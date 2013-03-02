Trending

Chicchi kicks to victory on final stage into Kuala Terengganu

Arredondo maintains tradition with general classification win at Langkawi

Image 1 of 25

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 25

The Androni Giocattoli team

The Androni Giocattoli team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 25

Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)

Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 25

Pieter Weening cools off after another hot stage

Pieter Weening cools off after another hot stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 25

Tour of Langkawi 2013 winner Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)

Tour of Langkawi 2013 winner Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 25

Andrea Guardini (Astana) lost out in the race for the points jersey

Andrea Guardini (Astana) lost out in the race for the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 25

Patrick Facchini (Androni Giocattoli) on the front of the peloton

Patrick Facchini (Androni Giocattoli) on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 25

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 25

Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)

Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 25

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 25

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 25

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana)

Ruslan Tleubayev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 25

Best team at the 2013 Tour de Langkawi were MTN - Qhubeka

Best team at the 2013 Tour de Langkawi were MTN - Qhubeka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 25

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) picks up his second win of the race

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) picks up his second win of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 25

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) wins the final stage of the 2013 Tour de Langkawi

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) wins the final stage of the 2013 Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 25

2013 Tour de Langkawi winner Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)

2013 Tour de Langkawi winner Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 25

2013 Tour de Langkawi winner Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)

2013 Tour de Langkawi winner Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 25

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 25

Post stage drinks for the Astana team

Post stage drinks for the Astana team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 25

Graeme Brown (Blanco) completes another Tour de Langkawi

Graeme Brown (Blanco) completes another Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 25

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)

Julian Moreno Arredondo (Nippo - De Rosa)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 25

Graeme Brown (Blanco)

Graeme Brown (Blanco)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

The spint to decide the final stage of the 2013 Tour de Langkawi

The spint to decide the final stage of the 2013 Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) takes his second stage in Langkawi

Francesco Chicchi (Fantini Vini - Selle Italia) takes his second stage in Langkawi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)

Diego Rosa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francesco Chicchi (Vini Fantini - Selle Italia) claimed his second win at Tour de Langkawi on the final day of racing into Kuala Terengganu while the yellow jersey of Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) finished in the main group to claim the overall title. Chicchi had a perfectly timed run to the line to beat Rico Rogers (Synergy - Baku), who had jumped early, into second-place while Graeme Brown (Blanco) finished third.

Chicchi latched on the wheel of Rogers who hit out during the the disorganised rush to the line to comfortably take his second win of the tour while nine-time stage winner Brown rounded out a successful tour for Blanco with third place after moving out of his lead-out role following the withdrawal of an ill Theo Bos. Chicchi, along with the stage win, captured enough points to pull on the points leader's jersey at the end of the day.

"I'm very happy, for me and my team," said Chicchi at the finish in Kuala Terengganu. "We wanted to win one stage and we pulled all day for the win. We won stages and the blue (points) jersey, we are very happy.

"This team has worked a lot for me. This year there were a lot of sprinters like Theo Bos and myself. [There are] great sprinters from big ProTeams. We are just happy with what we have achieved here," Chicchi added.

"I'm always strong at the beginning of the season and this year is different because I am considered one of the leaders. This is not a WorldTour team but it's a team where we are united and friends. Our friendship makes it a great team, even if we are not in the WorldTour."

The former points leader Andrea Guardini (Astana) has not recovered from his bout of food poisoning from the day before and lost his lead in the classification after Chicchi took maximum points across the finish line. Asked if he felt sorry for Guardini, considering his position Chicchi said: "Hey, what can I do? I came here with the goal of winning the points jersey and I got it. I've been lucky once in 10 years".

Julián Arredondo took the biggest victory in his short career by claiming the overall. The Colombian who signed for Team Nippo in 2012 began his assault on the general classification with a fine second-place into Cameron Highlands before stamping his authority on the race atop the savage Genting Highlands.

"I've prepared for this race very well and have been able to mentalise the preparation for Tour de Langakwi," said overall winner Arredondo.

"The difference from last season when I had Visa problems has been resolved. I've raced Langkawi in a small team but everyone from the team has done their best on the road."

