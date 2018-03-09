Paris-Nice: Molard surprises on stage 6 in Vence
Sanchez survives another day in yellow
Stage 6: Sisteron - Vence
Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) surprised with a hard-fought solo victory during stage 6 of Paris-Nice on the climb in Vence. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) finished second in the chase ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors).
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), raced in for fourth place, and kept his lead in the overall classification after a challenging finale that saw second placed Wout Poels (Team Sky) crash and break his collarbone. Alaphilippe moved into second place overall, now 22 seconds behind Sanchez while Marc Soler (Movistar) is third at 26 seconds.
It was only the second win of Molard's career, but a prestigious one ahead of some big names.
"It's fantastic, Groupama-FDJ's second victory Paris-Nice, and my first WorldTour victory," Molard said, adding he had some extra motivation and knowledge. "I live in Antibes nearby, I knew the final climb - I've done it a dozen times - and when the route for Paris-Nice was revealed in the winter I was delighted to see stage finish like that, one that's well suited to me. I was on a good day, it's fantastic."
The stinging climb of the Côte de la Colle sur Loup could have been a launching pad for victory, and AG2R La Mondiale's Alexis Vuillermoz gave it a go, but Team Sky's Sergio Henao chased him back. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked over the top and set a blistering pace on the descent, but was unable to stay away.
"I knew that on the Côte de la Colle sur Loup I had to follow the wheels but not give it everything. I saw Vuillermoz was doing a lot but I decided to sit there without making any huge accelerations as I knew it would come down to later on," Molard revealed. "I felt good and knew that if I waited for a sprint I'd lose. I attacked a couple of times but the last one was the good one."
Sanchez hangs on, Poels abandons
Luis Leon Sanchez's hopes of clinging onto the overall lead in Paris-Nice received a significant boost this afternoon, when the Spaniard survived a series of sharp accelerations on the final climb to Vence, and then saw race favourite Wout Poels crash out on a high speed descent.
As Molard slipped ahead of the final selection of 16 riders on roads the 28 year old knows well from training, to take the fourth French stage win of the week, Poels was being transported to hospital in St Laurent du Var, with a broken collarbone, cuts to his left knee and chest trauma.
The Dutchman's crash leaves Team Sky with yet more problems. Not only was Poels expected to challenge for the race lead in the weekend's back to back mountain stages, he was also slated to ride as key support — and possible substitute leader — to Chris Froome in the year's first Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia.
"The guys went down a pretty steep descent and the race was full on," said Team Sky's sports director Gabriel Rasch. "I'm not sure what happened but Wout couldn't make the corner and hit the barriers."
With two stages remaining, including tomorrow's summit finish to Valdeblore La Colmiane, Sanchez's main rivals — Julian Alaphilippe, of Quick Step, Marc Soler of Movistar and Tim Wellens or Lotto Soudal — are running out of road on which to attack the Spaniard and to break down his Astana team's solid defence.
With Poels out of the race, Team Sky will now throw their weight behind defending Paris-Nice champion Sergio Henao. "Sergio looked good," Rasch said. "He had to pay for some of the work he was doing in the last four kilometres but he looked strong. We'll go all in for him now."
Chaos out of the gate
The 198-kilometre sixth stage of Paris-Nice left Sisteron under clear blue skies as it headed south through the Alpes-Maritimes towards Vence, overlooking the Cote d'Azur.
Not for the first time, there were some non-starters, further depleting the sprinters, with misfiring fast men, John Degenkolb and Nacer Bouhanni, both heading home due to illness.
A fast start was also marked by a bizarre incident after only 25 kilometres when the whole peloton took a rare wrong turn and found themselves mixing with the traffic on open roads.
Soon afterwards as the race got back on course, a six-man break, containing Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Amael Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Thomas Scully (EF-Drapac) and Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) moved up the road.
They were joined by another seven riders, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), stage five escapee, Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Carlos Barbero (Movistar), Dylan Teuns (BMC), stage one winner, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Bert Van Lerberghe (Cofidis).
In a fast first hour, and despite going off course, the peloton clocked 46 kilometres of racing and the high speed took its toll on the breakaway on the steady drags towards Saint-Andre-les-Alpes, where the break fragmented as BMC's Dylan Teuns, best placed in the overall standings, dropped out of the move.
The ever-reliable breakaway specialist Thomas de Gendt — who else? — pushed on and led over the climb of the Col de Luens and the Col Bas, but with 50 kilometres still to race the group had dwindled to just four riders, De Gendt, Greilleir, Moinard and Scully.
But by the time the race reached the Cote de Gourdon with Mitchelton Scott chasing hard, the break's lead was down to half a minute. Although race leader Sanchez was dropped due to a puncture, as was Dan Martin (UAE), the Spaniard was soon back in the bunch as the peloton finally closed down the break with 22 kilometres to race.
From there on, it was all about positioning and on the steep tight bends of the Cote de la Colle sur Loup, Simon Yates played his hand, moving ahead with Alaphilipp and Poels as Sanchez slipped back a little.
It was Yates' flying descent on a bad surface that drew out Poels and led to the Dutchman's high-speed crash as the leaders rejoined a main road. With Poels prone, Yates pressed on with Tim Wellens, but a regrouping of the major favourites in the final kilometres allowed Molard to slip away as the group entered the final kilometre.
The Frenchman's acceleration, allied to a moment's hesitancy among the favourites, took him clear to the biggest win of a career, in which his only other success had been a stage in the Tour of Limousin.
Molard's win, hot on the heels of Jerome Cousin's mugging of Nils Pollit on the road to Sisteron, is further evidence of a French renaissance.
"Every year I progress," Molard, based in nearby Antibes, said. "I started the season with a good foundation and this win confirms that.
"French cycling is now at a high level, you can see that in the results here and in the Grand Tours," he said. "I don't have any specific explanation but we are on the right track and the race isn't over yet. I hope French riders shine right through to Sunday."
With four stage wins out of six, not since 1989 has the home nation enjoyed such a successful Paris-Nice. The dream scenarios now for the hosts is for Alaphilippe to seize the day and become the first French rider since Laurent Jalabert, 21 years ago, to win the 'Course au Soleil.'
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:40:05
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:02
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:44
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|23
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|24
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|28
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:20
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:36
|34
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:40
|37
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|39
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:16
|40
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:15
|41
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|47
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|50
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|51
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:28
|52
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:48
|53
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|54
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|55
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|56
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:36
|60
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|61
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|62
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|64
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|67
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|68
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|71
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|72
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|77
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:27
|81
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|81
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|83
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|85
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|89
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|92
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|94
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|95
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|97
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|98
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:59
|99
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:04
|100
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|101
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|104
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:14:11
|105
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|106
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|108
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|110
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:29
|111
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:01
|114
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|115
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|117
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|118
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|121
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|122
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|124
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:32
|125
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:13
|126
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|127
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:22
|131
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:26:30
|DNF
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|DNS
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNS
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNS
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|3
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|pts
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|9
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|3
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|5
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|3
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|4
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|5
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|3
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|3
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|3
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|3
|6
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4:40:07
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:09
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|5
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:18
|6
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:26
|7
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:34
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|9
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:25
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:57
|15
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:02
|16
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:09
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:27
|18
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:59
|19
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|20
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:00:21
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:38
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:43
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:04:47
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:22
|6
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:04
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:31
|9
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:09:04
|10
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:09:29
|11
|Team Sky
|0:09:34
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:07
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:13:08
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:10
|15
|Direct Energie
|0:14:30
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:16:20
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:59
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:22:42
|19
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:22:46
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:13
|21
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:31
|22
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22:25:33
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:22
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:34
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|6
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:42
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:45
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:48
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|12
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:18
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:29
|16
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:33
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:39
|18
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:44
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|21
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:15
|22
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:20
|23
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:03:23
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:26
|25
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:37
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:50
|27
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:39
|28
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:58
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:32
|30
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:38
|31
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:39
|32
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:51
|33
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:04
|34
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:28
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:35
|36
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:13
|37
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:42
|38
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:08:59
|39
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:09:00
|40
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:09:05
|41
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:41
|42
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:42
|43
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:33
|44
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:10:46
|45
|Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:10
|46
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:12:16
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:21
|48
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:12:36
|49
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:57
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:13:27
|51
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:15
|52
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:32
|53
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:16:26
|54
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:17:04
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:32
|56
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:07
|57
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:19
|58
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:18:20
|59
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:21
|60
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:26
|61
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:38
|62
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:49
|63
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:57
|64
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:04
|65
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:22
|66
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:20:02
|67
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:20:07
|68
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:20:52
|69
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:16
|70
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:21:19
|71
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:36
|72
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:50
|73
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:52
|74
|Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:21:58
|75
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:08
|77
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:22:17
|78
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:53
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:23:46
|80
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:10
|81
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:21
|82
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:24:24
|83
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:33
|84
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:42
|85
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:07
|86
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:25:12
|87
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:26:05
|88
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:26:11
|89
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:26:15
|90
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:40
|91
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:26:43
|92
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:04
|93
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:29
|94
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:42
|95
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:50
|97
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:29:44
|98
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:51
|99
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:45
|100
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:50
|101
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:02
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:32:20
|103
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:43
|104
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:48
|105
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:34:16
|106
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:34:40
|107
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:34:46
|108
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:07
|109
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:35:30
|110
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:03
|111
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:28
|112
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:48
|113
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:20
|114
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:38:17
|115
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:25
|116
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:41
|117
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:38:46
|118
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|0:38:55
|119
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:39:01
|120
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:39:39
|121
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:40:49
|122
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:41:46
|123
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:43
|124
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|0:43:24
|125
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:44:35
|126
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:50
|127
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:45:55
|128
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:46:49
|129
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:16
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:04
|131
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:48
|132
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:54:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|23
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|8
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|9
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|12
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|15
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|17
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|21
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|25
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|5
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|31
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|33
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|35
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|36
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|37
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|39
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|2
|40
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2
|41
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|42
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|43
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|44
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|31
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|12
|6
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|11
|7
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|11
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|11
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|6
|12
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|13
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|5
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|16
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|19
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|20
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|21
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|24
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|22:25:59
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|3
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:18
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|0:02:57
|5
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:13
|6
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:06
|7
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:12
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:19:41
|9
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:24
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:42
|11
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:24:16
|12
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:45
|13
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:03
|14
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:36
|15
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:17
|16
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:41
|17
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36:22
|18
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:51
|19
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:41:20
|20
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:46:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|67:19:39
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:09
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:05:50
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:51
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:11
|6
|Team Sky
|0:08:52
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:31
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:23
|9
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:12:31
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:01
|11
|Direct Energie
|0:15:54
|12
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:16:06
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:31
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:13
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:22:50
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30:38
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:31:32
|18
|Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:32:28
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:33:19
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:41:37
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:41:59
|22
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:53:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy