Sayar solos to victory on Selçuk summit finish

Turkish rider takes over general classification lead

Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) won stage six to Selçuk and set up overall success by going clear alone on the testing climb to the finish.

The Turkish rider powered clear in the big ring, finishing ahead of Cofidis duo Yohann Bagot and Nicolas Edet.

Eritrea's Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) finished 43 seconds down and so lost the overall race lead to Sayar. Berhane is now 41 seconds down overall, with Bagot third at 44 seconds.

This was the first stage win by a Turkish rider since the race was upgraded to the big leagues of cycling (in the 2.1 category and now 2.HC) in 2008. It happened at the end of a grueling 6km climb leading to the house where the Virgin Mary is thought to have spent her last days and it was far more than Sayar could have prayed for.

“I’m very happy," he said. “Thank you very much to my whole team and our sponsor Torku. This is my home race. I enjoy so much to achieve this in my country and in a HC race with such a strong field.”

The 25-year-old dethroned race leader Natnael Behane of Europcar. While Cofidis Frenchmen Yoann Bagot and Nicolas Edet were second and third at the top, Sayar now holds a comfortable 41-second lead over Berhane in the GC with two short and flat stages remaining.

Several attacks took place from the start, the most significant involving fourteen riders including Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) and Turkish Beauties leader Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) at km 25.

“There were too many strong riders in that front group," the Russian explained. “The cooperation was not good.”

Past the 40km mark, Cristian Delle Stelle (Bardiani Valvole-CSF) and Aldo Ino Ilesic (Unitedhealthcare) decided to spend the day on their own at the front as they embarked on a long trek in the sun. The bunch, tired by the efforts of the previous days, were happy to let them go as neither was a threat in the GC and they held a maximum lead of 9:50 after 65km.

At the front of the peloton, Berhane’s Europcar and French team Sojasun imposed a leisurely tempo even though the gap was gradually cut down to a stable seven minutes.

Delle Stelle profited from their 110 kilometres away to collect the Turkish Beauties laurels of the day. The pack was obviously content with saving strength for the final climb to seal the fate of this edition of the Tour of Turkey. Another race began with 30km to go. Astana, Cofidis, Sojasun and, closer to the final climb, Team Colombia plus Orica-GreenEdge raised the tempo while approaching the picturesque winding road leading to the beautiful ancient site of Ephesus.

Astana took the reins for Kevin Seeldraeyers, second on GC entering today's stage. King of the Mountains Sergey Grechyn took over, paving the way for a move by Sayar while Berhane seemed to control the action at that stage. But while Nicolas Edet attacked first, three kilometres from the top, Sayar’s acceleration was far more harmful as it blew what remained of the peloton to pieces. Bagot proved himself to being the best climber after the unexpected Turkish rider.

“I came here with the aim of finishing in the top 3 overall”, Bagot said.

“Nicolas and I both had a hard time on the first uphill finish on Tuesday but in the past two days, I had good legs and today as well. I’ve got no regret. I’ve given everything.”

“We had seen that the Torku riders were very strong”, Edet echoed. “It’s no shame to be beaten by someone stronger. I anticipated as I knew there was a flattish section at half way into the final climb. There was no way I could follow Sayar when he passed me. On Tuesday, we suffered the first heat of the season and the first efforts in the mountains. But since Wednesday, we have given some dynamics to the race.”

The last two stages don’t seem favourable for Berhane or the Cofidis team to reverse the situation. Sayar seems very close to a home triumph in Istanbul on Sunday.

Full Results
1Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor4:40:09
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
4Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:00:28
5Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:00:30
6Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:33
10Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
12Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:00:43
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:49
16Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:51
17David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:00:54
18Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:57
19Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:16
20Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
22Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
23Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:01:21
24Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
25Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
26Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
27Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor0:01:38
28Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
29Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:43
30Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
31Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
32Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:01:53
33Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
34Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:56
35Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
36Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:02:13
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
38Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
39Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:25
40Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:31
41Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:02:32
42Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:37
43Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:40
44David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
45Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:02:47
46Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:03:12
47Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
48Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:03:19
50Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
51Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
52Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
54Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:35
55Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:45
56James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
57Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:04:00
58Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:03
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:18
60Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
61Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
62Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
63Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
64Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:50
65Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:05:09
66Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
67Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
68Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
69Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
70Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:18
71Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
72Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:06:20
73Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
74Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
75Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:55
76Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
77Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
78Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
79Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
82Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
83Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
84Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
86Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
87Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
88Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
89Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
90Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
91Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
92André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
93Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
94Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
95Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
96Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
97Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
98Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:29
100Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
101Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
102Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
103Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
105Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
106Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
110Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
111Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
112Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
113Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
114Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
115Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
118Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
119Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
120Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
121Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
122Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
123Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
124Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
125Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
126Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
127Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
130Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
131Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
132Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
133Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
134Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
136Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
137Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
138Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:49
139Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:16
140Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:48
141Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:09:53
142Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:10:08
143Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
144Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
145Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
146Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
147Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:10:10
148Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:36
149Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
150Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
151Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
152Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
153Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
154Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:26
155Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
156Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
157Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
158Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:31
159Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
160Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:11:56
161Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:12:06
162Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:08
164Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
165Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
166Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:10
167Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:52
168Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
169Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:14:37
170Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
171Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
172John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:18
173Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:37
174Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:04
175Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:08
176Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
177Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:24:08
DNSMichal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Points
1Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor15pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
4Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural12
5Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia11
6Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun10
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
9Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement7
10Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
11Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun5
12Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar4
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun3
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
15José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura1

Intermediate sprint - Söke, 123.8km
1Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5pts
2Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Turkish Beauties sprint - Lake Bafa. 86.2km
1Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5pts
2Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
3Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 1 - (Cat. 2) 162.5km
1Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
4Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural1

Mountain 2 - House of Virgin Mary (Cat. 1) 182km
1Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10pts
2Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
4Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural3
5Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia1

Teams
1Sojasun14:02:13
2Torku Sekerspor0:00:05
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:42
4Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:02
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:12
6MTN-Qhubeka0:04:42
7Colombia0:04:50
8Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:05:11
9Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:06:03
10Team Novo Nordisk
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:17
12CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:44
13Caja Rural0:06:58
14Katusha0:07:29
15Team NetApp-Endura0:07:45
16Astana Pro Team0:09:37
17Lotto Belisol0:09:54
18Team Argos-Shimano0:10:43
19Accent Jobs-Wanty0:11:19
20Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:31
21Lampre-Merida0:15:16
22Orica-GreenEdge0:15:42
23Team Europcar0:17:18
24Crelan-Euphony0:18:59
25Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:22:40

