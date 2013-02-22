Bos stamps sprint authority into Kuala Kangsar
Guardini unable to match Blanco lead-out, Kruopis in third
Stage 2: Serdang - Kuala Kangsar
Theo Bos (Blanco) took his second stage win in as many days at Le Tour de Langkawi with another crushing display of form across the finish line of Stage 2 into Kuala Kangsar. Bos was piloted to the win by his veteran teammate Graeme Brown with a turn of speed that proved too much for second and third-place Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge) to match.
The shortest stage of the race at just 117.8km provided just one major obstacle for the peloton to overcome, but the Cat2 climb after just 50km was no match for the Blanco team or the main field as they were happy to ride tempo, allowing the breakaway a little bit of breathing space before hunting them down.
"The plan was not to let them go too far because it's a short stage. Also the tactic was to go a bit slow uphill and so we lose a few minutes and then we close it. But we didn't lose minutes on the climb," Bos said.
"If there was attacking [on the climb], it would have been really difficult to win here today."
Today was not a dominant repeat of yesterday's stage finish, with Bos admitting that he misjudged the finish line slightly and had to really dig to hold off the charge of second-place Guardini. Bos thought the finish line was closer than it really was and opened his sprint with approximately 250m to go.
The high-speed run to the line was favourable to the former track star but he received stiff competition from Guardini who made a late charge to the line. The line came too soon for the Astana sprinter with Bos able to relegate him to the minor placings for the second consecutive day.
"It was just lucky no one could catch me," said Bos as he caught his breath moments after the finish.
"Today was already harder than the day before. I expected the finish line was closer so I was a bit lucky.
"I saw his [Guardini's] shoes so I thought 'ok, now I have to go' and I was just lucky I could hold it."
Finishing in second place is not a familiar experience for Guardini who was unable to match the top-end speed of the Blanco sprinter. Guardini made the mistake of coming from too far back in yesterday's stage and made a similar error today, leaving him with little time to catch Bos. Guardini was disappointed with his second podium finish but added the condition of Bos and his Blanco team meant he would have to put it all together perfectly in order to get onto the top step.
"The climb we took regular, it was no problem and then we had some great work from the team," explained Guardini to Cyclingnews.
"[Assan] Bazayev and [Ruslan] Tieubayev took me to one kilometre to where I needed to be - on the wheels of the Orica GreenEdge guys but after that I made a mistake at 500m when Brown did the lead-out with Theo Bos. They did the lead-out so fast and then I had to stay in the wheels. I was just a bit too far behind for the sprint.
"I think I can beat him but to do that I will have to make a perfect sprint. He is in very good condition and is so, so strong," he added.
The second stage victory extended Bos' lead in the general classification while also adding to his tally in the points competition. However, his time in yellow will almost certainly end tomorrow as the peloton tackle the first real mountains of the race in the Cameron Highlands region.
"Tomorrow I think I will definitely lose the jersey but I'm proud and happy I can wear it for two days," said Bos.
How it unfolded
It was a later than usual start for Stage 2 at Le Tour de Langkawi but thankfully the weather was overcast, reducing the temperature from the tough conditions yesterday.
Another 'sprinter' stage was to be served up to the 132-rider peloton with no abandonments entering the second day. The stage was set for the fast men but they would first have to climb the Cat2 Bukit Sumpitan which topped out at 560m at the 49.7km mark.
Shortly after the start a group of five riders broke clear of the peloton. Anuar Manan (Synergy - Baku Cycling Project), Shahrul Mat Amin (Terengganu Cycling Team), Choon Huat Goh (OCBC Singapore), Yong Seo Joon (KSPO) and Fuyu Li (Henxiang Cycling Team) were allowed to go clear within the opening five kilometres, with a couple of interesting men in the attacking group.
Manan is one of Asia's quickest sprinters and the only Malaysian to have won a stage at Langkawi. In 2010, he won the points classification and was clearly looking to make a repeat of his past feat by collecting maximum points at first intermediate sprint. There were another two intermediate sprints on offer on the stage with five points for first across the line - where Manan would look to score points again.
The other rider of note in the break, Li from the Chinese Hengxiang squad, is a former WorldTour rider who spent the 2010 season at Team RadioShack before returning a positive test for clenbuterol in April of the year. He was suspended by the team and handed a two-year suspension despite stating he unknowingly ingested the substance. He was 31 years old at the time and with such a high profile in his homeland, insisted he would have nothing more to prove by knowingly taking a banned substance.
Unlike the attacking trio of Stage 1, this group were not going to be given the same freedom. The Blanco-led peloton kept a steady eye on the breakaway group and kept the gap at a manageable 2:30 for most of the stage.
Seo Joon took the points at the top of the only categorised climb of the day and would later be pulling on the KOM jersey for his efforts on the climb. Mat Amin (TSG) came down on the fast descent off the climb but was relatively unscathed and quickly rejoined his breakaway companions.
Shortly after the climb the advantage to the break had been reduced to 1:25 and with a fast run to the line in Kuala Kangsar, there time would surely be up well before the finish.
The second sprint at 70.1km was again cleaned up by Manan (Synergy - Baku) with Li (Hengxiang), Mat Amin (Terrengganu) and Seo Joon (KSPS) taking the remaining points on offer.
The gap began to rapidly drop with two of the original breakaway riders managing to hold on for the final intermediate at 100.4km. Mat Aminn got himself five points while Seo Joon took second across the line. An assertive move by Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Serge Pauwels saw him take a few points while Yasuharu Nakajima (Aisan Racing Team) got the last of what was on offer.
The chance of holding off the bunch was always going to be difficult and with more than 10km still to go, the sprinters were jostling for another showdown. The numerous turns inside the final kilometre served to string out the bunch but that didn't stop a huge group sprinting for not just the win but the minor placings too.
At the end it was Bos who proved too good for the high quality field but unlike yesterday, he didn't have time to savour this victory as he just managed to hold off Guardini and Kruopis for the win.
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2:54:48
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|10
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|11
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|13
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|14
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|16
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|17
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|19
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|20
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|21
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|22
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|23
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|24
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|25
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|26
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|27
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|28
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|29
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|30
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|31
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|32
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|33
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|34
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|35
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|36
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|37
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|39
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|40
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|41
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|42
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|43
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|45
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|47
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|48
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|49
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|50
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|51
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|52
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|53
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|54
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|55
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|56
|PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|57
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|59
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|60
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|61
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|62
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|64
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|65
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|66
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|68
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|69
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|70
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|71
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|72
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|73
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|74
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|75
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|76
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|78
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|79
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|80
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|81
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|83
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|84
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|85
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|86
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|88
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|89
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|90
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|91
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|93
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|94
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|95
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|97
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|98
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|99
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|100
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|101
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|102
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|103
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|104
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|105
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|106
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|109
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|110
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|111
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|112
|Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|114
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|115
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|116
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|118
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|119
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|121
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|122
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:00:21
|123
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|124
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|125
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:40
|126
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|127
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:01:13
|128
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|129
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|130
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:01:36
|131
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:02:25
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|3
|3
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|1
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|5
|pts
|2
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|3
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|1
|1
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|3
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|4
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|10
|pts
|2
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|6
|4
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|4
|5
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2:54:48
|2
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|4
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|6
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|7
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|8
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|10
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|11
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|12
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|13
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|14
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|15
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|16
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|17
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|18
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|19
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|20
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|21
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|23
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|25
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|26
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|27
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|28
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|29
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|30
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|31
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|32
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|34
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|35
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|36
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|37
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|38
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|39
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|41
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|42
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|43
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|44
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|45
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|46
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|47
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|48
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|49
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|50
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|51
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|52
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|53
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|54
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|55
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:00:21
|56
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|57
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|58
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|59
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|60
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|61
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Garmin - Sharp
|8:44:24
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|3
|KSPO
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|Aisan Racing Team
|6
|MTN Qhubeka
|7
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|10
|Indonesia National Team
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|13
|Malaysia National Team
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|15
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|16
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|18
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|OCBC Singapore
|20
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|RTS Racing Team
|22
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6:54:45
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:14
|5
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:16
|7
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
|8
|Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|9
|Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:19
|11
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:20
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|13
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|15
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
|17
|Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|19
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|20
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|21
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|22
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|23
|Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
|24
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
|25
|Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
|27
|Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
|28
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|29
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|30
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|31
|Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|32
|Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|33
|Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|34
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|35
|Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|36
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|38
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|39
|Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|40
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|41
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
|42
|Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|43
|Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
|44
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|45
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|46
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|47
|Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|48
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|49
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
|51
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|53
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|54
|M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
|55
|Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|57
|John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|58
|Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|59
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|60
|Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|61
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|62
|Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|63
|Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|64
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|65
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|66
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|67
|M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|68
|Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|69
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|70
|Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|71
|Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|72
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|73
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|74
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|75
|Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|76
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
|77
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|78
|Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|79
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|80
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|81
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|83
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|84
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|85
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|86
|Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|87
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|89
|PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|90
|Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|91
|Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|92
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|93
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
|95
|John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|96
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|100
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|102
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|104
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|106
|Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
|107
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|108
|Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|109
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
|110
|M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|111
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|112
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
|113
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
|114
|Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
|115
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|116
|Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|117
|Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
|118
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|119
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
|120
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|121
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore
|0:00:41
|122
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:44
|123
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|124
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|125
|M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|126
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:08
|127
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:24
|128
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
|0:01:33
|129
|Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
|0:01:56
|130
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|131
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:02:45
|132
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
|0:04:58
|1
|Garmin - Sharp
|20:45:15
|2
|United Healthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|KSPO
|6
|Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Aisan Racing Team
|9
|MTN Qhubeka
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|11
|Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|12
|Champion System Pro Cycling
|13
|Team Nippo - De Rosa
|14
|Indonesia National Team
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|17
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|18
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Malaysia National Team
|20
|OCBC Singapore
