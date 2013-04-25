Trending

Greipel wins the sprint in Bodrum

Berhane retains the overall lead

Image 1 of 45

The peloton in the Tour of Turkey

The peloton in the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 2 of 45

Christian Delle Stelle (Bardiani - CSF)

Christian Delle Stelle (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 3 of 45

Francesco Lasca (Caja Rural)

Francesco Lasca (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 4 of 45

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 5 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 6 of 45

Natnael Berhane (Europcar)

Natnael Berhane (Europcar)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 7 of 45

Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida)

Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 8 of 45

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 9 of 45

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 10 of 45

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 11 of 45

Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida)

Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 12 of 45

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 13 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 14 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 15 of 45

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 16 of 45

Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN - Qhubeka)

Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 17 of 45

Arman Kamysheve (Astana)

Arman Kamysheve (Astana)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 18 of 45

Davide Vigano' (Lampre - Merida)

Davide Vigano' (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 19 of 45

Angelo Pagani (Bardiani - CSF)

Angelo Pagani (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 20 of 45

Albert Timmer (Argos - Shimano)

Albert Timmer (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 21 of 45

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 22 of 45

Scott Thwaites (NetApp - Endura)

Scott Thwaites (NetApp - Endura)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 23 of 45

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 24 of 45

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana)

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 25 of 45

Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida)

Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 26 of 45

Blaz Jarc (NetApp - Endura)

Blaz Jarc (NetApp - Endura)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 27 of 45

Bradley Potgieter (MTN - Qhubeka)

Bradley Potgieter (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 28 of 45

Markus Eichler (NetApp - Endura)

Markus Eichler (NetApp - Endura)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 29 of 45

Bradley Potgieter (MTN - Qhubeka)

Bradley Potgieter (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 30 of 45

Allan Davis (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Allan Davis (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 31 of 45

The peloton in the Tour of Turkey

The peloton in the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 32 of 45

Sacha Modolo (Bardiani - CSF)

Sacha Modolo (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 33 of 45

Stage 4 winner André Greipel steps onto the stage for the podium ceremony.

Stage 4 winner André Greipel steps onto the stage for the podium ceremony.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 45

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) kept the leader's jersey for another day

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) kept the leader's jersey for another day
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 35 of 45

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) tried a late attack but was caught near the line

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) tried a late attack but was caught near the line
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 36 of 45

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) pulls on the leader's jersey

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) pulls on the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 37 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the green points jersey

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the green points jersey
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 38 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage five at the Tour of Turkey

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage five at the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 39 of 45

(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 40 of 45

The peloton had little time to enjoy the stunning views

The peloton had little time to enjoy the stunning views
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 41 of 45

The Tour of Turkey enjoys the sun

The Tour of Turkey enjoys the sun
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 42 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) opened a signficant gap in the sprint

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) opened a signficant gap in the sprint
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 43 of 45

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 44 of 45

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar)

Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar)
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)
Image 45 of 45

The crowds came out for the podium ceremony

The crowds came out for the podium ceremony
(Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) survived a tough, hilly ride in the sun to win the longest stage of the 2013 Tour of Turkey in Bodrum, twenty-four hours after clinching his eighth stage victory in the Turkish race in Marmaris.

To make it nine the massive German was again strong enough to stay with the best on the day’s testing first category climb before using his speed to beat Italy’s Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and up-and-coming fellow-German Nikias Arndt (Argos-Shimano).

Left at the front with only one team-mate, Björn Thurau, Eritrean rookie Natnael Berhane (Europcar) still showed enough guts and class to retain his overall leader’s turquoise jersey in the coastal town renamed in 1972 after the ottoman sailor Turgut Reis who was born there in 1485.

“It was a more difficult win to get because it split up at the front directly after the start”, Greipel commented after the stage.
“We found ourselves in a group of about fifty riders on the long climb. Everybody had the pressure on. It was a really hard climb but I managed to stay with them. In the end, everybody was attacking, nobody was riding anymore. We were chasing the break down with the other teams. We did our job. I’m happy I could finish the work.”

The German has been left with fewer teammates than usual after Olivier Kaisen and Jonas Vangenechten were forced to withdraw due to crashes.

“They were important to me. Oli is a big engine to chase the breaks, and Jonas was there for me in the sprints. It’s not easy without them. I have always won some sprints on my own. I have the best lead-out train in the world, with guys like Adam Hansen, Jurgen Roelandts, Marcel Sieberg and Greg Henderson," Greipel said.

"I hope to have them with me in the Tour de France. I know I can trust them and it can make it easier when they’re around. But when they’re not, I also have the instinct to do my own sprint.”

Another day in the sun

Out of Marmaris, where the 178 riders left in the race enjoyed the sun and the breathtaking landscapes, the early climb split the bunch in two parts and Greipel was escorted by Gert Dockx and Hansen.

After a battle that saw Sergey Grechyn (Torku Seker Spor) consolidating his red King of the Mountains jersey competition, an eight-man breakaway went clear of the first peloton of 70 riders. They were Sébastien Duret (Bretagne-Séché), Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis), Robinson Chalapud (Team Colombia), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Marc de Maar (Unitedhealthcare), Chris Juul-Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Nazim Bekirci (Torku Seker Spor) and Andrea Pagani (Bardiani Valvole-CSF), who was the highest ranked rider overall. As the only Europcar rider in the chasing group alongside Berhane, Thurau had to do an enormous amount of work in order to limit the gap but fortunately other riders helped out too.

The last escapee to remain out front was Belkov. After a strong solo ride, the Russian was reeled in with eight kilometers to go. Berhane was attentive enough when Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) put the hammer down with the intention of carrying the flag for Australia on ANZAC Day.

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana), Andreas Schillinger (NetApp) and Grechyn tried their luck for the stage victory but failed to stay away.

Coming back to form ahead of the Giro d’Italia and boosted by his second place in Marmaris, Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) was the last man to try and anticipate the sprint. But Greipel passed him in sight of the finis line.

“I knew this finish and I was confident that I could win”, said Greipel who was aware of the arising in the ranks of the sprinters of his young compatriot Nikias Arndt from Argos-Shimano.

“I got a really good lead out but maybe I showed up a little bit too early”, Arndt said.

“Greipel waited a bit and went very hard on the right side of the road, where I was. Third is a good result after yesterday’s second place but today, my chances of winning were higher than yesterday and I feel a little frustrated.”

Runner-up Matteo Trentin of Omega Pharma-Quick Step didn’t have any regrets.

“Since Greipel is above the rest, I won the bunch sprint today!”, the Italian joked.

“I came back from behind. It was the best tactic. With this slightly downhill finale, you gathered more speed from behind than by launching the sprint. But even if I had acted differently, I wouldn’t have beaten Greipel. For me, second is a good result. It’s a satisfaction at the end of an extremely hard stage. We went full gas until the first climb… and full gas afterwards too!”

Stage six is new in the history of the Tour of Turkey. It features the uphill finish to the old house where the Virgin Mary supposedly spent the last days of her life above the ancient city of Ephesus. It’ll be another tough challenge for Berhane as he tries to defend his race lead.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:41:59
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
8Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
10Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
11Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
12Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
13Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
14Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
15Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
16Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
17Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
18David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
19Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
22José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
24Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
25Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
26Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
27Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
28Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
29Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
31Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
32Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
36Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
38Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
39Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
41Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
42Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
43Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
44Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
45Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
46Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
47Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:05
52Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:07
53Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:00:14
54Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:18
55Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:41
56Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:50
57Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:01:49
58Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
59Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
60Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:57
61Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
62Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
63Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
64Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
65Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
66Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
67Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
68Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:02
70Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
71Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:10
72Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:10
73Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
74Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
75Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
76Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
78Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
79Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
80Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
81Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
82Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
83Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
84Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:24:02
85Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
86Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
87Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
88Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
89Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
90Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
92Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
94Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
95Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
96Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
97Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
98Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
99Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
101Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
102James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
103Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
104Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
105Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
107Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
108Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
109Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
110Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
111Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
112Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
113Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
114Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
115Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
116Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
117Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
118Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
119Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
120Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
121Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
122Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
123Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
125Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
126Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
127Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
128Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
129Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
130Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
131Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
132Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
134Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
135Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
136Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
137Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
138Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
139Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
140Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
141Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
142Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
143Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
144Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
145Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
146Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
147Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
148Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
149Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
150Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
151Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
152Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
153Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
154Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
155Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
156John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
157Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
158Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
159Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
160Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
162Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
163Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
164Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
165Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
166Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
167Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
168Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
169Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
170Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
171Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
172Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
173Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
174Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
175Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
176Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
177Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
178Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNSManuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha12
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
6Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement9
8Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura8
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox7
10Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun6
11Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun5
12Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
13Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
14Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
15Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1

Intermediate sprint - Mugla, 54.5km
1Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
3Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1

Turkish Beauties sprint - Gümbet, 165.3km
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha5pts
2Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural3
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 1 - 36.4km
1Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor10pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
4Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
5David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1

Teams
1Bretagne Séché Environnement14:05:57
2Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
3Sojasun
4Torku Sekerspor
5Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
6Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep
8Team Argos-Shimano0:00:05
9Team NetApp-Endura0:00:07
10Katusha Team0:01:49
11Lampre-Merida
12MTN Qhubeka0:01:57
13Team Saxo -Tinkoff
14Lotto-Belisol Team0:05:52
15Astana Pro Team0:16:10
16Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:18:07
17Caja Rural
18Accent Jobs - Wanty0:24:02
19Team Novo Nordisk
20Colombia
21Team Europcar0:25:59
22Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:32:20
23Orica GreenEdge0:48:04
24CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Crelan - Euphony0:48:30

