Direct Energie's Jerome Cousin claimed a cagey victory in stage 5 of Paris-Nice, playing a smart strategic finale with breakaway companion Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin). With the peloton charging behind, Cousin calmly waited until the final 200 metres to make his move, powering to the line well ahead of the German.

The sprint was led home just four seconds later, with André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) taking third.

Race leader Luis Leon Sánchez (Astana) maintained his position on the stage, while Cousin's day-long efforts in the breakaway also earned him the polka dot jersey for taking the mountains classification lead. Sánchez leads Wout Poels (Team Sky) in the overall by 15 seconds, with Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe and Movistar's Marc Soler another 11 seconds back.

"I had cramps towards the end," Cousin said. "The goal was to go for the breakaway and take the KOM jersey. I did not spare my efforts and we had a tacit agreement that if I went for the climbs they would leave me alone on the flat. Now when I saw that the victory was possible I worked hard to go after the Katusha rider and I played with his balls a little. That's the way I won. I'm so generous in my efforts all year and I was beaten in similar circumstances so many times before that I decided to maneuver differently for once and see if it worked. I didn't steal this.

"Last year I raced for only 30 days," Cousin said. "It's a great comeback. We've now won two stages, It's important for the team, but I must recover because I'm also supposed to be helping Lilian Calmejane make it into the top 10."

How it Unfolded

The 165km stage from Salon-de-Provence to Sisteron looked on paper like another likely day for the sprinters. The race included four categorised climbs, but with the final climb, the category 3 agent of Cote de la Marquise, topping out 13km from the finish, the sprinters' teams had this day marked down as another opportunity.

Those plans were laid to rest by Cousin and Politt, who bid adieu to the peloton early in the day when they joined Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) off the front. Of the breakaway quartet, El Fares was the best-placed rider in the general classification, sitting in 54th place and 4:04 down on race leader Sánchez.

Cousin won the race to the top of the Pointu, taking seven KOM points for his efforts and giving himself a good shot of taking the jersey by the end of the day. The leaders' advantage swelled to 4:30 near the top of the category 1 Col de Legarde-d'Apt 76.5km into the day, and Cousin again scored maximum points, adding 10 more and taking his tally to a classification-leading 17. He added another point at the top of the penultimate climb of the day, the category 3 Col du Négron, which climbed for 5.9km at an average of three per cent.

From there, the riders faced a long descent to the finale of the stage, which featured a another short climb in the form of the Côte de la Marquise. The leaders hit the finishing circuit together, and with 19km to go they passed the finish line in Sisteron for the first time. Politt, Edet, Cousin, and El Fares came into Sisteron and took the bell with the gap standing at 2:15.

Politt attacked the breakaway with 15km to go, leaving his three former escapee partners to try and drag him back. Cousin attacked the chasing trio on the drag up to de la Marquise and was able to bridge to Politt just short of the final KOM, where he added a few more points to his tally.

Politt and Cousin then took the final descent together, with Politt supplying most of the power as Cousin ignored his pleas to come forward. Politt attacked several more times but could not jettison Cousin, and they came into the final kilometre together.

Politt jumped first, but his power was depleted by that point, and Cousin easily countered the move, leaving Politt in his wake as the German shook his head in disgust.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 3:57:25 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:02 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 4 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 16 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 17 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 22 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 23 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 29 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 30 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 31 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 32 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 33 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 36 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 38 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 39 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 40 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 41 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 42 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:13 44 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 45 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 49 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 50 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:16 51 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:18 53 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:00:21 54 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 58 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 59 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 60 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 64 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 66 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 69 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 70 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 71 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 72 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 75 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 76 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 77 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 78 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 79 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:45 80 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:19 81 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:21 82 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:37 83 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:44 84 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 85 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 86 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:01 87 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:06 88 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:09 89 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:38 90 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:43 91 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:48 92 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:54 94 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:19 95 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:43 96 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 97 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 98 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:51 99 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:26 100 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:11 101 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:41 103 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 104 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 105 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 108 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 109 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 110 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 111 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 112 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:10 113 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 114 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 115 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 116 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 117 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 118 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:38 119 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:11:36 120 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 121 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 122 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 123 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 124 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 125 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 126 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 127 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 128 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 130 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 131 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 133 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 134 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 135 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 136 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 137 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 138 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 139 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 140 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 141 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 142 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:44 DNS Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic DNS Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb DNF Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Revest-du-Bion, km. 94.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - Sisteron, km. 156 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 15 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 4 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 6 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 8 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 9 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 10 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1

Col du Pointu (Cat. 2) km. 49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 7 pts 2 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 5 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1

Col de Lagarde-d'Apt (Cat. 1) km. 76.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 10 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 3 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 4 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 4 5 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 3 6 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Col du Négron (Cat. 3) km. 106 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 4 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1

Côte de la Marquise (Cat. 3) km. 152 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 4 pts 2 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3:57:27 2 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 4 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 8 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 15 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:42 16 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:52 17 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:49 18 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:09 19 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:39 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:08 21 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:11:34 22 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:42

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Direct Energie 11:52:23 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 Team Sunweb 4 Team Sky 5 Bahrain-Merida 6 Quick-Step Floors 7 Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 8 Dimension Data 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 10 Lotto Soudal 0:00:21 11 Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:24 12 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:25 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 14 UAE Team Emirates 15 BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:38 17 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 18 Movistar Team 0:00:47 19 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:24 20 Groupama-FDJ 0:03:43 21 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:03

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17:45:26 2 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:15 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:26 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:34 6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:35 7 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:48 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:57 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:15 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:29 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:30 21 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:33 22 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:36 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:56 26 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:06 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:11 28 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:14 29 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 30 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:21 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:41 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:42 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:44 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:47 35 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:02:55 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:00 37 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:02 38 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:17 39 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:26 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:28 41 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:40 42 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:52 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:03:53 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:04:01 45 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:02 46 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:10 47 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:17 48 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 49 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:21 50 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:29 51 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:41 52 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:20 53 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:05:21 54 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:05:22 55 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:27 56 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:33 57 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:05:49 58 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:58 59 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:01 60 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:11 61 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:06:23 62 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:06:54 63 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:13 64 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:24 65 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:47 66 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:23 67 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:24 68 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:30 69 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:40 70 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:09:54 71 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:14 72 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:10:33 73 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:10:36 74 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:39 75 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:43 76 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:21 77 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:11:28 78 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:21 79 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:12:24 80 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:55 81 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:08 82 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:13:16 83 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:42 84 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:14:03 85 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:09 86 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:32 87 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:14:40 88 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:50 89 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:15:18 90 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:15:19 91 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 0:15:35 92 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:15:38 93 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:15:39 94 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:42 95 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:16:02 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:16:17 97 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:25 98 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:37 99 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:39 100 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:47 101 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:16:50 102 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:06 103 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:09 104 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:43 105 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:18:16 106 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:18:19 107 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:18:21 108 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:43 109 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:21 110 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:29 111 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:19:56 112 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:23 113 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:20:42 114 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:20:52 115 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:20:56 116 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:40 117 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:22:46 118 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:50 119 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:09 120 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:23:17 121 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:24:37 122 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:24:42 123 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:09 124 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:15 125 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:23 126 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:33 127 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:25:53 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:29 129 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:36 130 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:54 131 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:27:00 132 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:02 133 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:05 134 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:36 135 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:27:37 136 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:27:51 137 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:53 138 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:28:04 139 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:50 140 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:29:15 141 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:06 142 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:53 143 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:33:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 23 3 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 19 5 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 6 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 17 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 17 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 16 9 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 10 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 15 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 14 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9 18 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 19 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 20 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 26 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3 27 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 28 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3 29 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 33 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 35 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 36 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 2 37 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 38 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 39 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 40 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1 41 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 25 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 3 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 4 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 11 5 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 11 6 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 7 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 10 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 11 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3 12 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17:45:52 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:07 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:01:48 5 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:55 6 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:32 7 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:05:35 8 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:05:57 9 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:47 10 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:10:07 11 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:10:10 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:17 13 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:37 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:06 15 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:16:11 16 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:43 17 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:50 18 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:43 19 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:49 20 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:57 21 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:26:39 22 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:27:11