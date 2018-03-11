Paris-Nice 2018: Stage 8 highlights - Video

Marc Soler on the final Paris-Nice podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marc Soler (Movistar) was crowned the 2018 Paris-Nice champion after taking a punt and going on a long-range attack. The Spaniard started the day just 37 seconds behind race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and launched his move with just under 50 kilometres to go.

David de la Cruz (Team Sky) went with Soler, and the pair joined forces Omar Fraile (Astana), who was the sole remaining member of an earlier breakaway. Their advantage was never that great, but it proved to be enough for Soler to claim his first WorldTour win, while De La Cruz claimed the final stage win for the second year running.

At one point, it looked like Gorka and Ion Izagirre might be able to bring Soler back and put one of themselves in yellow, with Yates struggling further back down the road, but they collided with each other on a descent and put paid to their own hopes of an overall win.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.