General classification after stage 5
1Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar19:09:13
2Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
3Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:00:12
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:00:26
5Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:34
6Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:00:38
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:00:40
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
11Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:00:47
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:49
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:12
14Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
15Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:01:20
16Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:25
18Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
19Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:29
20Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:50
21David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:03:00
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:02
24Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:03:04
25Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:03:19
26Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:38
27Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:04:30
28Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:12
29Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:13
30Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:06:35
31André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:07:16
32Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:22
33David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:26
34Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:46
35Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:43
36Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:09:10
37Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:09:19
38Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:09:25
39Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:09:51
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:14
41Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:36
42Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:40
43Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:10:42
44Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:11:12
45Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:26
46Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:14
47Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:09
48Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:29
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:37
50Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:14:05
51Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:12
52Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:30
53Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:01
54Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:15
55Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:30
56Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:15:40
57Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:15:42
58Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:58
59Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:16:15
60Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
61Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:16:37
62Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:17:16
63Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor0:17:59
64Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:19:31
65Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:19:43
66Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:02
67Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:20:41
68Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:47
69Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha0:22:08
70Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:22:19
71Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:44
72Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:53
73Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia0:28:02
74Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:05
75Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:29:33
76Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:29:35
77Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:29:53
78Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:29:57
79Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:31:11
80Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:37
81James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:32:03
82Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:32:16
83Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:32:22
84Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:32:59
85Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida0:33:10
86Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:29
87Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:33:41
88Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:33:48
89Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:34:06
90Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:34:17
91Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:34:34
92Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:34:44
93Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:35:26
94Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:37:01
95Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:37:06
96Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:37:51
97Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:37:53
98Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:01
99Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:03
100Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
101Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:38:09
102Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:17
103Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:38:18
104Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:38:36
105Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:42
106Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:38:48
107Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:38:51
108Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:39:17
109Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:24
110Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:39:27
111Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:40
112Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:01
113Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:40:09
114Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:40:18
115Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:40:36
116Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:55
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:41:00
118Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:41:07
119Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:41:27
120Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:41:47
121Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:41:52
124Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:41:53
125Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:42:06
126Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:42:16
128Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:42:30
129Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:54
130Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:43:17
131Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:44:05
132Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:44:20
133Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:32
134Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
135Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:44:39
136Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:46
137Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:44:48
138Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:44:57
139Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:45:07
140Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
141Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:45:09
142Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:45:21
143Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:45:31
144Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:45:32
145Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:46:06
146Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:46:34
147Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:46:50
148Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:47:18
149Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:47:23
150Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:47:34
151Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:48:04
152Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:59
153Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:49:09
154Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:49:10
155Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia0:49:12
156Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:49:18
157Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:49:26
158Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:50:03
159Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:50:11
160Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:50:33
161John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:50:56
162Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:51:37
163Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:51:40
164Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:51:44
165Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:52:16
166Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:52:19
167Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:54:16
168Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:54:39
169Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:54:55
170Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:55:11
171Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:56:24
172Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:57:36
173Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:57:38
174Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:58:01
175Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:58:31
176Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:00:34
177Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:02:48
178Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:00

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol57pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano27
3Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural20
4Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor18
5Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor18
6Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun18
7Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar15
8Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge15
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15
10Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team14
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
13Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
14Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13
15Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor13
16Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
17Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha12
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura12
19Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
20Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
21Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
22Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
23Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha11
24Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida11
25Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
26Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement10
27Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
28Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
30Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement9
31Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol9
32Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement8
33Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura8
34Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
35Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia7
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox7
38Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun7
39Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia7
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano6
41Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
42Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5
43Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5
44Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia5
45Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural5
46Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun5
47Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5
48Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
49José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura4
50Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
51Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha4
52Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
53Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
54Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
55Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
56Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
57Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
58Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
59Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
60Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun3
61Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
62Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
63Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
64Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
65Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
66Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1
67Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
68Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
69Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
70Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement-4
71Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty-4
72Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol-5
73Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice-5
74Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony-5
75Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony-5
76Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk-5
77Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge-5
78Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk-10

Turkish Beauties sprint classification
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha10pts
2Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural8
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor6
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha5
5Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
6Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
7Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia3
8Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
9Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
10Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
1Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor28pts
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia17
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
4Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor11
5Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar10
6Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor10
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
8Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team7
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
10Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
12Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun3
13Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia3
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
15David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1
16Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural1
17Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1
18Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Teams classification
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits57:31:56
2Torku Sekerspor0:00:48
3Sojasun0:01:18
4Bretagne Séché Environnement0:03:40
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:08:51
6Team NetApp-Endura0:09:43
7Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:10:41
8Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:14
9Team Argos-Shimano0:11:47
10Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:17:41
11Lotto-Belisol Team0:19:33
12Astana Pro Team0:25:05
13Caja Rural0:25:06
14Katusha Team0:26:27
15Colombia0:26:54
16MTN Qhubeka0:27:49
17Lampre-Merida0:29:23
18Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:39:58
19Accent Jobs - Wanty0:42:04
20Team Europcar0:43:02
21Team Novo Nordisk0:48:39
22CCC Polsat Polkowice1:06:55
23Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:14:31
24Orica GreenEdge1:15:38
25Crelan - Euphony1:52:18

 

