2018 Paris-Nice: Stage 2 highlights - Video
Groenewegen wins sprint in Vierzon
Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) took another impressive bunch sprint win this season during stage 2 at Paris-Nice. It was a chaotic finale in Vierzon, but he won ahead of runner-up Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) and third-placed André Greipel (Lotto Soudal).
Arnaud Démare (FDJ), who only managed fifth in the sprint, extend his overall lead to seven seconds over Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) after picking up three bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint. Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) is in third overall at eight seconds back.
Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida) and Tiago Machado (Katusha-Alpecin) made up the day's main breakaway, but sprint teams such as Lotto Soudal and LottoNL-Jumbo reeled them back in with four kilometres to go.
There was some confusion through two roundabouts and the final corner that caused some teams, including Quick-Step Floors, to lose momentum. Groenewegen proved to be the most versatile rider in the chaotic sprint, maneuvering through the bunch before launching his sprint to take the win.
