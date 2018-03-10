Simon Yates wins Paris-Nice stage 7
Mitchelton-Scott rider takes over race lead
Stage 7: Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moved into the leader’s yellow jersey at Paris-Nice, after a cold and torrid stage of climbing and descending in the Alpes Maritimes saw him solo to a lone stage win at La Colmiane.
“It was a very difficult stage,” Yates said. “There was never a straight bit of road, and it was twisting and turning on really difficult terrain. Normally, I don’t like to sit at the front, I prefer to sit back and relax, but today was one of those days that you really needed to be there."
Yates, riding his fifth Paris-Nice, made the decisive move a little more than four kilometres from the finish line on the 16-kilometre first category ascent to the remote ski station, after overnight race leader, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) finally wilted with six kilometres left to race.
With the Spaniard out of the running, all of France had high hopes for Julian Alaphilippe, who briefly, was race leader on the road. But it was short-lived. The Frenchman, for all his efforts, was eventually cut adrift after BMC’s Dylan Teuns accelerated in pursuit of Yates and Jon Izagirre, of Bahrain-Merida.
“We started out hoping for the stage win,” Yates said, “but in the position that we were in on the overall, the GC was always a possibility. But there were a lot of guys who were ahead of me, so first we wanted the stage and then afterwards, we went for the GC. It all played out really well on the final climb, and now I’m in the yellow jersey.”
As Yates and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) rode clear, Alaphilippe cracked, losing over two minutes to stage winner Yates in the final three kilometres and tumbling to ninth overall.
“I wasn’t very aware of what was happening behind me once I’d attacked, but I knew the time gaps. Izagirre and I really rode hard, until about two kilometres to go, when there was some cat and mouse and he sat up a little bit. I wasn’t really confident about taking him to the line for a sprint, so that’s why I decided to attack.”
Meanwhile, Team Sky’s hopes for overall victory - still alive when the peloton left the Promenade des Anglais on Saturday morning, despite Wout Poels’ crash on the road to Vence - faded a little further after Sergio Henao struggled to follow Yates and Izagirre on the road to La Colmiane.
“We’re a bit disappointed,” said Sky sports director Gabriel Rasch as a mud-spattered Henao, now 57 seconds behind Yates, warmed down nearby. “It was a super hectic stage.”
“Sergio and David de la Cruz group’s split on the big descent in the middle of the stage and they had to use a lot of energy to get back. In the finish, Sergio paid for that.
“The weather, I think, was definitely a factor,” Rasch said, “it was such a horrible day.”
But with the top five all within 30 seconds of the race lead, Rasch remained quietly optimistic that Henao could still be in the mix. “Tomorrow we’ll see. From previous years, we know that a lot of things can happen on that stage. It’s going to be another hectic day.”
How It Unfolded
As a chilly rain fell on the Nice seafront this morning, there was talk of possible snow falling at the ski station finish. In the end, that didn’t materialise but cold weather and heavy showers made for a tough and gruelling stage for the peloton.
There were four non-starters, including former race leader and stage 1 winner, Arnaud Demare, and also Ian Boswell of Katusha. By the end of the day, after a further 13 riders abandoned, there were just 114 of the original peloton of 154 remaining.
The day’s break came together quickly and had the mark of real quality, with eight riders slipping away over the Cote de Gattieres, the first recognised climb after just 10 kilometres.
Moving clear were Rory Sutherland (UAE Team Emirates), Tony Gallopin (AG2R La Mondiale), Alessandro de Marchi and Nicolas Roche (BMC Racing), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Amael Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic) and Jesus Herrada (Cofidis).
After an opening 80 kilometres punctuated by a series of high profile abandons, including those of Dan Martin, Alexander Kristoff, Koen de Kort and Julien El Fares, the break’s lead hovered at around three minutes.
But on the descent of the Col Saint Raphael, the peloton split, with Henao and Tim Wellens in the second group, and the race finally began in earnest as Yates’s Mitchelton Scott team moved to the front with Bahrain-Merida.
The break’s impetus was definitively lost with 30 kilometres to race when Pantano and De Marchi crashed heavily as they took a slick left-hand bend. Although the Colombian was quickly back on his bike, it took De Marchi several minutes to climb out of the ravine and remount to finish the stage.
With only three riders — Gallopin, Moinard and Roche — still clear, the race came together on the final climb, with AG2R La Mondiale’s leader the last of the break to get caught.
It remained a large group into the final kilometres, but eventually, Sanchez, expertly shepherded by teammates Michael Valgren, Omar Fraile, and Jakob Fuglsang, couldn’t hold the pace and finally slipped back with six kilometres remaining.
That was the signal for Yates’s teammate, Roman Kreuziger, to further tighten the screw. It was enough to tip Alaphilippe over the edge and proved also to be the signal for Yates to make his decisive move with just over four kilometres to go.
Izagirre was the only rival to react, but in truth, he never looked at ease with Yates’s pace and a further acceleration from the British rider, a kilometre and a half from the line, was too much for the Czech.
