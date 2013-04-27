Image 1 of 6 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins the stage in Izmir (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 The podium of stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Argos Shimano celebrates its stage win in Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) takes the stage win in Izmir (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Kittel thanks Albert Timmer for the lead-out (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel of Argos-Shimano claimed his second stage victory at the 49th Presidential Tour of Turkey as he utilised his huge power on the finishing line of the second last stage in Izmir. It was again a crash-marred finale. The German, who was also involved in a massive pile-up on stage 2, managed to escape unhurt this time and easily dominated Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre-Merida). Mustafa Sayar (Torku Seker Spor) retained the overall leader's turquoise jersey.

"It was a very exciting finale," Kittel said before boarding a flight to Istanbul to contest the famous last stage across the two continents, Europe and Asia.

Stage 7 was hot from the beginning with high temperatures alongside the beautiful gulf of Kusadasi. It was a flying start with white jersey holder Mikhail Ignatiev having asked his teammates from Katusha to lead him out as fast as they could towards the Turkish beauty sprint near the ancient site of Ephesus after only ten kilometers of racing. The 2004 Olympic champion for points race did not miss this ideal chance to increase his lead in the classification, but he surprised the bunch as he pursued his effort and tried to break away with his teammate Viatcheslav Kuznetsov. "It's good to win a distinctive jersey but a stage win remains my goal," the Russian said, suggesting that he has a possibility to avoid a bunch sprint in Istanbul.

Once he got reined in, several attempts took place at the front of the bunch but it took 50 kilometres for a break to go ahead. The move involved Australia's Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Denmark's Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), France's Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché), Bulgaria's Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Polsat), Dutchman Martijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk) and Italy's Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini).

The six held a maximum lead of 3.04 after 61km before the gap steadily decreased. Along the way, Finetto collected the three points of the intermediate sprint at km 87.8.Twenty kilometres further down the road, by the Sehitlik Mosque (km 108), the sprint honours went to Hepburn as the peloton was only 45 km behind the break. The Australian was also the last man to refuse to give up when the pack brought back his former companions, but he finally surrendered three kilometres before the line.

Two incidents took place in the last two kilometres. Several riders, including André Greipel, took a wrong lane going into the final stretch. "But I had already decided to not contest the sprint," the green jersey holder explained. "I remembered this finale from last year and I expected a crash. I have other races to come. I've taken the right decision."

In the last kilometer, about thirty riders went down in the hairpin corner. Guardini looked very ambitious, but he was also very annoyed after losing to a very powerful Marcel Kittel as he crossed the line in second position. "There are people who believe they can sprint but they can't," he reacted, pointing out an unnamed Italian who took him off Kittel's wheel. "It's a pity because I got a great lead out and I felt I had the power to win."

However, there was no stopping Kittel when he surged. "To be honest the last two kilometres were very difficult," Kittel said. "In every team, almost everyone was losing each other. I also lost my guys, then 1,000 metres from the line I managed to find the wheel of Nikias Arndt and make it back to the front. I kept shouting at them to go, and they brought me into the last corner. I drifted to the right and I had to click out of my pedals not to crash. I managed to be back immediately and I found myself in a very good position with 500 metres to go. Then in the last 80, 70 metres, I started my sprint."

Kittel was adamant he was not driven by anger even though he had expressed it following the controversial stage victory of Sayar the day before. "What I tweeted had a reason," he said. "Everyone understood what I said. But I've raced today with no frustration. If you look at our results, I won the first stage and then I crashed and there was the mountain stage which didn't suit us. But then we had two very good results with Nikias Arndt. We can be very satisfied. Today we could again focus on our sprint. I hope we can keep it up until tomorrow."

The Argos-Shimano sprinter is also a logical favorite for Sunday's final 121-km stage in Istanbul along with compatriot Greipel. The two Germans are equal on stage wins with two each but for several reasons, they have yet to start their highly expected duel.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:40:04 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 8 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 15 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 19 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 21 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 24 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 27 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 28 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 32 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 33 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 35 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 36 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 38 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 40 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 41 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 42 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 43 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 44 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 45 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 46 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 47 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 48 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 50 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 51 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 54 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 55 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 56 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 57 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 58 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 59 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 60 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 61 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 62 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 64 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 65 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 66 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 67 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 69 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 70 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 71 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 72 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 73 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 74 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 76 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 77 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 79 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 80 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 82 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 83 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 84 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 86 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 88 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 89 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 90 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 91 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 93 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 94 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 95 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 96 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 97 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 98 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 100 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 102 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 104 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 105 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 107 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 108 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 109 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 110 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 112 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 113 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 114 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 115 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 116 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 117 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 118 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 119 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 120 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 121 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 122 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 123 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 124 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 125 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 126 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 127 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 128 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 130 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 131 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 132 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 133 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 134 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 136 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 137 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 138 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 139 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 141 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 142 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 143 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 144 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 145 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 146 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 147 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 149 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 150 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 151 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 152 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 153 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 154 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 156 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 157 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 158 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 159 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 160 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 161 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 164 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:24 165 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:25 166 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 168 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:05 169 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:11 170 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:16 171 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 172 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:33 173 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 174 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 175 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:01 176 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:16 DNS Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha

Sprint 1 - Seferihisar, km. 87.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 3 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Sprint 2 - Sehitlik Mosque, km. 108 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 3 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 13 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 12 5 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 6 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 9 8 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 8 9 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 7 10 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 11 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 15 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Turkish Beauty sprint - Ephesus antique city, km. 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 8:00:12 2 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 3 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Crelan - Euphony 5 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 Colombia 7 Team Argos-Shimano 8 Team Novo Nordisk 9 Accent Jobs - Wanty 10 Katusha Team 11 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 12 Lampre-Merida 13 Team NetApp-Endura 14 Torku Sekerspor 15 Lotto-Belisol Team 16 Bretagne Séché Environnement 17 Team Europcar 18 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 19 CCC Polsat Polkowice 20 Sojasun 21 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 22 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 MTN Qhubeka 24 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Orica GreenEDGE

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 26:29:28 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:00:41 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:57 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:02 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:01:08 8 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:09 9 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:13 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:15 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:36 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:40 14 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:01 15 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 16 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:34 17 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:39 19 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:04 20 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:04:22 21 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:55 22 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:56 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:05:34 24 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:05:46 25 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:01 26 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:06:41 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:01 28 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:02 29 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:26 30 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:07 31 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:09:10 32 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:04 33 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:10:14 34 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:10:29 35 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:59 36 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:14:09 37 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:15:49 38 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:13 39 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:18 40 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:44 41 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:07 42 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:17:33 43 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:40 44 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:43 45 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:17:48 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:53 47 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:18:06 48 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:19 49 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:18:31 50 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:18:35 51 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:18:50 52 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:03 53 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:19:07 54 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:35 55 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:19:39 56 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:20:49 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:10 58 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:54 59 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:56 60 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:08 61 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:22:28 62 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:12 63 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:13 64 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:18 65 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:26:36 66 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:29 67 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:29:29 68 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:30:46 69 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:30:47 70 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:32:00 71 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:33:56 72 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:34:16 73 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:35:46 74 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:20 75 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 76 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:45 77 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:36:46 78 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 79 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:36:50 80 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:37:57 81 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:38:00 82 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:38:01 83 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:38:30 84 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:39:09 85 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:39:15 86 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:39:33 87 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:40:12 88 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:31 89 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:38 90 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:41:39 91 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:42:13 92 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:42:47 93 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:43:19 94 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:43:24 95 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:33 96 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:45:05 97 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:45:11 98 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:45:16 99 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:45:29 100 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:46:20 101 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:46:25 102 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:28 103 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:30 104 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:44 105 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:09 106 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:47:13 107 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:15 108 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:51 109 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:07 110 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:48:14 111 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:48:25 112 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:48:45 113 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:48 114 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:48:57 115 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:02 116 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:22 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:49:27 118 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:51 120 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:06 121 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:14 122 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:50:19 123 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:50:33 124 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:43 125 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:51:21 126 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:53 127 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:36 128 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:52:47 129 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:52:50 130 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:53:34 131 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 132 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:53:36 133 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 134 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:53:51 135 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:53:58 136 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:01 137 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:54:24 138 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:54:27 139 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:54:33 140 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:38 141 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:55:40 142 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:56:36 143 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:56:48 144 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:57:14 145 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:57:36 146 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:57:37 147 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:57:47 148 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:58:30 149 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:58:38 150 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:59:14 151 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:25 152 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:00:07 153 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 154 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 1:00:36 155 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 1:00:46 156 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:00:55 157 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 1:01:07 158 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 1:02:11 159 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1:03:17 160 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:04:22 161 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:04:49 162 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 163 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1:06:03 164 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1:06:05 165 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1:06:28 166 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1:06:35 167 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:07:12 168 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:08:07 169 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:08:20 170 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:51 171 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:09:01 172 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:09:27 173 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:05 174 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:14:31 175 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:17:45 176 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:21:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 57 pts 2 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 33 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 30 4 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 29 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 27 7 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 24 9 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 23 10 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 22 11 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 19 12 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 18 13 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 18 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 18 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 16 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 17 17 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 17 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 19 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 16 20 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 21 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 22 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 14 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 25 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 13 26 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 27 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 28 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 12 29 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 12 30 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 31 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 11 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 34 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 10 35 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 36 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 37 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 38 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 9 39 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 8 40 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 8 41 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 42 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 8 43 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 44 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 45 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 46 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 6 47 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 48 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 49 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 50 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 51 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 52 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 5 53 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 54 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 55 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 56 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 5 57 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5 58 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 59 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 60 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 61 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 62 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 63 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 4 64 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 65 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 3 66 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 67 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 68 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 3 70 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 71 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 72 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 73 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 74 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 75 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 76 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1 77 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1 78 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 79 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 80 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 81 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 82 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 83 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 85 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 86 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 87 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 88 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 89 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 90 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 91 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 15 pts 2 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 9 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 5 5 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 8 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 9 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 3 10 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 1 13 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 14 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 28 pts 2 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 20 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 17 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 5 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 14 6 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 7 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 10 8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 11 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 12 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 14 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 3 15 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 3 16 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 3 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 19 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 1 20 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1 21 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 1 22 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 1 23 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1 24 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1