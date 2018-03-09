Image 1 of 50 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 50 Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) rolling along (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 50 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 50 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 50 Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 50 Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 50 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 50 Magnus Cort (Astana) at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 50 Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) waves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 50 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 50 Simon Gerrans (BMC) at sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 50 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) takes a big win in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 50 Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) kept the lead (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 14 of 50 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 15 of 50 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 16 of 50 Mitchelton-Scott lead the way at stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 50 Team Sky during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 50 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 50 Arnaud Demare in the green jersey after stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 50 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie in the mountain jersey at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 50 Luis Leon Sanchez leads overall after stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 50 Luis Leon Sanchez leads overall after stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 50 Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 50 Team Sky during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 50 Quick-Step Floors during stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 50 Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 50 Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 50 Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 50 Luis León Sánchez on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 50 Arnaud Demare rolls across the line 20 minutes after the winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 50 The race left Sisteron and took in some dramatic scenery (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 50 Celebrations for Rudy Molard in Vence (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 50 Rudy Molard checks over his shoulder and knows the victory is his (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 50 Rudy Molard can't believe it (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 50 Rudy Molard on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 50 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) takes a big win in Vence (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 50 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) missed it, taking second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 50 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 50 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) takes third on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 50 Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 50 Stage 6 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 50 Brian Holm with Michael Morkov at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 50 Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 50 Time to get ready at Movistar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 50 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 50 Philippe Mauduit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 50 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 50 Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 50 Arnaud Demare hanging out with Thomas Voeckler at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 50 Stage 6 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) surprised with a hard-fought solo victory during stage 6 of Paris-Nice on the climb in Vence. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) finished second in the chase ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors).

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), raced in for fourth place, and kept his lead in the overall classification after a challenging finale that saw second placed Wout Poels (Team Sky) crash and break his collarbone. Alaphilippe moved into second place overall, now 22 seconds behind Sanchez while Marc Soler (Movistar) is third at 26 seconds.

It was only the second win of Molard's career, but a prestigious one ahead of some big names.

"It's fantastic, Groupama-FDJ's second victory Paris-Nice, and my first WorldTour victory," Molard said, adding he had some extra motivation and knowledge. "I live in Antibes nearby, I knew the final climb - I've done it a dozen times - and when the route for Paris-Nice was revealed in the winter I was delighted to see stage finish like that, one that's well suited to me. I was on a good day, it's fantastic."

The stinging climb of the Côte de la Colle sur Loup could have been a launching pad for victory, and AG2R La Mondiale's Alexis Vuillermoz gave it a go, but Team Sky's Sergio Henao chased him back. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked over the top and set a blistering pace on the descent, but was unable to stay away.

"I knew that on the Côte de la Colle sur Loup I had to follow the wheels but not give it everything. I saw Vuillermoz was doing a lot but I decided to sit there without making any huge accelerations as I knew it would come down to later on," Molard revealed. "I felt good and knew that if I waited for a sprint I'd lose. I attacked a couple of times but the last one was the good one."

Sanchez hangs on, Poels abandons

Luis Leon Sanchez's hopes of clinging onto the overall lead in Paris-Nice received a significant boost this afternoon, when the Spaniard survived a series of sharp accelerations on the final climb to Vence, and then saw race favourite Wout Poels crash out on a high speed descent.

As Molard slipped ahead of the final selection of 16 riders on roads the 28 year old knows well from training, to take the fourth French stage win of the week, Poels was being transported to hospital in St Laurent du Var, with a broken collarbone, cuts to his left knee and chest trauma.

The Dutchman's crash leaves Team Sky with yet more problems. Not only was Poels expected to challenge for the race lead in the weekend's back to back mountain stages, he was also slated to ride as key support — and possible substitute leader — to Chris Froome in the year's first Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia.

"The guys went down a pretty steep descent and the race was full on," said Team Sky's sports director Gabriel Rasch. "I'm not sure what happened but Wout couldn't make the corner and hit the barriers."

With two stages remaining, including tomorrow's summit finish to Valdeblore La Colmiane, Sanchez's main rivals — Julian Alaphilippe, of Quick Step, Marc Soler of Movistar and Tim Wellens or Lotto Soudal — are running out of road on which to attack the Spaniard and to break down his Astana team's solid defence.

With Poels out of the race, Team Sky will now throw their weight behind defending Paris-Nice champion Sergio Henao. "Sergio looked good," Rasch said. "He had to pay for some of the work he was doing in the last four kilometres but he looked strong. We'll go all in for him now."

Chaos out of the gate

The 198-kilometre sixth stage of Paris-Nice left Sisteron under clear blue skies as it headed south through the Alpes-Maritimes towards Vence, overlooking the Cote d'Azur.

Not for the first time, there were some non-starters, further depleting the sprinters, with misfiring fast men, John Degenkolb and Nacer Bouhanni, both heading home due to illness.

A fast start was also marked by a bizarre incident after only 25 kilometres when the whole peloton took a rare wrong turn and found themselves mixing with the traffic on open roads.

Soon afterwards as the race got back on course, a six-man break, containing Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Amael Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Thomas Scully (EF-Drapac) and Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) moved up the road.

They were joined by another seven riders, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), stage five escapee, Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Carlos Barbero (Movistar), Dylan Teuns (BMC), stage one winner, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Bert Van Lerberghe (Cofidis).

In a fast first hour, and despite going off course, the peloton clocked 46 kilometres of racing and the high speed took its toll on the breakaway on the steady drags towards Saint-Andre-les-Alpes, where the break fragmented as BMC's Dylan Teuns, best placed in the overall standings, dropped out of the move.

The ever-reliable breakaway specialist Thomas de Gendt — who else? — pushed on and led over the climb of the Col de Luens and the Col Bas, but with 50 kilometres still to race the group had dwindled to just four riders, De Gendt, Greilleir, Moinard and Scully.

But by the time the race reached the Cote de Gourdon with Mitchelton Scott chasing hard, the break's lead was down to half a minute. Although race leader Sanchez was dropped due to a puncture, as was Dan Martin (UAE), the Spaniard was soon back in the bunch as the peloton finally closed down the break with 22 kilometres to race.

From there on, it was all about positioning and on the steep tight bends of the Cote de la Colle sur Loup, Simon Yates played his hand, moving ahead with Alaphilipp and Poels as Sanchez slipped back a little.

It was Yates' flying descent on a bad surface that drew out Poels and led to the Dutchman's high-speed crash as the leaders rejoined a main road. With Poels prone, Yates pressed on with Tim Wellens, but a regrouping of the major favourites in the final kilometres allowed Molard to slip away as the group entered the final kilometre.

The Frenchman's acceleration, allied to a moment's hesitancy among the favourites, took him clear to the biggest win of a career, in which his only other success had been a stage in the Tour of Limousin.

Molard's win, hot on the heels of Jerome Cousin's mugging of Nils Pollit on the road to Sisteron, is further evidence of a French renaissance.

"Every year I progress," Molard, based in nearby Antibes, said. "I started the season with a good foundation and this win confirms that.

"French cycling is now at a high level, you can see that in the results here and in the Grand Tours," he said. "I don't have any specific explanation but we are on the right track and the race isn't over yet. I hope French riders shine right through to Sunday."

With four stage wins out of six, not since 1989 has the home nation enjoyed such a successful Paris-Nice. The dream scenarios now for the hosts is for Alaphilippe to seize the day and become the first French rider since Laurent Jalabert, 21 years ago, to win the 'Course au Soleil.'

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:40:05 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:02 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 11 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:00:44 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 23 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 24 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 27 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 28 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:20 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:36 34 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 36 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:40 37 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 38 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 39 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:16 40 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:15 41 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 47 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 50 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 51 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:28 52 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:48 53 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 54 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 55 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 56 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 57 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:36 60 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 61 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 62 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 64 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 67 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 68 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 70 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 71 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 72 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 75 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 77 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 79 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 80 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:27 81 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 81 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 83 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 85 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 86 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 87 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 92 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 94 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 97 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:59 99 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:04 100 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 101 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 102 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 103 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 104 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:14:11 105 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 106 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 108 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 109 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 110 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:29 111 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 112 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 113 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:01 114 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 115 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 116 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 117 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 118 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 119 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 120 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 121 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 122 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 124 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:32 125 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:13 126 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 127 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:22 131 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:26:30 DNF Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky DNF Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates DNS Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin DNS John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo DNF Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ DNS Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic DNS Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo DNS Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb DNS Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data DNF Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie

Sprint 1 - D17 Préfaissal, km. 36.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 3 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Sprint 2 - Vc Saint-Paul-De-Vence, km. 192.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 pts 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 3 9 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col de Luens, km. 101 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 5 3 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 5 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col Bas, km. 121 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 5 3 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 4 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 5 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de Cipières, km. 149 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 5 3 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 4 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de Gourdon, km. 159.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 5 3 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 3 4 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Côte de la Colle sur Loup, km. 189.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 3 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 4 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 3 6 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 4:40:07 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:09 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 5 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:18 6 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:26 7 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:34 8 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 9 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:25 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:57 15 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:02 16 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:09 17 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:15:27 18 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:59 19 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 20 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:11

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 14:00:21 2 Bahrain-Merida 0:03:38 3 BMC Racing Team 0:04:43 4 Movistar Team 0:04:47 5 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:22 6 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:04 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:31 9 Quick-Step Floors 0:09:04 10 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:09:29 11 Team Sky 0:09:34 12 Astana Pro Team 0:12:07 13 Katusha-Alpecin 0:13:08 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:10 15 Direct Energie 0:14:30 16 Team Sunweb 0:16:20 17 Lotto Soudal 0:20:59 18 Dimension Data 0:22:42 19 Fortuneo-Samsic 0:22:46 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:13 21 Groupama-FDJ 0:27:31 22 UAE Team Emirates 0:35:38

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22:25:33 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:22 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:34 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:42 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:45 8 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:46 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:48 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 12 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:15 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:18 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:29 16 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:33 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:39 18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:44 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 21 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:15 22 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:20 23 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:03:23 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:26 25 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:37 26 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:50 27 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:39 28 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:58 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:32 30 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:38 31 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:39 32 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:51 33 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:04 34 Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:28 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 0:07:35 36 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:13 37 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:42 38 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:08:59 39 Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:09:00 40 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:09:05 41 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:41 42 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:42 43 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:33 44 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:10:46 45 Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:10 46 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:12:16 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:21 48 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:12:36 49 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:12:57 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:13:27 51 Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:15 52 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:32 53 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:16:26 54 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:17:04 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:32 56 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:07 57 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:18:19 58 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:18:20 59 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:21 60 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:26 61 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:38 62 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:49 63 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:57 64 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:04 65 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:22 66 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:20:02 67 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:20:07 68 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:20:52 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:16 70 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:21:19 71 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:36 72 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:21:50 73 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:52 74 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 0:21:58 75 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:08 77 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:22:17 78 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:53 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:23:46 80 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:10 81 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:21 82 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:24:24 83 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:33 84 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:42 85 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:07 86 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:25:12 87 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:26:05 88 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:26:11 89 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:26:15 90 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:40 91 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:26:43 92 Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:04 93 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:29 94 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:27:42 95 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 96 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:50 97 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 0:29:44 98 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:51 99 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:45 100 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:50 101 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:02 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:32:20 103 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:43 104 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:33:48 105 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:34:16 106 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:34:40 107 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:34:46 108 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:07 109 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:35:30 110 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:03 111 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:28 112 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:48 113 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:20 114 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:38:17 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:38:25 116 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:38:41 117 Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:38:46 118 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 0:38:55 119 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:01 120 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:39:39 121 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:40:49 122 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:41:46 123 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:43 124 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 0:43:24 125 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:44:35 126 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:50 127 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:45:55 128 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:46:49 129 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:47:16 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:48:04 131 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:48 132 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:54:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 28 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 23 6 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19 8 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 9 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 17 10 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 16 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 12 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 15 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 10 17 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 9 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 21 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 7 23 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 25 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 5 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 4 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 31 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 32 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3 33 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 2 35 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 36 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 37 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 39 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 2 40 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 2 41 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 2 42 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 43 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 44 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 31 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 25 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 5 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 12 6 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 11 7 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic 11 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 11 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 6 12 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 5 13 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 5 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 4 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 16 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 19 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3 20 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 21 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 23 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 24 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 22:25:59 2 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:07 3 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:18 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 0:02:57 5 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:13 6 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:06 7 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:12 8 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:19:41 9 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:21:24 10 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:42 11 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:24:16 12 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:45 13 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:03 14 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:36 15 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:17 16 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:41 17 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:36:22 18 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:51 19 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:41:20 20 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:46:50