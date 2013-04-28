Image 1 of 19 Mustafa Sayar in the leader's jersey at Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 2 of 19 Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 3 of 19 Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) wins in Istanbul (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 4 of 19 Argos Shimano celebrates another stage win (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 5 of 19 Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) completes his hat-trick (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 6 of 19 Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 7 of 19 Plenty of fans were on hand to watch the final stage (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 8 of 19 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) wins his third stage in Turkey (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 9 of 19 Marcel Kittell (Argos-Shimano) counts his stage wins (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 10 of 19 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 11 of 19 The race leader Mustafa Sayar and mountains leader Sergiy Grechyn of Torku Sekerspor (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 12 of 19 Argos Shimano is presented (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 13 of 19 Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 14 of 19 (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 15 of 19 (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 16 of 19 (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 17 of 19 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 18 of 19 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 19 of 19 The final jersey winners of the 2013 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) claimed his third victory of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey with an impressive sprint in Istanbul. In a grandstand finish, the German saw off the challenge of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) to take the win.

There was no change in the final general classification, as Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) sealed overall victory. The Turk finished the race 41 seconds ahead of Eritrea’s Natnael Berhane (Europcar) and 44 seconds clear of Yoann Bagot (Cofidis).

Kittel was pleased to rebound from a less than ideal start to the race to take home a hat-trick of victories.

“It was quite a heavy week with the heavy crash on stage 2. I was even not sure if I could start the next day, but fortunately I was able to carry on and look back now on good week with three wins," Kittel said.

“We stayed in front coming into the finish and the boys were in a good position. We were maybe a little too early but we are at a level now that we can deal with these kind of situations. I am really proud of this week.

“The team as a whole have made big improvements from last year, and I feel that I’ve made a step myself too, but all the riders became stronger and it showed in the way that we handle situations. This is what this team is about and it is great to see it happen."

Overall race winner Sayar was proud to deliver the final victory to a home team. "First of all I m very happy for myself and for my team that we won the biggest Tour organized in Turkey. Thanks to everybody, my teammates and everyone coming here to support us, my team and myself. This Tour was very hard. On the other hand, we were lucky that the profile of some stages were adequate, suited us and favoured us. Overall, I'm very happy."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:43:45 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 7 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 9 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 12 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 18 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 20 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 21 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 23 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 24 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 25 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 28 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 30 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 31 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 32 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 33 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 34 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 36 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 37 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 38 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 41 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 42 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 43 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 47 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 48 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 49 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 50 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 51 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 52 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 53 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 54 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 55 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 56 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 57 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 58 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 59 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 60 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 61 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 62 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 66 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 67 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 68 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 69 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 70 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 71 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 72 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 73 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 74 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 75 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 76 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 77 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 78 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 79 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 80 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 82 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 83 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 85 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 86 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 88 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 89 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 90 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 92 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 93 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 94 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 96 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 97 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 98 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 99 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 100 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 104 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 106 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 107 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 108 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 109 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 111 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 112 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 114 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 116 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 117 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 118 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 119 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 120 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 121 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 122 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 123 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 125 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 126 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 127 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 128 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 129 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 130 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 132 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 134 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 135 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 136 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 138 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 139 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 140 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 141 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 142 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 143 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 144 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 145 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 146 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 147 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 149 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 150 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 151 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 153 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 154 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 155 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 156 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 157 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 158 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 159 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 160 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 161 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:33 162 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 163 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 164 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 165 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 166 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:26 167 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 168 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 169 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:04:11 170 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 171 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 172 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:04:35 173 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 174 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 175 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia DNS Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha

Sprint 1 - 29.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 5 pts 2 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 3 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 12 5 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 9 8 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 8 9 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 5 12 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 pts 15 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint km74.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 5 pts 2 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8:11:15 2 Crelan - Euphony 3 Team Novo Nordisk 4 Accent Jobs - Wanty 5 Team NetApp-Endura 6 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Lampre-Merida 9 Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis 10 Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 11 Katusha Team 12 Orica GreenEDGE 13 Torku Sekerspor 14 Team Argos-Shimano 15 CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 MTN Qhubeka 17 Team Saxo -Tinkoff 18 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 Lotto-Belisol Team 20 Colombia 21 Team Europcar 22 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 23 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 24 Bretagne Séché Environnement 25 Sojasun

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 29:13:13 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 0:00:41 3 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 4 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 0:00:57 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:02 7 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:01:08 8 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:01:09 9 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:01:13 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:15 11 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 12 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:36 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:40 14 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 0:02:01 15 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 16 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:02:34 17 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:39 19 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:04 20 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 0:04:22 21 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:04:55 22 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:56 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:05:34 24 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:05:46 25 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:06:01 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:01 27 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:02 28 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:26 29 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:07 30 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:09:10 31 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:04 32 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:10:14 33 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:10:29 34 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:59 35 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:14:09 36 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:15:49 37 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:16:13 38 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:18 39 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 0:16:44 40 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:07 41 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:17:33 42 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:40 43 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:43 44 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:17:48 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:53 46 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:18:06 47 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:19 48 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:18:31 49 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 0:18:35 50 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 0:18:50 51 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:03 52 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:19:07 53 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor 0:19:35 54 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:19:39 55 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 0:20:49 56 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:10 57 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:54 58 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:56 59 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:08 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:22:28 61 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:23:12 62 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:18 63 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:26:36 64 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:48 65 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:29 66 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 0:29:29 67 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:30:47 68 Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia 69 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:33:56 70 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 0:34:16 71 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:34:57 72 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:35:46 73 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:20 74 Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida 75 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:45 76 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka 0:36:46 77 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 78 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 0:36:50 79 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:37:57 80 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun 0:38:00 81 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka 0:38:01 82 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:38:30 83 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:39:09 84 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:39:15 85 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:39:33 86 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:40:12 87 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:31 88 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:38 89 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:41:39 90 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:42:13 91 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 0:42:47 92 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:43:19 93 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:43:24 94 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:33 95 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:45:05 96 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:45:11 97 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:45:16 98 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:45:29 99 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 0:46:20 100 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:46:25 101 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:26 102 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:28 103 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:44 104 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:09 105 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:47:13 106 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:47:15 107 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:51 108 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:07 109 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:48:14 110 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:48:25 111 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:48:45 112 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:48:48 113 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 0:48:57 114 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:02 115 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:22 116 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:49:27 117 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:51 119 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:06 120 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:14 121 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:50:19 122 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:50:33 123 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:43 124 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:51:21 125 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:51:53 126 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:52:36 127 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 0:52:47 128 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:52:50 129 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:53:34 130 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 131 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:53:36 132 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:53:51 134 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 135 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:53:58 136 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:54:24 137 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:54:27 138 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 0:54:33 139 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano 0:54:38 140 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:55:40 141 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:56:36 142 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:56:48 143 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:57:14 144 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:57:37 145 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:57:41 146 Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:58:30 147 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:59:09 148 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:59:14 149 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:25 150 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:00:07 151 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 152 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia 1:00:36 153 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 1:00:46 154 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 1:01:07 155 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 1:02:11 156 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:03:13 157 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1:03:17 158 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:04:21 159 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:04:49 160 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 161 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:05:49 162 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1:06:03 163 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 1:06:05 164 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1:06:28 165 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1:06:35 166 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:07:12 167 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1:08:07 168 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:51 169 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:09:01 170 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1:09:21 171 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1:09:27 172 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar 1:16:16 173 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:17:45 174 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:18:42 175 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 1:21:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 63 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 45 3 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 38 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 34 5 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 33 6 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 32 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 27 10 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 12 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 23 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 14 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 15 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 19 16 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 18 17 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 18 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 18 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 20 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 17 21 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 17 22 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 17 23 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 24 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 16 25 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 15 26 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 14 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 28 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 13 29 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 30 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 31 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 32 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 12 33 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 11 34 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 11 35 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 10 36 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 10 37 Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 38 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 9 39 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 9 40 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 8 41 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 8 42 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 43 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 8 44 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 45 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 7 46 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 6 47 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 48 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 6 49 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 50 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 51 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 52 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 5 53 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 5 54 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 55 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 5 56 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 57 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura 5 58 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun 5 59 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka 5 60 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 4 61 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 4 62 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 63 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 4 64 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 65 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 66 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 4 67 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 68 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 69 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 3 70 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 71 Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 3 72 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 73 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 3 74 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 3 75 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 76 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 3 77 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 78 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 2 79 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 80 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 2 81 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1 82 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 83 Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 28 pts 2 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 20 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 17 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 15 5 Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 14 6 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 7 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar 10 8 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 9 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 11 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 12 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia 5 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 14 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 3 15 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 3 16 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 3 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 19 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 1 20 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor 1 21 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural 1 22 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 1 23 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 1 24 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Turkish Beauties Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 16 pts 2 Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural 9 3 Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 6 4 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 5 5 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 7 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 8 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 9 Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 3 10 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 11 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor 1 13 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha 1 14 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 1 15 Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural 1