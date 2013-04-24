Greipel wins stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey
Berhane retains overall lead
Stage 4: Göcek - Marmaris
Neo-pro Natnael Berhane (Europcar) has discovered the difficulty of defending a leader's jersey on challenging terrain, against the wind and a high-ranked breakaway rider. But he managed to remain among the forty riders – out of 184 starters – who sprinted for victory in Marmaris. In that context, André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has scored his eighth stage victory in four participations at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. It was an emotional one for Greipel as he lost his number 1 fan on Sunday morning with the passing of his grandmother.
"I spoke a lot with my family at home," Greipel said. "They supported me to stay here for racing. It's also good for me. It's an important race for my build-up for the Tour de France. I promised my dad that I'd win a stage for my grandmother. I'm happy I could make it."
The early part of the stage was undulating and favourable for a breakaway to go soon after leaving Göcek and the impressive yachts docked in its harbor under the beautiful sun of the Lykia province. As it happened 12 riders went clear from the gun: Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Séché), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Pierpaolo De Negri (Vini Fantini), Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka), Nikolay Mikhailov and Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat), Mikhail Ignatiev and Timofei Kritskiy (Katusha), Sergey Grechyn (Torku Sekerspor) and the highest ranked rider on GC, Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) who was 21st at 1:46 while no other rider represented a danger for Berhane and his rivals.
Grechyn took advantage of the only categorized climb of the day for taking over the lead of the KOM competition from Italy's Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini). Hansen's presence at the front didn't give the breakaway much chance of success, therefore Delaplace attacked several times with a hint of panache but Ignatiev was the last one to surrender with 20km to go.
The Russian, who was seen on TV being stung by a wasp, described his day at the front. "We've asked Hansen to go back to the bunch but he didn't want to," said Ignatiev, the 2004 Olympic points champion. "There was not much I could do alone for winning the stage. Now at least I'm leading the Turkish Beauty sprints, it means that I'm the most beautiful cyclist!"
Turkish climber Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), respectively third and second on GC, attacked on the last climb in hopes of putting race leader Berhane under pressure. But sprinters in the making became ambitious in the absence of the likes of Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and brought the escapees back on the downhill run to the finish.
The sprint finish was a formality for Greipel. "I'm surprised with the condition I have," the 'Gorilla' noted. "I had a week off after Paris-Roubaix and only a few training rides. But I always do it like this and I always do well here in Turkey. A victory is a victory.
I knew this climb for the past years and it helped me. I knew I could stay in the front group. The team supported me. We had Adam Hansen in the breakaway so we didn't have to chase it down. I'll try to return to Turkey as much as I can especially as the race is getting bigger every year. The roads are getting better, there's always something improving in the organization."
A new German sprinter was revealed with Nikias Arndt of Argos-Shimano finishing second. "For sure, this is a good result for me," Arndt said. "I knew it was my stage but it happened to be harder than I expected. In the middle of the stage I thought ‘f---, this is way too hard' but in the last two climbs, I was feeling really good. I'm not really a sprinter. If you want to compare me with Marcel [Kittel] or André [Greipel], I don't have any possibility to beat them. I'm more a sprinter like John Degenkolb who comes out when the terrain is hard."
A year ago Mark Renshaw was the winner in Marmaris but he had to abandon the race with a broken collarbone after the big crash in the finale of stage 2 in Antalya and another rookie, Moreno Hofland, assumed the sprinting responsibilities for Blanco. "We still want to do well and this is a great result for me as a first year pro, just behind a champion like Greipel," said the Dutchman who finished third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3:38:47
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|7
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|12
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|17
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|18
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|20
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|22
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|23
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|25
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|26
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|31
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|32
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|33
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|34
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|35
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|37
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|38
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|39
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|40
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:14
|41
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:26
|42
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|43
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|44
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|45
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|46
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:28
|47
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|48
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|49
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|50
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|51
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|53
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|55
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|57
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|59
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|60
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|61
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|63
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|64
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|65
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|66
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|67
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|68
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|69
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|70
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|74
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|75
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|76
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|78
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|80
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|81
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|82
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|83
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:26
|85
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|86
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|88
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|90
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|94
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|95
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|96
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|97
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|99
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|100
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|102
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:02:02
|103
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:42
|104
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:44
|105
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|106
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|107
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|109
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:41
|110
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|114
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|117
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|118
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|119
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|120
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|126
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|127
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|128
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|129
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|130
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:11
|131
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:06:39
|132
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:11
|133
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|137
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|138
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|139
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|140
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|141
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|142
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|143
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|144
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|145
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|147
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|148
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|149
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|150
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|151
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|153
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|154
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|155
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|156
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|157
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|158
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|159
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|160
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|162
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|163
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|164
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|165
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|166
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|167
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|168
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|169
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:18
|170
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|171
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|172
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|173
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|174
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|175
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|176
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|177
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:01
|178
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:41
|179
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|OTL
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNS
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|3
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|pts
|2
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|6
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|10
|7
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|11
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|12
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|13
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10:56:21
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|4
|Sojasun
|5
|Torku Sekerspor
|6
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:14
|7
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:00:26
|8
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:28
|9
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|10
|Colombia
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:40
|13
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:54
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:56
|15
|MTN Qhubeka
|16
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:01:22
|17
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:01:39
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|19
|Katusha Team
|0:01:54
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:10
|21
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:36
|22
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:03:12
|23
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:05:09
|24
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|25
|Crelan - Euphony
|0:06:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|14:27:14
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:12
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:26
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:34
|6
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:38
|9
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:00:40
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|11
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:00:47
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:49
|13
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:53
|14
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:01:06
|15
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:12
|16
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|17
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:20
|18
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:25
|20
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|21
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|0:01:49
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:14
|23
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:29
|24
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:41
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:00
|26
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|27
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:02
|28
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:19
|29
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:38
|30
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:04:00
|31
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:04:17
|32
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:38
|33
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:03
|34
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:05:31
|35
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:12
|36
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:13
|37
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:07:09
|38
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:15
|39
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:26
|40
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|41
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:07:28
|42
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:35
|43
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|44
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:08:01
|45
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:14
|46
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:27
|47
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:43
|48
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:08
|49
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:09:10
|50
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:39
|51
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:46
|52
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:51
|53
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:04
|54
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:14
|55
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:15
|56
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:32
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:40
|58
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|59
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:10:42
|60
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|61
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:45
|62
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:11:12
|63
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:43
|65
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:12:08
|66
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:14
|67
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:13:04
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:32
|69
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:43
|70
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:47
|71
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:13:49
|72
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:13:51
|73
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:54
|74
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:59
|75
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:01
|76
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:07
|79
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:15
|80
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:14:18
|81
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:30
|82
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:14:34
|83
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:40
|84
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:46
|85
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:14:49
|86
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:01
|87
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:15
|88
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|89
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:22
|90
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:15:25
|91
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:15:26
|92
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:30
|93
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:38
|94
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:42
|95
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:59
|96
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:16:07
|97
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:16:12
|98
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:16:16
|99
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|100
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:34
|101
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:16:37
|102
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:49
|103
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:53
|104
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:58
|105
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:05
|106
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:25
|107
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:17:34
|108
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:45
|109
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|111
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:50
|112
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:17:51
|113
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:18:04
|114
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:14
|116
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:18:20
|117
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:18:28
|118
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:52
|119
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:15
|120
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:16
|121
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:19:43
|122
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:03
|123
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:08
|124
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:20:18
|125
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:20:30
|126
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:34
|129
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:20:37
|130
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:20:41
|131
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:44
|132
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:46
|133
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:47
|134
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:51
|135
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:20:55
|136
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:21:05
|137
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|138
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:07
|139
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:21:19
|140
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:21:29
|141
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:30
|142
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:22:04
|143
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:22:08
|144
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|145
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:32
|146
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:48
|147
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:23:16
|148
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:23:21
|149
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:32
|150
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:57
|151
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:25:07
|152
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:25:08
|153
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:25:10
|154
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:16
|155
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:24
|156
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:09
|157
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:31
|158
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:54
|159
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:27:35
|160
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:27:38
|161
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:42
|162
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:46
|163
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:14
|164
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:28:17
|165
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:14
|166
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:37
|167
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:30:53
|168
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:31:09
|169
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:32
|170
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:54
|171
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:32:22
|172
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:33:34
|173
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:33:36
|174
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:33:53
|175
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:33:59
|176
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:29
|177
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:32
|178
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:46
|179
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:39:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|42
|pts
|2
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|20
|3
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|18
|4
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|18
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|15
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|11
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|13
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|14
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|15
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|17
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|20
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|21
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|11
|22
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|23
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|24
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|25
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|26
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|9
|27
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|28
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|29
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|7
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|31
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|32
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|33
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|34
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|5
|35
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|36
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|37
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|38
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|39
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|40
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|41
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|4
|42
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|43
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|44
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|45
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|46
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|47
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|48
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|49
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|50
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|52
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|53
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|54
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|55
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|56
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|57
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|58
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|59
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|60
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|62
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|63
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|64
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|65
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|66
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|18
|pts
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|17
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|4
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|10
|5
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|6
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|8
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|7
|9
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|10
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|11
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|3
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|13
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|14
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|15
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|16
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|3
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|4
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|5
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|6
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|3
|7
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|8
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:25:59
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:48
|3
|Sojasun
|0:01:18
|4
|Colombia
|0:02:52
|5
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:03:40
|6
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:06:54
|7
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:59
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:55
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:36
|10
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:41
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:11:14
|12
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:42
|13
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:13:41
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:17:03
|15
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:17:41
|16
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:18:02
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:51
|18
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:21:51
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:37
|20
|Katusha Team
|0:24:38
|21
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:25:52
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|0:27:34
|23
|Orica GreenEDGE
|24
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:11
|25
|Crelan - Euphony
|1:03:48
