Trending

Paris-Nice: Démare wins rainy opening stage in photo finish

French champion pips Gorka Izagirre

Image 1 of 45

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) leans in on Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) after winning the photo finish

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) leans in on Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) after winning the photo finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) is best young rider

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) is best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Jean-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) leads the mountains classification

Jean-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in green

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in green
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in yellow

Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

The Paris-Nice opening stage sprint was one to remember

The Paris-Nice opening stage sprint was one to remember
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) fights to the line

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) fights to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) gets the news he's won

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) gets the news he's won
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) in yellow after a hard-fought win on the opening stage of Paris-Nice

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) in yellow after a hard-fought win on the opening stage of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 45

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) after a tough uphill sprint

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) after a tough uphill sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 45

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) after a tough uphill sprint

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) after a tough uphill sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 45

Laporte, Demare, Izagirre and Wellens hit the line together

Laporte, Demare, Izagirre and Wellens hit the line together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Demare pushes through to win stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Demare pushes through to win stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) takes a narrow victory in the Paris-Nice opening stage

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) takes a narrow victory in the Paris-Nice opening stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), and Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing)

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), and Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Jurgen Roelandts (BMC) in the breakaway

Jurgen Roelandts (BMC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), and Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing)

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), and Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky)

Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) in the breakaway

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) in the breakaway

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) in the breakaway

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fortuneo-Samsic), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Stage 1 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

A rainy opening stage to Paris-Nice

A rainy opening stage to Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ian Boswell (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 45

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 44 of 45

Dan McLay (EF-Drapac)

Dan McLay (EF-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 45 of 45

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac) joking around

Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac) joking around
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) claimed victory in the opening stage of Paris-Nice over the unlikeliest of sprint rivals, the Basque climber Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), in one of the closest photo finishes likely to be seen this season.

Related Articles

Van Garderen out of Paris-Nice after double crashes

The Frenchman, who won the opening stage last year and the opening road stage two years ago, made it a hat trick as he edged out  Izagirre on the narrow cobbled drag to the line.

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) narrowly beat Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in what was itself a photo finish for third place. Mike Teunissen (Sunweb) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), fifth and sixth, were the other riders in the mix, with the rest of the riders from the fragmented bunch coming in at least two seconds back.

The French champion earned a 10 second time bonus, and leads Izagirre in the general classification by four seconds over the Basque rider, with Laporte at six seconds.

From a general classification perspective, the big loser was Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who abandoned the race shortly after a crash with 30 kilometres remaining. Warren Barguil, in his first WorldTour outing with Fortuneo-Samsic, lost 34 seconds, while Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Ilnur Zakarin were both caught up in a late crash and lost 1:38 and 5:14, respectively. Meanwhile Alaphilippe and Wellens stole two seconds on the rest of the overall contenders.

The two-kilometre final climb in Meudon made for an intriguing battle between punchier riders like Alaphilippe and Izagirre, and the more versatile sprinters like Démare.

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) was the only rider to attack on the climb, going clear on the steeper early slopes before slowly being dragged back on the steady and straight rise to the line.

Démare was the first to open up, going early, but Izagirre quickly surged into the lead. The Frenchman, however, slowly but surely set about dragging him back with a draining, almost slow-motion, sprint for the line. It looked like Izagirre had managed to hold on but Démare had just enough road to work with and threw for the line before keeling over sinking to the floor in exhaustion.

While he was recovering, the race jury were reviewing the photo finish and by the time they'd made their decision Démare had sufficient air in the lungs to let out a roar and celebrate with his team. Not only is it the Frenchman's first victory of the season, it's also the first win for the rebranded Groupama-FDJ team, with that new sponsorship deal coming into force today.

"I thought I was second. I wasn't expecting it so when they told me I'd won it was an explosion of joy. I was sure I was second. I threw my bike more in despair than anything," said Démare.

"At the end you're not lucid at all, so when they told me I'd won it was extraordinary. It's my first win, and to do it like that… it burned, it burned, but I never gave up. I'm super happy to win in front of my fan club and my family who are here. It's perfect."

How it unfolded

Paris-Nice is known as the 'race to the sun', taking the peloton from the rain-swept north of France to the balmier south on the cusp of spring, and the 2018 edition duly started out in miserable conditions.

Rain fell steadily throughout the day on the outskirts of Paris, where a 134.5km route linked Chatou and Meudon, barely 10km apart as the crow flies.

The riders were fully decked out in rain capes, leg warmers and shoe covers, and there was little fight to get into the day's breakaway. The three riders that did fancy it were Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC), and Pierre-Luc Périchon.

They built a lead of a few minutes but Groupama-FDJ and Quick-Step Floors controlled the peloton and kept them on a pretty tight leash.

The parcours was largely flat and the stage was more of a preamble ahead of the explosive finale. There were two other category 3 climbs on the menu, both in the second half, and Périchon attacked on both occasions to earn maximum points and the king of the mountains jersey for Monday.

An increase of pace from Mitchelton-Scott with just over 30km remaining sparked a brief period of tension, and that's when Van Garderen's hopes came to an end. The American hit the deck with four others after a touch of wheels and, though he remounted, he was soon climbing into his team car.

Things calmed down in the ensuing kilometres and the peloton let the break dangle out front until 14 kilometres to go before gearing up for the approach to the climb. Mitchelton-Scott and Astana looked interested as FDJ and Quick-Step drifted back, but it was Lotto Soudal who dominated, Andre Greipel putting in plenty of turns on the front.

The riders swung onto the banks of the Seine with 5 kilometres to go and there was another, bigger, crash in the middle of the bunch. The race went on as the now fragmented group hit the climb, but they'd stay bunched together most of the way up, with Vuillermoz the only one minded to roll the dice.

On the narrower cobbled finishing straight Démare lit up the sprint from range – a tactic that backfired last week at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. As well as overhauling Izagirre, he had to worry about Wellens charging up on the left. In the end, with Wellens running out of road and Izagirre finding just too much of it, he turned out to have judged it perfectly.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:07:39
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:02
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
13Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
15Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
17Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
18Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
20Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
25Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
26Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
31Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
32Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
36Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
37Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:11
38Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:18
39Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:20
41Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:23
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
44Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
46Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
48Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:34
49Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
51Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:39
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:41
55Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
57Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
58Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:55
59Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
60Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
61Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
62Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:06
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
65Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
66Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
67Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:19
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
69Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
70Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:26
71Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
72Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:01:28
73Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:30
75Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:32
76Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:33
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
78Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:36
79Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
80Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
81Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
83Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
85Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
88Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
89Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
90Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
91Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
92Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:49
93André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:21
94Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
95Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:48
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
98Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
99Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
100Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
101Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
102Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
103Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
104Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
107Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
108Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
109Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
110Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
111Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
112Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
113Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
116Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
117Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
118Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
119David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
120Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
121Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
122Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
124Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
125Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
126Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
127Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
128Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:24
129Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
131Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
133Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
134Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
136Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:40
137Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:46
138Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:01
139Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:08
140Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
141Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
142Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:11
143Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:36
144Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:05
145Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:14
146Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:22
147Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:33
148Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:35
149Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:06:05
150Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:06:13
151Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
152Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:15
153Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:17:33
DNFTejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Les Mesnuls, km. 33
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
3Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1

Sprint 2 - Châteaufort (Stèle Jacques Anquetil), km. 96
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
3Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15pts
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors5
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott2
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte des 17 tournants, km. 79
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic4pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte de Méridon, km. 85.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic4pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Côte de Meudon, km. 134.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4pts
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:07:41
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
4Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
7Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:18
9Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
10Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:24
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
12Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
13Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
14Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:47
15Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
16Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
18Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
19Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:22
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:33
25Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:13

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida9:23:01
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:02
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Movistar Team
5Team Sunweb0:00:18
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:23
7Team Sky0:00:28
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
9Direct Energie0:00:39
10Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
11Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
12Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:13
13Astana Pro Team0:01:17
14Groupama-FDJ0:01:36
15Dimension Data0:01:47
16BMC Racing Team0:01:54
17Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:10
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:28
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:20
20Katusha-Alpecin0:03:27
21UAE Team Emirates0:03:52
22Lotto Soudal0:05:05

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:07:29
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:04
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:12
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
13Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
15Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
17Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
18Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
20Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
25Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
26Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
31Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
32Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
36Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
37Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:21
38Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
39Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:30
41Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:37
44Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:38
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
46Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:41
48Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:44
49Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
51Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:49
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:51
55Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
57Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
58Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:01:05
59Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:09
60Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
61Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
62Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
65Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
66Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
67Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
69Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
70Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:36
71Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
72Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:01:38
73Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:40
75Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:42
76Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:43
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
78Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:46
79Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
80Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
81Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
83Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
85Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
88Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
89Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
90Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
91Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
92Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:59
93André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
94Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
96Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:54
97Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
98Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
100Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
101Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
103Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
104Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
106Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
108Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
109Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
110Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
112Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
113Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
114Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
115Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
117Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
118Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
119Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
120Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
121David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
122Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
124Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
125Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
126Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
128Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:34
129Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
131Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
133Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
134Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
136Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:48
137Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
138Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:11
139Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:18
140Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
141Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
142Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:21
143Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:46
144Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:15
145Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:24
146Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:32
147Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:43
148Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:45
149Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:06:15
150Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:06:23
151Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
152Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:25
153Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:17:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:07:29
2Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:04
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
5Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:12
8Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
13Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
15Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
17Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
18Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
20Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
22Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
23Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
25Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
26Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
31Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
32Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
36Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
37Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:21
38Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:28
39Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:30
41Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:37
44Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:38
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
46Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:41
48Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:00:44
49Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
51Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:49
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:00:51
55Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
56Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
57Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:03
58Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:01:05
59Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:09
60Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
61Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
62Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
64Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
65Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
66Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
67Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:29
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
69Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
70Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:36
71Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
72Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:01:38
73Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:40
75Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:42
76Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:43
77Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
78Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:46
79Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:48
80Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
81Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
83Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
85Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
86Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
88Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
89Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
90Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
91Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
92Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:59
93André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
94Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
96Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:54
97Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
98Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
100Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
101Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
102Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
103Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
104Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
106Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
108Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
109Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
110Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
112Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
113Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
114Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
115Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
117Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
118Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
119Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
120Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
121David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
122Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
123Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
124Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
125Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
126Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
127Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
128Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:34
129Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
131Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
132Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
133Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
134Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
136Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:03:48
137Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
138Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:04:11
139Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:18
140Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
141Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
142Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:21
143Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:46
144Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:15
145Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:24
146Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:32
147Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb0:05:43
148Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:45
149Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:06:15
150Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ0:06:23
151Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
152Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:25
153Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:17:43

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic8pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:07:41
2Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
4Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
5Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
7Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:16
8Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:18
9Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:21
10Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:01:24
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:30
12Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
13Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
14Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:47
15Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
16Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
17Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
18Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
19Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
20Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:22
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:33
25Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:13

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida9:23:01
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:02
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Movistar Team
5Team Sunweb0:00:18
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:23
7Team Sky0:00:28
8Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
9Direct Energie0:00:39
10Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
11Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
12Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:13
13Astana Pro Team0:01:17
14Groupama-FDJ0:01:36
15Dimension Data0:01:47
16BMC Racing Team0:01:54
17Fortuneo-Samsic0:02:10
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:28
19EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:03:20
20Katusha-Alpecin0:03:27
21UAE Team Emirates0:03:52
22Lotto Soudal0:05:05

Latest on Cyclingnews