Soler takes Paris-Nice as Yates runs empty
De La Cruz takes final stage victory
Stage 8: Nice - Nice
Long touted as the natural successor to Miguel Indurain and Alberto Contador, Marc Soler (Movistar), winner of the 2015 Tour de L'Avenir, snatched a dramatic overall win in Paris-Nice, wrecking Simon Yates' best-laid plans with an attack a la Contador on the rain soaked roads of the Cote d'Azur. Soler is the first rider since Contador in 2007 to win both the yellow and the best young rider jerseys in the 'Race to the Sun.'
Soler's overall win, by a mere four seconds, after he finished third behind back-to-back Nice stage winner, David De La Cruz (Team Sky) and fellow Spaniard Omar Fraile (Astana), further boosts Movistar's all-star stage racing firepower, with the 24-year-old demonstrating he has now every right to be taken as seriously as Mikel Landa, Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde.
Soler is always quick to play down the comparisons with Indurain and Contador, which inevitably followed his spectacular overall victory.
"I've heard it a few times," he said afterwards, "but I'm not at their level yet. I'm still learning."
But he admitted that he had Contador in his mind when he launched his attack on Yates' 37 seconds overnight lead on the Cote de Peille.
"I was trying to replay a little of what Contador did in Paris-Nice," he said. "I was a big fan of his and I wanted to ride in his style. I thought that maybe the stage win was possible, but I was thinking more of the podium than of taking the jersey."
For Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), bushwhacked in the rain by a Spanish trio, it was a bitter ending to a Race to the Sun in which, after winning Saturday's summit finish to La Colmiane, he had high hopes.
Yates had to wait on the finish line to hear of Soler's narrow victory and was clearly bitterly disappointed to lose by just four seconds.
"When Marc went on the attack, we still had a long way to go and I still had many rivals to watch," Yates said. "I can't watch everybody and I can't follow everybody, so you have to take a risk sometimes. In the final, I didn't have the legs to close the gap. But I did the best I could. Today a great rider won.
"Marc did a really good ride and I congratulate him," Yates said. "He's going to be a very good rider but we've known that for a long time already. Of course, I had the stage win yesterday and I'm getting closer to an overall win. I lost the Tour of Romandie on the last day last year in the time trial by 20, or 30 seconds, and I've lost Paris-Nice by four seconds today. So I'm getting closer and hopefully one day I will take the top spot."
How It Unfolded
The weather on the Promenade des Anglais could hardly have been worse this morning, as driving rain and high winds lashed the start area and swept across the hills inland from Nice. There were four non starters for the 110 kilometre final stage: Dries Devenyns (Quick Step), Nils Politt (Katusha), Christophe Laporte and Cyril Lemoine (both Cofidis). They would later be joined by a lengthy list of abandons.
The first signs that the peloton perceived Yates' lead as vulnerable came after 20 kilometres, when de la Cruz, Fraile and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), together with Jesus Herrada of Cofidis, broke away on the Cote de Levens. As a flurry of attacks came and went in the ebb and flow of the first hour, Yates seemed to expend a lot of energy following moves from rivals including Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain Merida), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep)
Eventually, after 60 kilometres, Alaphilippe and Fraile led the yellow jersey group by a minute and fifteen, after Fuglsang dropped out of the move following a crash. But when Fraile dropped Alaphilippe and moved ahead, alone, at the foot of the Cote de Peille, that gave Soler, de la Cruz and Gorka Izagirre their cue to give chase.
It was the decisive moment in this year's Paris-Nice and it was too much for Yates, who suddenly found himself isolated and forced to chase, without any team mates. With 40 kilometres still to race, Soler, de la Cruz and Fraile pushed on, maintaining their lead even through the numerous slick and treacherous bends taking them over the Col d'Eze and to the foot of the final climb, the Col des Quatre Chemins.
With Bahrain-Merida's Izagirre brothers moving clear of a faltering Yates to close the gap, the outcome still hung in the balance even as the break sped back down towards the Promenade des Anglais, but then when the Izagirre brothers wiped out, on a left hand hairpin, just six kilometres from the finish, Soler's hopes, not just of a podium finish, but even of overall victory, suddenly got better.
