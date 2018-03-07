Paris-Nice: Poels wins stage 4 time trial
Sanchez holds onto yellow jersey
Stage 4: La Fouillouse - Saint-Étienne
Wout Poels (Team Sky) claimed victory on the stage 4 time trial of Paris-Nice to move within striking distance of the yellow jersey, which remains on the shoulders of Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team).
The 18.4km test from La Fouillouse to Saint-Étienne was not a straightforward one, but Poels made light work of the hilly course to take the stage win, 11 seconds ahead of Marc Soler (Movistar Team), while Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) recovered well from a misjudged corner on the final descent to place third, 16 seconds down.
Sanchez, the day's final starter, produced a solid ride to place seventh, 28 seconds down on Poels, though his overall lead has been reduced to just 15 seconds as Poels moves up into second place. Alaphilippe's general classification challenge remains resolutely intact, and he lies third overall, 26 seconds down on Sanchez, and just ahead of Soler.
"It was quite a hard time trial, especially in the beginning with the uphill and at the end the little short peak. It was a really hard TT, but really good for me," said Poels, whose victory comes amid an especially trying week for his Sky team, whose practices were called in question by the parliamentary select committee report on doping in British sport published on Monday.
"I'm focused on racing. Of course I support Dave [Brailsford] and the team," Poels said when asked for his opinion on the matter after the stage.
Poels set out his stall over the opening part of the course, as he recorded the quickest time led through the first time check after 8 kilometres, following the steady climb towards Saint-Heand. The Dutchman was 12 seconds ahead of Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 14 clear of Soler at that point, and he negotiated the final part of the course well to seal stage victory.
Soler managed to peg back three seconds over the final 10 kilometres, but the most impressive rider down the back stretch of the race was Alaphilippe. The Frenchman began steadily, and was only ninth best, 25 seconds down on Poels at the 8km mark. He took flight on the descent that followed, however, and began to close in on the winning time, though even without his brief wobble in the closing kilometres, the Frenchman would not have made up the entirety of his early deficit.
Poels' Sky teammate and defending Paris-Nice champion Sergio Henao enjoyed a solid afternoon, and spent a brief stint in the hot seat after bettering the time of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) by hundredths of a second.
By day's end, Henao would drop to ninth on the stage and, like Yates and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), finished the stage 33 seconds down on Poels. In the overall standings, Henao, Chaves and Yates lie in ninth, 10th and 11th overall, respectively, all 48 seconds down on Sanchez.
"We still have a few cards to play. I'm now good on GC, Sergio is good too," Poels said. "We're still up at the front, so we're going to fight for it. It's better to have more choices - yesterday for example, I had bad luck so it's always easier when you have a few at the front."
Time lost
With four stages still to come, the Saint-Étienne time trial is far from decisive, but it has added greater definition to the general classification picture. Soler's strong showing keeps him in contention to continue Movistar's longstanding tradition in this race, which stretches back to Miguel Indurain's first victory in Reynolds colours back in 1989.
Ion and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) remain in the hunt after they placed fifth and sixth on the stage, both 27 seconds behind Poels, while Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) limited his losses well and enters the second half of the race in 9th overall, 42 seconds behind Sanchez.
It was a more trying afternoon for other general classification contenders. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) conceded 1:21 on the stage and now lies 22nd overall, 1:36 behind Sanchez. Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is now almost two minutes down on GC, while neither Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) nor Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) – both already well adrift in the overall standings – were able to make much headway here.
Sanchez, meanwhile, declared himself satisfied with his first defence of his yellow jersey, even if he perhaps conceded a little more ground than he might have anticipated to Poels. The Spaniard upset Alberto Contador to win this race overall in 2009, and he knows that every second counts on the road to Nice.
