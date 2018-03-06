Paris-Nice: Hivert wins stage 3
Luis Leon Sanchez takes race lead
Stage 3: Bourges - Châtel-Guyon
Jonathan Hivert (Direct Energie) claimed victory on stage 3 of Paris-Nice as Luis León Sánchez (Astana) moved into the overall lead.
The Frenchman, who won both stages and the overall at the Tour du Haut Var last month, comfortably sprinted away from Sánchez and Remy di Gregorio (Delko Marseille Provence) after the trio had gone clear over the top of a late category 3 climb.
The peloton split to pieces on the lower slopes of the climb and, despite a regrouping on the descent, they were only able to roll across the line in Châtel-Guyon some 38 seconds in arrears.
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) led the bunch home for fourth place but surrendered his yellow jersey to Sánchez, who now leads the race by half a minute.
"I had a good start to the season, and wanted to do well here at Paris-Nice," Hivert said. "I didn't do well the first day in the rain, and I wasn't very happy, so I tried to redress that today. It's great for Direct Energie to have at least one stage win, and we'll carry on to the end of the week."
For the third day in a row Paris-Nice served up a stage that was hard to predict. It was the longest of the race, at 210 kilometres, and no one knew quite what impact the Côte de Charbonnières, topping out 20km shy of the line, would have on proceedings.
Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) was the chief aggressor and left the peloton in pieces, but came away with nothing to show for his efforts. He passed the KOM banner in pole position, with Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) for company, but the road continued to rise for another 2.5km to the second intermediate sprint point, during which time the chasing group of 20 was able to come back.
A couple of attacks came and went and, just after the sprint banner, Di Gregorio tried his luck and was joined by Sánchez and Hivert. The fast, swooping descent, combined with a lack of a concerted chase – which Sánchez's teammates did their upmost to disrupt – saw them open a lead of 40 seconds. That also allowed dropped riders such as Démare, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Woet Poels (Team Sky), who'd punctured, to re-enter the fray as the chase groups joined back together.
As the road kicked up again in the final 2km, however, it was clear victory would be played out amongst the leading three, and the tactical complexion favoured Hivert. Di Gregorio knew the only way he could win was to attack, and Hivert knew that Sánchez, with the yellow jersey in his sights, would have to close him down. Sitting on Sánchez's wheel all the way to the last few hundred metres, there was little surprise or response when Hivert struck out and claimed the biggest victory of his career.
"I didn't calculate anything at all. When I saw we were in a little group like that after the climb, I thought it might be too well organised behind, that it might be better to wait," Hivert said.
"I often wait for the finish because I'm quick, but I tried to follow the guys who went, and then in the last couple of kilometres I played off the other two. I almost had it in my head before the line that I was going to win but I still needed to do it."
How it unfolded
The clouds gathered over Bourges once more on Tuesday morning, but with a 210-kilometre trip due south – the longest stage here – the 'Race to the Sun' would take a big step towards its final destination.
After a block headwind deterred attacks yesterday, this time it didn't take long for a breakaway to form. In there were Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) and Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Delko Marseille Provence) and they quickly opened up a lead of seven minutes over the peloton.
FDJ hit the front of the peloton to keep things under control but only at the half-way stage did the gap start to come down. Before that, Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) abandoned with knee pain while fellow sprinter Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) also left the race.
While Thomson had taken maximum points at the first intermediate sprint, Grellier struck out on the back-to-back category-3 climbs in the second half of the parcours to move level on points in the KOM standings with Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo-Samsic).
Such was Grellier's eagerness, he opened up a big gap on his two companions and decided to go it alone. The gap came tumbling down, though, over the next 35 kilometres and he was caught by the advancing peloton just shy of the entry to the 35km finishing circuit.
The circuit gave the riders a chance to preview the uphill final couple of kilometres, though Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was already out of the picture, reportedly suffering with illness.
The climb started soon after the finish line and it wasn't long before sprinters were losing contact as Astana and Quick-Step drove the pace. Poels suffered an untimely mechanical and, after a wheel change from a teammate, he and Sky were forced onto the back foot, though they kept Sergio Henao in the front group.
After a huge turn from Dries Devenyns, Alaphilippe made his move. At first only Wellens could follow, and he seemed to have trouble just holding the Frenchman's wheel. The group thinned to 20 riders, with Démare and Trentin dropped. Fuglsang attacked next and latched onto Wellens and Alaphilippe at the KOM point but the sting was taken out of the move when Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) and Ion Izaguirre (Bahrain-Merida) made it over.
On the ensuing false flat, Fuglsang attacked and, after he was reeled in by Mitchelton-Scott's Roman Kreuziger, Sánchez went next for Astana when Di Gregorio attacked. Hivert, breaking out of his comfort zone, joined for the ride and all the circumstances played in his favour.
"I feel brand new right now," said the 32-year-old. "I had operations on both knees not long ago. I always had niggles but now everything's going well and I hope I can still do nice things."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|5:22:49
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:38
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|14
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|19
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|45
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|47
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|50
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|59
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|62
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|66
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|68
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|71
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|73
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:17
|75
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|76
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|77
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:47
|78
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|79
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|80
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:31
|81
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:16
|82
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|87
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|88
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|90
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|94
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|95
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|103
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|105
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|106
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|107
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|108
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|109
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|110
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:03
|111
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|112
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|113
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|114
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|115
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|116
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:18
|117
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|118
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|119
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|121
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|125
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|131
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|133
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|134
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|135
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|137
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|138
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|139
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|140
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:18
|143
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|144
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|146
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|147
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|148
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|149
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|150
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:59
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|pts
|2
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|3
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5:23:27
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:42
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:38
|11
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|12
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|16
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:25
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:40
|19
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|23
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:40
|24
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Direct Energie
|16:09:43
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|4
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:38
|5
|Bahrain - Merida
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|10
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|Team Ef Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|17
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:05:16
|18
|Team Sunweb
|19
|Quick - Step Floors
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|21
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|22
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13:21:56
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:28
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:35
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:38
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:43
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|20
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|21
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|31
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:52
|32
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:59
|33
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:01
|35
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:07
|38
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:09
|39
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:12
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|42
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:22
|44
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|46
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:36
|47
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:40
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|50
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:44
|51
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|52
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:00
|53
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:07
|54
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:11
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|59
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|62
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:21
|65
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:40
|66
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:58
|67
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:25
|68
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:29
|69
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|71
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:05
|74
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:13
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|76
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:58
|77
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:14
|78
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:21
|79
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|81
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:30
|82
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:36
|83
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:40
|84
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:47
|85
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:05:53
|86
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:58
|87
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:38
|88
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:45
|89
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:51
|90
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:55
|91
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:56
|92
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:57
|93
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:23
|94
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:40
|95
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:53
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:07
|97
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:43
|99
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:09:08
|100
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:35
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:47
|102
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:24
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:31
|104
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:39
|105
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:10:52
|106
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:06
|107
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:11:12
|108
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:23
|109
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:34
|110
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:39
|111
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:44
|112
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:23
|113
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:39
|114
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:54
|115
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|116
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:59
|117
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:10
|118
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:25
|119
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:30
|120
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:36
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:45
|122
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:01
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:03
|124
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:08
|125
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:09
|126
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|127
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|128
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:35
|130
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:55
|131
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:10
|132
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:18
|133
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:22
|134
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:42
|135
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:55
|136
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:15
|137
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|138
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|139
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:16:27
|140
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:35
|141
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:06
|142
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:09
|143
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|144
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:12
|145
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:45
|146
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:08
|147
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:20:15
|148
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:16
|149
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:00
|150
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|pts
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|11
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|16
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|21
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|25
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|26
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|28
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|29
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|30
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|31
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|32
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|8
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|6
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|7
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:22:39
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|6
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|8
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|9
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:38
|10
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|11
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:02
|12
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:08
|13
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:13
|14
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:08:25
|15
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:23
|16
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:51
|17
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:56
|18
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:01
|19
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:27
|20
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:25
|21
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:52
|22
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:27
|23
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:02
|24
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:20:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain - Merida
|40:07:55
|2
|Direct Energie
|0:00:01
|3
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:02
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|7
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|8
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:36
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:40
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:41
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|12
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:02:10
|13
|Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:03:20
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:27
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:31
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:04:56
|17
|Team LottoNl - Jumbo
|0:05:01
|18
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:05:24
|19
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06:14
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|0:06:25
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:47
|22
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:32