Until that point, with Yates chasing and the Izagirres closing, a Soler win had looked uncertain, but the crash gave the Movistar rider renewed impetus on the fast roads back into central Nice.
"We were a little surprised by how strong Soler was," admitted Bahrain-Merida sports director, Gorazd Stangeli afterwards. "It was a game of poker, deciding whether to attack or to defend our position. After Soler went away, we didn't know which tactic was best, because we could have been in danger of losing Jon's podium spot. I think without the crash they (the Izagirre brothers) would have got onto the podium, because we lost 15 seconds. But they decided to attack and take risks in the descent."
Soler opted not to compete for the win, leaving an exultant de la Cruz to open his account with Team Sky by repeating his stage win from a year ago. Thirty eight seconds later, Yates crossed the line, already looking downcast, in a group containing Wellens and the Izagirre brothers. Soler's overall win may have been a little unexpected, but the 24 year old rode consistently throughout the week, taking second place on the stage four time trial, eighth in the key summit finish at La Colmiane on Saturday and third on the final stage into Nice.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|2:53:06
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:38
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|9
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:55
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:30
|14
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:45
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:03
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|19
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:46
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:13
|26
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:26
|27
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:32
|28
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:43
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:42
|32
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:45
|33
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:10
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:56
|35
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:58
|36
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:51
|37
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:05
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|42
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|43
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|49
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|52
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|53
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|54
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|55
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|56
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|59
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:10
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:11
|61
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:21:50
|62
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:42
|63
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|69
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:34
|70
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:36
|72
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|78
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|OOT
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|OOT
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNS
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|OOT
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNS
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|OOT
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|6
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|6
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|7
|pts
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:53:09
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:52
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:03:41
|5
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:02
|6
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:39
|7
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:31
|9
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|8:43:33
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:06:36
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:50
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:09:51
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:23
|7
|Team Sky
|0:13:34
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:59
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24:19
|10
|Team Fortuneo -Samsic
|0:26:40
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:27
|12
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:35:49
|13
|Team Dimension Data
|0:38:00
|14
|Direct Energie
|0:42:04
|15
|Delko Marseille Provence-KTM
|0:47:37
|16
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:24
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|30:22:41
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:14
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:16
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:44
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:15
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:35
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:47
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:04:08
|13
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:03
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:51
|15
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:16
|16
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:35
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:45
|18
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:13
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:53
|20
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:14
|21
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:19
|22
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:20:15
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:09
|24
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:36
|25
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:59
|26
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:25
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:47
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:04
|29
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:13
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:47
|31
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:15
|32
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:33:01
|33
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:36:08
|34
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:37:50
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:51
|36
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:07
|37
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:38:31
|38
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:38:35
|39
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:59
|40
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:41:07
|41
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:43:18
|42
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:04
|43
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:31
|44
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:25
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:45:36
|46
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:03
|47
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:41
|48
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:47:52
|49
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:48:43
|50
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:51:20
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:52:15
|52
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:49
|53
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:53:58
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:52
|55
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:57:40
|56
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:59:41
|57
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:27
|58
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:02:07
|59
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:59
|60
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1:05:15
|61
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:09
|62
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:41
|63
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1:08:54
|64
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:09:32
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:49
|66
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:03
|67
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:13:02
|68
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|1:13:27
|69
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|1:14:11
|70
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:16:06
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:44
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:19:07
|73
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:22:21
|74
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:23:52
|75
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:27:31
|76
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:28:41
|77
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:36:14
|78
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1:37:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|11
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|13
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|14
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|16
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|18
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|26
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|27
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|28
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|3
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|31
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|32
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|33
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|34
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|37
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|19
|6
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|8
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|11
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|12
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|11
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|14
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|15
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|19
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|20
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|23
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|24
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|25
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|26
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|27
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|30:22:41
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:35
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:47
|4
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:03
|5
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:49
|6
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:59
|7
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1:08:41
|8
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:16:06
|9
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:22:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|91:31:07
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:23
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:14
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:29
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:28
|6
|Team Sky
|0:10:40
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:12:55
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:33:26
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|1:14:56
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:24
|11
|Team Fortuneo -Samsic
|1:18:07
|12
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|1:24:22
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence-KTM
|1:29:14
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|1:30:17
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:30:43
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|1:43:08
|17
|Direct Energie
|1:44:06
