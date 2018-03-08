Trending

Paris-Nice: Cousin wins stage 5 in Sisteron

Breakaway narrowly takes the stage

Image 1 of 45

Direct Energie's Jerome Cousin claimed a cagey victory in stage 5 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 45

Race leader Luis Leon Sanchez in the bunch during stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 45

Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie) sits up before celebrating his stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 45

Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie) wins stage 5 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 45

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the bunch sprint for third during stage 5 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 45

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 45

Race leader Luis Leon Sanchez in the bunch during stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Luis Leon Sanchez leads Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Dayer Quintana recovers from a crash during stage 5 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Scenery along the route of stage 5 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Nils Politt pushes the pace at the head of affairs during stage 5 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Nils Politt leads Jerome Cousin near the end of stage 5 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Jerome Cousin on the Paris-Nice podium after winning stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Jerome Cousin (Direct Energie) on the Paris-Nice podium after winning stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 45

Race leader Luis Leon Sanchez in the bunch during stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 45

The Paris-Nice peloton in action during stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 45

Luis Leon Sanchez leads Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 45

Jerome Cousin in the mountain jersey at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 45

Jerome Cousin wins stage 5 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 45

Luis Leon Sanchez leads Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 45

Arnaud Demare in the green jersey at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 45

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 45

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) won the bunch sprint for third in stage 5 at Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 45

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Magnus Cort (Astana Pro Team) in the bunch sprint at stage 5 Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 45

European champion Alexander Kristoff smiles for the camera

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 45

Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 45

Stage 5 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 45

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 45

Trek-Segafredo prepare for a hard day with a warm-up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 45

Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 45

Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 45

Jose Herrada (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 45

The peloton on stage 5 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 45

Alessandro de Marchi (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 45

Sven Erik Bystrøm (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 45

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 45

Trek-Segafredo warm up on trainers before stage 5 of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 45

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 45

Mitchell Docker (EF Education First-Drapac)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 45

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 45

Eduardo Sepulveda (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 45

Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Direct Energie's Jerome Cousin claimed a cagey victory in stage 5 of Paris-Nice, playing a smart strategic finale with breakaway companion Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin). With the peloton charging behind, Cousin calmly waited until the final 200 metres to make his move, powering to the line well ahead of the German.

The sprint was led home just four seconds later, with André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) taking third.

Race leader Luis Leon Sánchez (Astana) maintained his position on the stage, while Cousin's day-long efforts in the breakaway also earned him the polka dot jersey for taking the mountains classification lead. Sánchez leads Wout Poels (Team Sky) in the overall by 15 seconds, with Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe and Movistar's Marc Soler another 11 seconds back.

"I had cramps towards the end," Cousin said. "The goal was to go for the breakaway and take the KOM jersey. I did not spare my efforts and we had a tacit agreement that if I went for the climbs they would leave me alone on the flat. Now when I saw that the victory was possible I worked hard to go after the Katusha rider and I played with his balls a little. That's the way I won. I'm so generous in my efforts all year and I was beaten in similar circumstances so many times before that I decided to maneuver differently for once and see if it worked. I didn't steal this.

"Last year I raced for only 30 days," Cousin said. "It's a great comeback. We've now won two stages, It's important for the team, but I must recover because I'm also supposed to be helping Lilian Calmejane make it into the top 10."

How it Unfolded

The 165km stage from Salon-de-Provence to Sisteron looked on paper like another likely day for the sprinters. The race included four categorised climbs, but with the final climb, the category 3 agent of Cote de la Marquise, topping out 13km from the finish, the sprinters' teams had this day marked down as another opportunity.

Those plans were laid to rest by Cousin and Politt, who bid adieu to the peloton early in the day when they joined Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) off the front. Of the breakaway quartet, El Fares was the best-placed rider in the general classification, sitting in 54th place and 4:04 down on race leader Sánchez.

Cousin won the race to the top of the Pointu, taking seven KOM points for his efforts and giving himself a good shot of taking the jersey by the end of the day. The leaders' advantage swelled to 4:30 near the top of the category 1 Col de Legarde-d'Apt 76.5km into the day, and Cousin again scored maximum points, adding 10 more and taking his tally to a classification-leading 17. He added another point at the top of the penultimate climb of the day, the category 3  Col du Négron, which climbed for 5.9km at an average of three per cent.

From there, the riders faced a long descent to the finale of the stage, which featured a another short climb in the form of the Côte de la Marquise. The leaders hit the finishing circuit together, and with 19km to go they passed the finish line in Sisteron for the first time. Politt, Edet, Cousin, and El Fares came into Sisteron and took the bell with the gap standing at 2:15.

Politt attacked the breakaway with 15km to go, leaving his three former escapee partners to try and drag him back. Cousin attacked the chasing trio on the drag up to de la Marquise and was able to bridge to Politt just short of the final KOM, where he added a few more points to his tally.

Politt and Cousin then took the final descent together, with Politt supplying most of the power as Cousin ignored his pleas to come forward. Politt attacked several more times but could not jettison Cousin, and they came into the final kilometre together.

