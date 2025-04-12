Paris-Roubaix Femmes Live - Hell of the North opens its gates to the riders
Don't miss all the action from the elite women's 148.5km race that includes 17 cobblestone sectors between Denain and Roubaix
The riders have 66km of racing before they get to the first cobbled sector of the day, Hornaing à Wandignies. It is a four star sector.
148.5km to go
The racing begins at the fifth Paris-Roubaix Femmes!
Neutral start
The riders have started the neutralised zone!
⏳ It’s almost time ! 🌈Have a good race @LotteKopecky! ⏳ Il est temps ! 🌈 Bonne course @LotteKopecky! #ParisRoubaixFemmes | @GoZwift | #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/mzAL0hk95sApril 12, 2025
Just about five minutes before the riders are due to start the neutralised zone in Denain.
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) is feeling the pressure today after her superb Tour of Flanders podium and racing on home roads in France today...
🎙️ “A bit of pressure today, but above all, a lot of fun.”Hear from 🇫🇷@FerrandPrevot before #ParisRoubaixFemmes🎙️ « Pas mal de pression aujourd’hui mais surtout beaucoup de plaisir. »🇫🇷 Pauline @FerrandPrevot et @visma_lab_women arrivent avec des ambitions !#WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/YqChxU274yApril 12, 2025
There are nine riders under the age of 20 starting today's race with three 18-year-old riders lining up in Denain.
They are Cat Ferguson (Movistar), Ilken Seynave (Lotto) and Carys Lloyd (Movistar) with the latter being the youngest in the race and the second youngest in the WorldTour.
The riders are all set after completing sign on...
The neutral start is in just under 30 minutes. The riders begin the race by doing a lap of Denain and are due to start at 13:10 local time before taking on a larger lap around the Denain area and eventually riding north towards the cobbles and the velodrome in Roubaix. The first of 17 cobbled sectors comes after 66km of racing.
The first ever winner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes, Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek), is the latest rider to be one of our featured riders. Have a read of how she sees her future after retirement and much more in the link below...
>>> 'I don't know who I am as not a cyclist' - First women's Paris-Roubaix winner Lizzie Deignan speaks openly about her path to retirement and beyond
Lotte Kopecky says that she isn't feeling any pressure coming into today after winning the Tour of Flanders for a record third time...
>>> Lotte Kopecky: 'A pressure has fallen off' for Paris-Roubaix after Tour of Flanders win
The 'Queen of the Classics' has always thrown up a mix of big name winners and massive surprises, even in it's short history as a women's race. How will the race go this year...
>>> Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 contenders - Lotte Kopecky a favourite for repeat victory, but could an unexpected winner take all at Hell of the North?
The defending champion, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), will be hoping she can repeat the feat but also make herself the first ever woman to do the Tour of Flanders Paris-Roubaix double.
Hello and welcome to the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes. This should be an absolutely incredible day of racing as the riders head to some of the most brutal of cobbled sectors in the world.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris-Roubaix Femmes Live - Hell of the North opens its gates to the ridersDon't miss all the action from the elite women's 148.5km race that includes 17 cobblestone sectors between Denain and Roubaix
-
Paris-Roubaix: mostly dry weather now forecast, but overnight rain showers risk slippery cobblestones for men's raceCompletely dry course and warm weather expected for Paris-Roubaix Femmes
-
I finally got to try Visma's self inflating tyres on the cobbles, and here's how it could help Wout van Aert win Paris-RoubaixIs it a tech silver bullet, or just another thing to think about in the most chaotic race of the year?
-
How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 – Live stream, TV coverage for the Hell of the NorthAll the broadcast information for Paris-Roubaix Femmes on April 12 and Paris-Roubaix on April 13
-
Van der Poel and Philipsen fight back from illness and injury to bid for third Alpecin-Deceuninck Paris-Roubaix winPair have finished one-two at both previous editions of the Hell of the North
-
Gallery: Tadej Pogačar's bike setup for his first ever Paris-RoubaixPlus some bonus hacks from the UAE Team Emirates-XRG recon ride
-
What Tadej Pogačar's final Paris-Roubaix recon reveals about possible team strategy'I think he can win it,' UAE Team Emirates DS Fabio Baldato says after riders test tactics and tyres
-
Lotte Kopecky: 'A pressure has fallen off' for Paris-Roubaix after Tour of Flanders winWorld Champion is aiming to become the first woman to do the Flanders-Roubaix double on Saturday
-
Itzulia Basque Country: Ben Healy solos to victory on stage 5Almeida holds onto race lead in hilly stage