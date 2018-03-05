Image 1 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 The peloton chases the break during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Tiago Machado and Manuele Boaro in the breakaway during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 44 Julian Alaphilippe says hello to a young fan at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 44 Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain - Merida) and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the win during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen on the Paris-Nice podium after winning stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 The peloton seen from the uphill finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 44 Arnaud Demare in green after stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Pierre-Luc Perichon in the polka dot jersey after stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Marc Soler in the white jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the win during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 44 Dylan Van Baarle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 Cyril Gautier (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 Lars Boom on the front of the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 Manuele Boaro on the front of the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 Thomas De Gendt powers the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 Tiago Machado and Manuele Boaro are the final survivor's of the stage 2 breakaway at parisNice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) win stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) win stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 44 Arnaud Demare and Alexander Kristoff finish stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 44 Arnaud Demare in yellow after stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 44 Movistar's Marc Soler in the white jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the win during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Tiago Machado and Manuele Boaro are the final survivor's of the stage 2 breakaway at parisNice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Matti Breschel, Tim Declercq and Warren Barguil (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Alex Edmondson of Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Fabio Sabatini (QuickStep-Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Dan Martin at sign in ahead of stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Quick-Step Manager Patrick Lefevere (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Oliver Naesen (AG2R - La Mondiale) and Tiago Machado (Katusha) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 44 Oliver Naesen (AG2R - La Mondiale) in the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 44 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 44 The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 44 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Esteban Chaves chats with Imanol Erviti during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) continued his strong start to the 2018 season as he landed stage 2 of Paris-Nice in a bunch finish in Vierzon. The Dutchman picked his way through a chaotic finale and then delivered a powerful finishing effort to claim the win ahead of Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors), while André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) took third.

Groenewegen showed considerable patience as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) went from distance on the slightly rising finishing straight, and then produced a ferocious acceleration to overhaul the Irishman. Viviani and Greipel both closed in the final 50 metres, but they simply ran out of road against Groenewegen.

"I'm feeling very good, but the team is also very strong," said Groenewegen. "They did a very good job in the final. There was a small climb in the end but I survived and I was able to sprint for the win."

Though well marshalled by his Groupama-FDJ team and Ramon Sinkeldam in particular, yellow jersey Arnaud Démare could only manage 5th on the stage behind Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb). The Frenchman did, however, extend his overall lead to 7 seconds over Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) after picking up three bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint.

The stage was a rather slow-burning affair as a headwind proved an impediment to early attackers and ensured the race reached Vierzon some way behind the slowest predicted schedule, though the finale was not without incident.

Of particular note was the form of Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), who underscored his GC ambitions by sneaking off the front to pick up a bonus second at the second intermediate sprint with 15km remaining, having already collected two bonus seconds earlier in the stage.

The sprinters' teams stalked the day's escapees Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida) and Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) through the closing stages, with Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo prominent, and the break was eventually snuffed out with 4km to go.

No one team had been able to control affairs on the run-in, with a pair of roundabouts sowing some confusion, though Viviani’s Quick-Step team looked to have gained the upper hand when they surged to the front inside the opening two kilometres. They continued to lead under the flammge rouge, but a mix-up on the final corner effectively derailed their train. Alaphilippe found himself marooned in a group of three off the front – too far from home to sprint for the win, and too far clear of Viviani to be of any help in the finishing straight.

A rather muddled bunch sprint ensued, with many sprinters forced to improvise. Démare perhaps had the strongest supporting cast around him, but he lacked the sparkle that had carried him to victory on stage 1. Viviani continued his remarkably consistent start to the season, though he will surely rue the way his Quick-Step team surrendered the box seat in the final kilometre.

Groenewegen, meanwhile, made no mistake in the final kilometre. His LottoNL-Jumbo team – Lars Boom in particular – had been to the fore in chasing down the break, and his put the finishing touches to their work with a well-timed sprint.

"The stage was very easy but the final was very hard. But we were again in good position in the last corner, I sprinted and won," Groenewegen said with considerable understatement.

A split in the finishing straight briefly threatened to alter the complexion of the general classification, but the commissaires quickly revised the time, meaning that none of the overall contenders conceded ground. Démare holds yellow, seven seconds ahead of Gorka Izagirre and eight up on Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), while Alaphilippe’s bonus seconds have bumped him up to 4th overall, 10 seconds down.

How it unfolded

A block headwind as the peloton rolled away from the start in Orsonville meant that there was a most sedate opening to proceedings on Monday. After a brace of tentative early attacks came to nothing, the bunch remained huddled in phalanx formation for the opening two hours or so, ambling along at a speed just north of 32kph.

The gentle early pace was of little benefit to Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates), who climbed off after 20 kilometres due to the effects of a knee injury sustained in his crash on stage 1. Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), another faller on the fraught opening day, was a non-starter.

As the peloton pedalled along dry roads and in gently rising temperatures – the worst of the recent frigid weather in Europe has mercifully passed – the lone frisson came at the intermediate sprint in Patay after 64 kilometres, where overall leader Démare claimed three bonus seconds, but Alaphilippe signalled his GC ambitions by taking second place and two seconds for himself.

With 90 kilometres remaining, the race finally shook itself blearily into action, as Boaro, Machado, Olivier Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Boom formed the day's first break.

Powered by De Gendt, the sextet built up a buffer 40 seconds or so, but with Katusha-Alpecin and Cofidis driving the pace in the peloton, a tight rein was kept on their advantage. Within 15 kilometres, the move had effectively been brought to heel, but just as the peloton was breathing down upon them, Boaro and Machado kicked once again, and a lull in proceedings behind allowed this duo to establish a stable lead at the front of the race.

Working smoothly together, Boaro and Machado stretched the gap out to a maximum of three minutes with 40 kilometres remaining, before Groupama-FDJ, Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo began to make inroads into their advantage. A bunch sprint was inevitable, and Groenewegen seized the opportunity when it presented itself.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:51:31 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 10 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 14 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 27 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 28 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 33 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 39 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 40 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 41 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 42 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 45 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 50 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 53 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 54 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 55 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 57 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 58 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 62 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 65 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 66 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 67 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 68 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 69 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 70 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 71 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 74 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 75 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 76 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 77 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 78 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 79 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 80 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 84 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 85 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 86 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 88 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 90 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 92 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 93 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 95 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 96 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 97 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 100 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 101 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 102 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 104 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 105 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 106 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 107 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 109 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 110 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 111 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 113 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 114 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 115 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 116 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 118 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 120 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:44 121 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 122 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46 123 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 124 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:49 125 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:52 126 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 127 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:58 128 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 130 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01 131 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 134 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 135 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:04 136 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:07 138 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 139 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 141 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:53 142 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:06 143 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 144 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 145 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 146 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 147 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:59 148 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 149 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:09 150 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 151 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:15 152 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:31 DNF Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Patay, 63.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Sant-Georges-Sure-La-Pree, 173.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1

Finish - Vierzon, 187.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4:51:31 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 14:34:33 2 Team Sunweb 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Team Sky 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Quick-Step Floors 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Mitchelton-Scott 11 Movistar Team 12 Groupama-FDJ 13 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Lotto Soudal 16 UAE Team Emirates 17 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 Direct Energie 19 Fortuneo-Samsic 20 Katusha-Alpecin 21 Dimension Data 22 Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7:58:57 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:07 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:08 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:10 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:13 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 11 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 21 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 25 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 26 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 29 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 31 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 33 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 35 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:24 37 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:31 38 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:33 40 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:34 41 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:36 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:39 44 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:41 45 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 46 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:44 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 48 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 49 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 50 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 51 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:52 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:54 53 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 54 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 55 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:06 56 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:08 57 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:12 58 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 59 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 60 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 61 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:16 62 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 63 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:32 66 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:39 68 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 69 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 70 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:43 71 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:45 72 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:46 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:48 74 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:49 75 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:51 76 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 78 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 79 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 82 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 83 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 85 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 86 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02 87 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 88 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:30 89 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 91 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:37 92 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:47 93 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 94 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:57 95 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:01 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 99 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 100 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 103 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 104 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 105 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 106 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 107 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 108 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 110 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 111 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 112 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:27 113 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:37 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 115 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 116 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:45 118 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:47 119 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:51 120 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:59 121 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 122 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:02 123 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 124 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 125 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:08 126 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:10 127 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:14 128 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:04:29 129 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:04:34 130 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:41 131 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:46 132 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:47 133 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:07 134 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 135 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 136 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 137 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:18 138 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:05:19 139 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:25 140 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:27 141 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:33 142 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:35 143 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:46 144 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:48 145 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:00 146 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:06:10 147 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:28 148 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:04 149 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:07:33 150 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:19 151 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:08:52 152 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:25

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 15 3 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 11 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 15 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 16 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 17 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2 19 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 2 21 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 23 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 8 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 7:59:12 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 4 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:16 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:18 9 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:24 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:30 12 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 13 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 14 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47 15 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 16 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:12 18 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:22 19 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:47 20 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 21 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:31 22 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:33 23 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:45 24 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:05:55 25 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:13