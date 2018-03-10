Trending

Simon Yates wins Paris-Nice stage 7

Mitchelton-Scott rider takes over race lead

Image 1 of 61

Simon Yates wins stage 7 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 61

The effort of the stage is etched on Julian Alaphilippe's face

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 3 of 61

Roman Kreuziger on the front for Mitchelton-Scott

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 61

Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott) and teammate Simon Yates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 61

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 61

Simon Yates (Mitchelton - Scott) wins stage 7 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 61

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 61

Simon Yates (Mitchelton - Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 61

Dylan Teuns (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 61

Simon Yates (Mitchelton - Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 61

Patrick Konrad (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 61

Omar Fraile (Astana) and Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 61

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 61

Simon Yates (Mitchelton - Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 61

: Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 61

Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 61

Simon Yates in yellow at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 61

Julian Alaphilippe collects his energy after a difficult stage

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 19 of 61

Simon Yates celebrates his victory

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 20 of 61

Simon Yates charges for the line

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 21 of 61

Roman Kreuziger leads the front of the bunch for Simon Yates

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 22 of 61

Astana control the pace

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 23 of 61

Luis Leon Sanchez in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 24 of 61

The peloton winds its way through the south of French

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 25 of 61

Dan Martin struggles in the difficult conditions

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 26 of 61

A smile from race leader Luis Leon Sanchez

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 27 of 61

Alex Edmondson on the front for Mitchelton-Scott

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 61

Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 61

Simon Yates in yellow at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 61

Marc Soler (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 61

Simon Yates (Mitchelton - Scott) wins stage 7 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 61

Simon Yates (Mitchelton - Scott) wins stage 7 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 61

Jesus Herrada in the jersey of Spanish champion

(Image credit: ASO / A.Broadway)
Image 34 of 61

The peloton in action during stage 7 at Paris-Nicxe

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 61

The lead group on the final climb during stage 7 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 61

The leaders play cat and mouse on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 61

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 61

The leaders play cat and mouse on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 61

Simon Yates wins stage 7 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 61

Simon Yates in yellow after stage 7 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 61

Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 61

Dylan Teuns (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 61

Patrick Konrad (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 61

Dylan Teuns (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 61

Ion Izagirre (Bahrain - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 61

Luis Leon Sanchez lost the jersey on stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 61

Patrick Konrad (Bora - Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 61

Dylan Teuns (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 61

Simon Yates on his way to winning stage 7 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 61

Simon Yates on his way to winning stage 7 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 61

Astana look after Luis Leon Sanchez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 61

Fans cheer the riders on

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 61

Dan Martin looking happier at the start than he felt later in the day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 61

Jarlinson Pantano gets some things out of the team car

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 61

Alexander Kristoff would be one of the many riders to climb off during the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 61

The breakaway begins to form

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 61

Heinrich Haussler doesn't mind the cold and wears no gloves

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 61

Manuel Quinziato was there at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 61

Robert Gesink in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 61

There were plenty of layers on with the temperatures dropping

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 61

Grupetto!

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moved into the leader’s yellow jersey at Paris-Nice, after a cold and torrid stage of climbing and descending in the Alpes Maritimes saw him solo to a lone stage win at La Colmiane.

“It was a very difficult stage,” Yates said. “There was never a straight bit of road, and it was twisting and turning on really difficult terrain. Normally, I don’t like to sit at the front, I prefer to sit back and relax, but today was one of those days that you really needed to be there."

Yates, riding his fifth Paris-Nice, made the decisive move a little more than four kilometres from the finish line on the 16-kilometre first category ascent to the remote ski station, after overnight race leader, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) finally wilted with six kilometres left to race.

With the Spaniard out of the running, all of France had high hopes for Julian Alaphilippe, who briefly, was race leader on the road. But it was short-lived. The Frenchman, for all his efforts, was eventually cut adrift after BMC’s Dylan Teuns accelerated in pursuit of Yates and Jon Izagirre, of Bahrain-Merida.

“We started out hoping for the stage win,” Yates said, “but in the position that we were in on the overall, the GC was always a possibility. But there were a lot of guys who were ahead of me, so first we wanted the stage and then afterwards, we went for the GC. It all played out really well on the final climb, and now I’m in the yellow jersey.”

As Yates and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) rode clear, Alaphilippe cracked, losing over two minutes to stage winner Yates in the final three kilometres and tumbling to ninth overall.

“I wasn’t very aware of what was happening behind me once I’d attacked, but I knew the time gaps. Izagirre and I really rode hard, until about two kilometres to go, when there was some cat and mouse and he sat up a little bit. I wasn’t really confident about taking him to the line for a sprint, so that’s why I decided to attack.”

