Greipel wins the sprint in Bodrum
Berhane retains the overall lead
Stage 5: Marmaris - Bodrum
André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) survived a tough, hilly ride in the sun to win the longest stage of the 2013 Tour of Turkey in Bodrum, twenty-four hours after clinching his eighth stage victory in the Turkish race in Marmaris.
To make it nine the massive German was again strong enough to stay with the best on the day’s testing first category climb before using his speed to beat Italy’s Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and up-and-coming fellow-German Nikias Arndt (Argos-Shimano).
Left at the front with only one team-mate, Björn Thurau, Eritrean rookie Natnael Berhane (Europcar) still showed enough guts and class to retain his overall leader’s turquoise jersey in the coastal town renamed in 1972 after the ottoman sailor Turgut Reis who was born there in 1485.
“It was a more difficult win to get because it split up at the front directly after the start”, Greipel commented after the stage.
“We found ourselves in a group of about fifty riders on the long climb. Everybody had the pressure on. It was a really hard climb but I managed to stay with them. In the end, everybody was attacking, nobody was riding anymore. We were chasing the break down with the other teams. We did our job. I’m happy I could finish the work.”
The German has been left with fewer teammates than usual after Olivier Kaisen and Jonas Vangenechten were forced to withdraw due to crashes.
“They were important to me. Oli is a big engine to chase the breaks, and Jonas was there for me in the sprints. It’s not easy without them. I have always won some sprints on my own. I have the best lead-out train in the world, with guys like Adam Hansen, Jurgen Roelandts, Marcel Sieberg and Greg Henderson," Greipel said.
"I hope to have them with me in the Tour de France. I know I can trust them and it can make it easier when they’re around. But when they’re not, I also have the instinct to do my own sprint.”
Another day in the sun
Out of Marmaris, where the 178 riders left in the race enjoyed the sun and the breathtaking landscapes, the early climb split the bunch in two parts and Greipel was escorted by Gert Dockx and Hansen.
After a battle that saw Sergey Grechyn (Torku Seker Spor) consolidating his red King of the Mountains jersey competition, an eight-man breakaway went clear of the first peloton of 70 riders. They were Sébastien Duret (Bretagne-Séché), Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis), Robinson Chalapud (Team Colombia), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Marc de Maar (Unitedhealthcare), Chris Juul-Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Nazim Bekirci (Torku Seker Spor) and Andrea Pagani (Bardiani Valvole-CSF), who was the highest ranked rider overall. As the only Europcar rider in the chasing group alongside Berhane, Thurau had to do an enormous amount of work in order to limit the gap but fortunately other riders helped out too.
The last escapee to remain out front was Belkov. After a strong solo ride, the Russian was reeled in with eight kilometers to go. Berhane was attentive enough when Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) put the hammer down with the intention of carrying the flag for Australia on ANZAC Day.
Andrey Kashechkin (Astana), Andreas Schillinger (NetApp) and Grechyn tried their luck for the stage victory but failed to stay away.
Coming back to form ahead of the Giro d’Italia and boosted by his second place in Marmaris, Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) was the last man to try and anticipate the sprint. But Greipel passed him in sight of the finis line.
“I knew this finish and I was confident that I could win”, said Greipel who was aware of the arising in the ranks of the sprinters of his young compatriot Nikias Arndt from Argos-Shimano.
“I got a really good lead out but maybe I showed up a little bit too early”, Arndt said.
“Greipel waited a bit and went very hard on the right side of the road, where I was. Third is a good result after yesterday’s second place but today, my chances of winning were higher than yesterday and I feel a little frustrated.”
Runner-up Matteo Trentin of Omega Pharma-Quick Step didn’t have any regrets.
“Since Greipel is above the rest, I won the bunch sprint today!”, the Italian joked.
“I came back from behind. It was the best tactic. With this slightly downhill finale, you gathered more speed from behind than by launching the sprint. But even if I had acted differently, I wouldn’t have beaten Greipel. For me, second is a good result. It’s a satisfaction at the end of an extremely hard stage. We went full gas until the first climb… and full gas afterwards too!”
Stage six is new in the history of the Tour of Turkey. It features the uphill finish to the old house where the Virgin Mary supposedly spent the last days of her life above the ancient city of Ephesus. It’ll be another tough challenge for Berhane as he tries to defend his race lead.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:41:59
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|6
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|10
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|11
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|13
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|14
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|16
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|18
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|19
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|22
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|23
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|25
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|26
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|27
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|28
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|31
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|32
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|39
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|40
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|42
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|45
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|46
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:05
|52
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:07
|53
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:14
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:18
|55
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:41
|56
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:50
|57
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:49
|58
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|59
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:57
|61
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|62
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|63
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|64
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|65
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|66
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|67
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|68
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:02
|70
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|71
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:10
|72
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:10
|73
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|75
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|76
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|78
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|79
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|80
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|81
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|82
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|83
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|84
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:24:02
|85
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|86
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|88
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|89
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|90
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|92
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|94
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|95
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|96
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|98
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|101
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|102
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|103
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|104
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|107
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|108
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|109
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|110
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|111
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|113
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|115
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|116
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|117
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|119
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|121
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|122
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|123
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|125
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|126
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|128
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|129
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|130
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|131
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|132
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|134
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|135
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|137
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|138
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|140
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|141
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|142
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|143
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|145
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|146
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|147
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|148
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|149
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|150
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|151
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|152
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|153
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|154
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|155
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|156
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|157
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|159
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|162
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|163
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|164
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|165
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|166
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|167
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|168
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|169
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|170
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|171
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|173
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|174
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|176
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|177
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|178
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNS
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|12
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|6
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|8
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|10
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|6
|11
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|12
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|13
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|14
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|1
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|3
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|4
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|5
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|1
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|14:05:57
|2
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|Sojasun
|4
|Torku Sekerspor
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:05
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:07
|10
|Katusha Team
|0:01:49
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|12
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:01:57
|13
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:05:52
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:10
|16
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:18:07
|17
|Caja Rural
|18
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:24:02
|19
|Team Novo Nordisk
|20
|Colombia
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:25:59
|22
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:20
|23
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:04
|24
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|25
|Crelan - Euphony
|0:48:30
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|19:09:13
|2
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:12
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:26
|5
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:34
|6
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:00:38
|9
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:00:40
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|11
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:00:47
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:49
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:12
|14
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|15
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:01:20
|16
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:25
|18
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|19
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:29
|20
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:50
|21
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:03:00
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:02
|24
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:04
|25
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:03:19
|26
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:38
|27
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:30
|28
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:12
|29
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:13
|30
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:06:35
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:16
|32
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:22
|33
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:26
|34
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|35
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:43
|36
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:09:10
|37
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:09:19
|38
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:09:25
|39
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:51
|40
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:14
|41
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:36
|42
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:10:40
|43
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:10:42
|44
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:11:12
|45
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:26
|46
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:14
|47
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:09
|48
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:29
|49
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:37
|50
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:14:05
|51
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:12
|52
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:30
|53
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:01
|54
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:15
|55
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:30
|56
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:15:40
|57
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:15:42
|58
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:58
|59
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:16:15
|60
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|61
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:16:37
|62
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:17:16
|63
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|0:17:59
|64
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:19:31
|65
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:19:43
|66
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:02
|67
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:20:41
|68
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:47
|69
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|0:22:08
|70
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:22:19
|71
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:44
|72
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:53
|73
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|0:28:02
|74
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:29:05
|75
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:29:33
|76
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:35
|77
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:29:53
|78
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:29:57
|79
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:31:11
|80
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:37
|81
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:32:03
|82
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:16
|83
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:32:22
|84
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:59
|85
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:10
|86
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:29
|87
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:41
|88
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:33:48
|89
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:34:06
|90
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:34:17
|91
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:34:34
|92
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:34:44
|93
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:35:26
|94
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:37:01
|95
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:37:06
|96
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:37:51
|97
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:37:53
|98
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:01
|99
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:03
|100
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:38:09
|102
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:17
|103
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:38:18
|104
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:38:36
|105
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:42
|106
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:48
|107
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:38:51
|108
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:39:17
|109
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:24
|110
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:39:27
|111
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:40
|112
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:01
|113
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:40:09
|114
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:40:18
|115
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:40:36
|116
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:55
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:41:00
|118
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:41:07
|119
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:41:27
|120
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:47
|121
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|123
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:41:52
|124
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:41:53
|125
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:42:06
|126
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:16
|128
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:42:30
|129
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:54
|130
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:43:17
|131
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:44:05
|132
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:44:20
|133
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:32
|134
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|135
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:44:39
|136
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:46
|137
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:44:48
|138
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:44:57
|139
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:45:07
|140
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|141
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:45:09
|142
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:45:21
|143
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:45:31
|144
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:45:32
|145
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:46:06
|146
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:46:34
|147
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:46:50
|148
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:47:18
|149
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:47:23
|150
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:34
|151
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:04
|152
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:59
|153
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:49:09
|154
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:49:10
|155
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|0:49:12
|156
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:18
|157
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:26
|158
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:50:03
|159
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:50:11
|160
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:50:33
|161
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:56
|162
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:51:37
|163
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:51:40
|164
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:44
|165
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:16
|166
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:52:19
|167
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:54:16
|168
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:54:39
|169
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:54:55
|170
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:55:11
|171
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:56:24
|172
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:57:36
|173
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:57:38
|174
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:58:01
|175
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:58:31
|176
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:00:34
|177
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:02:48
|178
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:00
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|57
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|3
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|20
|4
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|18
|5
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|18
|6
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|18
|7
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|15
|8
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|10
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|13
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|14
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|15
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|16
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|17
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|12
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|19
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|20
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|21
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|22
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|23
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|24
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|11
|25
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|26
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|10
|27
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|28
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|30
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|31
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|9
|32
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|33
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|34
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|35
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|7
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|38
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|39
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|41
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|42
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|43
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|44
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|5
|45
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|5
|46
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|47
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|48
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|49
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|50
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|51
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|4
|52
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|53
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|54
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|55
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|56
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|57
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|58
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|59
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|60
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|61
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|62
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|63
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|64
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|65
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|66
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1
|67
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|68
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|69
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|70
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|-4
|71
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|-4
|72
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|-5
|73
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|-5
|74
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|-5
|75
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|-5
|76
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|-5
|77
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|-5
|78
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|-10
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|5
|5
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|6
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|7
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|3
|8
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|9
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|10
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|28
|pts
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|17
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|4
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|11
|5
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|10
|6
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|10
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|8
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|7
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|10
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|12
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|13
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|3
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|15
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|16
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|17
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|18
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57:31:56
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:48
|3
|Sojasun
|0:01:18
|4
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:03:40
|5
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:08:51
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:43
|7
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:10:41
|8
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:47
|10
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:17:41
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:19:33
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25:05
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:25:06
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:26:27
|15
|Colombia
|0:26:54
|16
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:27:49
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:29:23
|18
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:39:58
|19
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:42:04
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:43:02
|21
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:39
|22
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:06:55
|23
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:31
|24
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:15:38
|25
|Crelan - Euphony
|1:52:18