"This team is like a family and in the difficult moments of the race they have remained close to me.

The 24-year-old had already displayed his climbing prowess last season when he took a stage victory at Tour of Japan on his way to second-overall at both Japan and Tour of Kumano. Arredondo had been a predominant name amongst the results sheet in the under-23 ranks but his stage win and overall success at Langkawi proved his ability at the senior level.

"I hope this is only my first victory and there are many more to come," said Arredondo.

"I hope to have the opportunity to join a big team and I've made a lot of sacrifices to reach that goal," he added.

Victory laps for Arredondo

There was an air of certainty on the final stage at Tour de Langkawi as race leader Julián Arredondo (Team Nippo - De Rosa) merely had to finish the stage in the main group to seal his biggest win to date.

The final stage was Tasik Kenyir to Kuala Terengganu featured three intermediate sprints and no categorised climbs. The KoM jersey had been wrapped up on the previous day by Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) who, like Arredondo had to complete the stage before being officially crowned the KoM classification winner.

It was a more relaxed start to the final stage which began under the hot afternoon sun and with only 114.8km remaining in the race, those looking for a bit of personal glory had one final chance to show their stuff.

The flag dropped and six riders took off from an uninterested bunch. The group contained Diago Rosa (Androni Giocatolli), Meron Russom (MTN - Qhubeka), Amin Sharul (Terengganu), Seo Keong Loh (OCBC), Yasuharu Nakajima (Aisan Racing Team) and Rauf Nur Misbah (Malaysian National Team).

After covering 15km the breakaway group had two minutes over the Vini Fantini squad who were hoping to set up Francesco Chicchi for his second stage win. Chicchi would also be hoping to take some intermediate sprint points along the way, starting the day five points behind Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the points classification.

The group continued to work well together and maintained around two minutes advantage until the first intermediate sprint at 47.4km. Shortly before reaching that point Nakajima was dropped from the break - leaving five riders out front.

There was a bit of cross wind entering the town of Kuala Terengganu and this caused an increase in pace in the main bunch. The gap dropped to less than a minute and shortly after the break was again reduced, this time leaving Rosa and Rauf out in front.

Rosa was the driving force in the two-man group with Rauf clearly struggling to keep up with the pace of his more experienced companion. He continued however to try and go blow for blow with the Androni rider but coming through the finish line for the first of six laps around the seaside town.

The 5km circuit had a number of corners to negotiate but the final 2km were perfect for the destined bunch sprint. On the second lap Rauf was dropped leaving Rosa to try and hold off the Europcar and Vini Fantini lead bunch.

Pierre Rolland was pulling long turns in the hope of leading his neo-pro teammate Bryan Coquard to three straight stage victories and with just one rider out front, the bunch sprint seemed a forgone conclusion.

Rosa continued to push a big gear around Kuala Terengganu, tucking himself into an aero position as the bunch set themselves up for the first intermediate at 82.4km.

Guardini was clearly feeling better after a night recovering from food poisoning and had his Astana train alongside the Europcar pace-setters. Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) started the day seven seconds behind Wang and looked to move himself into fifth-overall by opening his sprint early. Guardini however, had locked onto the Australian's wheel and easily beat him to the line. Guardini took his desired points and Haas had to be content with picking up a single second while Andrey Kashechkin took fourth.

The lone rider out front was doing his best but the steady increase in pace began to eat into his advantage. At the start of the third lap Rosa had a 30-second lead with Hengxiang at the front of the peloton.

Hass and his teammate Pete Stetina were hovering around the front coming into the final straight with the duo hitting out 500m before the finish line. Chicchi and Guardini appeared content to let the points be swallowed up and Haas took first across the line to move another three-seconds closer to the position of Wang.

He would however, need to feature in the final sprint to leap frog Wang into fifth. The final few kilometres were unorganised compared to the previous stages and with 2km to go it looked like any number of riders would claim the stage.

Astana were the first to really hit out after capturing a move by UnitedHEalthcare but at 350m to go it was Rico Rogers (Synergy - Baku) who looked certain to win. The Australian rider had put in a huge effort but perhaps it was 100m or so too soon as Chicchi had the tactical nous to follow the wheel. Chicchi patiently awaited the time to move and when he did the victory was certain.

Chicchi performed another unique salute while passing under the finishing banner, celebrating not only the second win of the tour but also the points classification jersey - which he pulled off the shoulders of Guardini, who had been struggling with illness.

Arredondo had rarely moved from the front positions throughout the day and crossed the line in the same time as his other general classification rivals to take the Langkawi title for his small Continental Team Nippo squad.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia2:39:04
2Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
6Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
7Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling
8Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
9Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
10Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
11Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
13Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling
14Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
15Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
16Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
17Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
18Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
19Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
20Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team
21Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO
22Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
24Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
26Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp
28Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team
29Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka
31Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
33Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
35Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
36Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO
37Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
38Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
39Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa
40Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa
41Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
42Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka
43Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
44M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling
45Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
46John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
47Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
48Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
49Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
50Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team
51Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
52Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
53Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
54Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
55Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
57M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
58Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
59Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
60Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
61Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
62Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project
63Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
64Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
65Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore
67Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
68Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team
70Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team
71Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team
73Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
74Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team
75Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
76Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team
77Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
78Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
79Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:00:21
80Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:00:43
81Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team
82Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:00:45
83Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:00:48
84Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:50
85Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
86Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
87Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:01:01
88M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:04
89Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:13
90Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
91Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
92Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:06
93Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:22
94Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:02:52
95Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:04:22
96Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:04:52
97Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team
98Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
99Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
100Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:06:35
101Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
102Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
103Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO
104Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team
105Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore
106Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:09:21
107Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa
108Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:17:18
109Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:17:49
HDM. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprint: #1 Padang Air
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team5pts
2Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela3
3M. Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
4Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka1

Intermediate Sprint: #2 Dataran Shabandar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela5pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp2
4Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Intermediate Sprint: #3 Dataran Shabandar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp5pts
2Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
3Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project2
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa34:53:07
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:01:15
3Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka0:02:10
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:30
5Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:40
6Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:02:43
7Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:02:49
8John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:02:55
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka0:02:58
10Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
11Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team0:03:19
12Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:03:30
13Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:03:38
14Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:03:58
15Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:24
16Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:34
17Tomas A Gil Martinez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:04:38
18Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:05:24
19Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:38
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:40
21Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
22Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:08:44
23Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:09:12
24Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:10:53
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:11:09
26Connor McConvey (Irl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:12:02
27Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:12:06
28M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:09
29Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:12:14
30Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:12:28
31Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:03
32Alex Destribois (Fra) RTS Racing Team0:13:29
33Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:35
34Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:13:54
35M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:14:17
36Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:14:36
37Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:15:40
38Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:16
39Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:18
40Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:16:47
41Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:21
42Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:17:54
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:18:32
44Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:20:00
45Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:20:04
46Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:20:26
47Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:29
48Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling0:21:43
49Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:21:59
50Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:22:40
51Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:23:59
52Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:24:06
53Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:25:09
54Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:25:55
55Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:02
56Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:10
57Carlos Jos Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:32:07
58Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:32:22
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:42
60Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:34:16
61Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) RTS Racing Team0:35:57
62Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:36:18
63Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:37:31
64Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:37:41
65Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:50
66Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:38:35
67Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:39:12
68M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:39:27
69Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:39:42
70Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:40:19
71Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:40:25
72Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:16
73Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:41:31
74Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:41:54
75Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
76Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:42:09
77Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:42:35
78Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:42:54
79Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:47
80Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:43:56
81Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:44:55
82Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:45:06
83Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:45:42
84Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:45:45
85Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:46:23
86Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:46:43
87Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:46:44
88Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:46:49
89Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:46:55
90Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:47:10
91Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:43
92Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:47:46
93Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:48:07
94Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:48:20
95Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:48:46
96Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:49:14
97Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:49:20
98Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
99Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
100Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
101Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:50:03
102Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:50:13
103Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling0:50:29
104Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:50:33
105Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:54:42
106Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:56:11
107Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:56:52
108Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1:00:02
109Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1:10:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia96pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team89
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project76
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep69
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar64
6Allan Davis (Aus) Orica Greenedge51
7Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team47
8Rico Rogers (NZl) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project46
9Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge39
10Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team37
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp37
12Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team36
13Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling32
14Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa31
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp30
16Jacob Keough (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling30
17Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge27
18Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela27
19Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team25
20Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) United Healthcare Pro Cycling24
21Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team20
22Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp17
23Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia17
24Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka16
25Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa16
26Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka16
27Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka16
28Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team16
29Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15
30Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela15
31Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO14
32Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team13
33Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team13
34Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
35Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Team Nippo - De Rosa13
36Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
37Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore11
38Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar10
39Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore10
40Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10
41Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO10
42Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore9
43Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa9
44Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela8
45Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team8
46Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team8
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
48John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project7
49Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka6
50Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team6
51Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team5
52Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling5
53Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team4
54Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team4
55Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia4
56Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
57Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3
59Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
60M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling3
61Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling3
62Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team3
63Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project2
64M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team2
65Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
66Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1
67Meron Russom (Eri) MTN Qhubeka1
68Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling1
69Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1
70Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team48pts
2Julian D Arredondo Moreno (Col) Team Nippo - De Rosa45
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge32
4Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS Racing Team24
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp19
6Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
7Yonatha Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia16
8Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN Qhubeka13
9Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO12
10Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Team Nippo - De Rosa10
11Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN Qhubeka10
12Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore10
13Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge8
14Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team8
15Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project8
16Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team7
17Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
18Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN Qhubeka4
19Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team4
20John Ebsen (Den) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project4
21Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
22Lucas Euser (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling2
23Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling2
24Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team2
25Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
26Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela2
27Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
28Jacques J Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1
29Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
30Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team1
31Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
32Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1
33Dan Craven (Nam) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project1

