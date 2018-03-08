Paris-Nice: Cousin wins stage 5 in Sisteron
Breakaway narrowly takes the stage
Stage 5: Salon-de-Provence - Sisteron
Direct Energie's Jerome Cousin claimed a cagey victory in stage 5 of Paris-Nice, playing a smart strategic finale with breakaway companion Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin). With the peloton charging behind, Cousin calmly waited until the final 200 metres to make his move, powering to the line well ahead of the German.
The sprint was led home just four seconds later, with André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) taking third.
Race leader Luis Leon Sánchez (Astana) maintained his position on the stage, while Cousin's day-long efforts in the breakaway also earned him the polka dot jersey for taking the mountains classification lead. Sánchez leads Wout Poels (Team Sky) in the overall by 15 seconds, with Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe and Movistar's Marc Soler another 11 seconds back.
"I had cramps towards the end," Cousin said. "The goal was to go for the breakaway and take the KOM jersey. I did not spare my efforts and we had a tacit agreement that if I went for the climbs they would leave me alone on the flat. Now when I saw that the victory was possible I worked hard to go after the Katusha rider and I played with his balls a little. That's the way I won. I'm so generous in my efforts all year and I was beaten in similar circumstances so many times before that I decided to maneuver differently for once and see if it worked. I didn't steal this.
"Last year I raced for only 30 days," Cousin said. "It's a great comeback. We've now won two stages, It's important for the team, but I must recover because I'm also supposed to be helping Lilian Calmejane make it into the top 10."
How it Unfolded
The 165km stage from Salon-de-Provence to Sisteron looked on paper like another likely day for the sprinters. The race included four categorised climbs, but with the final climb, the category 3 agent of Cote de la Marquise, topping out 13km from the finish, the sprinters' teams had this day marked down as another opportunity.
Those plans were laid to rest by Cousin and Politt, who bid adieu to the peloton early in the day when they joined Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Julien El Fares (Delko Marseille Provence KTM) off the front. Of the breakaway quartet, El Fares was the best-placed rider in the general classification, sitting in 54th place and 4:04 down on race leader Sánchez.
Cousin won the race to the top of the Pointu, taking seven KOM points for his efforts and giving himself a good shot of taking the jersey by the end of the day. The leaders' advantage swelled to 4:30 near the top of the category 1 Col de Legarde-d'Apt 76.5km into the day, and Cousin again scored maximum points, adding 10 more and taking his tally to a classification-leading 17. He added another point at the top of the penultimate climb of the day, the category 3 Col du Négron, which climbed for 5.9km at an average of three per cent.
From there, the riders faced a long descent to the finale of the stage, which featured a another short climb in the form of the Côte de la Marquise. The leaders hit the finishing circuit together, and with 19km to go they passed the finish line in Sisteron for the first time. Politt, Edet, Cousin, and El Fares came into Sisteron and took the bell with the gap standing at 2:15.
Politt attacked the breakaway with 15km to go, leaving his three former escapee partners to try and drag him back. Cousin attacked the chasing trio on the drag up to de la Marquise and was able to bridge to Politt just short of the final KOM, where he added a few more points to his tally.
Politt and Cousin then took the final descent together, with Politt supplying most of the power as Cousin ignored his pleas to come forward. Politt attacked several more times but could not jettison Cousin, and they came into the final kilometre together.
