Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia) claimed his second win at Tour de Langkawi on the final day of racing into Kuala Terengganu while the yellow jersey of Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) finished in the main group to claim the overall title. Chicchi had a perfectly timed run to the line to beat Rico Rogers (Synergy - Baku), who had jumped early, into second-place while Graeme Brown (Blanco) finished third.

Chicchi latched on the wheel of Rogers who hit out during the the disorganised rush to the line to comfortably take his second win of the tour while nine-time stage winner Brown rounded out a successful tour for Blanco with third place after moving out of his lead-out role following the withdrawal of an ill Theo Bos. Chicchi, along with the stage win, captured enough points to pull on the points leader's jersey at the end of the day.

"I'm very happy, for me and my team," said Chicchi at the finish in Kuala Terengganu. "We wanted to win one stage and we pulled all day for the win. We won stages and the blue (points) jersey, we are very happy.

"This team has worked a lot for me. This year there were a lot of sprinters like Theo Bos and myself. [There are] great sprinters from big ProTeams. We are just happy with what we have achieved here," Chicchi added.

"I'm always strong at the beginning of the season and this year is different because I am considered one of the leaders. This is not a WorldTour team but it's a team where we are united and friends. Our friendship makes it a great team, even if we are not in the WorldTour."

The former points leader Andrea Guardini (Astana) has not recovered from his bout of food poisoning from the day before and lost his lead in the classification after Chicchi took maximum points across the finish line. Asked if he felt sorry for Guardini, considering his position Chicchi said: "Hey, what can I do? I came here with the goal of winning the points jersey and I got it. I've been lucky once in 10 years".

Julián Arredondo took the biggest victory in his short career by claiming the overall. The Colombian who signed for Team Nippo in 2012 began his assault on the general classification with a fine second-place into Cameron Highlands before stamping his authority on the race atop the savage Genting Highlands.

"I've prepared for this race very well and have been able to mentalise the preparation for Tour de Langakwi," said overall winner Arredondo.

"The difference from last season when I had Visa problems has been resolved. I've raced Langkawi in a small team but everyone from the team has done their best on the road."

"This team is like a family and in the difficult moments of the race they have remained close to me.

The 24-year-old had already displayed his climbing prowess last season when he took a stage victory at Tour of Japan on his way to second-overall at both Japan and Tour of Kumano. Arredondo had been a predominant name amongst the results sheet in the under-23 ranks but his stage win and overall success at Langkawi proved his ability at the senior level.

"I hope this is only my first victory and there are many more to come," said Arredondo.

"I hope to have the opportunity to join a big team and I've made a lot of sacrifices to reach that goal," he added.

Victory laps for Arredondo

There was an air of certainty on the final stage at Tour de Langkawi as race leader Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) merely had to finish the stage in the main group to seal his biggest win to date.

The final stage was Tasik Kenyir to Kuala Terengganu featured three intermediate sprints and no categorised climbs. The KoM jersey had been wrapped up on the previous day by Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) who, like Arredondo had to complete the stage before being officially crowned the KoM classification winner.

It was a more relaxed start to the final stage which began under the hot afternoon sun and with only 114.8km remaining in the race, those looking for a bit of personal glory had one final chance to show their stuff.

The flag dropped and six riders took off from an uninterested bunch. The group contained Diago Rosa (Androni Giocatolli), Meron Russom (MTN - Qhubeka), Amin Sharul (Terengganu), Seo Keong Loh (OCBC), Yasuharu Nakajima (Aisan Racing Team) and Rauf Nur Misbah (Malaysian National Team).

After covering 15km the breakaway group had two minutes over the Vini Fantini squad who were hoping to set up Francesco Chicchi for his second stage win. Chicchi would also be hoping to take some intermediate sprint points along the way, starting the day five points behind Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the points classification.

The group continued to work well together and maintained around two minutes advantage until the first intermediate sprint at 47.4km. Shortly before reaching that point Nakajima was dropped from the break - leaving five riders out front.

There was a bit of cross wind entering the town of Kuala Terengganu and this caused an increase in pace in the main bunch. The gap dropped to less than a minute and shortly after the break was again reduced, this time leaving Rosa and Rauf out in front.

