Image 1 of 18

Tour of Turkey leader Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) awaits the start of stage 4.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Stage 4 winner André Greipel steps onto the stage for the podium ceremony.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) remains in the leader's jersey after stage 4.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 18

André Greipel, in the points classification leader's jersey, adds another Tour of Turkey stage win to his palmares.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 18

Stage 4 podium (L-R): Moreno Hofland, 3rd; André Greipel, 1st; Nikias Arndt, 2nd

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 18

Plenty of people on hand in Marmaris for the stage 4 podium ceremony.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 18

Stage 4 runner-up Nikias Arndt (Argos-Shimano) shakes hands with third place finisher Moreno Hofland (Blanco)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 18

Venezuela road champion Miguel Ubeto chats with teammate Filippo Pozzato before stage 4.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 18

Tour of Turkey stage 4 podium (L-R): Moreno Hofland (Blanco), André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Nikias Arndt (Argos-Shimano)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 18

The peloton rolls along during stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey during stage 4.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is seconds away from winning stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

The peloton makes its way from Göcek to Marmaris during stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Tour of Turkey leader Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 4.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

Points leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) finished first on stage 4, his eighth career victory at the Tour of Turkey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Stage 4 runner-up Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano) heads to the podium for the post-stage ceremony.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Neo-pro Natnael Berhane (Europcar) has discovered the difficulty of defending a leader's jersey on challenging terrain, against the wind and a high-ranked breakaway rider. But he managed to remain among the forty riders – out of 184 starters – who sprinted for victory in Marmaris. In that context, André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has scored his eighth stage victory in four participations at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. It was an emotional one for Greipel as he lost his number 1 fan on Sunday morning with the passing of his grandmother.

"I spoke a lot with my family at home," Greipel said. "They supported me to stay here for racing. It's also good for me. It's an important race for my build-up for the Tour de France. I promised my dad that I'd win a stage for my grandmother. I'm happy I could make it."

The early part of the stage was undulating and favourable for a breakaway to go soon after leaving Göcek and the impressive yachts docked in its harbor under the beautiful sun of the Lykia province. As it happened 12 riders went clear from the gun: Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Séché), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Pierpaolo De Negri (Vini Fantini), Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka), Nikolay Mikhailov and Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat), Mikhail Ignatiev and Timofei Kritskiy (Katusha), Sergey Grechyn (Torku Sekerspor) and the highest ranked rider on GC, Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) who was 21st at 1:46 while no other rider represented a danger for Berhane and his rivals.

Grechyn took advantage of the only categorized climb of the day for taking over the lead of the KOM competition from Italy's Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini). Hansen's presence at the front didn't give the breakaway much chance of success, therefore Delaplace attacked several times with a hint of panache but Ignatiev was the last one to surrender with 20km to go.

The Russian, who was seen on TV being stung by a wasp, described his day at the front. "We've asked Hansen to go back to the bunch but he didn't want to," said Ignatiev, the 2004 Olympic points champion. "There was not much I could do alone for winning the stage. Now at least I'm leading the Turkish Beauty sprints, it means that I'm the most beautiful cyclist!"

Turkish climber Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), respectively third and second on GC, attacked on the last climb in hopes of putting race leader Berhane under pressure. But sprinters in the making became ambitious in the absence of the likes of Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and brought the escapees back on the downhill run to the finish.

The sprint finish was a formality for Greipel. "I'm surprised with the condition I have," the 'Gorilla' noted. "I had a week off after Paris-Roubaix and only a few training rides. But I always do it like this and I always do well here in Turkey. A victory is a victory.