Best Asian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team34:55:47
2Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:18
3Misbani Iranagh Ghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:58
4Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
5Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:26
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:29
7M. Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling0:09:29
8Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:11:14
9M. Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:11:37
10Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:11:56
11Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:13:00
12Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:13:36
13Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:38
14Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:14:07
15Lutfi Md. Fauzan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:14:41
16Misbah Md. Rauf Nur (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:15:14
17Dadi Suryadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:17:20
18Aiman Cahyadi (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:17:24
19Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) OCBC Singapore0:17:46
20Endra Wijaya (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:19:19
21Ji Min Jung (Kor) KSPO0:20:00
22Manulang Robin (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:21:19
23Soon Yeong Kwon (Kor) KSPO0:21:26
24Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:22:29
25Sung Baek Park (Kor) KSPO0:23:15
26Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:22
27Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:33:38
28Aziz M. Saiful Anuar (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:34:51
29Usoff Yusrizal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:35:01
30Je Sung Yeon (Kor) KSPO0:36:32
31M. Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:36:47
32Zainal Mohd Nor Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:37:02
33Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:37:39
34Fuyu Li (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:37:45
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:36
36Yong Li Ng (Mas) RTS Racing Team0:38:51
37Junya Sano (Jpn) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:42:15
38Joon Yong Seo (Kor) KSPO0:42:26
39Seung Woo Choi (Kor) KSPO0:43:02
40Sunjae Jang (Kor) RTS Racing Team0:43:05
41Anuar Manan (Mas) Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:43:43
42Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa0:44:04
43Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:44:09
44Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:44:15
45Saleh Mohd Harrif (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:44:30
46Afif Ahmad Zamri Zulhimie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:45:06
47Salleh Mohd Zamri (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:45:40
48Wen Low Ji (Sin) OCBC Singapore0:46:34
49Shimpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:46:40
50Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
51Fatahilah Abdullah (Ina) Indonesia National Team0:47:33
52Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore0:54:12
53Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:57:22
54Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) Team Nippo - De Rosa1:07:51

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN Qhubeka104:48:19
2Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:00
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:13:00
4Synergy - Baku Cycling Project0:15:00
5Astana Pro Team0:16:28
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:01
7Team Nippo - De Rosa0:17:59
8Team Europcar0:18:02
9Garmin - Sharp0:21:55
10Champion System Pro Cycling0:23:51
11Orica Greenedge0:24:09
12Hengxiang Cycling Team0:24:29
13RTS Racing Team0:34:31
14Indonesia National Team0:36:09
15Malaysia National Team0:44:46
16KSPO0:45:42
17Aisan Racing Team0:49:40
18United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:55:54
19Terengganu Cycling Team0:59:25
20Vini Fantini - Selle Italia1:03:56
21OCBC Singapore1:31:50

 

