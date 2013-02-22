Trending

Bos stamps sprint authority into Kuala Kangsar

Guardini unable to match Blanco lead-out, Kruopis in third

Image 1 of 21

Theo Bos (Blanco) pulls on the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi

Theo Bos (Blanco) pulls on the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Theo Bos and Francesco Chicchi talk before the start

Theo Bos and Francesco Chicchi talk before the start
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 3 of 21

Graeme Brown (Team Blanco) stretches before the start

Graeme Brown (Team Blanco) stretches before the start
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 4 of 21

Australian national champion Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Australian national champion Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 5 of 21

Theo Bos in yellow

Theo Bos in yellow
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 6 of 21

The Orica-GreenEdge riders talk after the stage

The Orica-GreenEdge riders talk after the stage
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 7 of 21

The MTN-Qhubeka riders await the start

The MTN-Qhubeka riders await the start
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 8 of 21

Jani Tewelde (MTN-Qhunbeka)

Jani Tewelde (MTN-Qhunbeka)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 9 of 21

Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)

Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 10 of 21

Chicchi was disappointed after the finish

Chicchi was disappointed after the finish
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 11 of 21

Bos is the boss

Bos is the boss
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 12 of 21

(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 13 of 21

Bos went down the middle of the road to win

Bos went down the middle of the road to win
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 14 of 21

Bos won a second consecutive stage

Bos won a second consecutive stage
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 15 of 21

Here they come!

Here they come!
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 16 of 21

Bos hits the line first

Bos hits the line first
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 17 of 21

Bos speaks to the media about another sprint win

Bos speaks to the media about another sprint win
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 18 of 21

Bos pulls on the yellow jersey

Bos pulls on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 19 of 21

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Luca Bettini)
Image 20 of 21

Theo Bos sprints to the line

Theo Bos sprints to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Theo Bos celebrates his second win

Theo Bos celebrates his second win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos (Blanco) took his second stage win in as many days at Le Tour de Langkawi with another crushing display of form across the finish line of Stage 2 into Kuala Kangsar. Bos was piloted to the win by his veteran teammate Graeme Brown with a turn of speed that proved too much for second and third-place Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge) to match.

The shortest stage of the race at just 117.8km provided just one major obstacle for the peloton to overcome, but the Cat2 climb after just 50km was no match for the Blanco team or the main field as they were happy to ride tempo, allowing the breakaway a little bit of breathing space before hunting them down.

"The plan was not to let them go too far because it's a short stage. Also the tactic was to go a bit slow uphill and so we lose a few minutes and then we close it. But we didn't lose minutes on the climb," Bos said.

"If there was attacking [on the climb], it would have been really difficult to win here today."

Today was not a dominant repeat of yesterday's stage finish, with Bos admitting that he misjudged the finish line slightly and had to really dig to hold off the charge of second-place Guardini. Bos thought the finish line was closer than it really was and opened his sprint with approximately 250m to go.

The high-speed run to the line was favourable to the former track star but he received stiff competition from Guardini who made a late charge to the line. The line came too soon for the Astana sprinter with Bos able to relegate him to the minor placings for the second consecutive day.

"It was just lucky no one could catch me," said Bos as he caught his breath moments after the finish.

"Today was already harder than the day before. I expected the finish line was closer so I was a bit lucky.

"I saw his [Guardini's] shoes so I thought 'ok, now I have to go' and I was just lucky I could hold it."

Finishing in second place is not a familiar experience for Guardini who was unable to match the top-end speed of the Blanco sprinter. Guardini made the mistake of coming from too far back in yesterday's stage and made a similar error today, leaving him with little time to catch Bos. Guardini was disappointed with his second podium finish but added the condition of Bos and his Blanco team meant he would have to put it all together perfectly in order to get onto the top step.

"The climb we took regular, it was no problem and then we had some great work from the team," explained Guardini to Cyclingnews.

