Kittel completes hat-trick in Istanbul
Sayar takes final overall victory
Stage 8: Istanbul -
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) claimed his third victory of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey with an impressive sprint in Istanbul. In a grandstand finish, the German saw off the challenge of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Andrew Fenn (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) to take the win.
There was no change in the final general classification, as Mustafa Sayar (Torku Sekerspor) sealed overall victory. The Turk finished the race 41 seconds ahead of Eritrea’s Natnael Berhane (Europcar) and 44 seconds clear of Yoann Bagot (Cofidis).
Kittel was pleased to rebound from a less than ideal start to the race to take home a hat-trick of victories.
“It was quite a heavy week with the heavy crash on stage 2. I was even not sure if I could start the next day, but fortunately I was able to carry on and look back now on good week with three wins," Kittel said.
“We stayed in front coming into the finish and the boys were in a good position. We were maybe a little too early but we are at a level now that we can deal with these kind of situations. I am really proud of this week.
“The team as a whole have made big improvements from last year, and I feel that I’ve made a step myself too, but all the riders became stronger and it showed in the way that we handle situations. This is what this team is about and it is great to see it happen."
Overall race winner Sayar was proud to deliver the final victory to a home team. "First of all I m very happy for myself and for my team that we won the biggest Tour organized in Turkey. Thanks to everybody, my teammates and everyone coming here to support us, my team and myself. This Tour was very hard. On the other hand, we were lucky that the profile of some stages were adequate, suited us and favoured us. Overall, I'm very happy."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:43:45
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|18
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|20
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|21
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|23
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|25
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|28
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|29
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|30
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|31
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|33
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|34
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|36
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|37
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|41
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|42
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|43
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|49
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|50
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|51
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|52
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|53
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|54
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|55
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|56
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|57
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|59
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|61
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|62
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|67
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|68
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|69
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|72
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|73
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|74
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|76
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|78
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|79
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|80
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|82
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|86
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|88
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|89
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|90
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|92
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|93
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|94
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|96
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|97
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|99
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|100
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|104
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|106
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|107
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|108
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|109
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|111
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|112
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|114
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|116
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|117
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|118
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|119
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|120
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|121
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|123
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|126
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|127
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|128
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|129
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|130
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|132
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|134
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|135
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|136
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|137
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|138
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|139
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|140
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|141
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|142
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|143
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|144
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|145
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|146
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|147
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|148
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|149
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|150
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|151
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|153
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|154
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|155
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|156
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|157
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|158
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|159
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|161
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:33
|162
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|165
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|166
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:26
|167
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|168
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|169
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:04:11
|170
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|172
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|173
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|174
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|175
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|DNS
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|pts
|2
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|3
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|5
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|9
|8
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|8
|9
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|12
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|pts
|15
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8:11:15
|2
|Crelan - Euphony
|3
|Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|9
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|10
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|Orica GreenEDGE
|13
|Torku Sekerspor
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|MTN Qhubeka
|17
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|18
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|20
|Colombia
|21
|Team Europcar
|22
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|25
|Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|29:13:13
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|3
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|4
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:57
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:02
|7
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:01:08
|8
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:01:09
|9
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:01:13
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:15
|11
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|12
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:36
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:40
|14
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:01
|15
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|16
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:02:34
|17
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:39
|19
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:04
|20
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|0:04:22
|21
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:55
|22
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:56
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:34
|24
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:46
|25
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:06:01
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:01
|27
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:02
|28
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:26
|29
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:07
|30
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:09:10
|31
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:10:04
|32
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:10:14
|33
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:10:29
|34
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:59
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:09
|36
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:15:49
|37
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:13
|38
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:18
|39
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:16:44
|40
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:07
|41
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:17:33
|42
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:40
|43
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:43
|44
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:17:48
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:53
|46
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:18:06
|47
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:19
|48
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:18:31
|49
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:18:35
|50
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|0:18:50
|51
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:03
|52
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:19:07
|53
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Torku Sekerspor
|0:19:35
|54
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:19:39
|55
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:20:49
|56
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:10
|57
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:54
|58
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:56
|59
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:08
|60
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:22:28
|61
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|62
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:18
|63
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:26:36
|64
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:48
|65
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:29
|66
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:29:29
|67
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:30:47
|68
|Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col) Colombia
|69
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:33:56
|70
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:34:16
|71
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:34:57
|72
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:35:46
|73
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:20
|74
|Miguel Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:45
|76
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:36:46
|77
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|78
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|0:36:50
|79
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:57
|80
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:38:00
|81
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:38:01
|82
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:38:30
|83
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:09
|84
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:39:15
|85
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:39:33
|86
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:40:12
|87
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:31
|88
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:38
|89
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:39
|90
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:42:13
|91
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|0:42:47
|92
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:43:19
|93
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:43:24
|94
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:43:33
|95
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:05
|96
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:45:11
|97
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:45:16
|98
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:45:29
|99
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:46:20
|100
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:46:25
|101
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:26
|102
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:28
|103
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:44
|104
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:09
|105
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:47:13
|106
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:47:15
|107
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:51
|108
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:07
|109
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:48:14
|110
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:48:25
|111
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:48:45
|112
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:48:48
|113
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:48:57
|114
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:02
|115
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:22
|116
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:49:27
|117
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:51
|119
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:06
|120
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:14
|121
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:50:19
|122
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:33
|123
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:43
|124
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:21
|125
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:51:53
|126
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:52:36
|127
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|0:52:47
|128
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:52:50
|129
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:53:34
|130
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|131
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:53:36
|132
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:53:51
|134
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|135
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:53:58
|136
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:54:24
|137
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:27
|138
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:54:33
|139
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:54:38
|140
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:55:40
|141
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:56:36
|142
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:48
|143
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:57:14
|144
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:57:37
|145
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:41
|146
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:58:30
|147
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:59:09
|148
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:59:14
|149
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:25
|150
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:00:07
|151
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Colombia
|1:00:36
|153
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|1:00:46
|154
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:01:07
|155
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|1:02:11
|156
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:13
|157
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1:03:17
|158
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:04:21
|159
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:49
|160
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|161
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:49
|162
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1:06:03
|163
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|1:06:05
|164
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1:06:28
|165
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1:06:35
|166
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:12
|167
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:07
|168
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:51
|169
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:09:01
|170
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:21
|171
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1:09:27
|172
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:16:16
|173
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:17:45
|174
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:18:42
|175
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:21:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|63
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|3
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|38
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|34
|5
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|33
|6
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|32
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|10
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|24
|12
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|23
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|14
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|15
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|19
|16
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|18
|17
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|18
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|18
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|20
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|17
|21
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|22
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|24
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|16
|25
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15
|26
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|14
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|28
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|13
|29
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|30
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|31
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|32
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|33
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|11
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|35
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|10
|36
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|37
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|38
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|9
|39
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|9
|40
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|8
|41
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|42
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|43
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|44
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|45
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|7
|46
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|47
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|48
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|49
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|50
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|51
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|6
|52
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|5
|53
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|5
|54
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|55
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|56
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|57
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|58
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|59
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|60
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|4
|61
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|4
|62
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|63
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|4
|64
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|65
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|66
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|67
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|4
|68
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|69
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|70
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|71
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|3
|72
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|73
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|74
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|3
|75
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|76
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|77
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|78
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|2
|79
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|80
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|81
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|82
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|83
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|28
|pts
|2
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|20
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|17
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|15
|5
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|14
|6
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|7
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|10
|8
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|9
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|11
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|12
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|5
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|14
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|3
|15
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|3
|16
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|3
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|19
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|1
|20
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|21
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|1
|22
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|23
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|24
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|16
|pts
|2
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|9
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|6
|4
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|5
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|6
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|7
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|8
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|9
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|3
|10
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|11
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Torku Sekerspor
|1
|13
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|1
|14
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|15
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|87:46:18
|2
|Torku Sekerspor
|0:00:11
|3
|Sojasun
|0:00:36
|4
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:06:00
|5
|Team Saxo -Tinkoff
|0:12:21
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:46
|7
|Unitedhealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|0:16:49
|8
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:21:30
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:48
|10
|Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|0:22:10
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:28:45
|12
|Colombia
|0:31:02
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:31:22
|14
|MTN Qhubeka
|0:31:49
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:33:14
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:34:00
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:43:57
|18
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:45:19
|19
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:52:41
|20
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:54:00
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:59:38
|22
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:12:57
|23
|Orica GreenEDGE
|1:30:38
|24
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:29
|25
|Crelan - Euphony
|2:10:35
