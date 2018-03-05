Paris-Nice: Groenewegen wins stage 2
Demare stays in the leader's jersey in Vierzon
Stage 2: Orsonville - Vierzon
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) continued his strong start to the 2018 season as he landed stage 2 of Paris-Nice in a bunch finish in Vierzon. The Dutchman picked his way through a chaotic finale and then delivered a powerful finishing effort to claim the win ahead of Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors), while André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) took third.
Related Articles
Groenewegen showed considerable patience as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) went from distance on the slightly rising finishing straight, and then produced a ferocious acceleration to overhaul the Irishman. Viviani and Greipel both closed in the final 50 metres, but they simply ran out of road against Groenewegen.
"I'm feeling very good, but the team is also very strong," said Groenewegen. "They did a very good job in the final. There was a small climb in the end but I survived and I was able to sprint for the win."
Though well marshalled by his Groupama-FDJ team and Ramon Sinkeldam in particular, yellow jersey Arnaud Démare could only manage 5th on the stage behind Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb). The Frenchman did, however, extend his overall lead to 7 seconds over Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) after picking up three bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint.
The stage was a rather slow-burning affair as a headwind proved an impediment to early attackers and ensured the race reached Vierzon some way behind the slowest predicted schedule, though the finale was not without incident.
Of particular note was the form of Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), who underscored his GC ambitions by sneaking off the front to pick up a bonus second at the second intermediate sprint with 15km remaining, having already collected two bonus seconds earlier in the stage.
The sprinters' teams stalked the day's escapees Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida) and Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) through the closing stages, with Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo prominent, and the break was eventually snuffed out with 4km to go.
No one team had been able to control affairs on the run-in, with a pair of roundabouts sowing some confusion, though Viviani’s Quick-Step team looked to have gained the upper hand when they surged to the front inside the opening two kilometres. They continued to lead under the flammge rouge, but a mix-up on the final corner effectively derailed their train. Alaphilippe found himself marooned in a group of three off the front – too far from home to sprint for the win, and too far clear of Viviani to be of any help in the finishing straight.
A rather muddled bunch sprint ensued, with many sprinters forced to improvise. Démare perhaps had the strongest supporting cast around him, but he lacked the sparkle that had carried him to victory on stage 1. Viviani continued his remarkably consistent start to the season, though he will surely rue the way his Quick-Step team surrendered the box seat in the final kilometre.
Groenewegen, meanwhile, made no mistake in the final kilometre. His LottoNL-Jumbo team – Lars Boom in particular – had been to the fore in chasing down the break, and his put the finishing touches to their work with a well-timed sprint.
"The stage was very easy but the final was very hard. But we were again in good position in the last corner, I sprinted and won," Groenewegen said with considerable understatement.
A split in the finishing straight briefly threatened to alter the complexion of the general classification, but the commissaires quickly revised the time, meaning that none of the overall contenders conceded ground. Démare holds yellow, seven seconds ahead of Gorka Izagirre and eight up on Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), while Alaphilippe’s bonus seconds have bumped him up to 4th overall, 10 seconds down.
How it unfolded
A block headwind as the peloton rolled away from the start in Orsonville meant that there was a most sedate opening to proceedings on Monday. After a brace of tentative early attacks came to nothing, the bunch remained huddled in phalanx formation for the opening two hours or so, ambling along at a speed just north of 32kph.
The gentle early pace was of little benefit to Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates), who climbed off after 20 kilometres due to the effects of a knee injury sustained in his crash on stage 1. Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team), another faller on the fraught opening day, was a non-starter.
As the peloton pedalled along dry roads and in gently rising temperatures – the worst of the recent frigid weather in Europe has mercifully passed – the lone frisson came at the intermediate sprint in Patay after 64 kilometres, where overall leader Démare claimed three bonus seconds, but Alaphilippe signalled his GC ambitions by taking second place and two seconds for himself.
With 90 kilometres remaining, the race finally shook itself blearily into action, as Boaro, Machado, Olivier Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Anthony Delaplace (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Boom formed the day's first break.
Powered by De Gendt, the sextet built up a buffer 40 seconds or so, but with Katusha-Alpecin and Cofidis driving the pace in the peloton, a tight rein was kept on their advantage. Within 15 kilometres, the move had effectively been brought to heel, but just as the peloton was breathing down upon them, Boaro and Machado kicked once again, and a lull in proceedings behind allowed this duo to establish a stable lead at the front of the race.
Working smoothly together, Boaro and Machado stretched the gap out to a maximum of three minutes with 40 kilometres remaining, before Groupama-FDJ, Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo began to make inroads into their advantage. A bunch sprint was inevitable, and Groenewegen seized the opportunity when it presented itself.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:51:31
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|23
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|33
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|39
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|40
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|42
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|47
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|53
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|55
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|65
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|66
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|67
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|69
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|71
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|74
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|75
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|76
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|77
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|78
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|79
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|80
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|84
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|87
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|88
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|90
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|92
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|93
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|95
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|101
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|104
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|106
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|107
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|109
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|110
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|111
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|113
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|116
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|118
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|120
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:44
|121
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|122
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|123
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|124
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:49
|125
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:52
|126
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|127
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|128
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|130
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:01
|131
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|134
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|135
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:04
|136
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:07
|138
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|139
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|141
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:53
|142
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:06
|143
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|144
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|145
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|146
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:59
|148
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|149
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:09
|150
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|151
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:15
|152
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:31
|DNF
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4:51:31
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|10
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|14:34:33
|2
|Team Sunweb
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Team Sky
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|Direct Energie
|19
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Dimension Data
|22
|Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7:58:57
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:07
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:08
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:10
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|26
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|31
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|33
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:24
|37
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:31
|38
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:33
|40
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:34
|41
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:39
|44
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|45
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|46
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:44
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|48
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|49
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|50
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|51
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:52
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:54
|53
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|54
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|56
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:08
|57
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:12
|58
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|59
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|60
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|61
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:16
|62
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|63
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|66
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:39
|68
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|69
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|70
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:43
|71
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|72
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:46
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:48
|74
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:49
|75
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:51
|76
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|79
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:02
|87
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|88
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:30
|89
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|91
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:37
|92
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:47
|93
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|94
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:57
|95
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:01
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|99
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|105
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|107
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|108
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|110
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|111
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|112
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:27
|113
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:37
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|115
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|116
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:45
|118
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:47
|119
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:51
|120
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:59
|121
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|122
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:02
|123
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|124
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|125
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:08
|126
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:10
|127
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:14
|128
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:29
|129
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:34
|130
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:41
|131
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:46
|132
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:47
|133
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:07
|134
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|137
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:18
|138
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:05:19
|139
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:25
|140
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:27
|141
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:33
|142
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:35
|143
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:46
|144
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:48
|145
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:00
|146
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:10
|147
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:28
|148
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:04
|149
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:07:33
|150
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:19
|151
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:08:52
|152
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|19
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|21
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|23
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|8
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|7:59:12
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|6
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:16
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|9
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|10
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:24
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|12
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|13
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:47
|15
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|16
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:12
|18
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:22
|19
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:47
|20
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|21
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:31
|22
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:33
|23
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:45
|24
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:05:55
|25
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|23:57:34
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:02
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|7
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:00:39
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:46
|12
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:13
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|14
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:01:36
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:01:47
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|17
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:10
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|19
|Team EF Education-Drapac
|0:03:20
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:27
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:52
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy