Paris-Roubaix Femmes Live - Hell of the North opens its gates to the riders

Don't miss all the action from the elite women's 148.5km race that includes 17 cobblestone sectors between Denain and Roubaix

The riders have 66km of racing before they get to the first cobbled sector of the day, Hornaing à Wandignies. It is a four star sector. 

148.5km to go

Neutral start

Just about five minutes before the riders are due to start the neutralised zone in Denain. 

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) is feeling the pressure today after her superb Tour of Flanders podium and racing on home roads in France today...

There are nine riders under the age of 20 starting today's race with three 18-year-old riders lining up in Denain. 

The riders are all set after completing sign on...

The neutral start is in just under 30 minutes. The riders begin the race by doing a lap of Denain and are due to start at 13:10 local time before taking on a larger lap around the Denain area and eventually riding north towards the cobbles and the velodrome in Roubaix. The first of 17 cobbled sectors comes after 66km of racing. 

The first ever winner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek), is the latest rider to be one of our featured riders. Have a read of how she sees her future after retirement and much more in the link below...

Lotte Kopecky says that she isn't feeling any pressure coming into today after winning the Tour of Flanders for a record third time...

The 'Queen of the Classics' has always thrown up a mix of big name winners and massive surprises, even in it's short history as a women's race. How will the race go this year...

The defending champion, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), will be hoping she can repeat the feat but also make herself the first ever woman to do the Tour of Flanders Paris-Roubaix double. 

Hello and welcome to the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes. This should be an absolutely incredible day of racing as the riders head to some of the most brutal of cobbled sectors in the world. 

