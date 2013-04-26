Image 1 of 28 Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) soloed to victory on the Selçuk summit finish (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 2 of 28 Howard rides to the start of stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 Roger Kluge (NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Mustafa Sayar (Torku) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Andreas Stauff (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Mustafa Sayar (Torku) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Tomas Vaitkus (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 The start of stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Rick Flens (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 Michael Hepburn (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 28 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Mustafa Sayar (Torku) and Yoann Bagot (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 28 Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 28 Roger Kluge (NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 28 Ignatas Konovalovas (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Cameron Meyer (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 28 Bert De Backer (Team Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 28 Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 28 Andreas Stauff (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 28 Bradley Potgieter (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 28 Allan Davis (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 28 Evan Huffman (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 28 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 28 Mustafa Sayar (Torku) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Stage 6 winner Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) on the podium (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)

Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) won stage six to Selçuk and set up overall success by going clear alone on the testing climb to the finish.

The Turkish rider powered clear in the big ring, finishing ahead of Cofidis duo Yohann Bagot and Nicolas Edet.

Eritrea's Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) finished 43 seconds down and so lost the overall race lead to Sayar. Berhane is now 41 seconds down overall, with Bagot third at 44 seconds.

This was the first stage win by a Turkish rider since the race was upgraded to the big leagues of cycling (in the 2.1 category and now 2.HC) in 2008. It happened at the end of a grueling 6km climb leading to the house where the Virgin Mary is thought to have spent her last days and it was far more than Sayar could have prayed for.

“I’m very happy," he said. “Thank you very much to my whole team and our sponsor Torku. This is my home race. I enjoy so much to achieve this in my country and in a HC race with such a strong field.”

The 25-year-old dethroned race leader Natnael Behane of Europcar. While Cofidis Frenchmen Yoann Bagot and Nicolas Edet were second and third at the top, Sayar now holds a comfortable 41-second lead over Berhane in the GC with two short and flat stages remaining.

Several attacks took place from the start, the most significant involving fourteen riders including Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) and Turkish Beauties leader Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) at km 25.

“There were too many strong riders in that front group," the Russian explained. “The cooperation was not good.”

Past the 40km mark, Cristian Delle Stelle (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (Unitedhealthcare) decided to spend the day on their own at the front as they embarked on a long trek in the sun. The bunch, tired by the efforts of the previous days, were happy to let them go as neither was a threat in the GC and they held a maximum lead of 9:50 after 65km.

At the front of the peloton, Berhane’s Europcar and French team Sojasun imposed a leisurely tempo even though the gap was gradually cut down to a stable seven minutes.

Delle Stelle profited from their 110 kilometres away to collect the Turkish Beauties laurels of the day. The pack was obviously content with saving strength for the final climb to seal the fate of this edition of the Tour of Turkey. Another race began with 30km to go. Astana, Cofidis, Sojasun and, closer to the final climb, Team Colombia plus Orica-GreenEdge raised the tempo while approaching the picturesque winding road leading to the beautiful ancient site of Ephesus.

Astana took the reins for Kevin Seeldraeyers, second on GC entering today's stage. King of the Mountains Sergey Grechyn took over, paving the way for a move by Sayar while Berhane seemed to control the action at that stage. But while Nicolas Edet attacked first, three kilometres from the top, Sayar’s acceleration was far more harmful as it blew what remained of the peloton to pieces. Bagot proved himself to being the best climber after the unexpected Turkish rider.

“I came here with the aim of finishing in the top 3 overall”, Bagot said.

“Nicolas and I both had a hard time on the first uphill finish on Tuesday but in the past two days, I had good legs and today as well. I’ve got no regret. I’ve given everything.”

“We had seen that the Torku riders were very strong”, Edet echoed. “It’s no shame to be beaten by someone stronger. I anticipated as I knew there was a flattish section at half way into the final climb. There was no way I could follow Sayar when he passed me. On Tuesday, we suffered the first heat of the season and the first efforts in the mountains. But since Wednesday, we have given some dynamics to the race.”