"With the wet roads I couldn't take the risks that I would otherwise have taken, but it was the same for everyone. My legs had recovered pretty well from yesterday," said Sanchez. "Looking ahead to the coming stages, there's a long way to Nice. But I'd have signed for this at the start of the race."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:25:33
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|4
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|5
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:27
|6
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:39
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:42
|15
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|16
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:00
|20
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:03
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:04
|22
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|23
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:08
|24
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:09
|26
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|32
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:15
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:16
|34
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|35
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:25
|36
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:29
|37
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:31
|38
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:34
|40
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:35
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:37
|42
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:40
|43
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:43
|44
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|45
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:49
|46
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:50
|47
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:51
|49
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:53
|51
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|52
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:56
|53
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|54
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:00
|55
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:01
|56
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:02:02
|58
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:03
|60
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|61
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:07
|62
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|63
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|64
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:16
|65
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:17
|66
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|68
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:02:20
|70
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:21
|71
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:22
|72
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:23
|73
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:24
|74
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:25
|75
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|76
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:30
|77
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:31
|78
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:34
|79
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:36
|80
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:37
|81
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:38
|82
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:39
|83
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|84
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:42
|85
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:47
|86
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:48
|87
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:49
|88
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|89
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:51
|90
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:52
|91
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|92
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|93
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|94
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|95
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:55
|96
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:56
|97
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:57
|98
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:58
|99
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:59
|100
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|101
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|102
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|103
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|104
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:12
|105
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:13
|106
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:14
|107
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:15
|109
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:17
|110
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:22
|111
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:23
|112
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|114
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:25
|115
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:28
|116
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:29
|117
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:33
|119
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:39
|120
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:41
|121
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:43
|122
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:45
|123
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:48
|124
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:50
|125
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:54
|126
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:58
|128
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|129
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:59
|130
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:02
|131
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:03
|132
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:04
|133
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:06
|134
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:09
|135
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:10
|137
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:13
|138
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:15
|139
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:22
|140
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|141
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:30
|142
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:32
|143
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:36
|144
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:37
|145
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:42
|146
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|147
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:46
|148
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:08
|149
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:26
|150
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|4
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|5
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|6
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:44
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:49
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|5
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|6
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:58
|7
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:42
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|9
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:26
|10
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:28
|11
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:36
|12
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:45
|13
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|14
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:12
|15
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:14
|16
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:18
|17
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:30
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:34
|19
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:39
|20
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:48
|21
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:04
|22
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:21
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:35
|24
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|1:17:46
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:08
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:41
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:08
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|7
|Direct Energie
|0:02:37
|8
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:44
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:48
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:42
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:48
|15
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:59
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04:02
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:59
|18
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:05:22
|19
|Dimension Data
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:23
|21
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:01
|22
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|13:47:57
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:26
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:34
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:57
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:29
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:30
|21
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:33
|22
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:36
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:44
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:56
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:03
|28
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:06
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:09
|30
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:11
|31
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|33
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:21
|34
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:22
|35
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:41
|36
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:42
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:44
|38
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:47
|39
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:52
|40
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:55
|41
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:00
|42
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:02
|43
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:08
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:16
|45
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:17
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:27
|47
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:28
|48
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:40
|49
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:42
|50
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:46
|51
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:52
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:53
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|54
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:04
|55
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:04:06
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:07
|57
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:10
|58
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:17
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|60
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:21
|61
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|62
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:41
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:18
|64
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:20
|65
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:05:21
|66
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:27
|67
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:33
|68
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:49
|69
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:58
|70
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:01
|71
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:23
|72
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:28
|73
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:29
|74
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:32
|75
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:47
|76
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:53
|77
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:58
|78
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:59
|79
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:11
|80
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:24
|81
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:27
|82
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:41
|83
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:08:24
|84
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:41
|85
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:43
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:47
|87
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:56
|88
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:20
|89
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:23
|90
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:24
|91
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:54
|93
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:08
|94
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:24
|95
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:10:33
|96
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:39
|97
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:43
|98
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:44
|99
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:45
|100
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:21
|101
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:12:24
|102
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:55
|103
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:05
|104
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:37
|105
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:42
|106
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:13:47
|107
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:51
|108
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:01
|109
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:03
|110
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:29
|112
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:15:02
|113
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:06
|114
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:15:19
|115
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:30
|116
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:42
|117
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:04
|119
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:21
|120
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:25
|121
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:16:32
|122
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:37
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:39
|124
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:16:44
|125
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:16:47
|126
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:17:00
|127
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:06
|128
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:09
|129
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:18
|130
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:38
|131
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:17:39
|132
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:43
|133
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|134
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:48
|135
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:11
|136
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:52
|137
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:53
|138
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:59
|139
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:23
|140
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:29
|141
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|142
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:14
|143
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:21:21
|144
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:58
|145
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:17
|146
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:22:40
|147
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:50
|148
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:47
|149
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:27
|150
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|4
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|17
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|8
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|13
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|14
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|15
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|16
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|21
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|25
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|26
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|30
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|31
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|32
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|33
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|34
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|35
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|36
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|8
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|6
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|7
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|8
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:48:23
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|5
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:26
|6
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:55
|7
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|8
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:35
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:57
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:01
|11
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:17
|12
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:08:30
|13
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:10:07
|14
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:17
|15
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:25
|16
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:37
|17
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:03
|19
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:11
|20
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:43
|21
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:12
|22
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:27
|23
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:32
|24
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|41:26:09
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:42
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:13
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|5
|Direct Energie
|0:02:10
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:11
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:01
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:07
|12
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:09
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:45
|14
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:51
|15
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:07:04
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:12
|17
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:44
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:21
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:09
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:11:19
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:51
|22
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:03
