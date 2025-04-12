Paris-Roubaix Femmes Live - Hell of the North opens its gates to the riders

Refresh

The riders have 66km of racing before they get to the first cobbled sector of the day, Hornaing à Wandignies. It is a four star sector.

148.5km to go The racing begins at the fifth Paris-Roubaix Femmes!

Neutral start The riders have started the neutralised zone!

Just about five minutes before the riders are due to start the neutralised zone in Denain.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) is feeling the pressure today after her superb Tour of Flanders podium and racing on home roads in France today... 🎙️ “A bit of pressure today, but above all, a lot of fun.”Hear from 🇫🇷@FerrandPrevot before #ParisRoubaixFemmes🎙️ « Pas mal de pression aujourd’hui mais surtout beaucoup de plaisir. »🇫🇷 Pauline @FerrandPrevot et @visma_lab_women arrivent avec des ambitions !#WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/YqChxU274yApril 12, 2025

There are nine riders under the age of 20 starting today's race with three 18-year-old riders lining up in Denain. They are Cat Ferguson (Movistar), Ilken Seynave (Lotto) and Carys Lloyd (Movistar) with the latter being the youngest in the race and the second youngest in the WorldTour.

The riders are all set after completing sign on... (Image credit: Getty Images)

The neutral start is in just under 30 minutes. The riders begin the race by doing a lap of Denain and are due to start at 13:10 local time before taking on a larger lap around the Denain area and eventually riding north towards the cobbles and the velodrome in Roubaix. The first of 17 cobbled sectors comes after 66km of racing.

The defending champion, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), will be hoping she can repeat the feat but also make herself the first ever woman to do the Tour of Flanders Paris-Roubaix double.