The last two stages don’t seem favourable for Berhane or the Cofidis team to reverse the situation. Sayar seems very close to a home triumph in Istanbul on Sunday.

Full Results 1 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 4:40:09 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 4 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:00:28 5 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:00:30 6 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:33 10 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 12 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:00:43 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:49 16 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:51 17 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:54 18 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:57 19 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:16 20 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 23 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:01:21 24 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 25 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 26 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 27 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:38 28 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 29 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:43 30 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:47 31 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 32 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:01:53 33 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 34 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:56 35 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 36 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:13 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 38 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 39 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:25 40 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:31 41 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:02:32 42 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:02:37 43 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:40 44 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 45 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:02:47 46 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:03:12 47 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 48 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:03:19 50 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 51 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 52 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:35 55 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:03:45 56 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 57 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:04:00 58 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:03 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:18 60 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 61 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 62 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:50 65 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:05:09 66 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 67 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 68 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 69 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 70 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:18 71 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 72 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:06:20 73 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 74 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:55 76 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 77 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 78 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 79 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 80 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 82 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 83 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 84 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 86 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 87 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 88 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 89 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 90 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 91 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 92 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 93 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 94 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 95 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 96 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 97 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 98 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:29 100 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 101 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 102 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 106 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 108 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 110 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 111 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 112 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 113 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 114 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 115 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 119 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 120 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 121 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 122 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 123 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 124 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 125 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 126 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 127 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 130 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 131 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 132 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 133 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 134 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 136 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 137 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 138 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:49 139 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:16 140 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:48 141 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:09:53 142 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:10:08 143 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 144 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 145 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 146 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 147 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:10:10 148 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:36 149 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 150 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 151 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 152 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 153 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 154 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:26 155 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 156 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 157 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 158 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:31 159 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 160 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:11:56 161 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:12:06 162 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:08 164 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 165 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 166 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:10 167 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:52 168 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 169 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:14:37 170 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 171 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 172 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:18 173 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:37 174 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:04 175 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:08 176 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 177 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:24:08 DNS Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points 1 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 15 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 4 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 12 5 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 11 6 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 10 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 9 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 7 10 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 5 12 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 4 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 3 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 15 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Intermediate sprint - Söke, 123.8km 1 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Turkish Beauties sprint - Lake Bafa. 86.2km 1 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 pts 2 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 2) 162.5km 1 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 4 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 2 - House of Virgin Mary (Cat. 1) 182km 1 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 pts 2 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 4 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 3 5 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 1

Teams 1 Sojasun 14:02:13 2 Torku Sekerspor 0:00:05 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:42 4 Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:02 5 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:12 6 MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:42 7 Colombia 0:04:50 8 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:05:11 9 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:06:03 10 Team Novo Nordisk 11 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:17 12 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:44 13 Caja Rural 0:06:58 14 Katusha 0:07:29 15 Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:45 16 Astana Pro Team 0:09:37 17 Lotto Belisol 0:09:54 18 Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:43 19 Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:11:19 20 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:31 21 Lampre-Merida 0:15:16 22 Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:42 23 Team Europcar 0:17:18 24 Crelan-Euphony 0:18:59 25 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:22:40

