Sayar solos to victory on Selçuk summit finish
Turkish rider takes over general classification lead
Stage 6: Bodrum - Selçuk
Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) won stage six to Selçuk and set up overall success by going clear alone on the testing climb to the finish.
The Turkish rider powered clear in the big ring, finishing ahead of Cofidis duo Yohann Bagot and Nicolas Edet.
Eritrea's Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) finished 43 seconds down and so lost the overall race lead to Sayar. Berhane is now 41 seconds down overall, with Bagot third at 44 seconds.
This was the first stage win by a Turkish rider since the race was upgraded to the big leagues of cycling (in the 2.1 category and now 2.HC) in 2008. It happened at the end of a grueling 6km climb leading to the house where the Virgin Mary is thought to have spent her last days and it was far more than Sayar could have prayed for.
“I’m very happy," he said. “Thank you very much to my whole team and our sponsor Torku. This is my home race. I enjoy so much to achieve this in my country and in a HC race with such a strong field.”
The 25-year-old dethroned race leader Natnael Behane of Europcar. While Cofidis Frenchmen Yoann Bagot and Nicolas Edet were second and third at the top, Sayar now holds a comfortable 41-second lead over Berhane in the GC with two short and flat stages remaining.
Several attacks took place from the start, the most significant involving fourteen riders including Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) and Turkish Beauties leader Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) at km 25.
“There were too many strong riders in that front group," the Russian explained. “The cooperation was not good.”
Past the 40km mark, Cristian Delle Stelle (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (Unitedhealthcare) decided to spend the day on their own at the front as they embarked on a long trek in the sun. The bunch, tired by the efforts of the previous days, were happy to let them go as neither was a threat in the GC and they held a maximum lead of 9:50 after 65km.
At the front of the peloton, Berhane’s Europcar and French team Sojasun imposed a leisurely tempo even though the gap was gradually cut down to a stable seven minutes.
Delle Stelle profited from their 110 kilometres away to collect the Turkish Beauties laurels of the day. The pack was obviously content with saving strength for the final climb to seal the fate of this edition of the Tour of Turkey. Another race began with 30km to go. Astana, Cofidis, Sojasun and, closer to the final climb, Team Colombia plus Orica-GreenEdge raised the tempo while approaching the picturesque winding road leading to the beautiful ancient site of Ephesus.
Astana took the reins for Kevin Seeldraeyers, second on GC entering today's stage. King of the Mountains Sergey Grechyn took over, paving the way for a move by Sayar while Berhane seemed to control the action at that stage. But while Nicolas Edet attacked first, three kilometres from the top, Sayar’s acceleration was far more harmful as it blew what remained of the peloton to pieces. Bagot proved himself to being the best climber after the unexpected Turkish rider.
“I came here with the aim of finishing in the top 3 overall”, Bagot said.
“Nicolas and I both had a hard time on the first uphill finish on Tuesday but in the past two days, I had good legs and today as well. I’ve got no regret. I’ve given everything.”
“We had seen that the Torku riders were very strong”, Edet echoed. “It’s no shame to be beaten by someone stronger. I anticipated as I knew there was a flattish section at half way into the final climb. There was no way I could follow Sayar when he passed me. On Tuesday, we suffered the first heat of the season and the first efforts in the mountains. But since Wednesday, we have given some dynamics to the race.”
The last two stages don’t seem favourable for Berhane or the Cofidis team to reverse the situation. Sayar seems very close to a home triumph in Istanbul on Sunday.
|1
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|4:40:09
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|4
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:00:28
|5
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:00:30
|6
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:33
|10
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:00:43
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:49
|16
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:51
|17
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:54
|18
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:57
|19
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:16
|20
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|23
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:01:21
|24
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|25
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|26
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:38
|28
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|29
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:43
|30
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|31
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|32
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:01:53
|33
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|34
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:56
|35
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|36
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:13
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|38
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|39
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:25
|40
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:31
|41
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:32
|42
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:37
|43
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:40
|44
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:02:47
|46
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:03:12
|47
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:03:19
|50
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|51
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|52
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:35
|55
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:03:45
|56
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|57
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:04:00
|58
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:03
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:18
|60
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:50
|65
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:05:09
|66
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|67
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|68
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|69
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|70
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:18
|71
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|72
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:06:20
|73
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|74
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:55
|76
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|77
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|78
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|80
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|82
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|83
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|84
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|86
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|87
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|88
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|89
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|90
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|91
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|92
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|95
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|96
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|97
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:29
|100
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|101
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|102
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|106
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|110
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|113
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|114
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|115
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|119
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|120
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|121
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|122
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|124
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|125
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|126
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|127
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|129
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|130
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|131
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|133
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|134
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|136
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|137
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|138
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:49
|139
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:16
|140
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:48
|141
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:09:53
|142
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:10:08
|143
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|144
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|145
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|146
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|147
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:10:10
|148
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:36
|149
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|150
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|151
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|153
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|154
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:26
|155
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|157
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|158
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:31
|159
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|160
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:11:56
|161
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:06
|162
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:08
|164
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:10
|167
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|168
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|169
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:14:37
|170
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|171
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|172
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|173
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:37
|174
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:04
|175
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:08
|176
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|177
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:24:08
|DNS
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|15
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|4
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|12
|5
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|11
|6
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|10
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|7
|10
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|12
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|15
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|1
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|pts
|2
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|4
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|pts
|2
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|4
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|3
|5
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|1
|1
|Sojasun
|14:02:13
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:05
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|4
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:02
|5
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:12
|6
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:42
|7
|Colombia
|0:04:50
|8
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:05:11
|9
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:06:03
|10
|Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|12
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:44
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:06:58
|14
|Katusha
|0:07:29
|15
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:45
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:37
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:54
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:43
|19
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:11:19
|20
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:31
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:15:16
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:42
|23
|Team Europcar
|0:17:18
|24
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:18:59
|25
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:40
|1
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|23:49:24
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:57
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:02
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:01:08
|8
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:09
|9
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:13
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:15
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:36
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:40
|14
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:01
|15
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|16
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:34
|17
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:39
|19
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:03:52
|20
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:04
|21
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:55
|22
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:56
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:34
|24
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:46
|25
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:01
|26
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:41
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:01
|28
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:02
|29
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:26
|30
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:07
|31
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:09:10
|32
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:04
|33
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:10:14
|34
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:10:29
|35
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:59
|36
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:09
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:15:49
|38
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|39
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:18
|40
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:44
|41
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:07
|42
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:17:33
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:40
|44
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:43
|45
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:17:48
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:53
|47
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:18:06
|48
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:19
|49
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:18:31
|50
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:18:35
|51
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:18:50
|52
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:03
|53
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:19:07
|54
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:35
|55
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:19:39
|56
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:02
|57
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:20:49
|58
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:10
|59
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:54
|60
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:56
|61
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:08
|62
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:22:28
|63
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|64
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:23:59
|65
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:18
|66
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:26:24
|67
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:26:36
|68
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:29
|69
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:30:46
|70
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:30:47
|71
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:32:00
|72
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:33:56
|73
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:34:16
|74
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:35:46
|75
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:36:11
|76
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:20
|77
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:45
|79
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:36:46
|80
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|81
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:36:50
|82
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:57
|83
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:38:00
|84
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:38:01
|85
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:38:30
|86
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:09
|87
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:39:15
|88
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:39:33
|89
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:31
|90
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:38
|91
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:40:59
|92
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:39
|93
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:42:13
|94
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:42:47
|95
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:43:19
|96
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:33
|97
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:05
|98
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:45:11
|99
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:45:16
|100
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:45:29
|101
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:46:20
|102
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:46:25
|103
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:28
|104
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:30
|105
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:44
|106
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:09
|107
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:47:13
|108
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:15
|109
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:47:34
|110
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:51
|111
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:07
|112
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:48:14
|113
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:48:25
|114
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:48:45
|115
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:48
|116
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:48:57
|117
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:02
|118
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:22
|119
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:27
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|121
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:51
|122
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:06
|123
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:14
|124
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:50:19
|125
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:33
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:43
|127
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:21
|128
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:53
|129
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:36
|130
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:52:47
|131
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:53:16
|132
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:53:34
|133
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|134
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:53:36
|135
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|136
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:53:51
|137
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:53:58
|138
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:11
|139
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:54:24
|140
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:27
|141
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:54:33
|142
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:38
|143
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:56:36
|144
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:52
|145
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:57:14
|146
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:57:22
|147
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:57:36
|148
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:57:37
|149
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:53
|150
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:58:30
|151
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:38
|152
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:59:14
|153
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:25
|154
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:00:07
|155
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|156
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|1:00:36
|157
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|1:00:46
|158
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:01:07
|159
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|1:02:11
|160
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1:03:17
|161
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:22
|162
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:34
|163
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:49
|164
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|1:05:03
|165
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1:06:03
|166
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1:06:05
|167
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1:06:28
|168
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1:06:35
|169
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:12
|170
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:20
|171
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:51
|172
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:09:01
|173
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:09:27
|174
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:11:15
|175
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:05
|176
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:17:45
|177
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:21:35
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|57
|pts
|2
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|33
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|5
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|6
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|23
|7
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|20
|8
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|19
|9
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|18
|10
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|18
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|12
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|17
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|16
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|17
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|18
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|20
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|21
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|22
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|23
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|24
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|25
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|12
|26
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|27
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|28
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|29
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|30
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|11
|31
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|10
|32
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|34
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|35
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|9
|36
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|37
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|38
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|39
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|40
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|42
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|43
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|44
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|45
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|5
|46
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|47
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|48
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|49
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|50
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|51
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|52
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|4
|53
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|54
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|55
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|56
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|57
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|58
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|59
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|60
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|61
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|62
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|63
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|64
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|65
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|66
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|67
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|68
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|69
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|70
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|71
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|72
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|73
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|74
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|-4
|75
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|-4
|76
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|-5
|77
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|-5
|78
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|-5
|79
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|-5
|80
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|-5
|81
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|-5
|82
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|-5
|83
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|-10
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|5
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|6
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|7
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|8
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|3
|9
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|11
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|28
|pts
|2
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|20
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|17
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|5
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|14
|6
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|7
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|10
|8
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|11
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|12
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|14
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|15
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|3
|16
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|3
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|19
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|1
|20
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|21
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|1
|22
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|23
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|24
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71:34:51
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:11
|3
|Sojasun
|0:00:36
|4
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:06:00
|5
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:21
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:46
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:49
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:30
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:48
|10
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:22:10
|11
|Lotto Belisol
|0:28:45
|12
|Colombia
|0:31:02
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:31:22
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:31:49
|15
|Katusha
|0:33:14
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:34:00
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:43:57
|18
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:45:19
|19
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:52:41
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:00
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:59:38
|22
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:12:57
|23
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:30:38
|24
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:29
|25
|Crelan-Euphony
|2:10:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy