Paris-Nice: Molard surprises on stage 6 in Vence

Sanchez survives another day in yellow

Image 1 of 50

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 2 of 50

Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) rolling along

Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) rolling along
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 50

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 50

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 50

Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott)

Mat Hayman (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 50

Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott)

Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 50

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 50

Magnus Cort (Astana) at sign on

Magnus Cort (Astana) at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 50

Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) waves

Warren Barguil (Fortuneo-Samsic) waves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 50

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 50

Simon Gerrans (BMC) at sign on

Simon Gerrans (BMC) at sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 50

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) takes a big win in Paris-Nice

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) takes a big win in Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 50

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) kept the lead

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) kept the lead
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 14 of 50

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 15 of 50

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Michael Aisner)
Image 16 of 50

Mitchelton-Scott lead the way at stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Mitchelton-Scott lead the way at stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 50

Team Sky during stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Team Sky during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 50

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks during stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacks during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 50

Arnaud Demare in the green jersey after stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Arnaud Demare in the green jersey after stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 50

Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie in the mountain jersey at Paris-Nice

Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie in the mountain jersey at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 50

Luis Leon Sanchez leads overall after stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Luis Leon Sanchez leads overall after stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 50

Luis Leon Sanchez leads overall after stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Luis Leon Sanchez leads overall after stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 50

Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 50

Team Sky during stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Team Sky during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 50

Quick-Step Floors during stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Quick-Step Floors during stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 50

Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 50

Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 50

Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice

Rudy Molard wins stage 6 at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 50

Luis León Sánchez on the podium

Luis León Sánchez on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 50

Arnaud Demare rolls across the line 20 minutes after the winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Arnaud Demare rolls across the line 20 minutes after the winner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 50

The race left Sisteron and took in some dramatic scenery

The race left Sisteron and took in some dramatic scenery
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 50

Celebrations for Rudy Molard in Vence

Celebrations for Rudy Molard in Vence
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 50

Rudy Molard checks over his shoulder and knows the victory is his
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rudy Molard checks over his shoulder and knows the victory is his
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 50

Rudy Molard can't believe it

Rudy Molard can't believe it
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 50

Rudy Molard on the podium

Rudy Molard on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 50

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) takes a big win in Vence

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) takes a big win in Vence
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) missed it, taking second

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) missed it, taking second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) takes third on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) takes third on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida)

Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 50

Stage 6 of Paris-Nice

Stage 6 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Brian Holm with Michael Morkov at the start

Brian Holm with Michael Morkov at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 50

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)

Jarlinson Pantano (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 50

Time to get ready at Movistar

Time to get ready at Movistar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 50

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 50

Philippe Mauduit

Philippe Mauduit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 50

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana)

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 50

Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 50

Arnaud Demare hanging out with Thomas Voeckler at the start

Arnaud Demare hanging out with Thomas Voeckler at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 50

Stage 6 of Paris-Nice

Stage 6 of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) surprised with a hard-fought solo victory during stage 6 of Paris-Nice on the climb in Vence. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) finished second in the chase ahead of Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors).

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), raced in for fourth place, and kept his lead in the overall classification after a challenging finale that saw second placed Wout Poels (Team Sky) crash and break his collarbone. Alaphilippe moved into second place overall, now 22 seconds behind Sanchez while Marc Soler (Movistar) is third at 26 seconds.

It was only the second win of Molard's career, but a prestigious one ahead of some big names.

"It's fantastic, Groupama-FDJ's second victory Paris-Nice, and my first WorldTour victory," Molard said, adding he had some extra motivation and knowledge. "I live in Antibes nearby, I knew the final climb - I've done it a dozen times - and when the route for Paris-Nice was revealed in the winter I was delighted to see stage finish like that, one that's well suited to me. I was on a good day, it's fantastic."

