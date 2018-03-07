Image 1 of 49 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 49 Ian Boswell (Team Katusha - Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 49 Remy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 49 Ion Izagirre (Bahrain - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 49 Patrick Konrad (Bora - Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 49 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 49 Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 49 Jarlinson Pantano (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 49 Rudy Molard (FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 49 Warren Barguil (Fortuneo - Samsic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 49 Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 49 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 49 Manuele Boaro (Bahrain - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 49 Wout Poels on the Paris-Nice podium after winning the stage 4 time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) in yellow after stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 49 Ion Izagirre (Bahrain - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 49 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 49 Wout Poels on the Paris-Nice podium after winning stage 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 49 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) puts on the yellow jersey after stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 49 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 49 Wout Poels (Team Sky) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 26 of 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) remains in the lead (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 27 of 49 Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 49 Johan Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton - Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 49 Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton - Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 49 Mike Teunissen (NED - Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 49 Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 49 Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 49 Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 49 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 35 of 49 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 36 of 49 Pierre-Luc Perichon in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 37 of 49 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 38 of 49 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 49 Marc Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 49 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 49 Ion Izagirre (Bahrain - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 49 Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 49 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 49 Felix Grossschartner (Bora - Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 49 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 49 Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 49 Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 49 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 49 Marc Soler (Movistar) is best young rider (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Wout Poels (Team Sky) claimed victory on the stage 4 time trial of Paris-Nice to move within striking distance of the yellow jersey, which remains on the shoulders of Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Pro Team).

The 18.4km test from La Fouillouse to Saint-Étienne was not a straightforward one, but Poels made light work of the hilly course to take the stage win, 11 seconds ahead of Marc Soler (Movistar Team), while Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) recovered well from a misjudged corner on the final descent to place third, 16 seconds down.

Sanchez, the day's final starter, produced a solid ride to place seventh, 28 seconds down on Poels, though his overall lead has been reduced to just 15 seconds as Poels moves up into second place. Alaphilippe's general classification challenge remains resolutely intact, and he lies third overall, 26 seconds down on Sanchez, and just ahead of Soler.

"It was quite a hard time trial, especially in the beginning with the uphill and at the end the little short peak. It was a really hard TT, but really good for me," said Poels, whose victory comes amid an especially trying week for his Sky team, whose practices were called in question by the parliamentary select committee report on doping in British sport published on Monday.

"I'm focused on racing. Of course I support Dave [Brailsford] and the team," Poels said when asked for his opinion on the matter after the stage.

Poels set out his stall over the opening part of the course, as he recorded the quickest time led through the first time check after 8 kilometres, following the steady climb towards Saint-Heand. The Dutchman was 12 seconds ahead of Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 14 clear of Soler at that point, and he negotiated the final part of the course well to seal stage victory.

Soler managed to peg back three seconds over the final 10 kilometres, but the most impressive rider down the back stretch of the race was Alaphilippe. The Frenchman began steadily, and was only ninth best, 25 seconds down on Poels at the 8km mark. He took flight on the descent that followed, however, and began to close in on the winning time, though even without his brief wobble in the closing kilometres, the Frenchman would not have made up the entirety of his early deficit.

Poels' Sky teammate and defending Paris-Nice champion Sergio Henao enjoyed a solid afternoon, and spent a brief stint in the hot seat after bettering the time of Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) by hundredths of a second.

By day's end, Henao would drop to ninth on the stage and, like Yates and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), finished the stage 33 seconds down on Poels. In the overall standings, Henao, Chaves and Yates lie in ninth, 10th and 11th overall, respectively, all 48 seconds down on Sanchez.

"We still have a few cards to play. I'm now good on GC, Sergio is good too," Poels said. "We're still up at the front, so we're going to fight for it. It's better to have more choices - yesterday for example, I had bad luck so it's always easier when you have a few at the front."

Time lost

With four stages still to come, the Saint-Étienne time trial is far from decisive, but it has added greater definition to the general classification picture. Soler's strong showing keeps him in contention to continue Movistar's longstanding tradition in this race, which stretches back to Miguel Indurain's first victory in Reynolds colours back in 1989.

Ion and Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) remain in the hunt after they placed fifth and sixth on the stage, both 27 seconds behind Poels, while Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) limited his losses well and enters the second half of the race in 9th overall, 42 seconds behind Sanchez.

It was a more trying afternoon for other general classification contenders. Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) conceded 1:21 on the stage and now lies 22nd overall, 1:36 behind Sanchez. Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is now almost two minutes down on GC, while neither Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) nor Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) – both already well adrift in the overall standings – were able to make much headway here.

Sanchez, meanwhile, declared himself satisfied with his first defence of his yellow jersey, even if he perhaps conceded a little more ground than he might have anticipated to Poels. The Spaniard upset Alberto Contador to win this race overall in 2009, and he knows that every second counts on the road to Nice.

"With the wet roads I couldn't take the risks that I would otherwise have taken, but it was the same for everyone. My legs had recovered pretty well from yesterday," said Sanchez. "Looking ahead to the coming stages, there's a long way to Nice. But I'd have signed for this at the start of the race."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:25:33 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:11 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 4 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:20 5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:27 6 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:33 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:34 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:39 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:42 15 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 16 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:48 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:00 20 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:03 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:04 22 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:08 24 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:09 26 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 28 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:14 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:15 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:16 34 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21 35 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:25 36 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:29 37 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:31 38 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 39 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:34 40 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:35 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:37 42 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:40 43 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:43 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:48 45 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:49 46 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:50 47 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:51 49 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:53 51 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 52 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:56 53 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:59 54 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:00 55 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:01 56 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:02:02 58 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:03 60 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 61 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:07 62 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 63 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 64 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:16 65 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:17 66 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 67 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 68 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:02:20 70 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:21 71 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:22 72 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:23 73 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:24 74 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:25 75 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:28 76 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:30 77 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:31 78 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:34 79 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:36 80 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:37 81 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:38 82 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:39 83 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 84 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:42 85 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:47 86 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:48 87 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:49 88 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 89 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:51 90 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:52 91 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:53 92 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 93 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 94 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 95 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:55 96 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:56 97 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:57 98 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:58 99 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:59 100 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 101 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 102 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 103 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:10 104 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:12 105 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:13 106 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:14 107 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:15 109 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:17 110 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:22 111 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:23 112 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 113 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 114 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:25 115 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:28 116 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:29 117 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:33 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:39 120 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:41 121 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:43 122 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:45 123 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:48 124 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:50 125 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:54 126 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 127 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:03:58 128 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 129 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:59 130 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:02 131 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:03 132 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:04 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:06 134 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:09 135 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 136 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:10 137 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:13 138 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:15 139 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:22 140 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 141 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:30 142 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:32 143 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:36 144 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:37 145 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:04:42 146 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 147 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:46 148 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:08 149 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:26 150 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:34

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 4 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 5 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 6 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 5 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:44 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:49 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 5 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 6 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:58 7 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:42 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:48 9 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:26 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:28 11 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:36 12 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:45 13 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 14 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:12 15 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:14 16 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:18 17 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:30 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:34 19 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:39 20 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:48 21 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:04 22 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:21 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:35 24 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:15

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 1:17:46 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:08 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:41 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:08 5 Movistar Team 0:02:11 6 Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 7 Direct Energie 0:02:37 8 Team Sunweb 0:02:44 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Quick-Step Floors 0:02:48 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 12 Katusha-Alpecin 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:42 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:48 15 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:59 16 Lotto Soudal 0:04:02 17 UAE Team Emirates 0:04:59 18 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:22 19 Dimension Data 20 Groupama-FDJ 0:05:23 21 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:01 22 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:18

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 13:47:57 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:15 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:26 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:34 6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:48 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:57 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:15 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:29 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30 21 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:33 22 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:36 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:44 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50 25 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 26 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:56 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:03 28 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:06 29 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:09 30 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:11 31 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:14 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 33 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:21 34 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:22 35 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:41 36 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:42 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:44 38 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:47 39 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:52 40 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:55 41 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:00 42 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:02 43 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:08 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:16 45 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:17 46 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:27 47 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:28 48 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:40 49 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:42 50 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:46 51 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:52 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:53 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 54 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:04 55 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:04:06 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:07 57 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:10 58 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:17 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 60 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:21 61 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:29 62 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:41 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:18 64 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:20 65 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:05:21 66 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:27 67 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:33 68 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:49 69 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:58 70 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:01 71 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:23 72 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:28 73 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:29 74 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:32 75 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:06:47 76 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:53 77 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:58 78 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:59 79 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:11 80 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:24 81 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:27 82 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:41 83 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:08:24 84 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:41 85 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:43 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:47 87 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:08:56 88 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:20 89 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:23 90 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:09:24 91 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:54 93 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:08 94 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:24 95 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:10:33 96 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:39 97 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:43 98 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:10:44 99 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:45 100 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:21 101 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:12:24 102 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:55 103 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:13:05 104 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:37 105 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:42 106 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:13:47 107 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:51 108 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:01 109 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:03 110 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 111 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:29 112 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:15:02 113 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:06 114 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:15:19 115 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:30 116 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:42 117 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:04 119 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:21 120 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:25 121 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:16:32 122 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:37 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:39 124 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:16:44 125 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:16:47 126 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:17:00 127 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:06 128 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:09 129 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:18 130 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:38 131 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:17:39 132 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:43 133 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:48 135 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:11 136 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:52 137 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:53 138 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:59 139 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:19:23 140 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:29 141 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 142 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:20:14 143 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:21:21 144 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:58 145 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:17 146 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:22:40 147 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:50 148 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:24:47 149 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:27 150 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 19 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 17 4 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 17 5 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 16 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 8 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 13 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 14 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 15 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 16 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 21 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 22 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 25 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3 26 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2 30 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 31 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 32 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2 33 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 34 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 35 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 36 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 8 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 8 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 6 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3 7 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 8 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 13:48:23 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:07 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:48 5 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:26 6 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:55 7 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:32 8 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:35 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:57 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:01 11 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:17 12 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:08:30 13 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:10:07 14 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:17 15 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:25 16 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:37 17 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:03 19 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:11 20 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:43 21 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:12 22 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:27 23 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:32 24 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:24:21