General classification after stage 6
1Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor23:49:24
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:00:41
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:00:57
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:02
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:01:08
8Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:09
9Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:13
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:15
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:36
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:40
14Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:02:01
15Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
16Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:34
17Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:39
19David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:03:52
20Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:04
21Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:55
22Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:56
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:05:34
24Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:05:46
25Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:01
26Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:06:41
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:01
28Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:02
29Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:26
30Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:07
31Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:09:10
32David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:04
33Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:10:14
34Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:10:29
35Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:59
36André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:14:09
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:15:49
38Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:13
39Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:18
40Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:16:44
41Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:07
42Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:17:33
43Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:40
44Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:43
45Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:17:48
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:53
47Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:18:06
48Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:19
49Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:18:31
50Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:18:35
51Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:18:50
52Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:03
53Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:19:07
54Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor0:19:35
55Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:19:39
56Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:02
57Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:20:49
58Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:10
59Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:54
60Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:56
61Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:08
62Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:22:28
63Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:12
64Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:23:59
65Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:18
66Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:26:24
67Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:26:36
68Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:29
69Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:30:46
70Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:30:47
71Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:32:00
72Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:33:56
73Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:34:16
74James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:35:46
75Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:36:11
76Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:20
77Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
78Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:45
79Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:36:46
80Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
81Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:36:50
82Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:37:57
83Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:38:00
84Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:38:01
85Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:38:30
86Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:39:09
87Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:39:15
88Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:39:33
89Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:31
90Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:38
91Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:40:59
92Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:39
93Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:42:13
94Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:42:47
95Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:43:19
96Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:33
97Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:45:05
98Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:45:11
99Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:45:16
100Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:45:29
101Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:46:20
102Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:46:25
103Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:28
104Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:30
105Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:44
106Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:09
107Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:47:13
108Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:15
109Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:47:34
110Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:51
111Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:07
112Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:48:14
113Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:48:25
114Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:48:45
115Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:48
116Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:48:57
117Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:02
118Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:22
119Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:27
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
121Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:51
122Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:06
123Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:14
124Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:50:19
125Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:50:33
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:43
127Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:51:21
128Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:53
129Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:36
130Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:52:47
131Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:53:16
132Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:53:34
133Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
134Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:53:36
135Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
136Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:53:51
137Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:53:58
138Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:11
139Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:54:24
140Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:54:27
141Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:54:33
142Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:38
143Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:56:36
144Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:56:52
145Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:57:14
146Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:57:22
147Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:57:36
148Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:57:37
149Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:57:53
150Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:58:30
151Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:58:38
152Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:59:14
153Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:25
154Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:00:07
155Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
156Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia1:00:36
157Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha1:00:46
158Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura1:01:07
159Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha1:02:11
160Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1:03:17
161Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:04:22
162Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:04:34
163Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:49
164Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia1:05:03
165Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1:06:03
166Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1:06:05
167Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1:06:28
168Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1:06:35
169John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:07:12
170Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:08:20
171Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:51
172Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:09:01
173Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:09:27
174Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:11:15
175Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:05
176Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1:17:45
177Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:21:35

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol57pts
2Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor33
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits27
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano27
5Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
6Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun23
7Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural20
8Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar19
9Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor18
10Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia18
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
12Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural17
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun17
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge15
16Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15
17Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement15
18Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team14
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
20Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
21Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
22Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor13
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
24Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
25Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha12
26Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura12
27Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
28Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
29Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha11
30Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida11
31Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement10
32Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
34Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement9
35Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol9
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura8
37Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
38Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox7
39Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia7
40Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano6
42Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
43Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5
44Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5
45Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia5
46Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
47José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5
48Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun5
49Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5
50Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
51Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
52Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha4
53Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
54Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
55Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun3
56Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
57Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
58Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
59Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
60Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
61Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun3
62Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
63Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
64Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
65Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
66Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
67Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
68Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
69Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1
70Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
71Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
72Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
73Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
74Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement-4
75Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty-4
76Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox-5
77Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice-5
78Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony-5
79Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol-5
80Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony-5
81Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk-5
82Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge-5
83Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk-10

Turkish Beauties sprint classification
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha10pts
2Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural9
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor6
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha5
5Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
6Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
7Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
8Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia3
9Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
10Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
11Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
1Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor28pts
2Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor20
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia17
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
5Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor14
6Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
7Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar10
8Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team7
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
11Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
12Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
14Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun3
15Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural3
16Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia3
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia1
20David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1
21Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural1
22Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural1
23Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1
24Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Teams classification
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits71:34:51
2Torku Sekerspor0:00:11
3Sojasun0:00:36
4Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:00
5Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:21
6Team NetApp-Endura0:16:46
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:49
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:30
9Team Argos-Shimano0:21:48
10Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:22:10
11Lotto Belisol0:28:45
12Colombia0:31:02
13Caja Rural0:31:22
14MTN-Qhubeka0:31:49
15Katusha0:33:14
16Astana Pro Team0:34:00
17Lampre-Merida0:43:57
18Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:45:19
19Accent Jobs-Wanty0:52:41
20Team Novo Nordisk0:54:00
21Team Europcar0:59:38
22CCC Polsat Polkowice1:12:57
23Orica-GreenEdge1:30:38
24Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:36:29
25Crelan-Euphony2:10:35

 