The stinging climb of the Côte de la Colle sur Loup could have been a launching pad for victory, and AG2R La Mondiale's Alexis Vuillermoz gave it a go, but Team Sky's Sergio Henao chased him back. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked over the top and set a blistering pace on the descent, but was unable to stay away.

"I knew that on the Côte de la Colle sur Loup I had to follow the wheels but not give it everything. I saw Vuillermoz was doing a lot but I decided to sit there without making any huge accelerations as I knew it would come down to later on," Molard revealed. "I felt good and knew that if I waited for a sprint I'd lose. I attacked a couple of times but the last one was the good one."

Sanchez hangs on, Poels abandons

Luis Leon Sanchez's hopes of clinging onto the overall lead in Paris-Nice received a significant boost this afternoon, when the Spaniard survived a series of sharp accelerations on the final climb to Vence, and then saw race favourite Wout Poels crash out on a high speed descent.

As Molard slipped ahead of the final selection of 16 riders on roads the 28 year old knows well from training, to take the fourth French stage win of the week, Poels was being transported to hospital in St Laurent du Var, with a broken collarbone, cuts to his left knee and chest trauma.

The Dutchman's crash leaves Team Sky with yet more problems. Not only was Poels expected to challenge for the race lead in the weekend's back to back mountain stages, he was also slated to ride as key support — and possible substitute leader — to Chris Froome in the year's first Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia.

"The guys went down a pretty steep descent and the race was full on," said Team Sky's sports director Gabriel Rasch. "I'm not sure what happened but Wout couldn't make the corner and hit the barriers."

With two stages remaining, including tomorrow's summit finish to Valdeblore La Colmiane, Sanchez's main rivals — Julian Alaphilippe, of Quick Step, Marc Soler of Movistar and Tim Wellens or Lotto Soudal — are running out of road on which to attack the Spaniard and to break down his Astana team's solid defence.

With Poels out of the race, Team Sky will now throw their weight behind defending Paris-Nice champion Sergio Henao. "Sergio looked good," Rasch said. "He had to pay for some of the work he was doing in the last four kilometres but he looked strong. We'll go all in for him now."

Chaos out of the gate

The 198-kilometre sixth stage of Paris-Nice left Sisteron under clear blue skies as it headed south through the Alpes-Maritimes towards Vence, overlooking the Cote d'Azur.

Not for the first time, there were some non-starters, further depleting the sprinters, with misfiring fast men, John Degenkolb and Nacer Bouhanni, both heading home due to illness.

A fast start was also marked by a bizarre incident after only 25 kilometres when the whole peloton took a rare wrong turn and found themselves mixing with the traffic on open roads.

Soon afterwards as the race got back on course, a six-man break, containing Lars Bak (Lotto Soudal), Amael Moinard (Fortuneo-Samsic), Paul Martens (LottoNL-Jumbo), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Thomas Scully (EF-Drapac) and Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) moved up the road.

They were joined by another seven riders, Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates), stage five escapee, Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Carlos Barbero (Movistar), Dylan Teuns (BMC), stage one winner, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Bert Van Lerberghe (Cofidis).

In a fast first hour, and despite going off course, the peloton clocked 46 kilometres of racing and the high speed took its toll on the breakaway on the steady drags towards Saint-Andre-les-Alpes, where the break fragmented as BMC's Dylan Teuns, best placed in the overall standings, dropped out of the move.

The ever-reliable breakaway specialist Thomas de Gendt — who else? — pushed on and led over the climb of the Col de Luens and the Col Bas, but with 50 kilometres still to race the group had dwindled to just four riders, De Gendt, Greilleir, Moinard and Scully.

But by the time the race reached the Cote de Gourdon with Mitchelton Scott chasing hard, the break's lead was down to half a minute. Although race leader Sanchez was dropped due to a puncture, as was Dan Martin (UAE), the Spaniard was soon back in the bunch as the peloton finally closed down the break with 22 kilometres to race.

From there on, it was all about positioning and on the steep tight bends of the Cote de la Colle sur Loup, Simon Yates played his hand, moving ahead with Alaphilipp and Poels as Sanchez slipped back a little.

It was Yates' flying descent on a bad surface that drew out Poels and led to the Dutchman's high-speed crash as the leaders rejoined a main road. With Poels prone, Yates pressed on with Tim Wellens, but a regrouping of the major favourites in the final kilometres allowed Molard to slip away as the group entered the final kilometre.

The Frenchman's acceleration, allied to a moment's hesitancy among the favourites, took him clear to the biggest win of a career, in which his only other success had been a stage in the Tour of Limousin.

Molard's win, hot on the heels of Jerome Cousin's mugging of Nils Pollit on the road to Sisteron, is further evidence of a French renaissance.

"Every year I progress," Molard, based in nearby Antibes, said. "I started the season with a good foundation and this win confirms that.

"French cycling is now at a high level, you can see that in the results here and in the Grand Tours," he said. "I don't have any specific explanation but we are on the right track and the race isn't over yet. I hope French riders shine right through to Sunday."

With four stage wins out of six, not since 1989 has the home nation enjoyed such a successful Paris-Nice. The dream scenarios now for the hosts is for Alaphilippe to seize the day and become the first French rider since Laurent Jalabert, 21 years ago, to win the 'Course au Soleil.' 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4:40:05
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:02
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
9Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
15Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
16Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
17Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:44
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
21Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
23Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
24Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
25Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
27Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
28Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:20
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
32Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
33Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:36
34Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
36Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:03:40
37Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
39Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:16
40Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:15
41Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
42Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
47Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
50Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
51Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:28
52Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:48
53Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
54Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
55Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
56Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
59Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:36
60Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
61Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
62Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
63Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
64Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data
67Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
68Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
70Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
71Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
72Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
75Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
77Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
79David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:11:27
81Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
81Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
83Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
84Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
85André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
86Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
87Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
92Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
93Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
94Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
95Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
97Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
98Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:59
99Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:04
100Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
101Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
102Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
103Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
104Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:14:11
105Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
106Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
107Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
108Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
109Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
110Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:15:29
111Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
112Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
113Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:01
114Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
115Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
116Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
117Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
118Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
119Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
120Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
121Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
122Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
124Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:32
125Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:20:13
126Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
127Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:22:22
131Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:26:30
DNFWout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
DNFBen Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
DNSMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSJohn Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
DNSKevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNSThomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNSChristopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNSNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSTom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie

Sprint 1 - D17 Préfaissal, km. 36.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
3Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie1

Sprint 2 - Vc Saint-Paul-De-Vence, km. 192.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3pts
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors9
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
7Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott3
9Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col de Luens, km. 101
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie5
3Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3
4Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
5Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col Bas, km. 121
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie5
3Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
4Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
5Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de Cipières, km. 149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie5
3Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Côte de Gourdon, km. 159.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie5
3Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic3
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Côte de la Colle sur Loup, km. 189.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
3Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
4Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky3
6Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb4:40:07
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
3Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:09
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
5Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:18
6Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:26
7Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:09:34
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
9Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
11Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:25
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:57
15Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:02
16Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:09
17Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:15:27
18Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:59
19Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
20Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:11

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott14:00:21
2Bahrain-Merida0:03:38
3BMC Racing Team0:04:43
4Movistar Team0:04:47
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:22
6Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:04
7Trek-Segafredo
8AG2R La Mondiale0:07:31
9Quick-Step Floors0:09:04
10EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:09:29
11Team Sky0:09:34
12Astana Pro Team0:12:07
13Katusha-Alpecin0:13:08
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:10
15Direct Energie0:14:30
16Team Sunweb0:16:20
17Lotto Soudal0:20:59
18Dimension Data0:22:42
19Fortuneo-Samsic0:22:46
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:13
21Groupama-FDJ0:27:31
22UAE Team Emirates0:35:38

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team22:25:33
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:22
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:34
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:42
7Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:45
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:46
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:48
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:54
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
12David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky0:01:15
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:18
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:29
16Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:33
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:39
18Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:44
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:36
21Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:15
22Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:03:20
23Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:03:23
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:26
25Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:37
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:50
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:39
28Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:58
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:32
30Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:38
31Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:39
32Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:51
33Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida0:07:04
34Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:28
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team0:07:35
36Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:13
37Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:42
38Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:08:59
39Warren Barguil (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:09:00
40Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:09:05
41Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:41
42Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:42
43Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:10:33
44Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:10:46
45Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates0:11:10
46Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:12:16
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:21
48Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:12:36
49Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:12:57
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:13:27
51Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:15
52Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:32
53Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:16:26
54Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:17:04
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:32
56Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:07
57André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:18:19
58Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:18:20
59Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:21
60Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:26
61Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:38
62Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:18:49
63Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:57
64Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:04
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:22
66Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:20:02
67Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:20:07
68Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:20:52
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:16
70Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:21:19
71Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:36
72Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:21:50
73Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:52
74Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data0:21:58
75Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
76Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:22:08
77Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:22:17
78Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team0:22:53
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:23:46
80Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:24:10
81Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:24:21
82Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:24:24
83Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:33
84Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:42
85Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:25:07
86Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:25:12
87Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:26:05
88Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:26:11
89Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:26:15
90Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:26:40
91Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:26:43
92Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:04
93Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:29
94Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:27:42
95Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
96Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:50
97Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic0:29:44
98Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:51
99Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:30:45
100Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:50
101Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:02
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:32:20
103Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:43
104Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:33:48
105David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:34:16
106Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:34:40
107Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:34:46
108Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:07
109Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:35:30
110Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:03
111Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:36:28
112Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:48
113Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:37:20
114Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:38:17
115Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:38:25
116Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:38:41
117Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:38:46
118Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:38:55
119Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:01
120Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:39:39
121Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:40:49
122Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:41:46
123Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:42:43
124Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates0:43:24
125Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:44:35
126Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors0:45:50
127Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:45:55
128Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:46:49
129Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:47:16
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:48:04
131Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:51:48
132Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:54:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ31pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors28
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team23
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal23
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal23
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb20
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida19
8Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin18
9Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie17
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie16
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
12Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team12
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12
15Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team11
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates10
17Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott9
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
21Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida7
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
24Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb6
25Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky5
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott4
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
28Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team3
30Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
31Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team3
32Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3
33Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott2
35Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
36Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
37Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
39Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic2
40Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2
41Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie2
42Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
43Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
44Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie31pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie25
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14
5Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM12
6Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic11
7Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic11
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky8
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin8
11Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida6
12Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team5
13Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale5
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
16Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
19Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3
20Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
21Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
24Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
26Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team22:25:59
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:07
3Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:18
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team0:02:57
5Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:13
6Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:06
7Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:12
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:19:41
9Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:21:24
10Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:42
11Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:24:16
12Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:25:45
13Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:03
14Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:36
15Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:17
16Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:41
17Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:36:22
18Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:37:51
19Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:41:20
20Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:46:50

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott67:19:39
2Bahrain-Merida0:04:09
3Movistar Team0:05:50
4Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:51
5BMC Racing Team0:08:11
6Team Sky0:08:52
7AG2R La Mondiale0:09:31
8Trek-Segafredo0:10:23
9Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:12:31
10Astana Pro Team0:14:01
11Direct Energie0:15:54
12Quick-Step Floors0:16:06
13Katusha-Alpecin0:18:31
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:13
15Team Sunweb0:22:50
16Lotto Soudal0:30:38
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:31:32
18Fortuneo-Samsic0:32:28
19Dimension Data0:33:19
20Groupama-FDJ0:41:37
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:41:59
22UAE Team Emirates0:53:59

