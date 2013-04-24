Image 1 of 18 Tour of Turkey leader Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) awaits the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Stage 4 winner André Greipel steps onto the stage for the podium ceremony. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) remains in the leader's jersey after stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 André Greipel, in the points classification leader's jersey, adds another Tour of Turkey stage win to his palmares. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 18 Stage 4 podium (L-R): Moreno Hofland, 3rd; André Greipel, 1st; Nikias Arndt, 2nd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 18 Plenty of people on hand in Marmaris for the stage 4 podium ceremony. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 18 Stage 4 runner-up Nikias Arndt (Argos-Shimano) shakes hands with third place finisher Moreno Hofland (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 18 Venezuela road champion Miguel Ubeto chats with teammate Filippo Pozzato before stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 18 Tour of Turkey stage 4 podium (L-R): Moreno Hofland (Blanco), André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Nikias Arndt (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 18 The peloton rolls along during stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey during stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is seconds away from winning stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 The peloton makes its way from Göcek to Marmaris during stage 4 at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Tour of Turkey leader Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 The Tour of Turkey peloton in action during stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Points leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) finished first on stage 4, his eighth career victory at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 Stage 4 runner-up Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano) heads to the podium for the post-stage ceremony. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Neo-pro Natnael Berhane (Europcar) has discovered the difficulty of defending a leader's jersey on challenging terrain, against the wind and a high-ranked breakaway rider. But he managed to remain among the forty riders – out of 184 starters – who sprinted for victory in Marmaris. In that context, André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has scored his eighth stage victory in four participations at the Presidential Tour of Turkey. It was an emotional one for Greipel as he lost his number 1 fan on Sunday morning with the passing of his grandmother.

"I spoke a lot with my family at home," Greipel said. "They supported me to stay here for racing. It's also good for me. It's an important race for my build-up for the Tour de France. I promised my dad that I'd win a stage for my grandmother. I'm happy I could make it."

The early part of the stage was undulating and favourable for a breakaway to go soon after leaving Göcek and the impressive yachts docked in its harbor under the beautiful sun of the Lykia province. As it happened 12 riders went clear from the gun: Michael Hepburn (Orica-GreenEdge), Renaud Dion (Bretagne-Séché), Anthony Delaplace (Sojasun), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis), Pierpaolo De Negri (Vini Fantini), Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka), Nikolay Mikhailov and Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat), Mikhail Ignatiev and Timofei Kritskiy (Katusha), Sergey Grechyn (Torku Sekerspor) and the highest ranked rider on GC, Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) who was 21st at 1:46 while no other rider represented a danger for Berhane and his rivals.

Grechyn took advantage of the only categorized climb of the day for taking over the lead of the KOM competition from Italy's Mauro Finetto (Vini Fantini). Hansen's presence at the front didn't give the breakaway much chance of success, therefore Delaplace attacked several times with a hint of panache but Ignatiev was the last one to surrender with 20km to go.

The Russian, who was seen on TV being stung by a wasp, described his day at the front. "We've asked Hansen to go back to the bunch but he didn't want to," said Ignatiev, the 2004 Olympic points champion. "There was not much I could do alone for winning the stage. Now at least I'm leading the Turkish Beauty sprints, it means that I'm the most beautiful cyclist!"

Turkish climber Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), respectively third and second on GC, attacked on the last climb in hopes of putting race leader Berhane under pressure. But sprinters in the making became ambitious in the absence of the likes of Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and brought the escapees back on the downhill run to the finish.

The sprint finish was a formality for Greipel. "I'm surprised with the condition I have," the 'Gorilla' noted. "I had a week off after Paris-Roubaix and only a few training rides. But I always do it like this and I always do well here in Turkey. A victory is a victory.

I knew this climb for the past years and it helped me. I knew I could stay in the front group. The team supported me. We had Adam Hansen in the breakaway so we didn't have to chase it down. I'll try to return to Turkey as much as I can especially as the race is getting bigger every year. The roads are getting better, there's always something improving in the organization."

A new German sprinter was revealed with Nikias Arndt of Argos-Shimano finishing second. "For sure, this is a good result for me," Arndt said. "I knew it was my stage but it happened to be harder than I expected. In the middle of the stage I thought ‘f---, this is way too hard' but in the last two climbs, I was feeling really good. I'm not really a sprinter. If you want to compare me with Marcel [Kittel] or André [Greipel], I don't have any possibility to beat them. I'm more a sprinter like John Degenkolb who comes out when the terrain is hard."

A year ago Mark Renshaw was the winner in Marmaris but he had to abandon the race with a broken collarbone after the big crash in the finale of stage 2 in Antalya and another rookie, Moreno Hofland, assumed the sprinting responsibilities for Blanco. "We still want to do well and this is a great result for me as a first year pro, just behind a champion like Greipel," said the Dutchman who finished third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3:38:47 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 7 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 12 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 16 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 17 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 18 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 21 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 22 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 23 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 25 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 26 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 27 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 31 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 32 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 33 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 34 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 35 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 37 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 38 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 39 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 40 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:14 41 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:26 42 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 43 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 44 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 45 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 46 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:28 47 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 48 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 49 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 50 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 51 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 53 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 54 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 55 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 57 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 58 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 59 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 60 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 61 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 63 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 64 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 65 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 67 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 68 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 69 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 70 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 71 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 74 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 75 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 76 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 78 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 80 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 81 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 82 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 83 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:26 85 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 86 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 88 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 89 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 90 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 91 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 92 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 94 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 95 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 96 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 97 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 99 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 100 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 102 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:02:02 103 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:42 104 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:44 105 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 106 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 107 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 109 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:41 110 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 111 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 112 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 114 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 115 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 117 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 118 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 119 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 120 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 121 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 122 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 124 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 125 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 126 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 127 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 128 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 129 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 130 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:11 131 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:39 132 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:11 133 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 134 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 136 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 137 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 138 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 139 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 140 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 141 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 142 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 143 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 144 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 145 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 146 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 147 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 148 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 149 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 150 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 151 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 152 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 153 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 154 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 155 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 156 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 157 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 158 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 159 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 160 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 162 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 163 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 164 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 165 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 166 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 167 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 168 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 169 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:18 170 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 171 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 172 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 173 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 174 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 175 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 176 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 177 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:01 178 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:41 179 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar OTL Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement DNF Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony DNS Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Gökova, km 116.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 3 3 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1

Turkish Beauty sprint - Ortaca, km 62.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor

Mountain 1, km 50.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 pts 2 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 6 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 10 7 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 7 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 11 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 12 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 4 13 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10:56:21 2 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 3 Bretagne Séché Environnement 4 Sojasun 5 Torku Sekerspor 6 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:14 7 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:00:26 8 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:28 9 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 10 Colombia 11 Team Europcar 12 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:40 13 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:54 14 Lampre-Merida 0:00:56 15 MTN Qhubeka 16 Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:01:22 17 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 0:01:39 18 Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 19 Katusha Team 0:01:54 20 Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:10 21 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:36 22 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 0:03:12 23 Orica GreenEDGE 0:05:09 24 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:06:23 25 Crelan - Euphony 0:06:51

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 14:27:14 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 3 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:12 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:26 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:34 6 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:38 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:00:40 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 11 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:00:47 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:49 13 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:53 14 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:01:06 15 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:12 16 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 17 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:20 18 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:25 20 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 21 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 0:01:49 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:02:14 23 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:02:29 24 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:02:41 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:00 26 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 27 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:02 28 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:19 29 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:38 30 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:04:00 31 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:04:17 32 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:38 33 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:03 34 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:05:31 35 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:12 36 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:13 37 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:07:09 38 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:15 39 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:07:26 40 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 41 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:07:28 42 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:35 43 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:46 44 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:08:01 45 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:08:14 46 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:27 47 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:43 48 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 0:09:08 49 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:09:10 50 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:39 51 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:46 52 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:51 53 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:04 54 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:14 55 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:15 56 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:32 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:40 58 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 59 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:10:42 60 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 61 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:45 62 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:11:12 63 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 64 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:43 65 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:12:08 66 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:12:14 67 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:13:04 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:32 69 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:13:43 70 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:13:47 71 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:13:49 72 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:51 73 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:54 74 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:59 75 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:01 76 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:07 79 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:15 80 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:14:18 81 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:30 82 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:14:34 83 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:40 84 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:46 85 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:14:49 86 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:01 87 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:15 88 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 89 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:22 90 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:15:25 91 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:15:26 92 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:30 93 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:38 94 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:15:42 95 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:59 96 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:16:07 97 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:16:12 98 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:16:16 99 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 100 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:34 101 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:16:37 102 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:49 103 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:53 104 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:58 105 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:05 106 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:25 107 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:17:34 108 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:45 109 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 111 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:50 112 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:51 113 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:18:04 114 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 115 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:14 116 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:18:20 117 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:18:28 118 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:52 119 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:15 120 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:16 121 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:19:43 122 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:03 123 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:08 124 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:20:18 125 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:20:30 126 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:34 129 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:20:37 130 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:20:41 131 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:44 132 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:20:46 133 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:47 134 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:51 135 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:20:55 136 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:21:05 137 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 138 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:07 139 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:21:19 140 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:21:29 141 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:30 142 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:22:04 143 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:22:08 144 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 145 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:32 146 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:48 147 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:23:16 148 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:23:21 149 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:32 150 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:57 151 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:25:07 152 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:25:08 153 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:25:10 154 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:25:16 155 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:24 156 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:09 157 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:31 158 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:54 159 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:27:35 160 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:27:38 161 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:27:42 162 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:46 163 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:28:14 164 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:28:17 165 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:14 166 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:37 167 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:30:53 168 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:31:09 169 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:32 170 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:31:54 171 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:32:22 172 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:33:34 173 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:33:36 174 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:33:53 175 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:33:59 176 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:29 177 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:32 178 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:46 179 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:39:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 42 pts 2 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 20 3 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 18 4 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 18 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 15 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 15 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 14 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 11 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 13 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 13 14 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 12 15 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 12 17 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 20 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 11 21 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 11 22 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 23 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 24 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 25 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 26 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 9 27 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 8 28 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 29 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 7 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 31 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 7 32 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 33 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 34 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 5 35 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 36 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 37 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 38 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5 39 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 4 40 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 4 41 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 42 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 43 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 44 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 45 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 46 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 47 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 48 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 49 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 3 50 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 51 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 52 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 53 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 54 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1 55 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 56 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1 57 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 58 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 59 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 60 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 61 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 62 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 63 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 64 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 65 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 66 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 18 pts 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 17 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 4 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 10 5 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 6 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 8 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 7 9 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 10 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 3 11 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 3 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 13 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 14 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 1 15 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1 16 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 10 pts 2 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 3 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 5 4 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 5 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 6 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 3 7 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 8 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1