"[Assan] Bazayev and [Ruslan] Tieubayev took me to one kilometre to where I needed to be - on the wheels of the Orica GreenEdge guys but after that I made a mistake at 500m when Brown did the lead-out with Theo Bos. They did the lead-out so fast and then I had to stay in the wheels. I was just a bit too far behind for the sprint.

"I think I can beat him but to do that I will have to make a perfect sprint. He is in very good condition and is so, so strong," he added.

The second stage victory extended Bos' lead in the general classification while also adding to his tally in the points competition. However, his time in yellow will almost certainly end tomorrow as the peloton tackle the first real mountains of the race in the Cameron Highlands region.

"Tomorrow I think I will definitely lose the jersey but I'm proud and happy I can wear it for two days," said Bos.

How it unfolded

It was a later than usual start for Stage 2 at Le Tour de Langkawi but thankfully the weather was overcast, reducing the temperature from the tough conditions yesterday.

Another 'sprinter' stage was to be served up to the 132-rider peloton with no abandonments entering the second day. The stage was set for the fast men but they would first have to climb the Cat2 Bukit Sumpitan which topped out at 560m at the 49.7km mark.

Shortly after the start a group of five riders broke clear of the peloton. Anuar Manan (Synergy - Baku Cycling Project), Shahrul Mat Amin (Terengganu Cycling Team), Choon Huat Goh (OCBC Singapore), Yong Seo Joon (KSPO) and Fuyu Li (Henxiang Cycling Team) were allowed to go clear within the opening five kilometres, with a couple of interesting men in the attacking group.

Manan is one of Asia's quickest sprinters and the only Malaysian to have won a stage at Langkawi. In 2010, he won the points classification and was clearly looking to make a repeat of his past feat by collecting maximum points at first intermediate sprint. There were another two intermediate sprints on offer on the stage with five points for first across the line - where Manan would look to score points again.

The other rider of note in the break, Li from the Chinese Hengxiang squad, is a former WorldTour rider who spent the 2010 season at Team RadioShack before returning a positive test for clenbuterol in April of the year. He was suspended by the team and handed a two-year suspension despite stating he unknowingly ingested the substance. He was 31 years old at the time and with such a high profile in his homeland, insisted he would have nothing more to prove by knowingly taking a banned substance.

Unlike the attacking trio of Stage 1, this group were not going to be given the same freedom. The Blanco-led peloton kept a steady eye on the breakaway group and kept the gap at a manageable 2:30 for most of the stage.

Seo Joon took the points at the top of the only categorised climb of the day and would later be pulling on the KOM jersey for his efforts on the climb. Mat Amin (TSG) came down on the fast descent off the climb but was relatively unscathed and quickly rejoined his breakaway companions.

Shortly after the climb the advantage to the break had been reduced to 1:25 and with a fast run to the line in Kuala Kangsar, there time would surely be up well before the finish.

The second sprint at 70.1km was again cleaned up by Manan (Synergy - Baku) with Li (Hengxiang), Mat Amin (Terrengganu) and Seo Joon (KSPS) taking the remaining points on offer.

The gap began to rapidly drop with two of the original breakaway riders managing to hold on for the final intermediate at 100.4km. Mat Aminn got himself five points while Seo Joon took second across the line. An assertive move by Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Serge Pauwels saw him take a few points while Yasuharu Nakajima (Aisan Racing Team) got the last of what was on offer.

The chance of holding off the bunch was always going to be difficult and with more than 10km still to go, the sprinters were jostling for another showdown. The numerous turns inside the final kilometre served to string out the bunch but that didn't stop a huge group sprinting for not just the win but the minor placings too.

At the end it was Bos who proved too good for the high quality field but unlike yesterday, he didn't have time to savour this victory as he just managed to hold off Guardini and Kruopis for the win.

Full results
1Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2:54:48
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
8Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
10Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
11Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
13Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
15Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
16Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
17Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
18Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
19Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
20Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
21Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
22Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
23Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
24Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
25Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
26Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
27Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
28Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
29Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
30Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
31Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
32Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
33Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
34Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
35M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
36Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
37Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
38Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
39Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
40Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
41Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
42Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
43Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
45Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
47Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
48Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
49Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
50Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
51Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
52Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
53Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
54Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
55Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
56PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
57Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
58Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
59Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
60Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
61Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
62Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
63Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
64Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
65Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
66Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
68Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
69Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
70Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
71Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
72Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
73Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
74Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
75Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
76Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
77Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
78Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
79Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
80Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
81Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
82John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
83Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
84M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
85John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
86Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
88Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
89Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
90Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
91Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
92Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
93Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
94Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
95Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
96Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
97Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
98Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
99Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
100Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
101Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
102Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
103M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
104Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
105Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
106Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
107Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
108Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
109Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
110Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
111Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
112Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
113Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
114Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
115Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
116Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
117Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
118Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
119Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
120Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
121Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
122Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:00:21
123Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
124Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:39
125Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:00:40
126M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:49
127Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:01:13
128Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
129Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
130Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:01:36
131Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:02:25

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Selama
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO3
3M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Lenggong
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project5pts
2Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
3M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Kati
1M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team5pts
2Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO3
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
4Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team

KOM Cat 2: Bukit Sumpitan
1Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO10pts
2Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project6
4Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore4
5M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
6Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Asian riders
1Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2:54:48
2Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
3Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
4Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
5Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
6Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
7Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
8Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
9Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
10Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
11Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
12Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
13Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
14Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
15Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
16M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
17Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
18Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
19Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
20Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
21Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
23Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
25Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
26Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
27Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
28Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
29Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
30Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
31Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
32Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
34Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
35Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
36Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
37Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
38M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
39Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
41Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
42Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
43Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
44Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
45Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
46Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
47M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
48Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
49Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
50Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
51Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
52Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
53Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
54Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
55Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:00:21
56Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
57Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
58M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
59Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
60Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
61Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Teams
1Garmin - Sharp8:44:24
2Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
3KSPO
4Team Europcar
5Aisan Racing Team
6MTN Qhubeka
7Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
8Astana Pro Team
9Champion System Pro Cycling
10Indonesia National Team
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Terengganu Cycling Team
13Malaysia National Team
14Orica Greenedge
15Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
16Tabriz Petrochemical Team
17Team Nippo - De Rosa
18Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19OCBC Singapore
20United Healthcare Pro Cycling
21RTS Racing Team
22Hengxiang Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
1Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6:54:45
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
3Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:11
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14
5Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge0:00:16
7Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO
8Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore
9Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:18
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:19
11Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:00:20
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
13Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
15Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
16Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
17Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
18Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
19Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
21Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa
22Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
23Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO
24Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
25Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
27Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
28Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
29Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
30Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
31Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
32Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
33Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
34Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
35Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
36Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
38Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
39Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
40Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
41Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
42Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
43Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO
44Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
45Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
46Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
47Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
48Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
49Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
50Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
51Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
52Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
53Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
54M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
55Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
56Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
57John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
58Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
59Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
60Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
61Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
62Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
63Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
64Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
65Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
66Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
67M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
68Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
69Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
70Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
71Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team
72Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
73Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
74Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team
75Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp
76Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
77Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
78Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
79Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
80Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
81Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
83Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
84Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
85Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
86Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
87Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
89PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
90Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
91Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
92Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
93Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
95John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
96Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
97Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
98Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
99Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
100Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
101Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
102Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
103Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
104Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
106Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
107Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
108Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
109Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
110M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
111Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
112Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
113Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
114Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
115Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
116Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
117Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore
118Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
119Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore
120Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
121Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:00:41
122Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:44
123Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
124Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:59
125M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:04
126Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:08
127Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:01:24
128Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:01:33
129Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:01:56
130Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
131Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:02:45
132Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:04:58

Teams classification
1Garmin - Sharp20:45:15
2United Healthcare Pro Cycling
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
4Astana Pro Team
5KSPO
6Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
7Team Europcar
8Aisan Racing Team
9MTN Qhubeka
10Orica Greenedge
11Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
12Champion System Pro Cycling
13Team Nippo - De Rosa
14Indonesia National Team
15Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Tabriz Petrochemical Team
17Terengganu Cycling Team
18Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Malaysia National Team
20OCBC Singapore