Now Yates will face a nervous final stage, with Bahrain-Merida duo, Ion and Gorka Izagirre breathing down his neck. With Tim Wellens and Dylan Teuns also within half a minute of the yellow jersey, Yates isn’t taking anything for granted
“The last stage is always difficult,” he said. “I’ve raced Paris-Nice five times now so I know that it’s a difficult stage. If you look at the GC for the last few years, the race has been won and lost with really small gaps in the GC.
“So I expect the same tomorrow – I know we will have to be ‘on’ it,” he said. “But the team looked after me perfectly all day. I was never wasting energy and I think that really made a difference in the finale today. So I’m confident for tomorrow.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5:02:54
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:13
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:20
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:54
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|13
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:04
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:36
|15
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|17
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:08
|19
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:19
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:40
|21
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:41
|22
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:22
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|28
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:04:41
|29
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:00
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:03
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:12
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:41
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|35
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:03
|38
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:56
|39
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:56
|40
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:00
|42
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|43
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:32
|45
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:05
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:40
|47
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:54
|48
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:02
|50
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|52
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|55
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|58
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:52
|60
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:19
|61
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|63
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|64
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|65
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|66
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|67
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|69
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|70
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:25
|74
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:30
|77
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:46
|79
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:25:56
|80
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:03
|83
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:04
|84
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:13
|85
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|87
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|89
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:53
|90
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|92
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|93
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|97
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|98
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|100
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|101
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:27:16
|103
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:28:27
|104
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:02
|106
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:28
|107
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|114
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|9
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|4
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|7
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|7
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:03:40
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:08
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|4
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:18
|5
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:03:55
|6
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:16
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:33
|9
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:25:10
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:25:17
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:18
|12
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:07
|13
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:30
|15
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27:41
|16
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:42
|17
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|18
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|15:16:03
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:02:06
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|5
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:56
|6
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:08:15
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:12:21
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:08
|9
|Team Sunweb
|0:20:33
|10
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:28:19
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29:19
|12
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:30:51
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:36
|14
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:34:53
|15
|Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:35:01
|16
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:40:58
|17
|Team Dimension Data
|0:43:41
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:47:12
|19
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:54:48
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:58:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|27:29:02
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:11
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:12
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:39
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:48
|10
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|11
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:52
|12
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:13
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:30
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:59
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:39
|16
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:42
|17
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:47
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:05
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:55
|20
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:43
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:04
|22
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:04
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:33
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:09
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:15
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:14:13
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:36
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:41
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:17
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:58
|31
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:48
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:54
|33
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:22:36
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:54
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:38
|36
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:24:13
|37
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:24:18
|38
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:30
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:31
|40
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:24:59
|41
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:03
|42
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:06
|43
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:28:13
|44
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:48
|45
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:30:03
|46
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:18
|47
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:32
|48
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:30:49
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:58
|50
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:34
|51
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:58
|52
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:32:04
|53
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:32:08
|54
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:11
|55
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:34:20
|56
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:35:11
|57
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:19
|58
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:48
|59
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:32
|60
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38:32
|61
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:17
|62
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:40:10
|63
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:40:49
|64
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:06
|65
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:41:46
|66
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:50
|67
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:38
|68
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:44:08
|69
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:44:25
|70
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:35
|71
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:45:19
|72
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:30
|73
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:46:09
|74
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:46:26
|75
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:47:37
|76
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:54
|77
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:47:59
|78
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:48:07
|79
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:48:24
|80
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:48:35
|81
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:26
|82
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:12
|83
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:15
|84
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:41
|85
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:51:43
|86
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:52:57
|87
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:53:22
|88
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:01
|89
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:54:04
|90
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:54:08
|91
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:55:22
|92
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:56:00
|93
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:56:05
|94
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:56:09
|95
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:56:17
|96
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:26
|97
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:44
|98
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:03
|99
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:17
|100
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:58:18
|101
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:58:20
|102
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|1:00:39
|103
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1:00:58
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:03:38
|105
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:22
|106
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:40
|107
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:07:00
|108
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:07:07
|109
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:18
|110
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:34
|111
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|1:12:08
|112
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:12:13
|113
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:27
|114
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:19:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|3
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|23
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|9
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|19
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|21
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|22
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|25
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|29
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|32
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|2
|35
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|37
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|38
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|39
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|40
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|41
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|42
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|43
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|44
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|45
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|7
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|14
|8
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|11
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|11
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|9
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|17
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|18
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|19
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|20
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|23
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|24
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|25
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|26
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|27
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|31
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|27:29:39
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:15
|3
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:36
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:05
|5
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:23:36
|6
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:31
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:40
|8
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:13
|9
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:43:01
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:42
|11
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:49
|12
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:52:20
|13
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:24
|14
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:57:43
|15
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:38
|16
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:06:23
|17
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:06:30
|18
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:18:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton - Scott
|82:43:57
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:43
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|4
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:42
|5
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:02:50
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:00
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:09:56
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:04
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:32:00
|10
|Team Sunweb
|0:35:08
|11
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:38:35
|12
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:42:44
|13
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:45:14
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:34
|15
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:55:04
|16
|Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:58:18
|17
|Direct Energie
|1:05:39
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|1:08:45
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:35
|20
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|1:28:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy