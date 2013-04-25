Image 1 of 45 The peloton in the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 2 of 45 Christian Delle Stelle (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 3 of 45 Francesco Lasca (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 4 of 45 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 5 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 6 of 45 Natnael Berhane (Europcar) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 7 of 45 Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 8 of 45 Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 9 of 45 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 10 of 45 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 11 of 45 Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 12 of 45 Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 13 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 14 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 15 of 45 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 16 of 45 Dennis Van Niekerk (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 17 of 45 Arman Kamysheve (Astana) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 18 of 45 Davide Vigano' (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 19 of 45 Angelo Pagani (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 20 of 45 Albert Timmer (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 21 of 45 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 22 of 45 Scott Thwaites (NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 23 of 45 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 24 of 45 Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 25 of 45 Maximiliano Richeze (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 26 of 45 Blaz Jarc (NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 27 of 45 Bradley Potgieter (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 28 of 45 Markus Eichler (NetApp - Endura) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 29 of 45 Bradley Potgieter (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 30 of 45 Allan Davis (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 31 of 45 The peloton in the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 32 of 45 Sacha Modolo (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 33 of 45 Stage 4 winner André Greipel steps onto the stage for the podium ceremony. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) kept the leader's jersey for another day (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 35 of 45 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) tried a late attack but was caught near the line (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 36 of 45 Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 37 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the green points jersey (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 38 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage five at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 39 of 45 (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 40 of 45 The peloton had little time to enjoy the stunning views (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 41 of 45 The Tour of Turkey enjoys the sun (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 42 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) opened a signficant gap in the sprint (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 43 of 45 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 44 of 45 Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 45 of 45 The crowds came out for the podium ceremony (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) survived a tough, hilly ride in the sun to win the longest stage of the 2013 Tour of Turkey in Bodrum, twenty-four hours after clinching his eighth stage victory in the Turkish race in Marmaris.

To make it nine the massive German was again strong enough to stay with the best on the day’s testing first category climb before using his speed to beat Italy’s Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and up-and-coming fellow-German Nikias Arndt (Argos-Shimano).

Left at the front with only one team-mate, Björn Thurau, Eritrean rookie Natnael Berhane (Europcar) still showed enough guts and class to retain his overall leader’s turquoise jersey in the coastal town renamed in 1972 after the ottoman sailor Turgut Reis who was born there in 1485.

“It was a more difficult win to get because it split up at the front directly after the start”, Greipel commented after the stage.

“We found ourselves in a group of about fifty riders on the long climb. Everybody had the pressure on. It was a really hard climb but I managed to stay with them. In the end, everybody was attacking, nobody was riding anymore. We were chasing the break down with the other teams. We did our job. I’m happy I could finish the work.”

The German has been left with fewer teammates than usual after Olivier Kaisen and Jonas Vangenechten were forced to withdraw due to crashes.

“They were important to me. Oli is a big engine to chase the breaks, and Jonas was there for me in the sprints. It’s not easy without them. I have always won some sprints on my own. I have the best lead-out train in the world, with guys like Adam Hansen, Jurgen Roelandts, Marcel Sieberg and Greg Henderson," Greipel said.

"I hope to have them with me in the Tour de France. I know I can trust them and it can make it easier when they’re around. But when they’re not, I also have the instinct to do my own sprint.”

Another day in the sun

Out of Marmaris, where the 178 riders left in the race enjoyed the sun and the breathtaking landscapes, the early climb split the bunch in two parts and Greipel was escorted by Gert Dockx and Hansen.

After a battle that saw Sergey Grechyn (Torku Seker Spor) consolidating his red King of the Mountains jersey competition, an eight-man breakaway went clear of the first peloton of 70 riders. They were Sébastien Duret (Bretagne-Séché), Guillaume Levarlet (Cofidis), Robinson Chalapud (Team Colombia), Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Marc de Maar (Unitedhealthcare), Chris Juul-Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff), Nazim Bekirci (Torku Seker Spor) and Andrea Pagani (Bardiani Valvole-CSF), who was the highest ranked rider overall. As the only Europcar rider in the chasing group alongside Berhane, Thurau had to do an enormous amount of work in order to limit the gap but fortunately other riders helped out too.

The last escapee to remain out front was Belkov. After a strong solo ride, the Russian was reeled in with eight kilometers to go. Berhane was attentive enough when Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) put the hammer down with the intention of carrying the flag for Australia on ANZAC Day.

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana), Andreas Schillinger (NetApp) and Grechyn tried their luck for the stage victory but failed to stay away.

Coming back to form ahead of the Giro d’Italia and boosted by his second place in Marmaris, Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) was the last man to try and anticipate the sprint. But Greipel passed him in sight of the finis line.

“I knew this finish and I was confident that I could win”, said Greipel who was aware of the arising in the ranks of the sprinters of his young compatriot Nikias Arndt from Argos-Shimano.

“I got a really good lead out but maybe I showed up a little bit too early”, Arndt said.

“Greipel waited a bit and went very hard on the right side of the road, where I was. Third is a good result after yesterday’s second place but today, my chances of winning were higher than yesterday and I feel a little frustrated.”

Runner-up Matteo Trentin of Omega Pharma-Quick Step didn’t have any regrets.

“Since Greipel is above the rest, I won the bunch sprint today!”, the Italian joked.

“I came back from behind. It was the best tactic. With this slightly downhill finale, you gathered more speed from behind than by launching the sprint. But even if I had acted differently, I wouldn’t have beaten Greipel. For me, second is a good result. It’s a satisfaction at the end of an extremely hard stage. We went full gas until the first climb… and full gas afterwards too!”

Stage six is new in the history of the Tour of Turkey. It features the uphill finish to the old house where the Virgin Mary supposedly spent the last days of her life above the ancient city of Ephesus. It’ll be another tough challenge for Berhane as he tries to defend his race lead.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4:41:59 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 6 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 8 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 10 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 11 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 12 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 13 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 14 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 16 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 18 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 19 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 22 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 23 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 24 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 25 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 26 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 27 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 28 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 31 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 32 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 36 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 38 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 39 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 40 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 41 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 42 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 43 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 44 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 45 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 46 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 47 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:05 52 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:07 53 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:14 54 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:18 55 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:41 56 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:50 57 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:49 58 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 59 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 60 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:57 61 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 62 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 63 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 64 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 65 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 66 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 67 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 68 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:02 70 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 71 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:10 72 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:10 73 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 74 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 75 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 76 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 78 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 79 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 80 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 81 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 82 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 83 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 84 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:24:02 85 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 86 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 87 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 88 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 89 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 90 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 91 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 92 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 94 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 96 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 97 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 98 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 99 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 100 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 101 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 102 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 103 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 104 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 105 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 107 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 108 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 109 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 110 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 111 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 112 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 113 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 115 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 116 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 117 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 119 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 120 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 121 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 122 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 123 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 125 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 126 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 127 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 128 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 129 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 130 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 131 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 132 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 134 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 135 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 136 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 137 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 138 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 139 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 140 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 141 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 142 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 143 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 144 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 145 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 146 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 147 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 148 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 149 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 150 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 151 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 152 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 153 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 154 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 155 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 156 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 157 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 158 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 159 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 160 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 162 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 163 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 164 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 165 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 166 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 167 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 168 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 169 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 170 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 171 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 172 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 173 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 174 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 175 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 176 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 177 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 178 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura DNS Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13 4 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 12 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 6 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 7 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 8 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 8 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 10 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 6 11 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 5 12 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 13 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 14 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1

Intermediate sprint - Mugla, 54.5km 1 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 3 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1

Turkish Beauties sprint - Gümbet, 165.3km 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 5 pts 2 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 3 3 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - 36.4km 1 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 10 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 4 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 5 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1

Teams 1 Bretagne Séché Environnement 14:05:57 2 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 Sojasun 4 Torku Sekerspor 5 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 6 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:05 9 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:07 10 Katusha Team 0:01:49 11 Lampre-Merida 12 MTN Qhubeka 0:01:57 13 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 14 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:05:52 15 Astana Pro Team 0:16:10 16 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:18:07 17 Caja Rural 18 Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:24:02 19 Team Novo Nordisk 20 Colombia 21 Team Europcar 0:25:59 22 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:32:20 23 Orica GreenEdge 0:48:04 24 CCC Polsat Polkowice 25 Crelan - Euphony 0:48:30

General classification after stage 5 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 19:09:13 2 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 3 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:12 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:26 5 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:34 6 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:00:38 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:00:40 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 11 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:00:47 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:49 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:12 14 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 15 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:01:20 16 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:25 18 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 19 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:02:29 20 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:50 21 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:03:00 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:02 24 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:03:04 25 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:03:19 26 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:38 27 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:04:30 28 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:12 29 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:13 30 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:06:35 31 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:07:16 32 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:22 33 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:26 34 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:46 35 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:43 36 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:09:10 37 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:09:19 38 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:09:25 39 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:09:51 40 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:14 41 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:36 42 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:10:40 43 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:10:42 44 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:11:12 45 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:26 46 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:12:14 47 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:09 48 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:13:29 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:37 50 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:14:05 51 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:12 52 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:30 53 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:01 54 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:15 55 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:30 56 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:15:40 57 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:15:42 58 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:58 59 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:16:15 60 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 61 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:16:37 62 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:17:16 63 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 0:17:59 64 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:31 65 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:19:43 66 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:02 67 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:20:41 68 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:47 69 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 0:22:08 70 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:22:19 71 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:44 72 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:53 73 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 0:28:02 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:29:05 75 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:29:33 76 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:29:35 77 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:29:53 78 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:29:57 79 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:31:11 80 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:37 81 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:32:03 82 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:32:16 83 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:32:22 84 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:32:59 85 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 0:33:10 86 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:29 87 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:33:41 88 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:33:48 89 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:34:06 90 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:34:17 91 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:34:34 92 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:34:44 93 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:35:26 94 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:37:01 95 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:37:06 96 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:37:51 97 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:37:53 98 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:01 99 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:03 100 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:38:09 102 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:17 103 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:38:18 104 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:38:36 105 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:42 106 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:48 107 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:38:51 108 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:39:17 109 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:24 110 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:39:27 111 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:40 112 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:01 113 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:40:09 114 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:40:18 115 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:40:36 116 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:55 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:41:00 118 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:41:07 119 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:41:27 120 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:41:47 121 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 123 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:41:52 124 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:41:53 125 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:42:06 126 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:42:16 128 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:42:30 129 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:54 130 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:43:17 131 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:44:05 132 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:44:20 133 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:32 134 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 135 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:44:39 136 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:46 137 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:44:48 138 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:44:57 139 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:45:07 140 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 141 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:45:09 142 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:45:21 143 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:45:31 144 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:45:32 145 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:46:06 146 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:46:34 147 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:46:50 148 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:47:18 149 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:47:23 150 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:47:34 151 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:48:04 152 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:59 153 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:49:09 154 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:49:10 155 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 0:49:12 156 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:49:18 157 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:49:26 158 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:50:03 159 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:50:11 160 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:50:33 161 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:50:56 162 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:51:37 163 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:51:40 164 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:51:44 165 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:52:16 166 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:52:19 167 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:54:16 168 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:54:39 169 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:54:55 170 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:55:11 171 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:56:24 172 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:57:36 173 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:57:38 174 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:58:01 175 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:58:31 176 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:00:34 177 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:02:48 178 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:04:00

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 57 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 27 3 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 20 4 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 18 5 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 18 6 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 18 7 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 15 8 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 15 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 10 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 14 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 13 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 14 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 15 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 13 16 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 17 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 12 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 12 19 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 20 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 21 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 22 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 23 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 11 24 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 11 25 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 26 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 10 27 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 28 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 30 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 31 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 9 32 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 8 33 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 8 34 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 35 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 7 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 38 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 7 39 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 6 41 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 42 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 43 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 44 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 5 45 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 5 46 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 5 47 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5 48 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 49 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 4 50 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 51 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 52 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 4 53 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 54 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 55 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 56 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 57 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 58 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 59 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 60 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 3 61 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 62 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 63 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 64 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 65 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 66 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1 67 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1 68 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 69 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 70 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement -4 71 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty -4 72 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol -5 73 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice -5 74 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony -5 75 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony -5 76 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk -5 77 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge -5 78 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk -10

Turkish Beauties sprint classification 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 10 pts 2 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 8 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 4 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 5 5 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 6 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 7 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 3 8 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 9 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 10 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification 1 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 28 pts 2 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 17 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 4 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 11 5 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 10 6 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 10 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 8 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 7 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 10 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 12 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 3 13 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 3 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 15 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1 16 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 1 17 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1 18 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1