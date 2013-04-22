Trending

Kruopis avoids crash to win stage two at Tour of Turkey

Greipel moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 20

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) avoided the carnage to win the stage.

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) avoided the carnage to win the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 20

Andrea Guardini and the Astana team.

Andrea Guardini and the Astana team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 20

The breakaway from above

The breakaway from above
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)
Image 4 of 20

The locals enjoy the passage of the Tour of Turkey

The locals enjoy the passage of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)
Image 5 of 20

The breakaway on stage 2 of Tour of Turkey

The breakaway on stage 2 of Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)
Image 6 of 20

The peloton headed toward the finish flat out, single file

The peloton headed toward the finish flat out, single file
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)
Image 7 of 20

Ahmet Orken (Torku Sekerspor) in the sprint jersey

Ahmet Orken (Torku Sekerspor) in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)
Image 8 of 20

The peloton chasing behind

The peloton chasing behind
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)
Image 9 of 20

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took over as race leader after Kittel was caught up in a crash

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) took over as race leader after Kittel was caught up in a crash
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)
Image 10 of 20

Astana have Jacopo Guarnieri and Andrea Guardini in their ranks.

Astana have Jacopo Guarnieri and Andrea Guardini in their ranks.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 20

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium, flanked by Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Marco Coledan (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox).

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium, flanked by Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Marco Coledan (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 20

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the Tour of Turkey stage

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the Tour of Turkey stage
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Hakan Seker)
Image 13 of 20

Lampre-Merida are led by Filippo Pozzato in Turkey.

Lampre-Merida are led by Filippo Pozzato in Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 20

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) missed out on the stage win but took the overall lead.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) missed out on the stage win but took the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 20

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage two of the Tour of Turkey.

Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage two of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 20

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) pulls on the blue jersey of race leader.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) pulls on the blue jersey of race leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 20

Miguel Ubeto (Lampre-Merida) at the Tour of Turkey.

Miguel Ubeto (Lampre-Merida) at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 20

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) lost his leader's jersey due to the crash in the finale.

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) lost his leader's jersey due to the crash in the finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 20

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) moved into the overall lead.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) moved into the overall lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 20

Geert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) before stage two of the Tour of Turkey.

Geert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) before stage two of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Aidis Kruopis scored his first victory of the year for Orica GreenEdge as he survived a spectacular crash-marred finale at the end of stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey in Antalya. The 26-year-old Lithuanian managed to escape unhurt from the carnage and finally retained enough speed to score his most emphatic victory to date ahead of Italy’s Marco Coledan (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) and Germany’s André Greipel (Lotto Belisol), who became the race leader on the eve of the queen stage. 

Mark Renshaw (Blanco) was the first man on the ground as he led Théo Bos with 600 metres to go. The Australian broke a collarbone, as did Belgium’s Jonas van Genechten who was pulling for Greipel, while Bos sustained lacerations to the skin on his elbow and a haematoma on his left hamstring.

“I saw a lot of riders around me falling down,” Kruopis said, describing the scene. “It’s very sad. But I managed to pass the guys. There were five guys before me and I started sprinting. I caught every one of them then I caught the last one [Coledan].

“Yesterday the team was working for Leigh Howard but we lost each other and today the team worked for me. Leigh put me in a good position, he brought me to the top ten and I did my job. I was lucky that I didn’t crash but you also need some skills to avoid crashes. I was lucky but I was also strong.”

The main breakaway of the day was formed after only five kilometers and included Clément Koretzky (Bretagne-Séché), Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural), Piotr Gawronski (CCC Polsat), Duber Quintero (Colombia), Junya Sano (Vini Fantini) and Ahmet Örken (Torku Seker Spor). After getting the green light from the bunch, they built up a gap of 2:30 within five kilometres and they had their maximum advantage of 6:20 by the 35km mark. The Argos-Shimano team of stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel maintained the deficit of the peloton at around five minutes prior to pulling them back with 15km to go.

In the meantime, Koretzky won the intermediate sprint in Manavgat (km 51) ahead of Sano and Gawronski while Örken, the great hope of Turkish cycling, kept his Torku Sekerspor team’s momentum by winning the Turkish Beauties sprint (km 81) at the ancient theatre at Aspendos to snatch the lead in that classification.

The only Turkish outfit in the race hold two distinctive jerseys as Mustafa Sayar retained his best climber’s red garment on his 25th birthday. The 20-year-old Örken, the European champion for omnium in the junior ranks two years ago, got exposure for 130 kilometres to highlight the significant improvements of Turkish cycling.

Japan’s Sano did his best to keep the breakaway alive but he was caught with ten kilometres to go. From there, the bunch gallop was inevitable on Konyaalti Boulevard alongside the Mediterranean in Antalya. “The crash just happened in front of me,” Greipel explained. “I don’t know exactly how I managed to stay on my bike with the feet out of the pedals but I just kept going. I was in a good position after the last corner. If it was a normal sprint, I would have had good chances of winning.”

Boosted by the confidence of having beaten Greipel, albeit in unusual circumstances, Kruopis is eyeing another success before the end the race and is also aiming to win a stage in Grand Tour, perhaps the Vuelta a España, this year. However, the 49th Presidential Tour of Turkey will enter a new phase with the queen stage finishing atop Gögübeli at Elmali after three first category climbs. The climbers will have their say while the sprinters will try and recover from the carnage.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge3:23:54
2Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
4Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
9Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
12Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
14Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
15Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
16Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
18Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
19Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
20Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
21Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
25Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
27Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
28Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
30Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
31Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
32Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
33Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
36Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
38Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
39Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
41Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
42Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
43Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
45Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
46Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
47Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
48Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
50Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
51Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
53Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
57Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
59Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
61Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
63Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
64Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
65Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
66David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
67Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
68Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
69Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
70Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
71Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
72Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
73Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
74Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
75Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
76Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
78Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
79Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
80Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
81David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
82Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
83Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
84Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
85Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
86Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
87Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
88Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
89Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
90Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
92Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
93John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
94Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
95Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
97Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
98Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
99Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
100Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
105Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
106Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
107Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
109Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
110Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
111Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
112Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
113Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
115Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
116Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
117Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
118Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
119Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
122José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
123Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
124Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
125Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
126Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
127Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
128Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
129Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
131Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
132Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
133Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
134Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
135Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
136Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
137Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
138Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
139Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
140Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
141Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
142Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:03
143Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
144Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
145Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
146Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
148Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
150Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:07
151Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
152Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
153Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
154Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
155Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
156Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
157Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
158Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
159Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
160Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
161Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
162Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
163Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
164Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
165Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
166Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
167Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
168Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
169Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
170Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:18
171Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
172Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:03:22
173Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
174Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
175Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:30
176Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
177Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
178Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
179Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
180Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
181Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
182Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
183Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
184Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
185James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
186Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
187Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
188Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:05:34
189Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
190Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
191Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
192Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
193Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team

Points - Sprint - 51km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5pts
2Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
3Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol13
4Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor12
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha11
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
7Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol9
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida8
9Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
10Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5
12Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
13Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
14Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
15Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Turkish Beauties sprint - 86km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5pts
2Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia3
3Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Belisol Team10:11:42
2Orica GreenEDGE
3CCC Polsat Polkowice
4Crelan - Euphony
5Torku Sekerspor
6Team Europcar
7Katusha Team
8Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
9Colombia
10Astana Pro Team
11Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
12Accent Jobs - Wanty
13Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
14Lampre-Merida
15Team Novo Nordisk
16Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
17Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Team NetApp-Endura
19MTN Qhubeka
20Sojasun
21Team Argos-Shimano
22Omega Pharma-QuickStep
23Bretagne Séché Environnement
24Team Saxo -Tinkoff
25Blanco Pro Cycling

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol6:32:21
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
4Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:04
5Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:00:06
6Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:00:10
7Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
9Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
11Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
12Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
14Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
15Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
16Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
17Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
20Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
21Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
23Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
25Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
27Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
28Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
29Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
30Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
32Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
35Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
36Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
37Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
38Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
40Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
41Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
43Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
44Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
45Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
46Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
47Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
48Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
49Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
50Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
52Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
54Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
55David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
56Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
57Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
59Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
60Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
62Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
67Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
68David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
69Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
70Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
72Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
73Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
75Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
76Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
78Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
79Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
80José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
81Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
82Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
84Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
85Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
86Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
87Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
88Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
90Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
92Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
93Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
94Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
95Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
96Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
97Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
99Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
100Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
101Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
102Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
103Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
104Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
105Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
107Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
108Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
109Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
110Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
111Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
112Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
113Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
114Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
115Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
116Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
117Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
118Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
119Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
120Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
122Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
123Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
124Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
125Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
126Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
127Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
129Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
130Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
132Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
133Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
134Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
135Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
136Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
137Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
138Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
139Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
140Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
141Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
142Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
143Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
144Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
145Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
146Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
147Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
148Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
149Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
150Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
151Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
152Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
153Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
155Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
156Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
157Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
158Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
159Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
160Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
161Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
162Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
163Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
164Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
165Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
166Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
167Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
168Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
169Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:35
170Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:37
171Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:45
172Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
173Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
174Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
175Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:48
176Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:51
177Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:55
178Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
179Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
180Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
181Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:47
182Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:53
183John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
184Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:13
185Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
186Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:40
187Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:52
188Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
189Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
190Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:37
191Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:42
192Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:05:44
193Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol27pts
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge15
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15
4Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox14
5Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor13
6Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor12
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura12
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida11
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha11
11Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
12Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural10
13Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol9
14Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty9
15Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
16Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia7
17Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
18Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
20Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement5
21Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia5
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5
23Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
24Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha4
25Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
26Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
27Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
28Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
29Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
30Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia2
31Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
32Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
33Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1
34Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5pts
2Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
3Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia2
4Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor6pts
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha5
3Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
4Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia3
5Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1

Teams classfication
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida19:37:33
2Lotto-Belisol Team
3Crelan - Euphony
4Orica GreenEDGE
5CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
7Torku Sekerspor
8Team Novo Nordisk
9Team Europcar
10Katusha Team
11Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
12Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
13Colombia
14Team NetApp-Endura
15Astana Pro Team
16Bretagne Séché Environnement
17Accent Jobs - Wanty
18Team Argos-Shimano
19Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
21MTN Qhubeka
22Sojasun
23Omega Pharma-QuickStep
24Team Saxo -Tinkoff
25Blanco Pro Cycling Team

 