I knew this climb for the past years and it helped me. I knew I could stay in the front group. The team supported me. We had Adam Hansen in the breakaway so we didn't have to chase it down. I'll try to return to Turkey as much as I can especially as the race is getting bigger every year. The roads are getting better, there's always something improving in the organization."

A new German sprinter was revealed with Nikias Arndt of Argos-Shimano finishing second. "For sure, this is a good result for me," Arndt said. "I knew it was my stage but it happened to be harder than I expected. In the middle of the stage I thought ‘f---, this is way too hard' but in the last two climbs, I was feeling really good. I'm not really a sprinter. If you want to compare me with Marcel [Kittel] or André [Greipel], I don't have any possibility to beat them. I'm more a sprinter like John Degenkolb who comes out when the terrain is hard."

A year ago Mark Renshaw was the winner in Marmaris but he had to abandon the race with a broken collarbone after the big crash in the finale of stage 2 in Antalya and another rookie, Moreno Hofland, assumed the sprinting responsibilities for Blanco. "We still want to do well and this is a great result for me as a first year pro, just behind a champion like Greipel," said the Dutchman who finished third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:38:47
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
7Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
12Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
16Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
17Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
18Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
20Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
21Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
22Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
23Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
25Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
26Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
27Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
30Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
31Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
32Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
33David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
34Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
35Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
36Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
37Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
38Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
39Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:12
40Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:14
41Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:26
42Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
43Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
44Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
45Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
46Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:28
47Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
48Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
49Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
50James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
51Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
53Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
54Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
55Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
57Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
58Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
59Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
60Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
61Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
63Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
64Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
65Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
67Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
68Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
69Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
70Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
71Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
74Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
75Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
76Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
77Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
78Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
79Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
80José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
81Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
82Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
83Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:26
85Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
86Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
87Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
88Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
89Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
90Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
91Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
92Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
93Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
94Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
95Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
96Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
97Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
98Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
99Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
100Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
102Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:02:02
103Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:42
104Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:44
105Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
106Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
107Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
109Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:41
110Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
111Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
112Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
113Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
114Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
115Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
117Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
118Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
119Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
120Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
121Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
122Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
124Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
125Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
126Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
127Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
128Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
129Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
130Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:11
131Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:39
132Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:11
133Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
134Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
135Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
136Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
137Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
138Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
139Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
140Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
141Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
142Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
143Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
144Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
145Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
146Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
147Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
148Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
149Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
150Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
151Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
152Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
153Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
154Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
155Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
156Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
157Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
158Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
159Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
160Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
162Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
163Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
164Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
165Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
166Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
167Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
168Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
169Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:18
170Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
171Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
172Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
173Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
174Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
175Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
176Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
177Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:01
178Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:41
179Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
OTLJavier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFClément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFJérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNSAlessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Gökova, km 116.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun3
3Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1

Turkish Beauty sprint - Ortaca, km 62.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor

Mountain 1, km 50.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5pts
2Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor3
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
6Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural10
7Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement9
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun7
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
11Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5
12Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
13Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10:56:21
2Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
3Bretagne Séché Environnement
4Sojasun
5Torku Sekerspor
6Team Argos-Shimano0:00:14
7Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:26
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:28
9Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
10Colombia
11Team Europcar
12Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:40
13Team NetApp-Endura0:00:54
14Lampre-Merida0:00:56
15MTN Qhubeka
16Accent Jobs - Wanty0:01:22
17Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:01:39
18Astana Pro Team0:01:42
19Katusha Team0:01:54
20Team Novo Nordisk0:02:10
21CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:36
22Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:03:12
23Orica GreenEDGE0:05:09
24Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:06:23
25Crelan - Euphony0:06:51

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar14:27:14
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
3Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:12
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:00:26
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:34
6Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:38
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:00:40
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
11Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:00:47
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:49
13Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:53
14Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:01:06
15Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:12
16Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
17Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:20
18Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:25
20Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
21Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor0:01:49
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:02:14
23Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:29
24Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:02:41
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:00
26David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
27Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:02
28Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:19
29Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:38
30Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:04:00
31Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:04:17
32Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:38
33Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:03
34Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:05:31
35Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:12
36Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:13
37Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:07:09
38Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:15
39André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:07:26
40David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
41Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:07:28
42Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:35
43Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:46
44James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:08:01
45Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:08:14
46Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:27
47Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:43
48Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida0:09:08
49Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:09:10
50Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:39
51Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:09:46
52Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:09:51
53Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:04
54Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:14
55Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:15
56Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:32
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:40
58Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
59Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:10:42
60Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
61Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:45
62Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:11:12
63Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
64Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:43
65Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:12:08
66Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:14
67Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:13:04
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:32
69Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:43
70Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:13:47
71Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:13:49
72Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:51
73Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:54
74Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:59
75Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:01
76Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
77Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:07
79Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:15
80Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:14:18
81Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:30
82Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:14:34
83Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:40
84Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:46
85Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:14:49
86Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:01
87Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:15
88Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
89Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:22
90Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:15:25
91Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:15:26
92Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:30
93Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:38
94Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:15:42
95Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:59
96Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:16:07
97Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:16:12
98Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:16:16
99Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
100Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:16:34
101Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:16:37
102Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:49
103Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:53
104Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:58
105Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:05
106Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:25
107Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:17:34
108Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:45
109Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
111Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:50
112Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:51
113Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:18:04
114Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
115Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:14
116Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:18:20
117Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:18:28
118Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:52
119Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:19:15
120Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:16
121Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:19:43
122Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:03
123Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:08
124Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:20:18
125Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:20:30
126Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
127Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
128Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:34
129Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:20:37
130Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:20:41
131Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:44
132Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:20:46
133Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:47
134Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:51
135Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:20:55
136Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:21:05
137Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
138Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:07
139Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:21:19
140Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:21:29
141Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:30
142Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:22:04
143Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:22:08
144Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
145Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:32
146Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:48
147Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:23:16
148Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:23:21
149Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:32
150Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:57
151Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:25:07
152Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:25:08
153Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:25:10
154Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:25:16
155Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:24
156Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:09
157Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:31
158John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:54
159Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:27:35
160Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:27:38
161Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:27:42
162Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:46
163Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:28:14
164Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:28:17
165Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:14
166Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:37
167Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:30:53
168Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:31:09
169Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:32
170Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:31:54
171Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:32:22
172Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:33:34
173Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:33:36
174Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:33:53
175Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:33:59
176Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:29
177Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:32
178Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:46
179Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:39:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol42pts
2Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural20
3Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor18
4Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor18
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar15
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge15
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team14
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
10Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14
11Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
13Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor13
14Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun12
15Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura12
17Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
18Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
20Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha11
21Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida11
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
23Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
24Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
25Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement9
26Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol9
27Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement8
28Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
29Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia7
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
31Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun7
32Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia7
33Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
34Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia5
35Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5
36Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
37Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
38Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5
39José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura4
40Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
41Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha4
42Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
43Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
44Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
45Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
46Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
47Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
48Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
49Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun3
50Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
51Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
52Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
53Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
54Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1
55Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
56Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
57Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
58Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
59Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
60Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
61Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
62Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
63Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
64Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
65Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
66Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor18pts
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia17
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
4Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar10
5Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
6Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor8
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team7
9Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
10Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun3
11Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia3
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
13Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
14Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural1
15Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1
16Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha10pts
2Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor6
3Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural5
4Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
5Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
6Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia3
7Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
8Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits43:25:59
2Torku Sekerspor0:00:48
3Sojasun0:01:18
4Colombia0:02:52
5Bretagne Séché Environnement0:03:40
6Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:06:54
7Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:06:59
8Astana Pro Team0:08:55
9Team NetApp-Endura0:09:36
10Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:41
11Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:11:14
12Team Argos-Shimano0:11:42
13Lotto-Belisol Team0:13:41
14Team Europcar0:17:03
15Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:17:41
16Accent Jobs - Wanty0:18:02
17CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:51
18Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:21:51
19Team Novo Nordisk0:24:37
20Katusha Team0:24:38
21MTN Qhubeka0:25:52
22Lampre-Merida0:27:34
23Orica GreenEDGE
24Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:42:11
25Crelan - Euphony1:03:48

