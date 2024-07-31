Paris Olympics: Women's team sprint preview

By
published

Women's team sprint begins track cycling events on August 5

Germany win gold in the women's team sprint Final
Germany win gold in the women's team sprint at the UCI Track World Championships in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The track cycling events at the Paris Olympics begin on Monday, August 5 with the first medals being awarded in the women's team sprint at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome outside Paris.

The day's racing begins at 11:00 CET with qualifying, where the eight nations who qualified for the women's team sprint will face off against the clock to be seeded for the first round.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

