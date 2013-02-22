Image 1 of 21 Theo Bos (Blanco) pulls on the yellow jersey at the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Theo Bos and Francesco Chicchi talk before the start (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 3 of 21 Graeme Brown (Team Blanco) stretches before the start (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 4 of 21 Australian national champion Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 5 of 21 Theo Bos in yellow (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 6 of 21 The Orica-GreenEdge riders talk after the stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 7 of 21 The MTN-Qhubeka riders await the start (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 8 of 21 Jani Tewelde (MTN-Qhunbeka) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 9 of 21 Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 10 of 21 Chicchi was disappointed after the finish (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 11 of 21 Bos is the boss (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 12 of 21 (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 13 of 21 Bos went down the middle of the road to win (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 14 of 21 Bos won a second consecutive stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 15 of 21 Here they come! (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 16 of 21 Bos hits the line first (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 17 of 21 Bos speaks to the media about another sprint win (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 18 of 21 Bos pulls on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 19 of 21 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 20 of 21 Theo Bos sprints to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Theo Bos celebrates his second win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos (Blanco) took his second stage win in as many days at Le Tour de Langkawi with another crushing display of form across the finish line of Stage 2 into Kuala Kangsar. Bos was piloted to the win by his veteran teammate Graeme Brown with a turn of speed that proved too much for second and third-place Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Aidis Kruopis (Orica GreenEdge) to match.

The shortest stage of the race at just 117.8km provided just one major obstacle for the peloton to overcome, but the Cat2 climb after just 50km was no match for the Blanco team or the main field as they were happy to ride tempo, allowing the breakaway a little bit of breathing space before hunting them down.

"The plan was not to let them go too far because it's a short stage. Also the tactic was to go a bit slow uphill and so we lose a few minutes and then we close it. But we didn't lose minutes on the climb," Bos said.

"If there was attacking [on the climb], it would have been really difficult to win here today."

Today was not a dominant repeat of yesterday's stage finish, with Bos admitting that he misjudged the finish line slightly and had to really dig to hold off the charge of second-place Guardini. Bos thought the finish line was closer than it really was and opened his sprint with approximately 250m to go.

The high-speed run to the line was favourable to the former track star but he received stiff competition from Guardini who made a late charge to the line. The line came too soon for the Astana sprinter with Bos able to relegate him to the minor placings for the second consecutive day.

"It was just lucky no one could catch me," said Bos as he caught his breath moments after the finish.

"Today was already harder than the day before. I expected the finish line was closer so I was a bit lucky.

"I saw his [Guardini's] shoes so I thought 'ok, now I have to go' and I was just lucky I could hold it."

Finishing in second place is not a familiar experience for Guardini who was unable to match the top-end speed of the Blanco sprinter. Guardini made the mistake of coming from too far back in yesterday's stage and made a similar error today, leaving him with little time to catch Bos. Guardini was disappointed with his second podium finish but added the condition of Bos and his Blanco team meant he would have to put it all together perfectly in order to get onto the top step.

"The climb we took regular, it was no problem and then we had some great work from the team," explained Guardini to Cyclingnews.

"[Assan] Bazayev and [Ruslan] Tieubayev took me to one kilometre to where I needed to be - on the wheels of the Orica GreenEdge guys but after that I made a mistake at 500m when Brown did the lead-out with Theo Bos. They did the lead-out so fast and then I had to stay in the wheels. I was just a bit too far behind for the sprint.

"I think I can beat him but to do that I will have to make a perfect sprint. He is in very good condition and is so, so strong," he added.

The second stage victory extended Bos' lead in the general classification while also adding to his tally in the points competition. However, his time in yellow will almost certainly end tomorrow as the peloton tackle the first real mountains of the race in the Cameron Highlands region.

"Tomorrow I think I will definitely lose the jersey but I'm proud and happy I can wear it for two days," said Bos.

How it unfolded

It was a later than usual start for Stage 2 at Le Tour de Langkawi but thankfully the weather was overcast, reducing the temperature from the tough conditions yesterday.

Another 'sprinter' stage was to be served up to the 132-rider peloton with no abandonments entering the second day. The stage was set for the fast men but they would first have to climb the Cat2 Bukit Sumpitan which topped out at 560m at the 49.7km mark.

Shortly after the start a group of five riders broke clear of the peloton. Anuar Manan (Synergy - Baku Cycling Project), Shahrul Mat Amin (Terengganu Cycling Team), Choon Huat Goh (OCBC Singapore), Yong Seo Joon (KSPO) and Fuyu Li (Henxiang Cycling Team) were allowed to go clear within the opening five kilometres, with a couple of interesting men in the attacking group.

Manan is one of Asia's quickest sprinters and the only Malaysian to have won a stage at Langkawi. In 2010, he won the points classification and was clearly looking to make a repeat of his past feat by collecting maximum points at first intermediate sprint. There were another two intermediate sprints on offer on the stage with five points for first across the line - where Manan would look to score points again.

The other rider of note in the break, Li from the Chinese Hengxiang squad, is a former WorldTour rider who spent the 2010 season at Team RadioShack before returning a positive test for clenbuterol in April of the year. He was suspended by the team and handed a two-year suspension despite stating he unknowingly ingested the substance. He was 31 years old at the time and with such a high profile in his homeland, insisted he would have nothing more to prove by knowingly taking a banned substance.

Unlike the attacking trio of Stage 1, this group were not going to be given the same freedom. The Blanco-led peloton kept a steady eye on the breakaway group and kept the gap at a manageable 2:30 for most of the stage.

