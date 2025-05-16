Recommended reading

'Maybe this jersey gave me wings' – Egan Bernal raises the bar again at Giro d'Italia with third on summit finish

2021 Giro winner launches multiple late attacks on Tagliacozzo climb

Ineos Grenadiers&#039; Colombian rider Egan Bernal crosses third the finish line of the 7th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race 168kms from Castel di Sangro to Tagliacozzo on May 16, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Egan Bernal finished third on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Ineos Grenadiers came to the front of the decisive Tagliacozzo category-1 climb at the end of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia, a few journalists in the race press room were left scratching their heads. What were the British team up to, given they were admittedly fielding a top outside contender with Egan Bernal, but certainly not one of the main favourites?

Ten kilometres further up, after Bahrain Victorious had taken over pacing for the middle section of the 15 kilometre ascent, only for Ineos' Jonathan Castroviejo and Thymen Arensman to return to the fray as the steepest segment approached, the answer finally emerged.

