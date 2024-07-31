Paris Olympics: Women's Keirin preview

By
published

Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand and Lauriane Genest of Canada the top riders from Tokyo Games vying for gold in Paris across rounds on August 7-8

Riders behind a pacer during a heat of the women's track cycling keirin semifinals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Riders behind a pacer during a heat of the women's track cycling keirin semifinals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The track cycling events at the Paris Olympics begin on Monday, August 5 and conclude on August 11 at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome outside Paris.

The women's Keirin will begin on August 7 with the finals taking place on August 8. The event will feature 34 riders from 16 nations.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews