Image 1 of 20 Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) avoided the carnage to win the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 20 Andrea Guardini and the Astana team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 20 The breakaway from above (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker) Image 4 of 20 The locals enjoy the passage of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker) Image 5 of 20 The breakaway on stage 2 of Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker) Image 6 of 20 The peloton headed toward the finish flat out, single file (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker) Image 7 of 20 Ahmet Orken (Torku Sekerspor) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker) Image 8 of 20 The peloton chasing behind (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker) Image 9 of 20 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took over as race leader after Kittel was caught up in a crash (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker) Image 10 of 20 Astana have Jacopo Guarnieri and Andrea Guardini in their ranks. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 20 Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium, flanked by Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Marco Coledan (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 20 Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the Tour of Turkey stage (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker) Image 13 of 20 Lampre-Merida are led by Filippo Pozzato in Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) missed out on the stage win but took the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage two of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) pulls on the blue jersey of race leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Miguel Ubeto (Lampre-Merida) at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) lost his leader's jersey due to the crash in the finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 20 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) moved into the overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 20 Geert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) before stage two of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Aidis Kruopis scored his first victory of the year for Orica GreenEdge as he survived a spectacular crash-marred finale at the end of stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey in Antalya. The 26-year-old Lithuanian managed to escape unhurt from the carnage and finally retained enough speed to score his most emphatic victory to date ahead of Italy’s Marco Coledan (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Germany’s André Greipel (Lotto Belisol), who became the race leader on the eve of the queen stage.

Mark Renshaw (Blanco) was the first man on the ground as he led Théo Bos with 600 metres to go. The Australian broke a collarbone, as did Belgium’s Jonas van Genechten who was pulling for Greipel, while Bos sustained lacerations to the skin on his elbow and a haematoma on his left hamstring.

“I saw a lot of riders around me falling down,” Kruopis said, describing the scene. “It’s very sad. But I managed to pass the guys. There were five guys before me and I started sprinting. I caught every one of them then I caught the last one [Coledan].

“Yesterday the team was working for Leigh Howard but we lost each other and today the team worked for me. Leigh put me in a good position, he brought me to the top ten and I did my job. I was lucky that I didn’t crash but you also need some skills to avoid crashes. I was lucky but I was also strong.”

The main breakaway of the day was formed after only five kilometers and included Clément Koretzky (Bretagne-Séché), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Piotr Gawronski (CCC Polsat), Duber Quintero (Colombia), Junya Sano (Vini Fantini) and Ahmet Örken (Torku Seker Spor). After getting the green light from the bunch, they built up a gap of 2:30 within five kilometres and they had their maximum advantage of 6:20 by the 35km mark. The Argos-Shimano team of stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel maintained the deficit of the peloton at around five minutes prior to pulling them back with 15km to go.

In the meantime, Koretzky won the intermediate sprint in Manavgat (km 51) ahead of Sano and Gawronski while Örken, the great hope of Turkish cycling, kept his Torku Sekerspor team’s momentum by winning the Turkish Beauties sprint (km 81) at the ancient theatre at Aspendos to snatch the lead in that classification.

The only Turkish outfit in the race hold two distinctive jerseys as Mustafa Sayar retained his best climber’s red garment on his 25th birthday. The 20-year-old Örken, the European champion for omnium in the junior ranks two years ago, got exposure for 130 kilometres to highlight the significant improvements of Turkish cycling.

Japan’s Sano did his best to keep the breakaway alive but he was caught with ten kilometres to go. From there, the bunch gallop was inevitable on Konyaalti Boulevard alongside the Mediterranean in Antalya. “The crash just happened in front of me,” Greipel explained. “I don’t know exactly how I managed to stay on my bike with the feet out of the pedals but I just kept going. I was in a good position after the last corner. If it was a normal sprint, I would have had good chances of winning.”

Boosted by the confidence of having beaten Greipel, albeit in unusual circumstances, Kruopis is eyeing another success before the end the race and is also aiming to win a stage in Grand Tour, perhaps the Vuelta a España, this year. However, the 49th Presidential Tour of Turkey will enter a new phase with the queen stage finishing atop Gögübeli at Elmali after three first category climbs. The climbers will have their say while the sprinters will try and recover from the carnage.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 3:23:54 2 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 9 Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 12 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 14 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 16 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 21 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 25 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 27 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 28 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 30 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 31 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 32 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 33 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 35 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 36 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 38 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 39 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 41 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 43 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 45 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 46 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 47 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 48 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 49 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 51 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 53 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 58 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 59 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 60 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 61 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 63 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 64 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 65 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 66 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 68 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 69 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 70 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 71 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 72 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 74 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 76 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 78 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 79 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 80 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 81 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 82 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 83 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 85 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 86 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 87 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 88 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 90 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 92 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 93 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 94 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 95 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 97 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 98 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 99 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 100 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 101 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 105 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 106 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 107 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 109 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 110 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 111 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 112 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 113 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 115 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 116 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 117 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 118 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 119 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 122 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 123 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 124 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 125 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 126 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 127 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 129 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 131 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 133 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 134 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 135 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 136 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 137 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 138 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 139 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 140 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 141 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 142 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:03 143 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 144 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 145 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 146 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 148 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 150 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:07 151 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 152 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 153 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 154 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 155 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 156 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 157 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 158 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 159 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 160 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 161 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 162 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 163 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 164 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 165 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 166 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 167 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 168 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 169 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 170 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:18 171 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 172 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:03:22 173 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 174 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 175 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:30 176 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 177 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 178 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 179 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 180 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 181 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 182 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:23 183 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 184 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 185 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 186 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 187 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 188 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:05:34 189 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 190 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 191 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 192 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 193 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team

Points - Sprint - 51km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 pts 2 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 3 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 13 4 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 12 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 11 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 7 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 8 9 Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 10 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5 12 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 14 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Turkish Beauties sprint - 86km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 pts 2 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 3 3 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto-Belisol Team 10:11:42 2 Orica GreenEDGE 3 CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 Crelan - Euphony 5 Torku Sekerspor 6 Team Europcar 7 Katusha Team 8 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 9 Colombia 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 Accent Jobs - Wanty 13 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 14 Lampre-Merida 15 Team Novo Nordisk 16 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 17 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Team NetApp-Endura 19 MTN Qhubeka 20 Sojasun 21 Team Argos-Shimano 22 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 23 Bretagne Séché Environnement 24 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 25 Blanco Pro Cycling

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 6:32:21 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:04 5 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:00:06 6 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:00:10 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 11 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 12 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 13 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 14 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 15 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 16 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 17 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 21 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 22 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 23 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 25 Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 27 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 29 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 30 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 31 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 32 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 35 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 36 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 38 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 40 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 41 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 43 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 44 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 45 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 46 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 47 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 48 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 49 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 50 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 52 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 54 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 55 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 56 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 57 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 58 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 59 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 60 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 62 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 67 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 68 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 70 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 72 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 73 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 75 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 76 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 78 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 80 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 81 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 82 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 83 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 84 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 85 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 87 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 88 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 90 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 92 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 93 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 94 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 95 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 96 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 97 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 99 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 100 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 101 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 102 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 103 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 104 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 105 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 107 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 108 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 109 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 111 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 112 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 113 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 114 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 115 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 116 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 117 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 118 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 119 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 120 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 121 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 122 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 123 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 124 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 125 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 126 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 129 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 130 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 132 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 133 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 134 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 136 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha 137 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 138 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 139 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 140 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 141 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 142 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 145 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 146 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 147 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 148 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 149 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 150 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 151 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 152 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 153 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 155 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural 156 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 157 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 158 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 159 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 160 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 161 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 163 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 164 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 165 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 166 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 167 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 168 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 169 Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:35 170 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:37 171 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:45 172 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 173 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 174 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 175 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:48 176 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:51 177 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:55 178 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 179 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 180 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 181 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:47 182 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:53 183 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 184 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:03:13 185 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 186 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:03:40 187 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:52 188 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 189 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:22 190 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:37 191 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:05:42 192 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:05:44 193 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 27 pts 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 15 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 4 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 5 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 13 6 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 12 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 12 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 11 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 11 11 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 12 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 10 13 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 9 14 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 9 15 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 16 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 17 Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 18 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 20 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 5 21 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 5 22 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5 23 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 24 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 25 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 27 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 28 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 29 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 30 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 2 31 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1 32 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 33 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1 34 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 pts 2 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 3 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 2 4 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 5 3 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 4 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 3 5 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 1