Arnaud Démare (FDJ) claimed victory in the opening stage of Paris-Nice over the unlikeliest of sprint rivals, the Basque climber Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), in one of the closest photo finishes likely to be seen this season.

The Frenchman, who won the opening stage last year and the opening road stage two years ago, made it a hat trick as he edged out Izagirre on the narrow cobbled drag to the line.

Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) narrowly beat Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in what was itself a photo finish for third place. Mike Teunissen (Sunweb) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), fifth and sixth, were the other riders in the mix, with the rest of the riders from the fragmented bunch coming in at least two seconds back.

The French champion earned a 10 second time bonus, and leads Izagirre in the general classification by four seconds over the Basque rider, with Laporte at six seconds.

From a general classification perspective, the big loser was Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who abandoned the race shortly after a crash with 30 kilometres remaining. Warren Barguil, in his first WorldTour outing with Fortuneo-Samsic, lost 34 seconds, while Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Ilnur Zakarin were both caught up in a late crash and lost 1:38 and 5:14, respectively. Meanwhile Alaphilippe and Wellens stole two seconds on the rest of the overall contenders.

The two-kilometre final climb in Meudon made for an intriguing battle between punchier riders like Alaphilippe and Izagirre, and the more versatile sprinters like Démare.

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) was the only rider to attack on the climb, going clear on the steeper early slopes before slowly being dragged back on the steady and straight rise to the line.

Démare was the first to open up, going early, but Izagirre quickly surged into the lead. The Frenchman, however, slowly but surely set about dragging him back with a draining, almost slow-motion, sprint for the line. It looked like Izagirre had managed to hold on but Démare had just enough road to work with and threw for the line before keeling over sinking to the floor in exhaustion.

While he was recovering, the race jury were reviewing the photo finish and by the time they'd made their decision Démare had sufficient air in the lungs to let out a roar and celebrate with his team. Not only is it the Frenchman's first victory of the season, it's also the first win for the rebranded Groupama-FDJ team, with that new sponsorship deal coming into force today.

"I thought I was second. I wasn't expecting it so when they told me I'd won it was an explosion of joy. I was sure I was second. I threw my bike more in despair than anything," said Démare.

"At the end you're not lucid at all, so when they told me I'd won it was extraordinary. It's my first win, and to do it like that… it burned, it burned, but I never gave up. I'm super happy to win in front of my fan club and my family who are here. It's perfect."

How it unfolded

Paris-Nice is known as the 'race to the sun', taking the peloton from the rain-swept north of France to the balmier south on the cusp of spring, and the 2018 edition duly started out in miserable conditions.

Rain fell steadily throughout the day on the outskirts of Paris, where a 134.5km route linked Chatou and Meudon, barely 10km apart as the crow flies.

The riders were fully decked out in rain capes, leg warmers and shoe covers, and there was little fight to get into the day's breakaway. The three riders that did fancy it were Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC), and Pierre-Luc Périchon.

They built a lead of a few minutes but Groupama-FDJ and Quick-Step Floors controlled the peloton and kept them on a pretty tight leash.

The parcours was largely flat and the stage was more of a preamble ahead of the explosive finale. There were two other category 3 climbs on the menu, both in the second half, and Périchon attacked on both occasions to earn maximum points and the king of the mountains jersey for Monday.

An increase of pace from Mitchelton-Scott with just over 30km remaining sparked a brief period of tension, and that's when Van Garderen's hopes came to an end. The American hit the deck with four others after a touch of wheels and, though he remounted, he was soon climbing into his team car.

Things calmed down in the ensuing kilometres and the peloton let the break dangle out front until 14 kilometres to go before gearing up for the approach to the climb. Mitchelton-Scott and Astana looked interested as FDJ and Quick-Step drifted back, but it was Lotto Soudal who dominated, Andre Greipel putting in plenty of turns on the front.

The riders swung onto the banks of the Seine with 5 kilometres to go and there was another, bigger, crash in the middle of the bunch. The race went on as the now fragmented group hit the climb, but they'd stay bunched together most of the way up, with Vuillermoz the only one minded to roll the dice.

On the narrower cobbled finishing straight Démare lit up the sprint from range – a tactic that backfired last week at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. As well as overhauling Izagirre, he had to worry about Wellens charging up on the left. In the end, with Wellens running out of road and Izagirre finding just too much of it, he turned out to have judged it perfectly.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:07:39 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:02 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 18 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 26 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 31 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 36 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 37 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:11 38 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:18 39 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 41 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:23 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 44 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 46 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 48 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:00:34 49 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 51 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:39 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:41 55 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 57 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:53 58 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:55 59 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 60 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 61 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 62 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:06 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 66 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 67 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:19 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 70 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:26 71 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 73 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:30 75 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:32 76 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:33 77 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 78 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:36 79 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 80 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 81 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 83 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 85 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 88 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 89 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 90 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 91 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 92 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:49 93 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:21 94 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 95 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:48 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 100 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 101 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 102 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 103 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 105 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 107 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 109 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 110 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 111 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 112 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 113 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 116 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 117 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 118 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 119 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 120 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 121 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 122 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 124 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 125 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 126 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 127 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 128 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:24 129 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 131 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 134 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:40 137 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:46 138 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:01 139 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:08 140 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 141 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 142 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:11 143 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:36 144 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:05 145 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:14 146 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:22 147 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:33 148 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:35 149 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:05 150 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:13 151 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 152 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:15 153 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:33 DNF Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Les Mesnuls, km. 33 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 3 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1

Sprint 2 - Châteaufort (Stèle Jacques Anquetil), km. 96 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 3 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 5 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 2 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte des 17 tournants, km. 79 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 4 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Côte de Méridon, km. 85.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 4 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Côte de Meudon, km. 134.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:07:41 2 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 7 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:16 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:18 9 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:24 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:30 12 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 13 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 14 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47 15 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 16 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 19 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:22 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:33 25 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:13

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 9:23:01 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:02 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Movistar Team 5 Team Sunweb 0:00:18 6 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:23 7 Team Sky 0:00:28 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:31 9 Direct Energie 0:00:39 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 11 Quick-Step Floors 0:00:46 12 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:13 13 Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 14 Groupama-FDJ 0:01:36 15 Dimension Data 0:01:47 16 BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 17 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:02:10 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:28 19 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:03:20 20 Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:27 21 UAE Team Emirates 0:03:52 22 Lotto Soudal 0:05:05

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:07:29 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:04 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:06 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 18 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 26 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 31 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 36 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 37 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:21 38 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 39 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:30 41 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:37 44 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:38 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 46 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:41 48 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:00:44 49 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 51 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:49 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:51 55 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 57 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:03 58 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 59 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:09 60 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 61 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 62 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 66 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 67 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:29 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 70 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:36 71 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38 73 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:40 75 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:42 76 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:43 77 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 78 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:46 79 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 80 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 81 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 83 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 85 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 88 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 89 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 90 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 91 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 92 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:59 93 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 94 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 96 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:54 97 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 98 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 104 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 108 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 109 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 112 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 113 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 114 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 115 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 118 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 119 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 120 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 121 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 122 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 124 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 125 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 126 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 128 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:34 129 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 131 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 134 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:48 137 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 138 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:11 139 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:18 140 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 141 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 142 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:21 143 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:46 144 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:15 145 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:24 146 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:32 147 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:43 148 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:45 149 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:15 150 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:23 151 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 152 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:25 153 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:07:29 2 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:04 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:06 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 5 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:12 8 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 18 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 23 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 26 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 31 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 32 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 36 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 37 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:21 38 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:28 39 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:30 41 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:37 44 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:38 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 46 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:41 48 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:00:44 49 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 51 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:49 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:00:51 55 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 56 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 57 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:03 58 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:05 59 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:09 60 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 61 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 62 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 63 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16 64 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 66 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 67 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:29 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 70 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:36 71 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 72 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38 73 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:40 75 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:42 76 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:43 77 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 78 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:46 79 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:48 80 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 81 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 83 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 85 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 86 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 88 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 89 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 90 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 91 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 92 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:59 93 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 94 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 96 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:02:54 97 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 98 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 102 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 104 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 108 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 109 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 112 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 113 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 114 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 115 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 118 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 119 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 120 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 121 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 122 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 123 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 124 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 125 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 126 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 127 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 128 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:34 129 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 131 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 132 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 134 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:03:48 137 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 138 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:11 139 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:18 140 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 141 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 142 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:21 143 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:46 144 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:15 145 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:24 146 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:32 147 Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:05:43 148 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:45 149 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:15 150 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 0:06:23 151 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 152 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:25 153 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:43

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 8 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:07:41 2 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 5 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 7 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:16 8 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:18 9 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:21 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:01:24 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:30 12 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 13 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 14 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:47 15 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 16 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 18 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 19 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:22 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:33 25 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:13