Image 1 of 44 Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) wins stage 3 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe and Tim Wellens on the attack during stage 3 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) wins stage 3 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Arnaud Demare takes it easy early on during stage 3 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 The peloton in action during stage 3 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 AG2R lead the bunch at Paris_Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 Quick-Step riders in the bunch during stage 3 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 Team Sky ride the front at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) claimed victory on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 44 Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates) takes on food at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 44 A spectator takes in the peloton at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen (Team LottoNL - Jumbo) in the bunch during stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 44 Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 44 Luis Leon Sanchez in yellow after stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 44 Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 44 Luis Leon Sanchez in yellow after stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 44 Luis Leon Sanchez finished second on stage 3 of Paris-Nice and claimed the overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 44 Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 44 Arnaud Demare wins the stage 3 field sprint for fourth at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 44 Luis Leon Sanchez drives the late breakaway during Paris-Nice stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 44 Scenery along the route of stage 3 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep - Floors) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 44 Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) wins stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 44 Alexander Kristoff suffered in the cold and finished last on stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 Sven Erik Bystrom (UAE Team Emirates) powers the late breakaway during stage 3 at Paris_nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Robert Jay Thomson (Dimension Data) in the breakaway at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Sam Bennett (Bora - Hansgrohe) at the team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 44 John Degenkolb poses for a photo with a fan before stage 3 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 44 Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) wins stage 3 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Paris-Nice stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Warren Barguil (Fortuneo Samsic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Dan McLay (EF Education First-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) with a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 AG2R La Mondiale lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Groenewegen in green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 Arnaud Demare and Dylan Groenewegen at the start of stage 3 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) claimed victory on stage 3 of Paris-Nice as Luis León Sánchez (Astana) moved into the overall lead.

The Frenchman, who won both stages and the overall at the Tour du Haut Var last month, comfortably sprinted away from Sánchez and Remy di Gregorio (Delko Marseille Provence) after the trio had gone clear over the top of a late category 3 climb.

The peloton split to pieces on the lower slopes of the climb and, despite a regrouping on the descent, they were only able to roll across the line in Châtel-Guyon some 38 seconds in arrears.

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) led the bunch home for fourth place but surrendered his yellow jersey to Sánchez, who now leads the race by half a minute.

"I had a good start to the season, and wanted to do well here at Paris-Nice," Hivert said. "I didn't do well the first day in the rain, and I wasn't very happy, so I tried to redress that today. It's great for Direct Energie to have at least one stage win, and we'll carry on to the end of the week."

For the third day in a row Paris-Nice served up a stage that was hard to predict. It was the longest of the race, at 210 kilometres, and no one knew quite what impact the Côte de Charbonnières, topping out 20km shy of the line, would have on proceedings.

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) was the chief aggressor and left the peloton in pieces, but came away with nothing to show for his efforts. He passed the KOM banner in pole position, with Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) for company, but the road continued to rise for another 2.5km to the second intermediate sprint point, during which time the chasing group of 20 was able to come back.

A couple of attacks came and went and, just after the sprint banner, Di Gregorio tried his luck and was joined by Sánchez and Hivert. The fast, swooping descent, combined with a lack of a concerted chase – which Sánchez's teammates did their upmost to disrupt – saw them open a lead of 40 seconds. That also allowed dropped riders such as Démare, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Woet Poels (Team Sky), who'd punctured, to re-enter the fray as the chase groups joined back together.

As the road kicked up again in the final 2km, however, it was clear victory would be played out amongst the leading three, and the tactical complexion favoured Hivert. Di Gregorio knew the only way he could win was to attack, and Hivert knew that Sánchez, with the yellow jersey in his sights, would have to close him down. Sitting on Sánchez's wheel all the way to the last few hundred metres, there was little surprise or response when Hivert struck out and claimed the biggest victory of his career.

"I didn't calculate anything at all. When I saw we were in a little group like that after the climb, I thought it might be too well organised behind, that it might be better to wait," Hivert said.

"I often wait for the finish because I'm quick, but I tried to follow the guys who went, and then in the last couple of kilometres I played off the other two. I almost had it in my head before the line that I was going to win but I still needed to do it."

How it unfolded

The clouds gathered over Bourges once more on Tuesday morning, but with a 210-kilometre trip due south – the longest stage here – the 'Race to the Sun' would take a big step towards its final destination.

After a block headwind deterred attacks yesterday, this time it didn't take long for a breakaway to form. In there were Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) and Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille Provence) and they quickly opened up a lead of seven minutes over the peloton.

FDJ hit the front of the peloton to keep things under control but only at the half-way stage did the gap start to come down. Before that, Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) abandoned with knee pain while fellow sprinter Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) also left the race.

While Thomson had taken maximum points at the first intermediate sprint, Grellier struck out on the back-to-back category-3 climbs in the second half of the parcours to move level on points in the KOM standings with Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Samsic).

Such was Grellier's eagerness, he opened up a big gap on his two companions and decided to go it alone. The gap came tumbling down, though, over the next 35 kilometres and he was caught by the advancing peloton just shy of the entry to the 35km finishing circuit.

The circuit gave the riders a chance to preview the uphill final couple of kilometres, though Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was already out of the picture, reportedly suffering with illness.

The climb started soon after the finish line and it wasn't long before sprinters were losing contact as Astana and Quick-Step drove the pace. Poels suffered an untimely mechanical and, after a wheel change from a teammate, he and Sky were forced onto the back foot, though they kept Sergio Henao in the front group.

After a huge turn from Dries Devenyns, Alaphilippe made his move. At first only Wellens could follow, and he seemed to have trouble just holding the Frenchman's wheel. The group thinned to 20 riders, with Démare and Trentin dropped. Fuglsang attacked next and latched onto Wellens and Alaphilippe at the KOM point but the sting was taken out of the move when Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) and Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida) made it over.

On the ensuing false flat, Fuglsang attacked and, after he was reeled in by Mitchelton-Scott's Roman Kreuziger, Sánchez went next for Astana when Di Gregorio attacked. Hivert, breaking out of his comfort zone, joined for the ride and all the circumstances played in his favour.

"I feel brand new right now," said the 32-year-old. "I had operations on both knees not long ago. I always had niggles but now everything's going well and I hope I can still do nice things."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 5:22:49 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 3 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:38 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 7 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 12 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 14 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 19 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 21 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 22 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 30 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 31 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 45 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 46 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 47 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 49 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 50 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 51 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 54 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 57 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 59 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 60 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 62 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 63 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 64 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 68 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 69 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 71 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 73 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:17 75 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 76 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 77 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:47 78 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 79 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:48 80 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:31 81 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:16 82 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 83 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 85 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 87 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 88 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 90 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 92 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 94 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 95 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 96 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 97 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 99 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 103 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 104 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 105 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 106 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 107 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 108 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 109 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 110 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:03 111 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 112 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 113 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 114 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 115 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 116 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:18 117 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 118 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 119 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 120 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 121 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 122 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 124 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 125 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 126 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 127 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 128 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 131 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 133 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 135 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 137 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 138 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 139 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 140 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 141 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:18 143 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 144 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 145 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 146 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 147 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 148 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 149 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 150 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:59 DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb

Sprint 1 - Le Brethon - 61 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Sprint 2 - Les Brossons - 190.5 km Rider Name (Country) Team Result Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 pts Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Finish - Châtel-guyon - 210 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 15 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 7 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 3 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

KOM 1 - Côte de la Bosse - 123 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 4 pts 2 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1

KOM 2 - Côte des Boulards - 143.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 4 pts 2 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2 3 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

KOM 3 - Côte de Charbonnières - 188 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 5:23:27 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:42 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:38 11 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 12 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 13 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 15 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 16 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:25 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:40 19 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 20 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 22 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 23 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:40 24 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Direct Energie 16:09:43 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 3 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 4 Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:38 5 Bahrain - Merida 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Bora - Hansgrohe 8 Movistar Team 9 Team Fortuneo - Samsic 10 Team Katusha Alpecin 11 Team Sky 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Trek - Segafredo 14 Team Ef Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:41 16 Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 17 Groupama - FDJ 0:05:16 18 Team Sunweb 19 Quick - Step Floors 20 Team Dimension Data 21 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 22 UAE Team Emirates 0:11:18

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13:21:56 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:28 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:35 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:38 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:43 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 21 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 24 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 25 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 30 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 31 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:52 32 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:59 33 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:01 35 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:04 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 37 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:07 38 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:09 39 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:12 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 42 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:22 44 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 45 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:34 46 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36 47 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:40 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 50 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:44 51 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 52 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:00 53 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:07 54 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:11 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:16 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 59 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 60 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 62 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 64 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:21 65 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:40 66 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:58 67 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:25 68 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:29 69 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 70 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 71 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 73 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:05 74 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:13 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:29 76 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:58 77 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:14 78 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:21 79 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 81 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:30 82 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:36 83 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:40 84 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:47 85 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:05:53 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:58 87 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:38 88 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:45 89 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:51 90 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:55 91 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:56 92 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:57 93 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:23 94 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:07:40 95 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:53 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:07 97 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 98 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:43 99 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:09:08 100 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:09:35 101 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:47 102 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:24 103 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:31 104 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:39 105 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:10:52 106 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:06 107 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:11:12 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:23 109 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:34 110 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:39 111 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:44 112 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:23 113 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:39 114 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:12:54 115 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 116 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:59 117 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:10 118 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:25 119 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:30 120 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:36 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:45 122 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:01 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:14:03 124 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:08 125 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:09 126 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 128 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:35 130 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:55 131 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:10 132 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:18 133 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:22 134 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:15:42 135 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:55 136 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:16:15 137 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 138 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 139 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:27 140 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:35 141 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:06 142 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:09 143 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 144 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:12 145 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:45 146 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:08 147 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:20:15 148 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:16 149 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:00 150 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:33

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 pts 2 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 16 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 9 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 10 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 11 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 16 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 20 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 21 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 23 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2 25 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 26 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2 28 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 29 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 30 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 31 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 32 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 8 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 8 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 6 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3 7 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:22:39 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:18 6 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 7 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 8 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 9 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:38 10 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 11 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:02 12 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:08 13 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:13 14 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:08:25 15 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:23 16 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:51 17 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:56 18 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:01 19 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:27 20 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:25 21 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:13:52 22 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:27 23 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:02 24 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:20:33