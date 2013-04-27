Trending

Kittel claims sprint win in Izmir

Sayar retains overall lead with one stage to go

Image 1 of 6

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins the stage in Izmir

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins the stage in Izmir
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

The podium of stage 7

The podium of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 6

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 7

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Argos Shimano celebrates its stage win in Turkey

Argos Shimano celebrates its stage win in Turkey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) takes the stage win in Izmir

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) takes the stage win in Izmir
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Kittel thanks Albert Timmer for the lead-out

Kittel thanks Albert Timmer for the lead-out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel of Argos-Shimano claimed his second stage victory at the 49th Presidential Tour of Turkey as he utilised his huge power on the finishing line of the second last stage in Izmir. It was again a crash-marred finale. The German, who was also involved in a massive pile-up on stage 2, managed to escape unhurt this time and easily dominated Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre-Merida). Mustafa Sayar (Torku Seker Spor) retained the overall leader's turquoise jersey.

"It was a very exciting finale," Kittel said before boarding a flight to Istanbul to contest the famous last stage across the two continents, Europe and Asia.

Stage 7 was hot from the beginning with high temperatures alongside the beautiful gulf of Kusadasi. It was a flying start with white jersey holder Mikhail Ignatiev having asked his teammates from Katusha to lead him out as fast as they could towards the Turkish beauty sprint near the ancient site of Ephesus after only ten kilometers of racing. The 2004 Olympic champion for points race did not miss this ideal chance to increase his lead in the classification, but he surprised the bunch as he pursued his effort and tried to break away with his teammate Viatcheslav Kuznetsov. "It's good to win a distinctive jersey but a stage win remains my goal," the Russian said, suggesting that he has a possibility to avoid a bunch sprint in Istanbul.

Once he got reined in, several attempts took place at the front of the bunch but it took 50 kilometres for a break to go ahead. The move involved Australia's Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Denmark's Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), France's Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché), Bulgaria's Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Polsat), Dutchman Martijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk) and Italy's Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini).

The six held a maximum lead of 3.04 after 61km before the gap steadily decreased. Along the way, Finetto collected the three points of the intermediate sprint at km 87.8.Twenty kilometres further down the road, by the Sehitlik Mosque (km 108), the sprint honours went to Hepburn as the peloton was only 45 km behind the break. The Australian was also the last man to refuse to give up when the pack brought back his former companions, but he finally surrendered three kilometres before the line.

Two incidents took place in the last two kilometres. Several riders, including André Greipel, took a wrong lane going into the final stretch. "But I had already decided to not contest the sprint," the green jersey holder explained. "I remembered this finale from last year and I expected a crash. I have other races to come. I've taken the right decision."

In the last kilometer, about thirty riders went down in the hairpin corner. Guardini looked very ambitious, but he was also very annoyed after losing to a very powerful Marcel Kittel as he crossed the line in second position. "There are people who believe they can sprint but they can't," he reacted, pointing out an unnamed Italian who took him off Kittel's wheel. "It's a pity because I got a great lead out and I felt I had the power to win."

However, there was no stopping Kittel when he surged. "To be honest the last two kilometres were very difficult," Kittel said. "In every team, almost everyone was losing each other. I also lost my guys, then 1,000 metres from the line I managed to find the wheel of Nikias Arndt and make it back to the front. I kept shouting at them to go, and they brought me into the last corner. I drifted to the right and I had to click out of my pedals not to crash. I managed to be back immediately and I found myself in a very good position with 500 metres to go. Then in the last 80, 70 metres, I started my sprint."