Politt jumped first, but his power was depleted by that point, and Cousin easily countered the move, leaving Politt in his wake as the German shook his head in disgust.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:57:25
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:02
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|4
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|17
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|23
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|31
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|32
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|33
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|36
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|41
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:13
|44
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|45
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|48
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|50
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:16
|51
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:18
|53
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|54
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|60
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|64
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|71
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|75
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|76
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|79
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:45
|80
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:19
|81
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:21
|82
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:37
|83
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:44
|84
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|85
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|86
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:01
|87
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:06
|88
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:09
|89
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:38
|90
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:43
|91
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:48
|92
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:54
|94
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:19
|95
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:43
|96
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:51
|99
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:26
|100
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:11
|101
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|102
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:41
|103
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|104
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|108
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|110
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:10
|113
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|114
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|115
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|116
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|117
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|118
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:38
|119
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:11:36
|120
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|122
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|123
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|124
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|125
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|126
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|127
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|128
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|133
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|134
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|135
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|136
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|137
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|138
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|141
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|142
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:44
|DNS
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNS
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNS
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|pts
|2
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|4
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|8
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|9
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|10
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|pts
|2
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|5
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|3
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|5
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|6
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|pts
|2
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:57:27
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|8
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|15
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:42
|16
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:52
|17
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:49
|18
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:09
|19
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:39
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:08
|21
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11:34
|22
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Direct Energie
|11:52:23
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Sunweb
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|Bahrain-Merida
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Dimension Data
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:25
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:38
|17
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|19
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:24
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:43
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17:45:26
|2
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:26
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:34
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:35
|7
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:57
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:29
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:30
|21
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:33
|22
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:36
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:56
|26
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:06
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:11
|28
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|30
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:21
|31
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:41
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:42
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:44
|34
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:47
|35
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:02:55
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:00
|37
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:02
|38
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:17
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:26
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:28
|41
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:40
|42
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:52
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:03:53
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:01
|45
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:02
|46
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:10
|47
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:17
|48
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|49
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:21
|50
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:29
|51
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:41
|52
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:20
|53
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:05:21
|54
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:05:22
|55
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:27
|56
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:33
|57
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:49
|58
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:58
|59
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:01
|60
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:11
|61
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:23
|62
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:54
|63
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:13
|64
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:24
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:47
|66
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:23
|67
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:24
|68
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:30
|69
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:40
|70
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:54
|71
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:14
|72
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:10:33
|73
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:36
|74
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:39
|75
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:43
|76
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:21
|77
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:28
|78
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:21
|79
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:12:24
|80
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:55
|81
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:08
|82
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:13:16
|83
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:42
|84
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:14:03
|85
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:09
|86
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:32
|87
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:14:40
|88
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:50
|89
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:15:18
|90
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:15:19
|91
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:35
|92
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:15:38
|93
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:15:39
|94
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:42
|95
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:02
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:16:17
|97
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:25
|98
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:37
|99
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:39
|100
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:47
|101
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:16:50
|102
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:06
|103
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:09
|104
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:43
|105
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:18:16
|106
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:18:19
|107
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:21
|108
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:43
|109
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:21
|110
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:29
|111
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:19:56
|112
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:23
|113
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:42
|114
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:20:52
|115
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:56
|116
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:40
|117
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:22:46
|118
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:50
|119
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:09
|120
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:23:17
|121
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:24:37
|122
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:24:42
|123
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:09
|124
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:15
|125
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:23
|126
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:33
|127
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:25:53
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:29
|129
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:36
|130
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:54
|131
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:00
|132
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:02
|133
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:05
|134
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:36
|135
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:27:37
|136
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:27:51
|137
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:53
|138
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:28:04
|139
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:50
|140
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:29:15
|141
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:06
|142
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:53
|143
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:33:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|23
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|4
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|6
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|17
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|9
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|14
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|18
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|19
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|20
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|22
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|26
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|27
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|28
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3
|29
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|31
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|33
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|34
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|35
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|36
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|37
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|38
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|39
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|40
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|41
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|3
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|4
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|5
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|11
|6
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|10
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|11
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|12
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|16
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:45:52
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|5
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:55
|6
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|7
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:05:35
|8
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:57
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:47
|10
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:10:07
|11
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:10
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:17
|13
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:37
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:06
|15
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:16:11
|16
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:43
|17
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:50
|18
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:43
|19
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:49
|20
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:24:57
|21
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:26:39
|22
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:27:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|53:18:36
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:42
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:13
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|5
|Direct Energie
|0:02:06
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:11
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:01
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|11
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:05
|12
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:09
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:45
|14
|Team Sunweb
|0:07:12
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:44
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:21
|17
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:10:24
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:11:19
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:48
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:03
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:28
|22
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:45