General classification after stage 6 1 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 23:49:24 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:00:41 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:57 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:02 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:01:08 8 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:09 9 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:13 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:15 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:36 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:40 14 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:01 15 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 16 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:34 17 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:39 19 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:03:52 20 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:04 21 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:55 22 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:56 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:05:34 24 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:05:46 25 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:01 26 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:06:41 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:01 28 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:02 29 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:26 30 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:07 31 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:09:10 32 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:04 33 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:10:14 34 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:10:29 35 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:59 36 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:14:09 37 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:15:49 38 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:13 39 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:18 40 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:44 41 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:07 42 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:17:33 43 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:40 44 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:43 45 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:17:48 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:53 47 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:18:06 48 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:19 49 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:18:31 50 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:18:35 51 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:18:50 52 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:03 53 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:19:07 54 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:35 55 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:19:39 56 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:02 57 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:20:49 58 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:10 59 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:54 60 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:56 61 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:08 62 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:22:28 63 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:12 64 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:23:59 65 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:18 66 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:26:24 67 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:26:36 68 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:29 69 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:30:46 70 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:30:47 71 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:32:00 72 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:33:56 73 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:34:16 74 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:35:46 75 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:36:11 76 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:20 77 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 78 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:45 79 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:36:46 80 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 81 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:36:50 82 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:37:57 83 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:38:00 84 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:38:01 85 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:38:30 86 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:39:09 87 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:39:15 88 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:39:33 89 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:31 90 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:38 91 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:40:59 92 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:41:39 93 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:42:13 94 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:42:47 95 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:43:19 96 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:33 97 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:45:05 98 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:45:11 99 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:45:16 100 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:45:29 101 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:46:20 102 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:46:25 103 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:28 104 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:30 105 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:44 106 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:09 107 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:47:13 108 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:15 109 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:47:34 110 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:51 111 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:07 112 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:48:14 113 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:48:25 114 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:48:45 115 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:48 116 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:48:57 117 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:02 118 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:22 119 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:27 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 121 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:51 122 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:06 123 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:14 124 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:50:19 125 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:50:33 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:43 127 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:51:21 128 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:53 129 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:36 130 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:52:47 131 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:53:16 132 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:53:34 133 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 134 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:53:36 135 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 136 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:53:51 137 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:53:58 138 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:11 139 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:54:24 140 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:54:27 141 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:54:33 142 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:38 143 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:56:36 144 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:56:52 145 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:57:14 146 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:57:22 147 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:57:36 148 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:57:37 149 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:57:53 150 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:58:30 151 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:58:38 152 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:59:14 153 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:25 154 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:00:07 155 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 156 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 1:00:36 157 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 1:00:46 158 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 1:01:07 159 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 1:02:11 160 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1:03:17 161 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:04:22 162 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:04:34 163 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:04:49 164 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 1:05:03 165 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1:06:03 166 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1:06:05 167 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1:06:28 168 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1:06:35 169 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:07:12 170 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:08:20 171 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:51 172 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:09:01 173 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:09:27 174 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:11:15 175 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:05 176 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:17:45 177 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:21:35

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 57 pts 2 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 33 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 27 5 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 6 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 23 7 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 20 8 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 19 9 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 18 10 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 18 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 12 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 17 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 17 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 15 16 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 17 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 18 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 14 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 20 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 21 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 22 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 13 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 24 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 25 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 12 26 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 12 27 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 28 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 29 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 11 30 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 11 31 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 10 32 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 34 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 35 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 9 36 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 8 37 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 38 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 39 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 40 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 6 42 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 43 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 44 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 45 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 5 46 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 47 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 48 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 5 49 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5 50 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 51 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 52 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 53 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 4 54 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 55 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 3 56 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 57 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 58 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 59 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 60 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 61 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 3 62 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 63 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 64 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 65 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 66 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 67 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 68 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 69 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1 70 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1 71 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 72 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 73 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 74 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement -4 75 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty -4 76 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox -5 77 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice -5 78 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony -5 79 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol -5 80 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony -5 81 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk -5 82 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge -5 83 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk -10

Turkish Beauties sprint classification 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 10 pts 2 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 9 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 5 5 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 7 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 8 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 3 9 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 10 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 11 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification 1 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 28 pts 2 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 20 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 17 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 5 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 14 6 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 7 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 10 8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 11 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 12 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 14 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 3 15 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 3 16 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 3 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 19 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 1 20 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1 21 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 1 22 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 1 23 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1 24 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1