Seo Joon took the points at the top of the only categorised climb of the day and would later be pulling on the KOM jersey for his efforts on the climb. Mat Amin (TSG) came down on the fast descent off the climb but was relatively unscathed and quickly rejoined his breakaway companions.

Shortly after the climb the advantage to the break had been reduced to 1:25 and with a fast run to the line in Kuala Kangsar, there time would surely be up well before the finish.

The second sprint at 70.1km was again cleaned up by Manan (Synergy - Baku) with Li (Hengxiang), Mat Amin (Terrengganu) and Seo Joon (KSPS) taking the remaining points on offer.

The gap began to rapidly drop with two of the original breakaway riders managing to hold on for the final intermediate at 100.4km. Mat Aminn got himself five points while Seo Joon took second across the line. An assertive move by Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Serge Pauwels saw him take a few points while Yasuharu Nakajima (Aisan Racing Team) got the last of what was on offer.

The chance of holding off the bunch was always going to be difficult and with more than 10km still to go, the sprinters were jostling for another showdown. The numerous turns inside the final kilometre served to string out the bunch but that didn't stop a huge group sprinting for not just the win but the minor placings too.

At the end it was Bos who proved too good for the high quality field but unlike yesterday, he didn't have time to savour this victory as he just managed to hold off Guardini and Kruopis for the win.

Full results 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2:54:48 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 8 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 10 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 11 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 13 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 14 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 15 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 16 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 17 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 19 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 20 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 21 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 22 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 23 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 24 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 25 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 26 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 27 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 28 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 29 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 30 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 31 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 32 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 33 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 34 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 35 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 36 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 37 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 39 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 40 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 41 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 42 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 43 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 45 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 47 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 48 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 49 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 50 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 51 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 52 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 53 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 54 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 55 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 56 PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 57 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 59 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 60 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 61 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 62 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 63 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 64 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 65 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 66 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 68 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 69 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 70 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 71 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 72 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 73 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 74 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 75 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 76 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 78 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 79 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 80 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 81 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 83 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 84 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 85 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 86 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 88 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 89 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 91 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 93 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 94 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 95 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 97 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 98 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 99 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 100 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 101 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 102 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 103 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 104 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 105 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 106 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 107 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 109 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 110 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 111 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 112 Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 113 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 114 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 115 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 116 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 117 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 118 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 119 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 120 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 121 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 122 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:00:21 123 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 124 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:39 125 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:40 126 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:00:49 127 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:01:13 128 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 129 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 130 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:01:36 131 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:02:25

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Selama 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 3 3 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Lenggong 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 5 pts 2 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 3 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Kati 1 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 3 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 4 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team

KOM Cat 2: Bukit Sumpitan 1 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 10 pts 2 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 6 4 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 4 5 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 6 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Asian riders 1 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2:54:48 2 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 4 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 6 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 7 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 8 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 9 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 11 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 12 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 13 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 14 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 15 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 16 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 17 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 18 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 19 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 20 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 21 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 23 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 25 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 26 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 27 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 28 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 29 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 30 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 31 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 32 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 34 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 35 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 36 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 37 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 38 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 39 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 41 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 42 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 43 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 44 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 45 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 46 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 47 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 48 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 49 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 50 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 51 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 52 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 53 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 54 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 55 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:00:21 56 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 57 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 58 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 59 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 60 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 61 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Teams 1 Garmin - Sharp 8:44:24 2 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 3 KSPO 4 Team Europcar 5 Aisan Racing Team 6 MTN Qhubeka 7 Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Champion System Pro Cycling 10 Indonesia National Team 11 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Terengganu Cycling Team 13 Malaysia National Team 14 Orica Greenedge 15 Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 16 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 17 Team Nippo - De Rosa 18 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 19 OCBC Singapore 20 United Healthcare Pro Cycling 21 RTS Racing Team 22 Hengxiang Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6:54:45 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 3 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:14 5 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge 0:00:16 7 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 8 Junrong Ho (Sin) OCBC Singapore 9 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:18 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:19 11 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:20 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 13 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 15 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 16 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 17 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 19 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 21 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 22 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 23 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 24 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 25 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 26 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 27 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 28 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 29 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 30 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 31 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 32 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 33 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 34 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 35 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 36 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 38 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 40 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 41 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 42 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 43 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 44 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 45 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 46 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 47 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 48 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 49 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 50 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 51 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 52 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 53 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 54 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 55 Cyrille Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 56 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 57 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 58 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 59 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 60 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 61 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 62 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 63 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 64 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 65 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 66 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 67 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 68 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 69 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 70 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 71 Bin Rusli Amir Mustafa (Mas) Malaysia National Team 72 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 73 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 74 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) RTS Racing Team 75 Caleb Fairley (USA) Garmin - Sharp 76 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 77 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 78 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 79 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 80 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 81 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 83 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 84 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 85 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 86 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 87 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 89 PierPaolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 90 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 91 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 92 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 93 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 95 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 96 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 97 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 98 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge 100 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 101 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 102 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 104 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 106 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 107 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 108 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 109 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 110 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 111 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 113 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 114 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 115 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 116 Jeffry Louder (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 117 Josapheus T Rabou (Ned) OCBC Singapore 118 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 119 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 120 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 121 Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:00:41 122 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:44 123 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 124 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:59 125 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:04 126 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:08 127 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:24 128 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:01:33 129 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:01:56 130 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 131 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:02:45 132 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:04:58