Kruopis avoids crash to win stage two at Tour of Turkey
Greipel moves into overall lead
Stage 2: Alanya - Antalya
Aidis Kruopis scored his first victory of the year for Orica GreenEdge as he survived a spectacular crash-marred finale at the end of stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey in Antalya. The 26-year-old Lithuanian managed to escape unhurt from the carnage and finally retained enough speed to score his most emphatic victory to date ahead of Italy’s Marco Coledan (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Germany’s André Greipel (Lotto Belisol), who became the race leader on the eve of the queen stage.
Mark Renshaw (Blanco) was the first man on the ground as he led Théo Bos with 600 metres to go. The Australian broke a collarbone, as did Belgium’s Jonas van Genechten who was pulling for Greipel, while Bos sustained lacerations to the skin on his elbow and a haematoma on his left hamstring.
“I saw a lot of riders around me falling down,” Kruopis said, describing the scene. “It’s very sad. But I managed to pass the guys. There were five guys before me and I started sprinting. I caught every one of them then I caught the last one [Coledan].
“Yesterday the team was working for Leigh Howard but we lost each other and today the team worked for me. Leigh put me in a good position, he brought me to the top ten and I did my job. I was lucky that I didn’t crash but you also need some skills to avoid crashes. I was lucky but I was also strong.”
The main breakaway of the day was formed after only five kilometers and included Clément Koretzky (Bretagne-Séché), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Piotr Gawronski (CCC Polsat), Duber Quintero (Colombia), Junya Sano (Vini Fantini) and Ahmet Örken (Torku Seker Spor). After getting the green light from the bunch, they built up a gap of 2:30 within five kilometres and they had their maximum advantage of 6:20 by the 35km mark. The Argos-Shimano team of stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel maintained the deficit of the peloton at around five minutes prior to pulling them back with 15km to go.
In the meantime, Koretzky won the intermediate sprint in Manavgat (km 51) ahead of Sano and Gawronski while Örken, the great hope of Turkish cycling, kept his Torku Sekerspor team’s momentum by winning the Turkish Beauties sprint (km 81) at the ancient theatre at Aspendos to snatch the lead in that classification.
The only Turkish outfit in the race hold two distinctive jerseys as Mustafa Sayar retained his best climber’s red garment on his 25th birthday. The 20-year-old Örken, the European champion for omnium in the junior ranks two years ago, got exposure for 130 kilometres to highlight the significant improvements of Turkish cycling.
Japan’s Sano did his best to keep the breakaway alive but he was caught with ten kilometres to go. From there, the bunch gallop was inevitable on Konyaalti Boulevard alongside the Mediterranean in Antalya. “The crash just happened in front of me,” Greipel explained. “I don’t know exactly how I managed to stay on my bike with the feet out of the pedals but I just kept going. I was in a good position after the last corner. If it was a normal sprint, I would have had good chances of winning.”
Boosted by the confidence of having beaten Greipel, albeit in unusual circumstances, Kruopis is eyeing another success before the end the race and is also aiming to win a stage in Grand Tour, perhaps the Vuelta a España, this year. However, the 49th Presidential Tour of Turkey will enter a new phase with the queen stage finishing atop Gögübeli at Elmali after three first category climbs. The climbers will have their say while the sprinters will try and recover from the carnage.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:23:54
|2
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|12
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|14
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|16
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|21
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|25
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|27
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|28
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|30
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|31
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|32
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|33
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|35
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|36
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|38
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|39
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|41
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|43
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|45
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|46
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|48
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|51
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|53
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|59
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|61
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|63
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|64
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|65
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|66
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|67
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|68
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|69
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|70
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|71
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|72
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|73
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|74
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|76
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|79
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|80
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|81
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|82
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|83
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|85
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|86
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|87
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|88
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|90
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|92
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|93
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|97
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|98
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|100
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|106
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|107
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|109
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|110
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|111
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|112
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|115
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|116
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|117
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|118
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|119
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|122
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|123
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|124
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|126
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|127
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|129
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|131
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|133
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|134
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|135
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|137
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|138
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|139
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|140
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|141
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|142
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:03
|143
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|144
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|145
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|146
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|148
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|150
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:07
|151
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|152
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|153
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|154
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|155
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|156
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|157
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|158
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|159
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|161
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|162
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|163
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|164
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|165
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|167
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|168
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|169
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|170
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:18
|171
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|172
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:03:22
|173
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|174
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|175
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|176
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|178
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|179
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|180
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|181
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|182
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|183
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|184
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|185
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|186
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|187
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|188
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:05:34
|189
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|190
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|191
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|192
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|193
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|pts
|2
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|3
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|13
|4
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|12
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|8
|9
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|10
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|12
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|14
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|pts
|2
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|3
|3
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|10:11:42
|2
|Orica GreenEDGE
|3
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Crelan - Euphony
|5
|Torku Sekerspor
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|Colombia
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|12
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|13
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|15
|Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|Team NetApp-Endura
|19
|MTN Qhubeka
|20
|Sojasun
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|23
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|24
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|25
|Blanco Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|6:32:21
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:04
|5
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:06
|6
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:10
|7
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|12
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|14
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|15
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|17
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|21
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|23
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|25
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|27
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|29
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|32
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|35
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|40
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|41
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|43
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|44
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|46
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|48
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|49
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|50
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|52
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|56
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|57
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|60
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|62
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|67
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|68
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|70
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|73
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|76
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|78
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|80
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|81
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|84
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|85
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|88
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|90
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|92
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|93
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|95
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|96
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|97
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|100
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|101
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|102
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|104
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|105
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|107
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|108
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|109
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|110
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|111
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|112
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|113
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|114
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|116
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|118
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|119
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|120
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|122
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|123
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|124
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|125
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|126
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|129
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|130
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|132
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|133
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|134
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|137
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|138
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|139
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|142
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|146
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|147
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|148
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|149
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|150
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|151
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|152
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|153
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|155
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|156
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|157
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|158
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|159
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|160
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|161
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|163
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|165
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|166
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|167
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|168
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|169
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:35
|170
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:37
|171
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:45
|172
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|173
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|174
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|175
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:48
|176
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:51
|177
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:55
|178
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|179
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|180
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|181
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:47
|182
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:53
|183
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|184
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:13
|185
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|186
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|187
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:52
|188
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|189
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|190
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:37
|191
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|192
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:05:44
|193
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|27
|pts
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|4
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|5
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|6
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|12
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|11
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|11
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|12
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|10
|13
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|9
|14
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|9
|15
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|16
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|17
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|18
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|20
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|5
|21
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|5
|22
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|23
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|24
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|4
|25
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|27
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|28
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|29
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|30
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2
|31
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|32
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|33
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|34
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|pts
|2
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|3
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|2
|4
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|5
|3
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|4
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|3
|5
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|19:37:33
|2
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|3
|Crelan - Euphony
|4
|Orica GreenEDGE
|5
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|Torku Sekerspor
|8
|Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Team Europcar
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|Colombia
|14
|Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|17
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21
|MTN Qhubeka
|22
|Sojasun
|23
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|24
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|25
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
