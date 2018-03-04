Paris-Nice: Démare wins rainy opening stage in photo finish
French champion pips Gorka Izagirre
Stage 1: Chatou - Meudon
Arnaud Démare (FDJ) claimed victory in the opening stage of Paris-Nice over the unlikeliest of sprint rivals, the Basque climber Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), in one of the closest photo finishes likely to be seen this season.
The Frenchman, who won the opening stage last year and the opening road stage two years ago, made it a hat trick as he edged out Izagirre on the narrow cobbled drag to the line.
Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) narrowly beat Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in what was itself a photo finish for third place. Mike Teunissen (Sunweb) and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), fifth and sixth, were the other riders in the mix, with the rest of the riders from the fragmented bunch coming in at least two seconds back.
The French champion earned a 10 second time bonus, and leads Izagirre in the general classification by four seconds over the Basque rider, with Laporte at six seconds.
From a general classification perspective, the big loser was Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who abandoned the race shortly after a crash with 30 kilometres remaining. Warren Barguil, in his first WorldTour outing with Fortuneo-Samsic, lost 34 seconds, while Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Ilnur Zakarin were both caught up in a late crash and lost 1:38 and 5:14, respectively. Meanwhile Alaphilippe and Wellens stole two seconds on the rest of the overall contenders.
The two-kilometre final climb in Meudon made for an intriguing battle between punchier riders like Alaphilippe and Izagirre, and the more versatile sprinters like Démare.
Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) was the only rider to attack on the climb, going clear on the steeper early slopes before slowly being dragged back on the steady and straight rise to the line.
Démare was the first to open up, going early, but Izagirre quickly surged into the lead. The Frenchman, however, slowly but surely set about dragging him back with a draining, almost slow-motion, sprint for the line. It looked like Izagirre had managed to hold on but Démare had just enough road to work with and threw for the line before keeling over sinking to the floor in exhaustion.
While he was recovering, the race jury were reviewing the photo finish and by the time they'd made their decision Démare had sufficient air in the lungs to let out a roar and celebrate with his team. Not only is it the Frenchman's first victory of the season, it's also the first win for the rebranded Groupama-FDJ team, with that new sponsorship deal coming into force today.
"I thought I was second. I wasn't expecting it so when they told me I'd won it was an explosion of joy. I was sure I was second. I threw my bike more in despair than anything," said Démare.
"At the end you're not lucid at all, so when they told me I'd won it was extraordinary. It's my first win, and to do it like that… it burned, it burned, but I never gave up. I'm super happy to win in front of my fan club and my family who are here. It's perfect."
How it unfolded
Paris-Nice is known as the 'race to the sun', taking the peloton from the rain-swept north of France to the balmier south on the cusp of spring, and the 2018 edition duly started out in miserable conditions.
Rain fell steadily throughout the day on the outskirts of Paris, where a 134.5km route linked Chatou and Meudon, barely 10km apart as the crow flies.
The riders were fully decked out in rain capes, leg warmers and shoe covers, and there was little fight to get into the day's breakaway. The three riders that did fancy it were Pierre Rolland (EF-Drapac), Jurgen Roelandts (BMC), and Pierre-Luc Périchon.
They built a lead of a few minutes but Groupama-FDJ and Quick-Step Floors controlled the peloton and kept them on a pretty tight leash.
The parcours was largely flat and the stage was more of a preamble ahead of the explosive finale. There were two other category 3 climbs on the menu, both in the second half, and Périchon attacked on both occasions to earn maximum points and the king of the mountains jersey for Monday.
An increase of pace from Mitchelton-Scott with just over 30km remaining sparked a brief period of tension, and that's when Van Garderen's hopes came to an end. The American hit the deck with four others after a touch of wheels and, though he remounted, he was soon climbing into his team car.
Things calmed down in the ensuing kilometres and the peloton let the break dangle out front until 14 kilometres to go before gearing up for the approach to the climb. Mitchelton-Scott and Astana looked interested as FDJ and Quick-Step drifted back, but it was Lotto Soudal who dominated, Andre Greipel putting in plenty of turns on the front.
The riders swung onto the banks of the Seine with 5 kilometres to go and there was another, bigger, crash in the middle of the bunch. The race went on as the now fragmented group hit the climb, but they'd stay bunched together most of the way up, with Vuillermoz the only one minded to roll the dice.
On the narrower cobbled finishing straight Démare lit up the sprint from range – a tactic that backfired last week at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. As well as overhauling Izagirre, he had to worry about Wellens charging up on the left. In the end, with Wellens running out of road and Izagirre finding just too much of it, he turned out to have judged it perfectly.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:07:39
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:02
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|23
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|31
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:11
|38
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:18
|39
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:20
|41
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:27
|44
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:28
|45
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|46
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|47
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|48
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:00:34
|49
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|50
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|51
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:39
|54
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:00:41
|55
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|56
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|58
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:55
|59
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|60
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|61
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|62
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|63
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:06
|64
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|66
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|67
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|70
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:26
|71
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|73
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:30
|75
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:32
|76
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:33
|77
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|78
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|79
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|80
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|83
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|85
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|86
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|87
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:49
|93
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:21
|94
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:48
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|101
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|103
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|109
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|111
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|112
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|113
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|116
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|117
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|118
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|119
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|120
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|121
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|122
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|124
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|125
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|126
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|128
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:24
|129
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|132
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|133
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|134
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:03:40
|137
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:46
|138
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:01
|139
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:08
|140
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|141
|Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|142
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:11
|143
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:36
|144
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:05
|145
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:14
|146
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:22
|147
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:05:33
|148
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:35
|149
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:05
|150
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:13
|151
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|152
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:15
|153
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:33
|DNF
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|3
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|3
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|8
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|4
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:07:41
|2
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|7
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:16
|8
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|9
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|10
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:01:24
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:30
|12
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|13
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:47
|15
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|16
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|19
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|21
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:22
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:33
|25
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain-Merida
|9:23:01
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:02
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:18
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:23
|7
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|8
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:00:39
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:46
|12
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:13
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:36
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:01:47
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|17
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:02:10
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|19
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:20
|20
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:27
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:52
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:05
