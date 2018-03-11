Image 1 of 43 David de la Cruz beat Omar Fraile for the final stage win at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 43 Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 43 David De La Cruz in the early part of stage 8 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 Magnus Cort weathers the storm at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 Julian Alaphilippe on the attack during the final stage at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Julian Alaphilippe on the attack during the final stage at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 43 In the mountains around Nice in the rain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 43 The Paris-Nice peloton is battered by rain during stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 43 Lars Bak in the bunch during stage 8 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 43 Tony Gallopin is bundled up against the cold at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 Dylan Teuns (BMC) and Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 The Izagirre brothers at the head of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Michael Valgren (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 43 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) makes a move (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 43 Tim Wellens in green at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 Stage 8 winner David De La Cruz at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 Simon Yates came up 4 seconds short at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 David de la Cruz attacks on the final day at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 43 The Paris-Nice peloton is battered by rain during stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 43 Elia Viviani is ready for the weather during stage 8 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 43 Thomas De Gendt won polka dots at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 43 Christopher Juul Jensen leads the chase for Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 David de La Cruz after his stage win at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 43 Patrick Konrad finishes the final stage at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 43 Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 43 David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile for the stage 8 win at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 43 The field prepares to start the final stage at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 43 Antonio Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) braces for the cold, wet weather at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 43 David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile to win stage 8 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile to win stage 8 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile to win stage 8 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 David de la Cruz beats Omar Fraile for the stage 8 win at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 43 Marc Soler on the final Paris-Nice podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 43 Simon Yates, Marc Soler and Gorka Izagirre on the final Paris-Nice podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 43 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 43 It was a bit wet at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 43 Luis Leon Sanchez takes the sensible precautions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 43 Alessandro de Marchi doesn't look impressed by the weather (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 43 Antonio Nibali wraps up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 43 The peloton passes through the neutral zone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 43 Andre Greipel lines up for the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Long touted as the natural successor to Miguel Indurain and Alberto Contador, Marc Soler (Movistar), winner of the 2015 Tour de L'Avenir, snatched a dramatic overall win in Paris-Nice, wrecking Simon Yates' best-laid plans with an attack a la Contador on the rain soaked roads of the Cote d'Azur. Soler is the first rider since Contador in 2007 to win both the yellow and the best young rider jerseys in the 'Race to the Sun.'

Soler's overall win, by a mere four seconds, after he finished third behind back-to-back Nice stage winner, David De La Cruz (Team Sky) and fellow Spaniard Omar Fraile (Astana), further boosts Movistar's all-star stage racing firepower, with the 24-year-old demonstrating he has now every right to be taken as seriously as Mikel Landa, Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde.

Soler is always quick to play down the comparisons with Indurain and Contador, which inevitably followed his spectacular overall victory.

"I've heard it a few times," he said afterwards, "but I'm not at their level yet. I'm still learning."

But he admitted that he had Contador in his mind when he launched his attack on Yates' 37 seconds overnight lead on the Cote de Peille.

"I was trying to replay a little of what Contador did in Paris-Nice," he said. "I was a big fan of his and I wanted to ride in his style. I thought that maybe the stage win was possible, but I was thinking more of the podium than of taking the jersey."

For Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), bushwhacked in the rain by a Spanish trio, it was a bitter ending to a Race to the Sun in which, after winning Saturday's summit finish to La Colmiane, he had high hopes.

Yates had to wait on the finish line to hear of Soler's narrow victory and was clearly bitterly disappointed to lose by just four seconds.

"When Marc went on the attack, we still had a long way to go and I still had many rivals to watch," Yates said. "I can't watch everybody and I can't follow everybody, so you have to take a risk sometimes. In the final, I didn't have the legs to close the gap. But I did the best I could. Today a great rider won.

"Marc did a really good ride and I congratulate him," Yates said. "He's going to be a very good rider but we've known that for a long time already. Of course, I had the stage win yesterday and I'm getting closer to an overall win. I lost the Tour of Romandie on the last day last year in the time trial by 20, or 30 seconds, and I've lost Paris-Nice by four seconds today. So I'm getting closer and hopefully one day I will take the top spot."

How It Unfolded

The weather on the Promenade des Anglais could hardly have been worse this morning, as driving rain and high winds lashed the start area and swept across the hills inland from Nice. There were four non starters for the 110 kilometre final stage: Dries Devenyns (Quick Step), Nils Politt (Katusha), Christophe Laporte and Cyril Lemoine (both Cofidis). They would later be joined by a lengthy list of abandons.

The first signs that the peloton perceived Yates' lead as vulnerable came after 20 kilometres, when de la Cruz, Fraile and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), together with Jesus Herrada of Cofidis, broke away on the Cote de Levens. As a flurry of attacks came and went in the ebb and flow of the first hour, Yates seemed to expend a lot of energy following moves from rivals including Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain Merida), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep)

Eventually, after 60 kilometres, Alaphilippe and Fraile led the yellow jersey group by a minute and fifteen, after Fuglsang dropped out of the move following a crash. But when Fraile dropped Alaphilippe and moved ahead, alone, at the foot of the Cote de Peille, that gave Soler, de la Cruz and Gorka Izagirre their cue to give chase.

It was the decisive moment in this year's Paris-Nice and it was too much for Yates, who suddenly found himself isolated and forced to chase, without any team mates. With 40 kilometres still to race, Soler, de la Cruz and Fraile pushed on, maintaining their lead even through the numerous slick and treacherous bends taking them over the Col d'Eze and to the foot of the final climb, the Col des Quatre Chemins.

With Bahrain-Merida's Izagirre brothers moving clear of a faltering Yates to close the gap, the outcome still hung in the balance even as the break sped back down towards the Promenade des Anglais, but then when the Izagirre brothers wiped out, on a left hand hairpin, just six kilometres from the finish, Soler's hopes, not just of a podium finish, but even of overall victory, suddenly got better.

Until that point, with Yates chasing and the Izagirres closing, a Soler win had looked uncertain, but the crash gave the Movistar rider renewed impetus on the fast roads back into central Nice.

"We were a little surprised by how strong Soler was," admitted Bahrain-Merida sports director, Gorazd Stangeli afterwards. "It was a game of poker, deciding whether to attack or to defend our position. After Soler went away, we didn't know which tactic was best, because we could have been in danger of losing Jon's podium spot. I think without the crash they (the Izagirre brothers) would have got onto the podium, because we lost 15 seconds. But they decided to attack and take risks in the descent."

Soler opted not to compete for the win, leaving an exultant de la Cruz to open his account with Team Sky by repeating his stage win from a year ago. Thirty eight seconds later, Yates crossed the line, already looking downcast, in a group containing Wellens and the Izagirre brothers. Soler's overall win may have been a little unexpected, but the 24 year old rode consistently throughout the week, taking second place on the stage four time trial, eighth in the key summit finish at La Colmiane on Saturday and third on the final stage into Nice.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 2:53:06 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:03 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 9 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:55 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:30 14 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:45 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:03 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:46 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:13 26 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:26 27 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:32 28 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:43 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:42 32 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:09:45 33 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:10 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:56 35 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:58 36 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:13:51 37 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:05 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 41 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 42 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 43 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 49 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 50 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 51 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 52 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 53 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 54 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 55 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 56 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 57 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 59 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:10 60 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:11 61 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:21:50 62 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:42 63 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 64 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 65 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 68 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 69 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:34 70 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:36 72 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 73 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 74 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 77 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 78 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin DNF Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky DNF Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates OOT Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates DNF Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida DNF Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida OOT Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida DNF Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors DNS Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors DNF Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors DNF Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors DNS Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin OOT Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott DNS Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott OOT Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team DNF Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team DNF Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic DNF Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb DNS Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale DNF Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Sprint 1 - Levens # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Sprint 2 - La Turbie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 1

Sprint - Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 9 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 3 9 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 1 - Cote de Levens - 20.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2

KOM 2 - Côte de Châteauneuf - 36.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 3 - Col de Calaïson - 51km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1

KOM 4 - Côte de Peille - 67.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 6 4 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3 6 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 5 - Col d'Eze - 83.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 6 4 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3 6 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 6 - Col des Quatres Chemins - 101km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 7 pts 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 8:43:33 2 Bahrain-Merida 0:00:47 3 Movistar Team 0:06:36 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:50 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:09:51 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:23 7 Team Sky 0:13:34 8 BMC Racing Team 0:16:59 9 Lotto Soudal 0:24:19 10 Team Fortuneo -Samsic 0:26:40 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:27 12 Quick-Step Floors 0:35:49 13 Team Dimension Data 0:38:00 14 Direct Energie 0:42:04 15 Delko Marseille Provence-KTM 0:47:37 16 Team Katusha-Alpecin 0:49:24 17 Trek-Segafredo 1:02:20

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 30:22:41 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:04 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:14 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:16 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:44 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:54 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:15 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:35 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:47 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:04:08 13 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:03 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:51 15 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:16 16 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:35 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:12:45 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:13 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:14:53 20 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:14 21 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:17:19 22 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:20:15 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:09 24 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:36 25 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:59 26 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:24:25 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:47 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:04 29 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:13 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:47 31 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:31:15 32 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:33:01 33 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:36:08 34 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:37:50 35 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:51 36 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:07 37 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:38:31 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:38:35 39 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:59 40 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:41:07 41 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:43:18 42 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:04 43 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:31 44 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:25 45 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:45:36 46 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:03 47 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:41 48 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:47:52 49 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:48:43 50 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:51:20 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:52:15 52 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:52:49 53 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:53:58 54 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:52 55 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:57:40 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:59:41 57 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 1:00:27 58 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1:02:07 59 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:59 60 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1:05:15 61 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:09 62 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1:08:41 63 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1:08:54 64 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:09:32 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:10:49 66 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:03 67 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:13:02 68 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:27 69 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 1:14:11 70 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 1:16:06 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:44 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:19:07 73 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:22:21 74 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:23:52 75 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:27:31 76 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:28:41 77 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:36:14 78 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 1:37:11

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 31 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 28 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 27 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 24 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 8 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 17 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 16 11 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 16 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 13 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 14 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 9 16 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9 18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 26 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 27 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3 28 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 3 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 31 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 32 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 33 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 34 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 37 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 21 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 21 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 19 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 14 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 8 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 14 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 10 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 12 11 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 12 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 11 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 15 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 9 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 6 19 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 6 20 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 5 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 22 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 23 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 24 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 25 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3 26 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3 27 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 28 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 29 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

