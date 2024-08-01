Paris Olympics: Men's sprint preview

By
published

Harrie Lavreysen the favourite to defend title as the defending champion and a five-time World Champion in the event

Harrie Lavreysen is a five-time sprint World Champion and the defending Olympic title holder
Harrie Lavreysen is a five-time sprint World Champion and the defending Olympic sprint title holder (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The men's individual sprint gets the action underway for the fastest riders on two wheels in the world, starting with qualifying on August 7 before the finals and medal-deciding races take place on Friday, August 9, at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome outside Paris.

Qualifying will get underway for the 33 entrants two days into the track events starting at Paris 2024 on Wednesday, August 7, with the fastest times in a 200m flying lap time trial heading into successive rounds of the well-known three-lap match sprints, where the field will be reduced down in the 1/32, 1/16 and 1/8 finals and repechages.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews