Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) claimed his third victory of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey with an impressive sprint in Istanbul. In a grandstand finish, the German saw off the challenge of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) to take the win.

There was no change in the final general classification, as Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) sealed overall victory. The Turk finished the race 41 seconds ahead of Eritrea’s Natnael Berhane (Europcar) and 44 seconds clear of Yoann Bagot (Cofidis).

Kittel was pleased to rebound from a less than ideal start to the race to take home a hat-trick of victories.

“It was quite a heavy week with the heavy crash on stage 2. I was even not sure if I could start the next day, but fortunately I was able to carry on and look back now on good week with three wins," Kittel said.

“We stayed in front coming into the finish and the boys were in a good position. We were maybe a little too early but we are at a level now that we can deal with these kind of situations. I am really proud of this week.

“The team as a whole have made big improvements from last year, and I feel that I’ve made a step myself too, but all the riders became stronger and it showed in the way that we handle situations. This is what this team is about and it is great to see it happen."

Overall race winner Sayar was proud to deliver the final victory to a home team. "First of all I m very happy for myself and for my team that we won the biggest Tour organized in Turkey. Thanks to everybody, my teammates and everyone coming here to support us, my team and myself. This Tour was very hard. On the other hand, we were lucky that the profile of some stages were adequate, suited us and favoured us. Overall, I'm very happy."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:43:45
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
7Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
9Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
11Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
12Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
14Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
15Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
17Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
18Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
20Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
21Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
23Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
24Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
25Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
28Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
30Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
31Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
33Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
34Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
35Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
36Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
37Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
38Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
39Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
41Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
42Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
43Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
45Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
46Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
47Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
48Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
49Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
50David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
51Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
52José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
53Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
54Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
55Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
56Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
57Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
59Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
61Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
62Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
63Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
64Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
65Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
66Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
67Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
68Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
69John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
70Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
71Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
72Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
73Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
74Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
75Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
76Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
77Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
78Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
79Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
80Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
82Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
83Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
85Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
86Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
88Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
89James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
90Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
92Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
93Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
94Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
96Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
97Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
98Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
99Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
100Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
104Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
106Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
107Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
108Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
109Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
110Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
111David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
112Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
114Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
116Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
117Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
118Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
119Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
120Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
121Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
122Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
123Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
125Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
126Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
127Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
128Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
129Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
130Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
132Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
134Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
135Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
136Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
138Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
139Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
140Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
141Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
142Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
143Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
144Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
145Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
146Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
147Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
149Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
150Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
151Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
153Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
154Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
155Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
156Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
157Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
158Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
159Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
160Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
161Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:33
162Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
163Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
164Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
165Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
166Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:26
167Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
168Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
169Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:04:11
170Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
171Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
172Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:04:35
173Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
174Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
175Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
DNSMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha

Sprint 1 - 29.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty5pts
2Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
3Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge12
5Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty11
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10
7Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural9
8Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida8
9Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol6
11Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura5
12Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
14Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk2pts
15Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1

Turkish Beauties Sprint km74.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk5pts
2Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8:11:15
2Crelan - Euphony
3Team Novo Nordisk
4Accent Jobs - Wanty
5Team NetApp-Endura
6Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7Astana Pro Team
8Lampre-Merida
9Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
10Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
11Katusha Team
12Orica GreenEDGE
13Torku Sekerspor
14Team Argos-Shimano
15CCC Polsat Polkowice
16MTN Qhubeka
17Team Saxo -Tinkoff
18Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Lotto-Belisol Team
20Colombia
21Team Europcar
22Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
23Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
24Bretagne Séché Environnement
25Sojasun

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor29:13:13
2Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar0:00:41
3Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
4Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun0:00:57
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:02
7Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:01:08
8Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:01:09
9Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:01:13
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:15
11Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
12José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:36
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:40
14Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun0:02:01
15Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
16Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:02:34
17Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:39
19Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:04
20David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor0:04:22
21Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:55
22Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:56
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:05:34
24Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:05:46
25Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:06:01
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:01
27Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:02
28Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:26
29Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:07
30Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:09:10
31David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:04
32Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:10:14
33Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:10:29
34Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:59
35André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:14:09
36Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:15:49
37Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:16:13
38Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:18
39Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:16:44
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:07
41Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:17:33
42Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:40
43Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:43
44Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:17:48
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:53
46Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:18:06
47Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:19
48Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:18:31
49Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural0:18:35
50Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor0:18:50
51Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:03
52Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:19:07
53Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor0:19:35
54Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:19:39
55Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:20:49
56Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:10
57Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:54
58Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:56
59Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:08
60Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:22:28
61Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:23:12
62Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:18
63Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:26:36
64Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:48
65Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:29
66Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural0:29:29
67Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:30:47
68Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
69Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:33:56
70Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:34:16
71Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:34:57
72James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:35:46
73Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:20
74Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
75Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:45
76Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:36:46
77Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
78Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha0:36:50
79Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:37:57
80Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:38:00
81Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka0:38:01
82Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:38:30
83Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:39:09
84Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:39:15
85Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:39:33
86Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:40:12
87Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:31
88Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:38
89Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:41:39
90Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:42:13
91Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun0:42:47
92Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:43:19
93Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:43:24
94Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:43:33
95Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:45:05
96Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:45:11
97Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:45:16
98Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:45:29
99Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:46:20
100Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:46:25
101Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:26
102Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:28
103Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:44
104Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:09
105Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:47:13
106Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:47:15
107Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:51
108Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:07
109Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:48:14
110Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:48:25
111Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:48:45
112Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:48:48
113Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka0:48:57
114Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:02
115Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:22
116Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:49:27
117Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
118Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:51
119Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:06
120Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:14
121Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:50:19
122Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:50:33
123Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:43
124Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:51:21
125Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:51:53
126Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:52:36
127Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural0:52:47
128Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:52:50
129Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:53:34
130Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
131Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:53:36
132Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:53:51
134Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
135Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:53:58
136Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:54:24
137Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:54:27
138Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:54:33
139Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano0:54:38
140Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:55:40
141Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:56:36
142Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:56:48
143Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:57:14
144Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:57:37
145Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:57:41
146Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:58:30
147Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:59:09
148Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:59:14
149Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:25
150Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:00:07
151Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
152Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia1:00:36
153Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha1:00:46
154Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura1:01:07
155Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha1:02:11
156Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:03:13
157Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1:03:17
158Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:04:21
159Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:04:49
160Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
161Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:05:49
162Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1:06:03
163Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty1:06:05
164Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1:06:28
165Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1:06:35
166John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:07:12
167Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:08:07
168Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:51
169Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:09:01
170Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1:09:21
171Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1:09:27
172Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar1:16:16
173Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1:17:45
174Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:18:42
175Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk1:21:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol63pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano45
3Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural38
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge34
5Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor33
6Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida32
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits27
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano27
10Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step24
12Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun23
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team23
14Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty22
15Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar19
16Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor18
17Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia18
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox18
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge17
20Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural17
21Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun17
22Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura17
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
24Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox16
25Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement15
26Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team14
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
28Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor13
29Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
30Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
31Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
32Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar12
33Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha11
34Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11
35Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement10
36Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia10
37Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
38Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement9
39Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol9
40Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia8
41Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura8
42Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
43Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura8
44Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
45Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia7
46Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha6
47Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
48Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano6
49Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
50Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
51Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox6
52Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor5
53Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia5
54Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
55Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty5
56Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
57José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura5
58Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun5
59Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka5
60Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk4
61Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia4
62Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
63Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha4
64Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
65Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
66Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
67Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
68Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
69Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun3
70Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
71Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor3
72Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
73Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun3
74Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia3
75Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
76Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony3
77Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
78Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural2
79Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
80Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk2
81Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
82Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
83Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor28pts
2Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor20
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia17
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar15
5Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor14
6Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
7Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar10
8Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
9Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team7
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
11Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
12Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia5
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
14Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun3
15Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural3
16Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia3
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
19Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia1
20David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor1
21Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural1
22Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural1
23Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha1
24Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Turkish Beauties Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha16pts
2Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural9
3Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor6
4Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk5
5Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3
7Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
9Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia3
10Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty3
11Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
12Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor1
13Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha1
14Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano1
15Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Crédits87:46:18
2Torku Sekerspor0:00:11
3Sojasun0:00:36
4Bretagne Séché Environnement0:06:00
5Team Saxo -Tinkoff0:12:21
6Team NetApp-Endura0:16:46
7Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis0:16:49
8Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:21:30
9Team Argos-Shimano0:21:48
10Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:22:10
11Lotto-Belisol Team0:28:45
12Colombia0:31:02
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:31:22
14MTN Qhubeka0:31:49
15Katusha Team0:33:14
16Astana Pro Team0:34:00
17Lampre-Merida0:43:57
18Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:45:19
19Accent Jobs - Wanty0:52:41
20Team Novo Nordisk0:54:00
21Team Europcar0:59:38
22CCC Polsat Polkowice1:12:57
23Orica GreenEDGE1:30:38
24Blanco Pro Cycling Team1:36:29
25Crelan - Euphony2:10:35

 

