Paris Olympics: Women's Keirin preview
Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand and Lauriane Genest of Canada the top riders from Tokyo Games vying for gold in Paris across rounds on August 7-8
The track cycling events at the Paris Olympics begin on Monday, August 5 and conclude on August 11 at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome outside Paris.
The women's Keirin will begin on August 7 with the finals taking place on August 8. The event will feature 34 riders from 16 nations.
The women's Keirin begins on August 7 with the First Round at 1:26 p.m. CET followed by the Repechages at 3:10 p.m. CET.
On August 8, the event moves on to the Quarterfinals at 5:18 pm CET, then the Semifinals at 6:15 p.m. CET. The women's field will contest the Finals for the gold medal at 7:01 p.m. CET.
Women's Keirin competitors
- Kristina Clonan (Australia)
- Chloe Moran (Australia)
- Maeve Plouffe (Australia)
- Nicky Degrendele (Belgium)
- Julie Nicolaes (Belgium)
- Lauriane Genest (Canada)
- Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
- Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
- Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Florez (Colombia)
- Shahd Saaed Mohamed (Egypt)
- Mathilde Gros (France)
- Taky Marie Divine Kouame (France)
- Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
- Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
- Emma Hinze (Germany)
- Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
- Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
- Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
- Martina Fidanza (Italy)
- Sara Fiorin (Italy)
- Miriam Vece (Italy)
- Riyu Ohta (Japan)
- Mina Sato (Japan)
- Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (Malaysia)
- Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
- Yuli Paola Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
- Hetty van de Wouw (Netherlands)
- Steffie van der Peet (Netherlands)
- Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
- Rebecca Petch (New Zealand)
- Yufang Guo (China)
- Liying Yuan (China)
- Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
- Urszula Los (Poland)
Women's Keirin contenders
The women's Keirin will showcase 34 riders from 16 nations competing for the gold medal in Paris.
The defending champion Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) will not be participating, but the field is stacked with champions who are all eyeing the gold, silver and bronze medals.
Tokyo silver medallist Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) will be looking to take the top spot on the podium this time around. Andrews won the world title in the event in Glasgow last summer.
Canada's Lauriane Genest secured the bronze in Tokyo and will return to try and win another medal in Paris. She and Andrews are the only riders from the top six in Tokyo who return to the event in Paris.
The British team field three challengers in Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant (Great Britain).
The German team have three tough-to-beat riders in Glasgow Worlds bronze medallist Lea Sophie Friedrich, along with Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Emma Hinze.
Glasgow Worlds silver medallist Martha Bayona will represent Colombia and has a solid shot at the gold medal in Paris.
Women's Keirin schedule
- August 7: First Round - 13:26 CET
- August 7: Repechages - 15:10 CET
- August 8: Quarterfinals - 17:18 CET
- August 8: Semifinals - 18:15 CET
- August 8: Finals - 19:01 CET