Kittel was adamant he was not driven by anger even though he had expressed it following the controversial stage victory of Sayar the day before. "What I tweeted had a reason," he said. "Everyone understood what I said. But I've raced today with no frustration. If you look at our results, I won the first stage and then I crashed and there was the mountain stage which didn't suit us. But then we had two very good results with Nikias Arndt. We can be very satisfied. Today we could again focus on our sprint. I hope we can keep it up until tomorrow."

The Argos-Shimano sprinter is also a logical favorite for Sunday's final 121-km stage in Istanbul along with compatriot Greipel. The two Germans are equal on stage wins with two each but for several reasons, they have yet to start their highly expected duel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:40:04
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
6Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
8Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
15Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
16Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
18Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
19Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
21James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
22Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
23Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
24Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
27Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
29Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
32Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
33Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
34Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
35Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
36Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
37Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
38Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
39Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
40Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
41David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
42Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
43Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
44Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
45Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
46Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
47Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
48Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
50Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
51Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
55Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
56Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
57Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
58Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
59Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
60Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
61David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
62Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
64Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
65Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
66Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
67Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
69Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
70Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
71Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
72Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
73Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
74Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
76Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
77Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
80Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
82Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
83Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
84Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
85Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
86Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
88Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
89Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
90Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
91Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
93Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
94Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
95Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
96Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
97Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
98Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
100Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
101Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
102Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
104Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
105Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
106Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
107Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
108André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
109Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
110Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
111Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
112Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
113Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
114Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
115Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
116Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
117Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
118Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
119Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
120Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
121Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
122Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
123Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
124Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
125Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
126Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
127Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
128Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
130Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
131Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
132Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
133Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
134Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
135Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
136Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
137Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
138Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
139Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
141Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
142Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
143Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
144Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
145Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
146Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
147Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
148Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
149Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
150Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
151Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
152Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
153Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
154Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
156Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
157Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
158Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
159Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
160Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
161Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
163Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
164Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:24
165Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:25
166Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
167Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
168Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:05
169Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:11
170Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:16
171José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
172Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:33
173Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
174Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
175Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:01
176Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:16
DNSLuca Paolini (Ita) Katusha

Sprint 1 - Seferihisar, km. 87.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
3Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Sprint 2 - Sehitlik Mosque, km. 108
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5pts
2Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
3Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
3Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida13
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar12
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox11
6Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
7Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural9
8Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura8
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge7
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
11Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
14Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
15Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1

Turkish Beauty sprint - Ephesus antique city, km. 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3
3Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team8:00:12
2Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
3Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Crelan - Euphony
5Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
6Colombia
7Team Argos-Shimano
8Team Novo Nordisk
9Accent Jobs - Wanty
10Katusha Team
11Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
12Lampre-Merida
13Team NetApp-Endura
14Torku Sekerspor
15Lotto-Belisol Team
16Bretagne Séché Environnement
17Team Europcar
18Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
19CCC Polsat Polkowice
20Sojasun
21Team Saxo -Tinkoff
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team
23MTN Qhubeka
24Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Orica GreenEDGE

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor26:29:28
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:00:41
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:00:57
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:02
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:01:08
8Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:09
9Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:13
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:15
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:36
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:40
14Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:02:01
15Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
16Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:34
17Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:39
19Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:04
20David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:04:22
21Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:55
22Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:56
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:05:34
24Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:05:46
25Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:01
26Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:06:41
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:01
28Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:02
29Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:26
30Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:07
31Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:09:10
32David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:04
33Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:10:14
34Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:10:29
35Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:59
36André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:14:09
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:15:49
38Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:13
39Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:18
40Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:16:44
41Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:07
42Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:17:33
43Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:40
44Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:43
45Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:17:48
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:53
47Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:18:06
48Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:19
49Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:18:31
50Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:18:35
51Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:18:50
52Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:03
53Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:19:07
54Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor0:19:35
55Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:19:39
56Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:20:49
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:10
58Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:54
59Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:56
60Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:08
61Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:22:28
62Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:12
63Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:13
64Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:18
65Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:26:36
66Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:29
67Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:29:29
68Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:30:46
69Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:30:47
70Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:32:00
71Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:33:56
72Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:34:16
73James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:35:46
74Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:20
75Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
76Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:45
77Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:36:46
78Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
79Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:36:50
80Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:37:57
81Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:38:00
82Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:38:01
83Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:38:30
84Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:39:09
85Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:39:15
86Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:39:33
87Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:40:12
88Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:31
89Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:38
90Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:39
91Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:42:13
92Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:42:47
93Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:43:19
94Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:43:24
95Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:33
96Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:45:05
97Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:45:11
98Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:45:16
99Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:45:29
100Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:46:20
101Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:46:25
102Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:28
103Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:30
104Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:44
105Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:09
106Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:47:13
107Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:15
108Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:51
109Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:07
110Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:48:14
111Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:48:25
112Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:48:45
113Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:48
114Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:48:57
115Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:02
116Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:22
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:49:27
118Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
119Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:51
120Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:06
121Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:14
122Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:50:19
123Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:50:33
124Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:43
125Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:51:21
126Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:53
127Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:36
128Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:52:47
129Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:52:50
130Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:53:34
131Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
132Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:53:36
133Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
134Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:53:51
135Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:53:58
136Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:01
137Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:54:24
138Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:54:27
139Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:54:33
140Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:38
141Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:55:40
142Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:56:36
143Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:56:48
144Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:57:14
145Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:57:36
146Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:57:37
147Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:57:47
148Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:58:30
149Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:58:38
150Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:59:14
151Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:25
152Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:00:07
153Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
154Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia1:00:36
155Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha1:00:46
156Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:00:55
157Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura1:01:07
158Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha1:02:11
159Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1:03:17
160Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:04:22
161Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:49
162Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
163Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1:06:03
164Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1:06:05
165Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1:06:28
166Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1:06:35
167John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:07:12
168Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:08:07
169Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:08:20
170Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:51
171Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:09:01
172Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:09:27
173Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:05
174Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:14:31
175Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1:17:45
176Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:21:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol57pts
2Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor33
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano30
4Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural29
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits27
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano27
7Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida24
9Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun23
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge22
11Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar19
12Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor18
13Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia18
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox18
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
16Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural17
17Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun17
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
19Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox16
20Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
21Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement15
22Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team14
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
25Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor13
26Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
27Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
28Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar12
29Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura12
30Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
31Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha11
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
34Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement10
35Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
36Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement9
38Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol9
39Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia8
40Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura8
41Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
42Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura8
43Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
44Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia7
45Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano6
47Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
48Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
49Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
50Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5
51Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5
52Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia5
53Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
54Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
55José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5
56Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun5
57Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5
58Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
59Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
60Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
61Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha4
62Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
63Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
64Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
65Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun3
66Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
67Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
68Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun3
70Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
71Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
72Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
73Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
74Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
75Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
76Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1
77Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
78Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
79Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
80Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
81Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
82Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
83Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
84Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
85Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
87Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
89Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
90Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
91David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha15pts
2Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural9
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor6
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha5
5Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3
7Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
9Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia3
10Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
11Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha1
13Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
14Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor28pts
2Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor20
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia17
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
5Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor14
6Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
7Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar10
8Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team7
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
11Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
12Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
14Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun3
15Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural3
16Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia3
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia1
20David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1
21Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural1
22Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural1
23Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1
24Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits79:35:03
2Torku Sekerspor0:00:11
3Sojasun0:00:36
4Bretagne Séché Environnement0:06:00
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:12:21
6Team NetApp-Endura0:16:46
7Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:16:49
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:21:30
9Team Argos-Shimano0:21:48
10Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:22:10
11Lotto-Belisol Team0:28:45
12Colombia0:31:02
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:31:22
14MTN Qhubeka0:31:49
15Katusha Team0:33:14
16Astana Pro Team0:34:00
17Lampre-Merida0:43:57
18Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:45:19
19Accent Jobs - Wanty0:52:41
20Team Novo Nordisk0:54:00
21Team Europcar0:59:38
22CCC Polsat Polkowice1:12:57
23Orica GreenEDGE1:30:38
24Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:36:29
25Crelan - Euphony2:10:35

 