Politt jumped first, but his power was depleted by that point, and Cousin easily countered the move, leaving Politt in his wake as the German shook his head in disgust.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie3:57:25
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:02
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
4Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
8Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
9Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
11Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
14Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
16Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
17Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
19Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
22David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
23Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
29Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
30Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
31Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
32Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
33Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
36Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
38Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
39Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
40Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
41Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
42Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:13
44Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
45Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
49Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
50Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:16
51Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:18
53Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:00:21
54Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
57Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
59Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
60Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
63Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
64Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
66Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
67Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
68Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
69Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
70Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
71Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
72Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
73Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
75Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
76Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
77Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
78Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
79Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:45
80Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:19
81Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:01:21
82Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:37
83Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:44
84Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
85Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
86Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:01
87David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:02:06
88Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:09
89Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:38
90Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:43
91Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:02:48
92Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:54
94Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:19
95Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:03:43
96Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
97Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
98Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:51
99Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:26
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:11
101Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:41
103Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
104Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
105Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
108Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
109Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
111Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
112Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:10
113Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
114Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
115Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
116Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
117Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
118Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:38
119Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:11:36
120Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
121Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
122Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
123Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
124Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
125Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
126Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
127Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
128Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
129Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
130John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
131Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
133Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
134Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
135Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
136Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
137Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
138Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
139Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
140Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
141Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
142Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:44
DNSMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSMaxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNSLars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNSDylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFAmund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFDaniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Revest-du-Bion, km. 94.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - Sisteron, km. 156
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3pts
2Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie15pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
4Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team7
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates6
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4
8Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb3
9Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
10Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1

Col du Pointu (Cat. 2) km. 49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie7pts
2Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
5Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1

Col de Lagarde-d'Apt (Cat. 1) km. 76.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie10pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
3Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
4Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin4
5Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie3
6Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Col du Négron (Cat. 3) km. 106
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie4pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1

Côte de la Marquise (Cat. 3) km. 152
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie4pts
2Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin2
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3:57:27
2Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
4Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
6Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
7Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
8Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
12Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
13Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
14Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
15Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:42
16Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:52
17Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:49
18Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:09
19Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:07:39
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:08
21Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:11:34
22Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Direct Energie11:52:23
2Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:04
3Team Sunweb
4Team Sky
5Bahrain-Merida
6Quick-Step Floors
7Astana Pro Team0:00:13
8Dimension Data
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
10Lotto Soudal0:00:21
11Katusha-Alpecin0:00:24
12Mitchelton-Scott0:00:25
13Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
14UAE Team Emirates
15BMC Racing Team0:00:35
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:38
17Delko Marseille Provence KTM
18Movistar Team0:00:47
19Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:24
20Groupama-FDJ0:03:43
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:03

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team17:45:26
2Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:15
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:26
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:35
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:48
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
11Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:57
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:01:15
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
17Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:29
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:30
21Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:33
22Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:01:36
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:50
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:56
26Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:06
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:02:11
28Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:14
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
30Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:21
31Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:41
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:42
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:44
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:47
35Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:02:55
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:00
37Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:02
38Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:17
39Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:03:26
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:28
41Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:40
42Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:52
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:03:53
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:04:01
45Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:02
46Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:10
47Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:17
48Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
49Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:21
50Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:29
51Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:41
52Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:20
53Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:05:21
54Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:05:22
55Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:27
56Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:33
57Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:05:49
58Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:58
59Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:06:01
60Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:06:11
61Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:06:23
62André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:06:54
63Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:13
64Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:07:24
65Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:47
66Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:23
67Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:24
68Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:30
69Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:40
70Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:09:54
71Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:14
72Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:10:33
73Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:36
74Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:39
75Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:43
76Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:21
77Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:11:28
78Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:21
79Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:12:24
80Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:55
81Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:08
82Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:13:16
83Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:42
84Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:14:03
85Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:09
86Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:32
87Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:14:40
88Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:50
89Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:15:18
90Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:15:19
91Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates0:15:35
92Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:15:38
93Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:15:39
94Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:42
95Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:16:02
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:16:17
97Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:25
98Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:16:37
99Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:39
100Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:16:47
101Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:16:50
102Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:17:06
103Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:09
104Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:17:43
105Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:18:16
106Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:18:19
107Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:18:21
108Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:43
109Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:19:21
110Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:29
111Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:19:56
112Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:20:23
113Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:20:42
114Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:20:52
115Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:20:56
116Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:21:40
117Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:22:46
118Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:22:50
119Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:23:09
120Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:23:17
121Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:24:37
122David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:24:42
123John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:25:09
124Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:15
125Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:23
126Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:33
127Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:25:53
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:29
129Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:36
130Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:26:54
131Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:27:00
132Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:02
133Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:05
134Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:36
135Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:27:37
136Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:27:51
137Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:53
138Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:28:04
139Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:50
140Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:29:15
141Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:32:06
142Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:53
143Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:33:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ31pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal23
3Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb20
4Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors19
5Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin18
6Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie17
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida17
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie16
9Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky15
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team12
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12
14Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team11
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates10
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott9
18Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
19Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
20Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
22Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
25Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
26Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
28Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3
29Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott2
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
33Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
35Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
36John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo2
37Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
38Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1
39Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
40Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1
41Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie25pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
3Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM12
4Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie11
5Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic11
6Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin8
7Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
10Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
11Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3
12Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team17:45:52
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:07
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:01:48
5Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:55
6Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:32
7Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:05:35
8Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:05:57
9Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:47
10Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:10:07
11Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:10
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:17
13Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:37
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:06
15Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:16:11
16Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:43
17Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:17:50
18Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:22:43
19Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:24:49
20Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:57
21Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:26:39
22Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:27:11

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky53:18:36
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:42
3Bahrain-Merida0:01:13
4Movistar Team0:01:45
5Direct Energie0:02:06
6Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:11
7Astana Pro Team0:02:36
8AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
9Trek-Segafredo0:04:01
10BMC Racing Team0:04:10
11Katusha-Alpecin0:06:05
12Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:09
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:45
14Team Sunweb0:07:12
15Quick-Step Floors0:07:44
16Lotto Soudal0:10:21
17Fortuneo-Samsic0:10:24
18Dimension Data0:11:19
19Groupama-FDJ0:14:48
20UAE Team Emirates0:19:03
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:28
22EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:45