Rosa was the driving force in the two-man group with Rauf clearly struggling to keep up with the pace of his more experienced companion. He continued however to try and go blow for blow with the Androni rider but coming through the finish line for the first of six laps around the seaside town.

The 5km circuit had a number of corners to negotiate but the final 2km were perfect for the destined bunch sprint. On the second lap Rauf was dropped leaving Rosa to try and hold off the Europcar and Vini Fantini lead bunch.

Pierre Rolland was pulling long turns in the hope of leading his neo-pro teammate Bryan Coquard to three straight stage victories and with just one rider out front, the bunch sprint seemed a forgone conclusion.

Rosa continued to push a big gear around Kuala Terengganu, tucking himself into an aero position as the bunch set themselves up for the first intermediate at 82.4km.

Guardini was clearly feeling better after a night recovering from food poisoning and had his Astana train alongside the Europcar pace-setters. Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) started the day seven seconds behind Wang and looked to move himself into fifth-overall by opening his sprint early. Guardini however, had locked onto the Australian's wheel and easily beat him to the line. Guardini took his desired points and Haas had to be content with picking up a single second while Andrey Kashechkin took fourth.

The lone rider out front was doing his best but the steady increase in pace began to eat into his advantage. At the start of the third lap Rosa had a 30-second lead with Hengxiang at the front of the peloton.

Hass and his teammate Pete Stetina were hovering around the front coming into the final straight with the duo hitting out 500m before the finish line. Chicchi and Guardini appeared content to let the points be swallowed up and Haas took first across the line to move another three-seconds closer to the position of Wang.

He would however, need to feature in the final sprint to leap frog Wang into fifth. The final few kilometres were unorganised compared to the previous stages and with 2km to go it looked like any number of riders would claim the stage.

Astana were the first to really hit out after capturing a move by UnitedHEalthcare but at 350m to go it was Rico Rogers (Synergy - Baku) who looked certain to win. The Australian rider had put in a huge effort but perhaps it was 100m or so too soon as Chicchi had the tactical nous to follow the wheel. Chicchi patiently awaited the time to move and when he did the victory was certain.

Chicchi performed another unique salute while passing under the finishing banner, celebrating not only the second win of the tour but also the points classification jersey - which he pulled off the shoulders of Guardini, who had been struggling with illness.

Arredondo had rarely moved from the front positions throughout the day and crossed the line in the same time as his other general classification rivals to take the Langkawi title for his small Continental Team Nippo squad.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 2:39:04 2 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 7 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 8 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 9 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 11 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 12 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 13 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 14 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 15 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 16 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 17 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 18 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 19 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 20 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 21 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 22 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 26 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 28 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 29 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 31 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 33 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 34 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 35 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 36 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 37 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 39 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 40 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 41 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 42 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 43 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 44 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 45 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 46 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 47 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 48 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 49 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 50 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 51 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 52 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 53 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 54 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 55 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 57 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 58 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 59 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 61 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 62 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 63 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 64 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 65 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 67 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 68 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 70 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 71 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 73 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 74 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 75 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 76 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 77 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 78 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 79 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:00:21 80 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:00:43 81 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 82 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:00:45 83 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:00:48 84 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:50 85 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 86 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:01:01 88 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:01:04 89 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:13 90 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 91 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 92 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:06 93 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:22 94 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:52 95 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:04:22 96 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:04:52 97 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 98 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 99 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 100 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:06:35 101 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 102 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 103 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 104 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 105 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 106 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:09:21 107 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 108 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:17:18 109 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:17:49 HD M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Padang Air # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 5 pts 2 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 3 3 M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 4 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Dataran Shabandar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 2 4 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Dataran Shabandar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 pts 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 3 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 2 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 34:53:07 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:01:15 3 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:10 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:30 5 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:02:40 6 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:43 7 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:02:49 8 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:02:55 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:58 10 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 0:03:19 12 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:03:30 13 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:03:38 14 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:03:58 15 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:24 16 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:34 17 Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:04:38 18 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:24 19 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:38 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:40 21 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 22 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:08:44 23 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:09:12 24 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:10:53 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:11:09 26 Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:12:02 27 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06 28 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:09 29 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:12:14 30 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:12:28 31 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:03 32 Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team 0:13:29 33 Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:13:35 34 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:13:54 35 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:14:17 36 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:14:36 37 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:15:40 38 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:16 39 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:18 40 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:16:47 41 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:21 42 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:17:54 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:18:32 44 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:20:00 45 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:20:04 46 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:20:26 47 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:29 48 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:21:43 49 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:21:59 50 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:22:40 51 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:23:59 52 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:24:06 53 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:25:09 54 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:25:55 55 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:02 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:10 57 Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:32:07 58 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 0:32:22 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:42 60 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:34:16 61 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team 0:35:57 62 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:36:18 63 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:37:31 64 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:37:41 65 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:50 66 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:38:35 67 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:39:12 68 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:39:27 69 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:39:42 70 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:40:19 71 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:40:25 72 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:16 73 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:41:31 74 Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:41:54 75 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 76 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:42:09 77 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:42:35 78 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:42:54 79 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:47 80 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:43:56 81 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:44:55 82 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:45:06 83 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:45:42 84 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:45:45 85 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:46:23 86 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:46:43 87 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:46:44 88 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:46:49 89 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:46:55 90 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:47:10 91 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:43 92 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:47:46 93 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:48:07 94 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:48:20 95 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:48:46 96 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:49:14 97 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:49:20 98 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 99 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 100 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 101 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:50:03 102 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:50:13 103 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:50:29 104 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:50:33 105 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:54:42 106 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:56:11 107 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:56:52 108 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1:00:02 109 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1:10:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 96 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 76 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 64 6 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge 51 7 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 47 8 Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 46 9 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 10 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 37 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 37 12 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 36 13 Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 32 14 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 31 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 30 16 Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 30 17 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 27 18 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 27 19 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 25 20 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 24 21 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 17 23 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 17 24 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 16 25 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 16 26 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 16 27 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 16 28 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 16 29 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 15 30 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 31 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 14 32 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 33 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 13 34 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 35 Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa 13 36 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 37 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 11 38 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 10 39 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 10 40 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10 41 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 10 42 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 9 43 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 9 44 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 8 45 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 8 46 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 8 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 48 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 7 49 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 50 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 6 51 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 5 52 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 5 53 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 54 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 4 55 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 4 56 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 57 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 59 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 60 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 61 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling 3 62 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 63 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 2 64 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 2 65 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 66 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 1 67 Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 1 68 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 1 69 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1 70 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 48 pts 2 Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa 45 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 32 4 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team 24 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 19 6 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 7 Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 16 8 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka 13 9 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 12 10 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa 10 11 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka 10 12 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 10 13 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 8 14 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 8 15 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 8 16 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 17 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 18 Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka 4 19 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 4 20 John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 4 21 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 22 Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 2 23 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 2 24 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 2 25 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 26 Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 2 27 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 28 Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1 29 Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 30 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 1 31 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 32 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1 33 Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 1

Best Asian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 34:55:47 2 Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:18 3 Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:58 4 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 5 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:26 6 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:29 7 M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:09:29 8 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:11:14 9 M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:11:37 10 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:11:56 11 Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:13:00 12 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:13:36 13 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:38 14 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:14:07 15 Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:14:41 16 Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:15:14 17 Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:17:20 18 Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:17:24 19 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore 0:17:46 20 Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:19:19 21 Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO 0:20:00 22 Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:21:19 23 Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO 0:21:26 24 Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:22:29 25 Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO 0:23:15 26 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:22 27 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:33:38 28 Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:34:51 29 Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:35:01 30 Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO 0:36:32 31 M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:36:47 32 Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:37:02 33 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:37:39 34 Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:37:45 35 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:36 36 Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team 0:38:51 37 Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:42:15 38 Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO 0:42:26 39 Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO 0:43:02 40 Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team 0:43:05 41 Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project 0:43:43 42 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 0:44:04 43 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:44:09 44 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:44:15 45 Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:44:30 46 Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:45:06 47 Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 0:45:40 48 Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore 0:46:34 49 Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:46:40 50 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 51 Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team 0:47:33 52 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore 0:54:12 53 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:57:22 54 Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa 1:07:51