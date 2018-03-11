Trending

Image 1 of 43

David de la Cruz beat Omar Fraile for the final stage win at Paris-Nice

David de la Cruz beat Omar Fraile for the final stage win at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 43

Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe)

Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 43

David De La Cruz in the early part of stage 8 at Paris-Nice

David De La Cruz in the early part of stage 8 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

Magnus Cort weathers the storm at Paris-Nice

Magnus Cort weathers the storm at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

Julian Alaphilippe on the attack during the final stage at Paris-Nice

Julian Alaphilippe on the attack during the final stage at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Julian Alaphilippe on the attack during the final stage at Paris-Nice

Julian Alaphilippe on the attack during the final stage at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

In the mountains around Nice in the rain

In the mountains around Nice in the rain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

The Paris-Nice peloton is battered by rain during stage 8

The Paris-Nice peloton is battered by rain during stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

Lars Bak in the bunch during stage 8 at Paris-Nice

Lars Bak in the bunch during stage 8 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Tony Gallopin is bundled up against the cold at Paris-Nice

Tony Gallopin is bundled up against the cold at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Dylan Teuns (BMC) and Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain - Merida)

Dylan Teuns (BMC) and Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 43

The Izagirre brothers at the head of the race

The Izagirre brothers at the head of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 43

Michael Valgren (Astana Pro Team)

Michael Valgren (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 43

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) makes a move

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) makes a move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 43

Tim Wellens in green at Paris-Nice

Tim Wellens in green at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

Stage 8 winner David De La Cruz at Paris-Nice

Stage 8 winner David De La Cruz at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

Simon Yates came up 4 seconds short at Paris-Nice

Simon Yates came up 4 seconds short at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

David de la Cruz attacks on the final day at Paris-Nice

David de la Cruz attacks on the final day at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

The Paris-Nice peloton is battered by rain during stage 8

The Paris-Nice peloton is battered by rain during stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Elia Viviani is ready for the weather during stage 8 at Paris-Nice

Elia Viviani is ready for the weather during stage 8 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Thomas De Gendt won polka dots at Paris-Nice

Thomas De Gendt won polka dots at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Christopher Juul Jensen leads the chase for Mitchelton-Scott

Christopher Juul Jensen leads the chase for Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

David de La Cruz after his stage win at Paris-Nice

David de La Cruz after his stage win at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 43

Patrick Konrad finishes the final stage at Paris-Nice

Patrick Konrad finishes the final stage at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 43

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 43

David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile for the stage 8 win at Paris-Nice

David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile for the stage 8 win at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 43

The field prepares to start the final stage at Paris-Nice

The field prepares to start the final stage at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 43

Antonio Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) braces for the cold, wet weather at Paris-Nice

Antonio Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) braces for the cold, wet weather at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 43

David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile to win stage 8 at Paris-Nice

David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile to win stage 8 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile to win stage 8 at Paris-Nice

David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile to win stage 8 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile to win stage 8 at Paris-Nice

David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile to win stage 8 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile for the stage 8 win at Paris-Nice

David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile for the stage 8 win at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 43

Marc Soler on the final Paris-Nice podium

Marc Soler on the final Paris-Nice podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 43

Simon Yates, Marc Soler and Gorka Izagirre on the final Paris-Nice podium

Simon Yates, Marc Soler and Gorka Izagirre on the final Paris-Nice podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 43

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Marc Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 43

It was a bit wet at the start

It was a bit wet at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 43

Luis Leon Sanchez takes the sensible precautions

Luis Leon Sanchez takes the sensible precautions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 43

Alessandro de Marchi doesn't look impressed by the weather

Alessandro de Marchi doesn't look impressed by the weather
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 43

Antonio Nibali wraps up

Antonio Nibali wraps up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 43

The peloton passes through the neutral zone

The peloton passes through the neutral zone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 43

Andre Greipel lines up for the start

Andre Greipel lines up for the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Long touted as the natural successor to Miguel Indurain and Alberto Contador, Marc Soler (Movistar), winner of the 2015 Tour de L'Avenir, snatched a dramatic overall win in Paris-Nice, wrecking Simon Yates' best-laid plans with an attack a la Contador on the rain soaked roads of the Cote d'Azur. Soler is the first rider since Contador in 2007 to win both the yellow and the best young rider jerseys in the 'Race to the Sun.'

Soler's overall win, by a mere four seconds, after he finished third behind back-to-back Nice stage winner, David De La Cruz (Team Sky) and fellow Spaniard Omar Fraile (Astana), further boosts Movistar's all-star stage racing firepower, with the 24-year-old demonstrating he has now every right to be taken as seriously as Mikel Landa, Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde.

Soler is always quick to play down the comparisons with Indurain and Contador, which inevitably followed his spectacular overall victory.

"I've heard it a few times," he said afterwards, "but I'm not at their level yet. I'm still learning."

But he admitted that he had Contador in his mind when he launched his attack on Yates' 37 seconds overnight lead on the Cote de Peille.

"I was trying to replay a little of what Contador did in Paris-Nice," he said. "I was a big fan of his and I wanted to ride in his style. I thought that maybe the stage win was possible, but I was thinking more of the podium than of taking the jersey."

For Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), bushwhacked in the rain by a Spanish trio, it was a bitter ending to a Race to the Sun in which, after winning Saturday's summit finish to La Colmiane, he had high hopes.

Yates had to wait on the finish line to hear of Soler's narrow victory and was clearly bitterly disappointed to lose by just four seconds.

"When Marc went on the attack, we still had a long way to go and I still had many rivals to watch," Yates said. "I can't watch everybody and I can't follow everybody, so you have to take a risk sometimes. In the final, I didn't have the legs to close the gap. But I did the best I could. Today a great rider won.

"Marc did a really good ride and I congratulate him," Yates said. "He's going to be a very good rider but we've known that for a long time already. Of course, I had the stage win yesterday and I'm getting closer to an overall win. I lost the Tour of Romandie on the last day last year in the time trial by 20, or 30 seconds, and I've lost Paris-Nice by four seconds today. So I'm getting closer and hopefully one day I will take the top spot."

How It Unfolded

The weather on the Promenade des Anglais could hardly have been worse this morning, as driving rain and high winds lashed the start area and swept across the hills inland from Nice. There were four non starters for the 110 kilometre final stage: Dries Devenyns (Quick Step), Nils Politt (Katusha), Christophe Laporte and Cyril Lemoine (both Cofidis). They would later be joined by a lengthy list of abandons.

The first signs that the peloton perceived Yates' lead as vulnerable came after 20 kilometres, when de la Cruz, Fraile and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), together with Jesus Herrada of Cofidis, broke away on the Cote de Levens. As a flurry of attacks came and went in the ebb and flow of the first hour, Yates seemed to expend a lot of energy following moves from rivals including Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain Merida), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep)

Eventually, after 60 kilometres, Alaphilippe and Fraile led the yellow jersey group by a minute and fifteen, after Fuglsang dropped out of the move following a crash. But when Fraile dropped Alaphilippe and moved ahead, alone, at the foot of the Cote de Peille, that gave Soler, de la Cruz and Gorka Izagirre their cue to give chase.

It was the decisive moment in this year's Paris-Nice and it was too much for Yates, who suddenly found himself isolated and forced to chase, without any team mates. With 40 kilometres still to race, Soler, de la Cruz and Fraile pushed on, maintaining their lead even through the numerous slick and treacherous bends taking them over the Col d'Eze and to the foot of the final climb, the Col des Quatre Chemins.

With Bahrain-Merida's Izagirre brothers moving clear of a faltering Yates to close the gap, the outcome still hung in the balance even as the break sped back down towards the Promenade des Anglais, but then when the Izagirre brothers wiped out, on a left hand hairpin, just six kilometres from the finish, Soler's hopes, not just of a podium finish, but even of overall victory, suddenly got better.

Until that point, with Yates chasing and the Izagirres closing, a Soler win had looked uncertain, but the crash gave the Movistar rider renewed impetus on the fast roads back into central Nice.

"We were a little surprised by how strong Soler was," admitted Bahrain-Merida sports director, Gorazd Stangeli afterwards. "It was a game of poker, deciding whether to attack or to defend our position. After Soler went away, we didn't know which tactic was best, because we could have been in danger of losing Jon's podium spot. I think without the crash they (the Izagirre brothers) would have got onto the podium, because we lost 15 seconds. But they decided to attack and take risks in the descent."

Soler opted not to compete for the win, leaving an exultant de la Cruz to open his account with Team Sky by repeating his stage win from a year ago. Thirty eight seconds later, Yates crossed the line, already looking downcast, in a group containing Wellens and the Izagirre brothers. Soler's overall win may have been a little unexpected, but the 24 year old rode consistently throughout the week, taking second place on the stage four time trial, eighth in the key summit finish at La Colmiane on Saturday and third on the final stage into Nice.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky2:53:06
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:03
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:38
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
9Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:55
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:30
14Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:45
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
17Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:03
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
19Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
20Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:46
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
25Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:13
26Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:26
27Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:32
28Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:43
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:09:42
32Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:09:45
33Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:10
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:56
35Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:12:58
36Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:13:51
37Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:05
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
41Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
42Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
43Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
49Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
50Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
51Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
52Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
53Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
54Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
55David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
56Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
58Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
59Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:10
60Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:19:11
61Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:21:50
62Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:42
63Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
64Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
65Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
66Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
67Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
68Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
69Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:34
70Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:36
72Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
73Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
74Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
77Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
78Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNFSven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
OOTRory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
OOTLuka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNSDries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNSNils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
OOTEsteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
DNSAlex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
OOTMathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFNicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFTimo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNSChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFLawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFTom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
DNFErik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFPrzemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Sprint 1 - Levens
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1

Sprint 2 - La Turbie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky1

Sprint - Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky15pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team9
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team3
9Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 1 - Cote de Levens - 20.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2

KOM 2 - Côte de Châteauneuf - 36.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team7pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 3 - Col de Calaïson - 51km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team7pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1

KOM 4 - Côte de Peille - 67.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team8
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky6
4Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3
6Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 5 - Col d'Eze - 83.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team8
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky6
4Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott3
6Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 6 - Col des Quatres Chemins - 101km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky7pts
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team5
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2:53:09
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:00:35
3Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:52
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:41
5Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:14:02
6Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:39
7Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
8Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:31
9Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:25:33

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team8:43:33
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
3Movistar Team0:06:36
4AG2R La Mondiale0:08:50
5Mitchelton-Scott0:09:51
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:23
7Team Sky0:13:34
8BMC Racing Team0:16:59
9Lotto Soudal0:24:19
10Team Fortuneo -Samsic0:26:40
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:27
12Quick-Step Floors0:35:49
13Team Dimension Data0:38:00
14Direct Energie0:42:04
15Delko Marseille Provence-KTM0:47:37
16Team Katusha-Alpecin0:49:24
17Trek-Segafredo1:02:20

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team30:22:41
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:04
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:14
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:44
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:02:15
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:35
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:47
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:04:08
13Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:03
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:51
15Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:16
16Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:35
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:45
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:14:13
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:53
20Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:14
21Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:17:19
22Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:20:15
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:09
24Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:36
25Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:59
26Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:24:25
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:47
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:04
29Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:13
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:29:47
31Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:31:15
32Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:33:01
33Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:36:08
34Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:37:50
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:51
36Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:07
37Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:38:31
38Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:38:35
39Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:40:59
40Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:41:07
41Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:43:18
42Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:04
43Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:31
44Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:25
45Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:45:36
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:46:03
47Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:41
48Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:47:52
49Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:48:43
50Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:51:20
51Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:52:15
52Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:52:49
53Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:53:58
54Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:52
55Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:57:40
56Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:59:41
57Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team1:00:27
58Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:02:07
59Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:59
60Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1:05:15
61Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:09
62Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:08:41
63Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1:08:54
64David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:09:32
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:10:49
66Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:03
67Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:13:02
68Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo1:13:27
69Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky1:14:11
70Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:16:06
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:44
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb1:19:07
73Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:22:21
74Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:23:52
75Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:27:31
76Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:28:41
77Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:36:14
78Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1:37:11

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal37pts
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida31
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors28
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team27
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott24
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team24
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
8Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida17
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky16
11Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie16
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
13Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
14Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team11
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky9
16Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott9
18Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb7
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
24Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
26Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team3
27Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team3
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott2
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
31Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
32Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
33Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
34Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal69pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team37
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott21
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team21
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky19
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida14
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
8Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
10Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors12
11Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
12Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic11
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team11
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
15Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky9
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
17Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott6
19Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
20Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team5
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
23Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
24Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
25Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3
26Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3
27Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
29Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team30:22:41
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:35
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:47
4Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:03
5Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:52:49
6Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:59
7Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1:08:41
8Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie1:16:06
9Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:22:21

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida91:31:07
2Astana Pro Team0:04:23
3Mitchelton-Scott0:06:14
4AG2R La Mondiale0:06:29
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:09:28
6Team Sky0:10:40
7Movistar Team0:12:55
8BMC Racing Team0:33:26
9Quick-Step Floors1:14:56
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:24
11Team Fortuneo -Samsic1:18:07
12Team Katusha-Alpecin1:24:22
13Delko Marseille Provence-KTM1:29:14
14Lotto Soudal1:30:17
15Trek-Segafredo1:30:43
16Team Dimension Data1:43:08
17Direct Energie1:44:06

Latest on Cyclingnews