Meanwhile, Team Sky’s hopes for overall victory - still alive when the peloton left the Promenade des Anglais on Saturday morning, despite Wout Poels’ crash on the road to Vence - faded a little further after Sergio Henao struggled to follow Yates and Izagirre on the road to La Colmiane.

“We’re a bit disappointed,” said Sky sports director Gabriel Rasch as a mud-spattered Henao, now 57 seconds behind Yates, warmed down nearby. “It was a super hectic stage.”

“Sergio and David de la Cruz group’s split on the big descent in the middle of the stage and they had to use a lot of energy to get back. In the finish, Sergio paid for that.

“The weather, I think, was definitely a factor,” Rasch said, “it was such a horrible day.”

But with the top five all within 30 seconds of the race lead, Rasch remained quietly optimistic that Henao could still be in the mix. “Tomorrow we’ll see. From previous years, we know that a lot of things can happen on that stage. It’s going to be another hectic day.”

How It Unfolded

As a chilly rain fell on the Nice seafront this morning, there was talk of possible snow falling at the ski station finish. In the end, that didn’t materialise but cold weather and heavy showers made for a tough and gruelling stage for the peloton.

There were four non-starters, including former race leader and stage 1 winner, Arnaud Demare, and also Ian Boswell of Katusha. By the end of the day, after a further 13 riders abandoned, there were just 114 of the original peloton of 154 remaining.

The day’s break came together quickly and had the mark of real quality, with eight riders slipping away over the Cote de Gattieres, the first recognised climb after just 10 kilometres.

Moving clear were Rory Sutherland (UAE Team Emirates), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro de Marchi and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Amael Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis).

After an opening 80 kilometres punctuated by a series of high profile abandons, including those of Dan Martin, Alexander Kristoff, Koen de Kort and Julien El Fares, the break’s lead hovered at around three minutes.

But on the descent of the Col Saint Raphael, the peloton split, with Henao and Tim Wellens in the second group, and the race finally began in earnest as Yates’s Mitchelton Scott team moved to the front with Bahrain-Merida.

The break’s impetus was definitively lost with 30 kilometres to race when Pantano and De Marchi crashed heavily as they took a slick left-hand bend. Although the Colombian was quickly back on his bike, it took De Marchi several minutes to climb out of the ravine and remount to finish the stage.

With only three riders — Gallopin, Moinard and Roche — still clear, the race came together on the final climb, with AG2R La Mondiale’s leader the last of the break to get caught.

It remained a large group into the final kilometres, but eventually, Sanchez, expertly shepherded by teammates Michael Valgren, Omar Fraile, and Jakob Fuglsang, couldn’t hold the pace and finally slipped back with six kilometres remaining.

That was the signal for Yates’s teammate, Roman Kreuziger, to further tighten the screw. It was enough to tip Alaphilippe over the edge and proved also to be the signal for Yates to make his decisive move with just over four kilometres to go.

Izagirre was the only rival to react, but in truth, he never looked at ease with Yates’s pace and a further acceleration from the British rider, a kilometre and a half from the line, was too much for the Czech.

Now Yates will face a nervous final stage, with Bahrain-Merida duo, Ion and Gorka Izagirre breathing down his neck. With Tim Wellens and Dylan Teuns also within half a minute of the yellow jersey, Yates isn’t taking anything for granted

“The last stage is always difficult,” he said. “I’ve raced Paris-Nice five times now so I know that it’s a difficult stage. If you look at the GC for the last few years, the race has been won and lost with really small gaps in the GC.

“So I expect the same tomorrow – I know we will have to be ‘on’ it,” he said. “But the team looked after me perfectly all day. I was never wasting energy and I think that really made a difference in the finale today. So I’m confident for tomorrow.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5:02:54
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:13
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:20
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:46
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:54
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
13Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:04
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:36
15Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
17Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:08
19David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:02:19
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:40
21Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:41
22Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:22
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
27Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
28Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:04:41
29Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:08:00
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:03
31Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:12
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
33Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:41
34Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
35Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
37Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:03
38Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:12:56
39Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:56
40Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:00
42Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
43Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
44Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:32
45Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:15:05
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:16:40
47Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:54
48Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
49Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:18:02
50Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
51Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
52Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
53Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
54Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
55Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
56Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
57Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
58Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:52
60Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:22:19
61Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
64Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
65Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
66Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
67Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
69Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
70Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
71Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:25
74Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
76Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:30
77Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
78Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:46
79Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:25:56
80Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:03
83Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:04
84Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:13
85Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
87Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
88Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
89Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:53
90Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
91Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
92Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
93Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
94Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
95Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
97Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
98Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
99Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
100Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
101Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
102Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:27:16
103Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:28:27
104Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
105Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:02
106André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:32:28
107Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
109Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
109Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
114Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie

Sprint 1 - 18.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida9
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe5
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky4
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team3
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
10Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb1

KOM 1 - Côte de Gattières - 10 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team5
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
5Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1

KOM 2 - Côte de la Sainte-Baume - 84.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates6
4Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team4
5Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
7Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1

KOM 3 - Col Saint-Raphaël - 108 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates5
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team3
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo2
5Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1

KOM 4 - Côte de Villars-sur-Var - 134.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team5
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates3
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 5 - Valdeblore La Colmiane - 175 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida4
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
7Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team5:03:40
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:08
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
4Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:18
5Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:03:55
6Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:17:16
7Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
8Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:21:33
9Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:25:10
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:25:17
11Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:18
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:07
13Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
14Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:30
15Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:27:41
16Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:42
17Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale15:16:03
2Team Sky0:00:06
3Bora - Hansgrohe0:02:06
4Astana Pro Team0:02:14
5Bahrain - Merida0:06:56
6Mitchelton - Scott0:08:15
7Movistar Team0:12:21
8BMC Racing Team0:20:08
9Team Sunweb0:20:33
10Team Katusha Alpecin0:28:19
11Trek - Segafredo0:29:19
12Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:30:51
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:36
14Quick - Step Floors0:34:53
15Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:35:01
16Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:40:58
17Team Dimension Data0:43:41
18Lotto Soudal0:47:12
19Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:54:48
20Direct Energie0:58:00

General Classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott27:29:02
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:11
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:12
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:39
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:57
9Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:48
10Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
11Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:52
12Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:13
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:30
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:02:59
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:39
16Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:42
17Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:47
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:05
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:55
20Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:43
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:04
22Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:04
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:33
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:11:09
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:15
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:14:13
27Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:36
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:41
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:17:17
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:58
31Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:48
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:54
33Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:22:36
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:22:54
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:23:38
36Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:24:13
37Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:24:18
38Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:30
39Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:24:31
40Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:24:59
41Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:03
42Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:25:06
43Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:28:13
44Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:48
45Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:30:03
46Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:30:18
47Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:32
48Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:30:49
49Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:30:58
50Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:31:34
51Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:31:58
52Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:32:04
53Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:32:08
54Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:34:11
55Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:34:20
56Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:35:11
57Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:19
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:48
59Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:32
60Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:38:32
61Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:39:17
62Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:40:10
63Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:40:49
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:06
65Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:41:46
66Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:50
67Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:43:38
68Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:44:08
69Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:44:25
70Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:35
71Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:45:19
72Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:45:30
73Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:46:09
74Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:46:26
75Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:47:37
76Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:54
77Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:47:59
78Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:48:07
79Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:48:24
80Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:48:35
81Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:49:26
82André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:50:12
83Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:51:15
84Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:41
85Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:51:43
86Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:52:57
87Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:53:22
88Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:01
89Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:54:04
90Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:54:08
91Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:55:22
92David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:56:00
93Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:56:05
94Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:56:09
95Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:56:17
96Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:26
97Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:56:44
98Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:57:03
99Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:57:17
100Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:58:18
101Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:58:20
102Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky1:00:39
103Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1:00:58
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:03:38
105Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:22
106Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:04:40
107Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:07:00
108Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:07:07
109Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:10:18
110Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:10:34
111Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors1:12:08
112Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:12:13
113Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:27
114Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:19:09

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal29pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors28
3Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida26
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal23
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott18
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin18
9Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie17
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie16
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida16
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team15
14Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12
17Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team11
18Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky9
19Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott9
21Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
22Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb7
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
25Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott4
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
28Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
29Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team3
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
31Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3
32Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott2
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team2
35Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
37Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
38Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
39Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
40Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
41Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
42Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
43Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
44Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
45Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal60pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie31
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie25
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott20
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team17
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
7Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic14
8Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates14
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
11Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic11
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky9
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
14Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin8
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
17Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo6
18Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team5
19Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
20Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
22Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
23Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
24Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
25Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3
26Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3
27Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
31Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team27:29:39
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:15
3Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:36
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:05
5Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:23:36
6Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:31
7Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:38:40
8Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:13
9Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:43:01
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:42
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:45:49
12Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:52:20
13Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:24
14Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:57:43
15Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:04:38
16Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1:06:23
17Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:06:30
18Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1:18:32

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton - Scott82:43:57
2Team Sky0:00:43
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:16
4Bora - Hansgrohe0:01:42
5Bahrain - Merida0:02:50
6Astana Pro Team0:08:00
7Movistar Team0:09:56
8BMC Racing Team0:20:04
9Trek - Segafredo0:32:00
10Team Sunweb0:35:08
11Team Katusha Alpecin0:38:35
12Quick - Step Floors0:42:44
13Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:45:14
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:34
15Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:55:04
16Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:58:18
17Direct Energie1:05:39
18Team Dimension Data1:08:45
19Lotto Soudal1:09:35
20Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo1:28:32

 

