
|Crelan - Euphony
|2:10:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy