Paris-Nice: Groenewegen wins stage 2

Demare stays in the leader's jersey in Vierzon

Image 1 of 44

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

The peloton chases the break during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

The peloton chases the break during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Tiago Machado and Manuele Boaro in the breakaway during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Tiago Machado and Manuele Boaro in the breakaway during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44

Julian Alaphilippe says hello to a young fan at Paris-Nice

Julian Alaphilippe says hello to a young fan at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44

Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain - Merida) and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)

Gorka Izaguirre (Bahrain - Merida) and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the win during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the win during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

Dylan Groenewegen on the Paris-Nice podium after winning stage 2

Dylan Groenewegen on the Paris-Nice podium after winning stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

The peloton seen from the uphill finish

The peloton seen from the uphill finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 44

Arnaud Demare in green after stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Demare in green after stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Pierre-Luc Perichon in the polka dot jersey after stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Pierre-Luc Perichon in the polka dot jersey after stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Marc Soler in the white jersey after stage 2

Marc Soler in the white jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the win during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the win during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44

Dylan Van Baarle

Dylan Van Baarle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

Cyril Gautier (AG2R)

Cyril Gautier (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

Tiago Machado (Katusha)

Tiago Machado (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Lars Boom on the front of the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice

Lars Boom on the front of the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Manuele Boaro on the front of the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice

Manuele Boaro on the front of the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Thomas De Gendt powers the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice

Thomas De Gendt powers the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

Tiago Machado and Manuele Boaro are the final survivor's of the stage 2 breakaway at parisNice

Tiago Machado and Manuele Boaro are the final survivor's of the stage 2 breakaway at parisNice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) win stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) win stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 44

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) win stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) win stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 44

Arnaud Demare and Alexander Kristoff finish stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Demare and Alexander Kristoff finish stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 44

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 44

Arnaud Demare in yellow after stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Demare in yellow after stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 44

Movistar's Marc Soler in the white jersey after stage 2

Movistar's Marc Soler in the white jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo)

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the win during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Dylan Groenewegen sprints to the win during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44

Tiago Machado and Manuele Boaro are the final survivor's of the stage 2 breakaway at parisNice

Tiago Machado and Manuele Boaro are the final survivor's of the stage 2 breakaway at parisNice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Matti Breschel, Tim Declercq and Warren Barguil

Matti Breschel, Tim Declercq and Warren Barguil
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

Alex Edmondson of Mitchelton-Scott

Alex Edmondson of Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

Fabio Sabatini (QuickStep-Floors)

Fabio Sabatini (QuickStep-Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Scenery along the route of stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

Dan Martin at sign in ahead of stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Dan Martin at sign in ahead of stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Quick-Step Manager Patrick Lefevere

Quick-Step Manager Patrick Lefevere
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

Oliver Naesen (AG2R - La Mondiale) and Tiago Machado (Katusha) in the breakaway

Oliver Naesen (AG2R - La Mondiale) and Tiago Machado (Katusha) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 44

Oliver Naesen (AG2R - La Mondiale) in the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice

Oliver Naesen (AG2R - La Mondiale) in the stage 2 breakaway at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 44

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 44

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 44

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) in the bunch during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

Esteban Chaves chats with Imanol Erviti during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

Esteban Chaves chats with Imanol Erviti during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice

The peloton in action during stage 2 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) continued his strong start to the 2018 season as he landed stage 2 of Paris-Nice in a bunch finish in Vierzon. The Dutchman picked his way through a chaotic finale and then delivered a powerful finishing effort to claim the win ahead of Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors), while André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) took third.

Groenewegen showed considerable patience as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) went from distance on the slightly rising finishing straight, and then produced a ferocious acceleration to overhaul the Irishman. Viviani and Greipel both closed in the final 50 metres, but they simply ran out of road against Groenewegen.

"I'm feeling very good, but the team is also very strong," said Groenewegen. "They did a very good job in the final. There was a small climb in the end but I survived and I was able to sprint for the win."

Though well marshalled by his Groupama-FDJ team and Ramon Sinkeldam in particular, yellow jersey Arnaud Démare could only manage 5th on the stage behind Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb). The Frenchman did, however, extend his overall lead to 7 seconds over Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) after picking up three bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint.

The stage was a rather slow-burning affair as a headwind proved an impediment to early attackers and ensured the race reached Vierzon some way behind the slowest predicted schedule, though the finale was not without incident.

Of particular note was the form of Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), who underscored his GC ambitions by sneaking off the front to pick up a bonus second at the second intermediate sprint with 15km remaining, having already collected two bonus seconds earlier in the stage.

The sprinters' teams stalked the day's escapees Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida) and Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) through the closing stages, with Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo prominent, and the break was eventually snuffed out with 4km to go.

No one team had been able to control affairs on the run-in, with a pair of roundabouts sowing some confusion, though Viviani’s Quick-Step team looked to have gained the upper hand when they surged to the front inside the opening two kilometres. They continued to lead under the flammge rouge, but a mix-up on the final corner effectively derailed their train. Alaphilippe found himself marooned in a group of three off the front – too far from home to sprint for the win, and too far clear of Viviani to be of any help in the finishing straight.

A rather muddled bunch sprint ensued, with many sprinters forced to improvise. Démare perhaps had the strongest supporting cast around him, but he lacked the sparkle that had carried him to victory on stage 1. Viviani continued his remarkably consistent start to the season, though he will surely rue the way his Quick-Step team surrendered the box seat in the final kilometre.

Groenewegen, meanwhile, made no mistake in the final kilometre. His LottoNL-Jumbo team – Lars Boom in particular – had been to the fore in chasing down the break, and his put the finishing touches to their work with a well-timed sprint.

"The stage was very easy but the final was very hard. But we were again in good position in the last corner, I sprinted and won," Groenewegen said with considerable understatement.

A split in the finishing straight briefly threatened to alter the complexion of the general classification, but the commissaires quickly revised the time, meaning that none of the overall contenders conceded ground. Démare holds yellow, seven seconds ahead of Gorka Izagirre and eight up on Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), while Alaphilippe’s bonus seconds have bumped him up to 4th overall, 10 seconds down.

How it unfolded

A block headwind as the peloton rolled away from the start in Orsonville meant that there was a most sedate opening to proceedings on Monday. After a brace of tentative early attacks came to nothing, the bunch remained huddled in phalanx formation for the opening two hours or so, ambling along at a speed just north of 32kph.

The gentle early pace was of little benefit to Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates), who climbed off after 20 kilometres due to the effects of a knee injury sustained in his crash on stage 1. Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), another faller on the fraught opening day, was a non-starter.

As the peloton pedalled along dry roads and in gently rising temperatures – the worst of the recent frigid weather in Europe has mercifully passed – the lone frisson came at the intermediate sprint in Patay after 64 kilometres, where overall leader Démare claimed three bonus seconds, but Alaphilippe signalled his GC ambitions by taking second place and two seconds for himself.

With 90 kilometres remaining, the race finally shook itself blearily into action, as  Boaro, Machado, Olivier Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Boom formed the day's first break.

Powered by De Gendt, the sextet built up a buffer 40 seconds or so, but with Katusha-Alpecin and Cofidis driving the pace in the peloton, a tight rein was kept on their advantage. Within 15 kilometres, the move had effectively been brought to heel, but just as the peloton was breathing down upon them, Boaro and Machado kicked once again, and a lull in proceedings behind allowed this duo to establish a stable lead at the front of the race.

Working smoothly together, Boaro and Machado stretched the gap out to a maximum of three minutes with 40 kilometres remaining, before Groupama-FDJ, Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo began to make inroads into their advantage. A bunch sprint was inevitable, and Groenewegen seized the opportunity when it presented itself.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:51:31
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
10Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
14Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
19Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
20Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
22Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
27Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
28David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
33Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
34Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
39Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
40Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
41Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
42Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
45Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
50Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
52Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
53Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
54Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
55Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
57Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
58Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
59Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
61Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
64Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
65Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
66Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
67Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
68Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
69Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
70Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
71Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
73Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
74Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
75Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
76Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
77Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
78Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
79Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
80Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
81Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
82Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
83Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
84Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
85Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
86Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
88Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
90Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
91Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
92Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
93Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
96Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
97Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
98Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
100Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
102Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
103Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
104Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
105Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
106Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
107Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
108Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
109Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
110Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
111Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
112Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
113Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
114Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
115Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
116Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
117Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
118Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
120Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:44
121Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
122Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
123Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
124Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:49
125Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:52
126Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
127Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:58
128Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
130Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:01
131Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
134Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
135Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:04
136Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
137Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:07
138Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
139Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
141Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:53
142Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:02:06
143David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
144Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
145Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
146Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
147Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:02:59
148Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
149Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:09
150Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
151Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:15
152Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:31
DNFRui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates

Sprint 1 - Patay, 63.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - Sant-Georges-Sure-La-Pree, 173.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1

Finish - Vierzon, 187.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb7
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb5
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo2
10Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo4:51:31
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
3Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
5Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
10Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida14:34:33
2Team Sunweb
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Team Sky
6Astana Pro Team
7Quick-Step Floors
8Trek-Segafredo
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Mitchelton-Scott
11Movistar Team
12Groupama-FDJ
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14BMC Racing Team
15Lotto Soudal
16UAE Team Emirates
17Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Direct Energie
19Fortuneo-Samsic
20Katusha-Alpecin
21Dimension Data
22Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7:58:57
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:07
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:08
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:10
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:13
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
10Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
11Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
14Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
15Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
16Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
20Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
21Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
25Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
26Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
29Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
30Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
31Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
32Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
33Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
35Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:24
37Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:31
38Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:33
40Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:34
41Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:39
44David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:00:41
45Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
46Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:44
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
48Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
49Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
50Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
51Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:52
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:54
53Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
54Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
55Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:06
56Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:01:08
57Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:12
58Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
59Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
60Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
61Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:16
62Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
63Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
65Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:01:32
66Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
67Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:39
68Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
69Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
70Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:43
71Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:45
72Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:46
73Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:48
74Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:49
75Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:51
76Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
78Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
79Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
80Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
82Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
83Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
85Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
86Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:02
87Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
88André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:30
89Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
91Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:37
92Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:47
93Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
94Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:57
95Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:01
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
97Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
98Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
99Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
100Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
103Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
104Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
105Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
106Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
107Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
108Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
110Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
111Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
112Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:27
113Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:37
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
115Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
116Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
117Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:45
118Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:03:47
119Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:51
120Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:59
121Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
122Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:02
123Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
124Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
125Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:08
126Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:10
127Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:14
128Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:04:29
129Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:04:34
130Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:41
131Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
132Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:47
133Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:07
134Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
135Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
136David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
137Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:18
138Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:05:19
139Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:25
140Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:27
141Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:33
142Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:35
143Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:46
144Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:48
145Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:06:00
146Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:10
147Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:28
148Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:07:04
149Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:07:33
150Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:08:19
151Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:08:52
152Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:09:25

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ24pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo15
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb11
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors8
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb7
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
15Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo2
19Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
21Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
23Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic8pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team7:59:12
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
4Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
6Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:18
9Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
10Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:24
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
12Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
13Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
14Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:47
15Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
16Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:12
18Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:22
19Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:47
20Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
21Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:31
22Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:33
23Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:45
24Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:05:55
25Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:13

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida23:57:34
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:02
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Movistar Team
5Team Sunweb0:00:18
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:23
7Team Sky0:00:28
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
9Direct Energie0:00:39
10Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
11Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
12Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:13
13Astana Pro Team0:01:17
14Groupama - FDJ0:01:36
15Dimension Data0:01:47
16BMC Racing Team0:01:54
17Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:10
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:28
19Team EF Education-Drapac0:03:20
20Katusha-Alpecin0:03:27
21UAE Team Emirates0:03:52
22Lotto Soudal0:05:05

